Auto Insurance – Understanding the Different Types of Collision Insurance
When choosing auto insurance there are several options to keep in mind when trying to build a policy that best suits your needs. Everyone knows that in almost all of the states, to drive a vehicle legally, you must have at least liability coverage on your car – but what about other types of insurance? Well, one of the most important options is your collision coverage.
If you finance a vehicle for purchase or lease, your lender is going to insist that you have collision coverage, and the more the better. For example, in the state of New Mexico, if you were to lease a Cadillac, the company responsible for the lease will likely insist that you purchase the maximum collision coverage available. There are levels of collision coverage that you must become familiar with to make the correct choice for your situation.
The least amount of collision offered would be called the “Limited” option. If you choose this option and you rear-end another car, which would be your fault, your Limited policy would pay nothing. If you got rear-ended, making this the other person’s fault, you would pay your chosen deductible, and then the insurance company would pay the rest. So, if you are better than 50 percent responsible for a collision and you have Limited collision coverage, you foot the bill.
The middle of the road collision choice is called the “Standard” option. In this instance, if you broad-side another car or they side-swipe you, you will be responsible for your chosen deductible, ranging anywhere from $250 on up to $1000. Basically, with the Standard option, what you pay is the same no matter whose fault the accident is. Some states offer a zero deductible choice, but the premium rates would be considerably higher. The Standard collision option is most commonly chosen by the average driver.
The highest and most expensive collision option is called the “Broad Term” option. In this instance, if you are responsible for the collision–or at least better than 50% at fault, you will be responsible for your deductible and the insurance company will cover the rest. If you are not at fault for the collision and you have Broad Term collision coverage, you pay nothing. The insurance company would pay for everything for you at 100%.
Also keep in mind that the insurance company is only responsible to cover damages up to the value of the car. So, if you really get into a huge pile-up and your car is crushed and will cost more to repair than its actual value, it will be declared totaled–just food for thought.
So, shop carefully for your auto insurance policy, choose your options wisely, be a safe driver, and make sure that you are covered as best as your budget allows.
The Importance of Personal Liability Insurance
Personal liability insurance, also referred to as personal umbrella insurance, is another product we use to keep our assets in tact. Since we live in a litigious society, we believe that it’s a good strategy to have an insurance policy that can withstand a financial blunder caused by a lawsuit.
What is personal liability insurance?
Your homeowner’s and auto insurance policies have added liability protection within their contracts. If you are found negligent in a situation where someone was injured, your liability protection will pay for things like personal medical bills, rehabilitation, lost wages, etc.
However, the coverage amounts are relatively low and can be quickly exhausted depending on the severity of the other party’s injuries.
Protection from a personal liability umbrella insurance policy will trigger once the liability protection from your other policies are no longer sufficient. It gives you and your assets added protection.
How about an example of where this policy is important?
Let’s say Bill injures Anne in a car accident. Due to the severity of Anne’s injuries, she is now disabled and cannot return to work. Her medical bills are $50,000.
Good news and bad news. Good news: Bill’s auto insurance policy has liability coverage of $50,000. Bad news: Do you think Anne and her attorney will only go after $50,000?
Not likely. Remember…
-
She can no longer work and provide for her family.
She can no longer fund her retirement.
She has ongoing medical bills she will have to pay because of her disability.
Along with financial hardship comes emotional distress.
So if you consider her lost wages for 20 years, medical bills, retirement, and personal therapy, you’re looking at the possibility of millions of dollars. If Bill doesn’t have personal liability insurance, then his assets are exposed.
So what does exposed mean? They could go after your house, cars, boat, bank accounts, 401k, etc. Any asset owned under your name is at risk.
But you don’t even have to be “physically” involved in the scene of the injury to be at risk. If someone gets injured at your home and you are held liable of the damages, then your assets are at risk if you don’t have sufficient coverage.
This article isn’t meant to scare you. It isn’t meant to invoke fear. We encourage you to take preventative measures. We want to inspire you to take action in protecting your wealth. Like putting on your seatbelt in a car, an umbrella policy is an additional layer of protection.
My wife and I have an umbrella policy that provides $5 million in excess, above the coverage that our home and auto policies provide. We only pay $531 a year for the policy. As you can see, the premiums are relatively low.
So, consider the benefits from these policies. Use an umbrella policy to cover your assets. Remember…sometimes when it rains, it pours.
Does a Driving Record Affect a Person’s Ability to Rent a Car?
People who do not rent cars often from rental car companies are not always aware of how their driving record will affect their ability to rent a car, or if it will matter at all. When renting a car, it is a good idea to check with the rental car company to inquire about any disclosures or specific rules they may have about your ability to rent a car and your driving record. Some rental car companies will check with the Motor Vehicle Department to ask for a copy of your driving record. In order for them to do this, you often must submit a written form of permission for them to gain access to this information.
Rental car companies each have their own regulations and requirements that must be met in order for a person to rent a car. Some rental car companies will check a person’s driving record the first time a person rents a car from them. After the first time, if the car is returned in good condition and there were no collisions or fender benders in which the car renter was responsible, the driving record is generally not checked again by the same company unless a significant amount of time has passed before the next time the person rents a car from the company.
If you have a less than stable and perfect driving record, it is possible that you may be charged a higher fee for renting a car. Some car rental companies specialize in renting cars to drivers who have had accidents and speeding tickets in the past. Drinking and driving offenses are not always overlooked by car rental companies; and depending on the offense and how long it has been since it occurred, this could prevent you from being able to rent a car, even if you do have a valid driver’s license.
You may also face the possibility of not being given the option for insurance on the rental car and will be required to pay for the rental car insurance if your record of driving has been an unstable one. Speeding tickets, drinking and driving, collisions, reckless driving tickets, and fender benders all put a negative smear on your driving record. While these tickets and offenses may not necessarily prevent you from being able to rent a car, it can make it more expensive to do so.
Taking a driving class will help to put positive marks on your driving record and this can make all future car rentals and auto insurance prices more affordable for you. Researching several different auto rental companies and making price comparisons for high risk drivers can help you to find the best deals. You may simply need to put down a larger deposit than someone who has a good driving record. These deposits are refundable if there are no accidents while you rented the vehicle and if you return the vehicle in the same condition that it was rented.
Where Do I Go to Get Quality Insurance?
Many people today just want the cheapest insurance they can find. In today’s tough economic times it seems like common sense to go for the cheapest insurance you can find. But what most people don’t realize is that for a few dollars a month, or the price of a small dinner at McDonalds you can add thousands of dollars worth of coverage to your auto, home, and business policies. I am in no way exaggerating when I say that for about 2.00$ a month a person can add about 700,000$ of coverage to their home. It may be cheaper to not pay the extra two bucks, but is it worth it?
When thinking about purchasing insurance most people first think of the cost. While this is very important, an equally important factor should be value. Are you getting the best “bang for your buck?” In Oklahoma, where I live the state minimum coverage for an auto policy is 25/50/25. 25,000 per accident coverage if you get into an accident. That means that you are fairly safe as long as you get into an accident with one car worth less than 25,000$ dollar! If you get into an accident with a car worth more than that, you will have to pay out of pocket for the rest of the expenses. This all means you can’t hit a Mercedes or BMW, but maybe a Honda or Chevy.
The same applies to a home policy. You can get the minimum coverage, but it won’t protect you as well as if you spent those few extra dollars a month and got better coverage. The reality is that it cost on average about 100$ per square foot to repair a home if something catastrophic like a hurricane, fire, or tornado happens. If you purchase the the minimum coverage you will receive about 75$ per square foot should that disaster happen. So you would have to pay about 25$ for every square foot of your house if you need to repair it. I don’t know about you, but I’ll sacrifice the few dollars a month to be fully covered.
In the future, when you’re looking for a good place to find insurance, think about price, but think about value as well.
