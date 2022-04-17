Finance
Be Ice Safe: Bring a Helmet to the Ice Rink
Gliding across the ice, with the cool wind whipping across a skater’s face is an exhilarating feeling. One push propels a skater down the glistening, snowy surface. Worrying about a head injury is far from a beginner skater’s mind, as many participants are not aware of the possibility of head injury from ice skating. The goals of this article are: (1) To raise awareness about potential head injury from ice skating and (2) To promote the use of helmets in beginner Learn to Skate classes and public sessions.
Common responses from skating professionals are: “It doesn’t happen that often” or “I’ve never seen it happen at my rink.” However, statistics show that ice skating has one of the highest rates of emergency room visits for traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The Facts
· Centers for Disease Control (2011) analyzed more than 173,000 emergency room visits for concussions and other traumatic brain injuries in sports and recreation in children under age 19 years.
· More than thirty categories of sports and recreation head injuries were examined. Most sports demonstrated 2-7% annual emergency room visits.
· Ice skating reported one of the highest instances of emergency room visits for TBI.
· TBI from Ice Skating are at 11.4% with more than 1,600 cases annually.
Instituting helmet policies in sports proves to be a divisive and controversial issue. Insurance companies strongly urge skating facilities to post a warning potential of risks at the entrance of the buildings. Further, they recommend facilities do not offer helmets for rent, as proper fitting, equipment inspection, and disinfection lies in the hands of the helmet owner, not necessarily the end user. However, people visiting ice skating rinks are not well-informed about the potential risks of the activity before arrival. Once they arrive at the rink, customers are generally unwilling to go home to get a helmet, or go to a store to purchase a helmet. If provided with background knowledge, ahead of their visit, guests will have the opportunity to bring safety equipment from home. The choice would lie in the consumer’s hands. Accident data supports the need to make this change. The first step is educating recreational participants through a public awareness campaign.
Purpose and Standards of Helmets
Helmets protect the head by reducing the rate at which the skull and the brain are accelerated and decelerated during an impact, effectively acting as a shock absorber between the force of the impact and the brain. By spreading concentrated forces of impact over the protective foam, and thus spreading the force over the wearer’s scalp and skull, a good helmet provides the brain extra time and space needed to reduce injury. Instead of the impact concentrating on one point, it is spread across the wearer’s head.
Most helmets are made of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam with a hard plastic shell. The shell is designed to slide on rough surfaces and hold the foam together after initial impact. Upon impact, the polystyrene liner of the helmet crushes thereby dissipating energy over a wider area. Similar to a shipping carton, the outer box may dent, but the EPS foam “packing peanuts” protect the contents of the box from breaking. Once the foam in a helmet is crushed, it does not recover, therefore a new helmet should be purchased.
The sponge pads inside a helmet are for comfort and fit, not for impact protection. When purchasing a helmet, the person who will be wearing it should be present when making the purchase to insure the helmet fits properly. Helmets have different levels of protection and are rated for levels of impacts and forces. The helmet ratings are determined by its ability to absorb and dissipate the energy of an impact – regardless of the person’s speed. Cycling, skiing, ice hockey, and football have made changes in safety guidelines based on the trends and statistics of head injuries in their sports.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission offers guidelines for the type of helmet to wear for different activities. Although a helmet standard does not exist specifically for ice skating, until such standards are written, wearing one of the listed types of helmets may be preferable to wearing no helmet at all. For ice skating, the recommended helmets are: ASTM F1447; Snell B-90A, B-95, N-94.
Positive Effect of Sports Involvement
An ice skating rink is a place for children and adults to visit on a regular basis, during their leisure time, to engage in positive, fun exercise. This may not mean becoming an expert skater, but becoming competent on the ice that he/she can have a positive social experience and “Be Ice Safe.” In order for this to happen, the participants should learn to skate safely and with the proper technique. Once the skill is learned, he/she will continue to return to the facility with their friends. Having a positive place to go during leisure time provides people with a fun, progressive outlet to relieve stress.
Conclusion and Recommendations
Data supports the need to promote ice safety, similar to pool safety and bicycle safety campaigns. Here are the steps:
· Formally adopt a helmet standard for ice skating in conjunction with the Consumer Products Safety Commission, ASTM, and Snell;
· Develop campaign partners in corporations, non-profit organizations, and the State/Local governments;
· Educate ice-rink industry professionals including coaches and rink management
· Include helmet language guidelines in codes of conduct and liability waivers;
· Enlist the assistance of celebrity ice skaters to bring awareness to the effort;
· Engage in a media campaign including television, radio, print & social media public service announcements;
· Offer helmet informational fliers and marketing tables at Learn to Skate and public sessions at local ice rinks
Support from professional coaches and rink staff are key to the success of the campaign, as they can spread the Be Ice Safe message around their ice rinks. Reducing the incidents of head injury will improve the overall safety of the sport. As safety improves, more people will participate in the sport of ice skating.
Fine Art Insurance Cover Explained
Buy art because you like it and because it moves you, and because it enhances your life
Owning an art collection or even a single painting is a life long journey. We are merely the temporary custodians of the art for the next generation to enjoy.
But sometime the simple act of protecting our artwork is overlooked, particularly for novice collectors. Making sure you have insurance and arranging the right type of cover is extremely important.
How to Arrange Insurance For Your Individual Paining or Collection:
The fine art insurance market is a specialist and fairly limited market so it’s important to use an insurance expert who understands the policy cover and most importantly can explain any exclusions or warranties that may apply to your policy.
An “off the shelf” home insurance policy will not provide the cover your art deserves – these types of policies are designed for a standard home and contents and rarely extend to a high single article limit.
There are a number of specialist insurance companies who insure artwork and provide tailored cover for your paintings. Artwork can include paintings, sculptures, antique furniture, ceramics, engravings and glassware. Some of the bespoke fine art insurance benefits include:
- Automatic increase in value following death of artist
- Partial loss cover which pays the cost of restoration and any residual depreciation in value.
- Defective Title
- Art loss register
However contrary to what many believe, arranging art insurance need not come with an expensive price tag.
Insurance can be arranged in conjunction with your existing home insurance by taking out a separate specialist art insurance cover, or you can combine your fine art insurance with a home insurance policy.
Both options should be considered dependent upon the value of your collection and your current home insurance arrangements.
Additional Measures to Protect your Fine Art:
Once your fine art insurance has been arranged, you should consider your own precautions to minimise the potential for making the dreaded fine art insurance claim.
Some simple steps can be put in place to protect your fine art:
- Keep the piece out of direct sunlight
- Never hang your art over an open fireplace
- Keep valuable pieces away from visible windows
- Hire a professional to hang your art
- Make sure you have smoke detectors
- Consider a revaluation of your art every 3 – 5 years
- If the artist dies the value of your art will increase – at this stage consider a revaluation
If you would like some impartial and confidential advice on arranging fine art insurance from a specialist fine arts insurance broker (established 1989) speak to our Fine art insurance team at Greenfield Insurance Services on 01489 579808
An artist is not paid for his labour but for his vision. James McNeill Whistler – Artist
Secrets of Bonding 155: The Double Bonding Conundrum
This is America. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But on the subject of Double Bonding (Contract Surety) we will not all agree.
So here are the facts. You will decide if this is a great idea or just a waste.
What is Double Bonding?
Also called “back bonding,” an example would be when both a subcontract and a prime (directly with the project owner) construction contract are bonded. The prime contractor is the General Contractor (GC).
The GC gives some of the work to trade contractors such as the plumbing, electrical and HVAC. These firms may be required to give a subcontract bond to the GC guaranteeing their work. In turn, the GC provides a bond that covers everything. In other words, it too covers the plumbing, electrical and HVAC. That’s the “double” part. Sounds pretty dopey so far, right? Why would anybody do that?
Turns out this occurs often. Depending on your viewpoint, it may seem helpful / essential, or just a waste of money. Let’s evaluate it and you decide.
Why Love It:
With double bonding in place, material suppliers to the sub may offer better prices, since they will now be covered under a payment bond.
Subs that have been approved by a surety may perform better, which benefits the owner.
Third tier subs and suppliers may not be protected by a payment bond unless double bonding is in place. The GC’s bond may not go down to the third tier (sub of a sub.)
Many GCs have a policy to automatically bond subs over a certain dollar value. This is intended to assure delays and unpaid bills are avoided.
Subcontractors with a surety may have an advantage when pursuing new work. These are important credentials that prove they have passed the underwriters scrutiny and have the backing of a professional guarantor.
The surety may find it easier to support the GC bond if major subs are bonded.
Obtaining the GC bond may be a mandatory requirement of the contract. However, the sub bonds, though not required under the prime contract, do directly benefit the GC. The GC / prime contractor is the beneficiary, and the potential claimant of such bonds.
The most important reason: It is possible that the GC’s surety may insist that major subs be bonded as a condition of supporting the GC. This can be the key to acquiring the contract.
Why Hate It:
The owner doesn’t need sub bonds because the GC’s bond already covers all the work.
The owner may also be forced to bear the related costs if the sub bonds were anticipated. If they were not, the charges may come out of the GC’s profits.
In a competitive situation, the related costs could cause the GC to lose the project.
Sub bonds may help GC with their surety, but they do not reduce the cost or dollar value of the GC’s bond.
Bonus Conundrum
Love it or hate it, double bonding is sometimes done voluntarily, or it may be stipulated by the GC’s surety. There is no denying that the concept is important – so important that in some cases both the GC bond and the sub bonds are written by the same surety. Why would they do that?!
The Benefits of Driver’s Improvement Courses For Retired Drivers
There are many things in life that improve with age. A good wine. A fine cheese. Our ability to control our temper. And our driving skills! The longer we spend on the highway the more attuned our reflexes and instincts are, and the better we’re able to deal with anything the highways happen to throw our way. Not everyone is willing to subscribe to the knowledge that older drivers are more trustworthy out on the roads, which is why driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers are gaining so much popularity among the retired community.
There are a number of organizations that provide driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers (specifically geared toward drivers over 55); AAA and the American Association of Retired Persons are the most popular, because they are available nationwide and recognized by every DMV and car insurance provider in the country. Before you say it no, you probably don’t need to take a driver’s improvement course. If you don’t know the rules of the road by now it’s doubtful you ever will! Driver’s improvement courses look good on paper, however (especially if you sign up for them voluntarily!), and they can go a long way toward making the course of driving after retirement run more smoothly.
There are three typical concerns you’ll hear raised about retired drivers: eyesight, hearing and mental capacities. At age 55 most drivers are able to enjoy driver discounts on their car insurance; however, as time goes by that premium creeps up as the insurance company assumes they are a greater risk unless they are able to prove that their faculties are all in working order. Eyesight and hearing can be confirmed by a visit to the doctor and will often be tested again at the DMV, but your ability to recognize and process road situations is a slightly different story. A passing score in a driver’s improvement course for retired drivers proves that you’re still at the top of your game.
Of course, there are many benefits aside from proving yourself capable of being out on the roads when you’re talking about driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers. Any driver’s improvement course is going to add positive points to your driver’s license via the DMV records, which is a fast track to additional discounts on your auto insurance, and if you are involved in an accident or pulled over for a traffic violation a judge will deal with you much more leniently if it shows that you have completed a driver’s improvement course of your own free will.
Driver’s improvement courses are beneficial for drivers of all ages, but they offer special benefits to the retired community when it comes to affirming their capabilities out on the highway really do improve with age!
