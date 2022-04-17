Finance
Cheap House Insurance Quotes: Tips for Increasing Your Chance of Getting Affordable Home Insurance
Are you a new homeowner? Or do you wish to have cheaper insurance? Finding cheap house insurance quotes online isn’t difficult. You just need to weed out the good offers from the bad. With a bit of forethought and planning, you can in all likelihood get a good deal.
Here are a few tips you can use to help you get cheap quotes and choose the one that is right for you:
1. You’ll need the right amount of coverage in addition to the right policy. The amount of money you paid for your house is not going to be the same amount that it would cost to rebuild the house in the event it is badly damaged. There is always the potential for disaster occurring on the property around the house as well. Keep this in mind when determining the amount of coverage you should have. Also, carefully read over each and every policy for which you are provided a quote, including the terms and exclusions.
2. You can increase your chances of obtaining a cheaper quote if you “disaster-proof” your home. There is at least some potential hazard, no matter where you live. Even if you don’t have to worry about earthquakes, tornados, or hurricanes, there is always fire to worry about. You never know when a big hail storm might cause damage to your roof. A small stream of water can potentially turn into a raging river if the rain is heavy enough. Adding reinforcements, such as storm shutters, can help you save on home insurance.
More Tips for Cheap House Insurance Quotes
3. Don’t forget about security threats. Another way to get cheap house insurance quotes is to increase your home’s security. You can do this in a number of ways, such as installing deadbolts, having an alarm system, off-site monitoring, and so forth.
4. Look for third party discounts, if possible. If the insurer is a senior citizen and member of certain clubs, for instance, discounts are available. You might qualify for a discount if you belong to a specific occupational organization, or through your homeowners associations.
5. Your credit score plays a role in the home insurance quotes you get. It is imperative for a any reason to maintain a good credit score. If you have poor credit or no credit at all, look for ways to make improvements or establish a line of credit. Make sure your credit reports are all up to date and contain no errors.
As long as you keep these factors in mind, you should be able to obtain cheap house insurance quotes. Begin your search for a good policy and coverage from Lemonade, which is a very reputable organization.
Home Insurance, Flood Alert
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warns that if you can’t get insurance for your house, you’re in big trouble. Mortgage lenders won’t lend on houses that are uninsurable and as a result its value could fall by up to 80%.
It’s a high flood risk that’s most likely to make your house uninsurable. According to a recent survey, 6.5 million homes are already at risk from flooding of which 1.5 million are in high risk areas. The government has completed flood defences in many such areas and protection for a further 80,000 homes is due this year. But concerns have also been expressed about a further 120,000 new homes planned for the Thames Gateway which are potentially in a high “at risk” zone. Yet many areas remain vulnerable. And if global warming continues, by 2030, the 1.5 million at risk could mushroom 3.5 million. Back in 2003 the Association of British Insurers (ABI) agreed the principles which committed UK insurers to offering home and contents insurance for properties in areas which are assessed to be at a flooding risk once in seventy five years or more. The rider was that the flood defences had to be already in place or would be completed by the end of 2007.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has the responsibility of developing and maintaining these flood defences but within the insurance industry there’s widespread concern that insufficient progress is being made. As a result the insurers have has warned the government that there could be widespread withdrawal of insurance cover if progress is stepped up.
In the mean time, those in areas threatened by flood water could find their insurance premiums soaring. Whilst the insurance industry agreed to provide insurance cover, their commitment was simply to maintain premiums at “reasonable” levels. But there was no definition of what “reasonable” means. As a result premium increases of 60% have been common with up 400% increases in bad areas. In a tiny number of cases, cover has been withdrawn altogether, mostly in country areas where DEFRA considers the cost of defending a cluster of a few homes to be uneconomic.
Environmentalists warn that unless DEFRA gets it’s skates on, the UK ‘s current bill for flood damage could rise from £950 million a year, to £3.2 billion. After all, the average insurance claim for household flood damage is £30,000 – that’s even higher than fire damage. And localised events like the 2004 flood at Boscastle, Cornwall , can cost the insurers over £15 million.
If you are in any doubt whether your home or proposed home, is in a flood risk area, you should visit http://www.environment-agency.gov.uk. This is DEFRA’s web site where you can check whether they think your home is at risk of flooding. Their maps were originally designed for planning purposes and provide information on a post-code basis.
Whilst many insurers use the DEFRA information, others like More Than, have their own flood maps. These assess homes individually rather than post code areas. This means that if your existing insurer increases your premium for flood risk and uses the DEFRA information, you may still be able to get a cheaper rate from an insurer using it’s own flood data if its data identifies that your property is beyond the “at risk” zone.
The ABI has recently added to the pressure on DEFRA to accelerate the building and upgrading of flood defences. It has warned that unless the government increases its spending on flood defences, the insurance industry may not continue their commitment to the 2003 principles.
That would be bad news for many homeowners.
Completion, Performance, Site, Subdivision Bonds: What’s the DIF?!
Po’boy, hoagie, grinder, heroe, sub: You get the idea. Different names for the same thing.
So what about these surety bond names? Over the years I’ve heard them all used for the same transaction. But are they really the same? No, No, No, Nooooooooo!
“Who’s” on first: (brief definitions)
Principal – is the construction company whose actions are the subject of the bond
Obligee – is the party protected by the bond
Surety – is the bonding company providing the guarantee
- Performance Bond: Issued in connection with a contract that is referenced in the bond. Guarantees that the principal will complete the project on time and in compliance with all written conditions. The obligee is the beneficiary of the bond and is the “project owner” of the contract (they are hiring the contractor and paying for the work). The obligee could be a public or private entity. A Dual Obligee Rider could add parties with a financial interest – such as the construction lender. They would share in the bond amount in the event of a claim.
- Completion Bonds: Issued in connection with a construction loan. These are issued directly to the construction lender and protect the loan. The lender is not a party to the construction contract.
- Another version is a Movie Completion Bond for the film industry – guarantees that the new movie gets produced. It’s “in the can.”
- Site: Issued in connection with a specific project. Could be a business owner modifying the company property, parking lot, driveways, etc. The public body with jurisdiction over the job site is the beneficiary (obligee.) The bond promises that “public improvements” required by the planning board will be built at the principal’s (property owner’s) expense. Such work is not paid for by the township. The township is not party to a construction contract. The principal pays for the work out of pocket, or though a construction loan.
- Subdivision: This is the same as a site bond, although on a larger scale. The difference is that it involves multiple sites all covered under one bond. The bond promises that “public improvements” required by the planning board will be built at the principal’s (the developer’s) expense. These improvements are later deeded over to the township – such as streets, curbs, lighting, water and sewer lines, etc. These bonds do not concern the building of homes or buildings. The guaranteed work is not paid for by the township.
It’s no surprise that folks use these terms interchangeably. They all involve the contractor’s performance, but with a slightly different purpose.
You can assume all bond people know these differences. But can you assume all bonding companies provide these bonds? No, no, no, nooooo!
Developers are the applicants for subdivision bonds, but any business can require a site bond. You need to know we are a leading provider of these bonds. We write them and we’re good at it!
Next time you need a site, subdivision or performance bond, give us a call.
China and the Yuan
China, the country that has the biggest foreign exchange reserves in the world, has renewed its commitment to the U.S Treasury market. The Chinese chief currency regulator said that China will attract more capital inflow this year mostly because the Yuan has gained strength.
Yi Gang, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the U.S Treasury market is very important for China because it is the world’s largest government bond market in the world and because the Chinese foreign exchange reserves are huge.
The composition of the 2.4 trillion dollars in reserves is unknown as it is a state secret. Investors are not the less aware of the fact that with these large sums even marginal portfolio can move markets. Investors worldwide are interested to find out more thinks about the Yuan. Especially because of its role in the China’s trade and the potential spill-over effect that the Yuan might have on other currencies in Asia. Yi Gang said that the Chinese reserves consist of bonds issued by governments and the government agencies of the developed countries that have high credit ratings, assets issued by companies and international organizations and many more of the kind.
Even if the bankers believe that two-thirds of the Chinese reserves are invested in dollars, Yi Gang claims that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange have invested in euro, yen and other emerging market currencies in China’s portfolio. The chief currency regulator expressed his hopes saying that the wishes that the Chinese presence on the U.S Treasury market would not become a political football. He underlined the fact that China was not interested in the game of short-term currency speculation. Yi Gang reputedly said that China will keep the currency basically steady.
Yi declared that the expectations from the Yuan are high and that they will intensify this year. He believes that the currency will attract cross-border arbitrage funds especially because of the country’s high interest rates.
