China and the Yuan
China, the country that has the biggest foreign exchange reserves in the world, has renewed its commitment to the U.S Treasury market. The Chinese chief currency regulator said that China will attract more capital inflow this year mostly because the Yuan has gained strength.
Yi Gang, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the U.S Treasury market is very important for China because it is the world’s largest government bond market in the world and because the Chinese foreign exchange reserves are huge.
The composition of the 2.4 trillion dollars in reserves is unknown as it is a state secret. Investors are not the less aware of the fact that with these large sums even marginal portfolio can move markets. Investors worldwide are interested to find out more thinks about the Yuan. Especially because of its role in the China’s trade and the potential spill-over effect that the Yuan might have on other currencies in Asia. Yi Gang said that the Chinese reserves consist of bonds issued by governments and the government agencies of the developed countries that have high credit ratings, assets issued by companies and international organizations and many more of the kind.
Even if the bankers believe that two-thirds of the Chinese reserves are invested in dollars, Yi Gang claims that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange have invested in euro, yen and other emerging market currencies in China’s portfolio. The chief currency regulator expressed his hopes saying that the wishes that the Chinese presence on the U.S Treasury market would not become a political football. He underlined the fact that China was not interested in the game of short-term currency speculation. Yi Gang reputedly said that China will keep the currency basically steady.
Yi declared that the expectations from the Yuan are high and that they will intensify this year. He believes that the currency will attract cross-border arbitrage funds especially because of the country’s high interest rates.
John McCririck Grand National Tipster
John McCririck, born April 17, 1940 in Surrey, is almost as famous for his for his hats and flamboyant attire as he is for being a television horse racing pundit. He is an eccentric character who lives in London with his long-suffering wife of 37 years, Jennie, whom he calls ‘The Booby’ – a ‘silly South American bird which ‘flaps and squawks’, and as a professed chauvinist, refers to her as his Minister for Finance, Motoring and Catering.
John was educated (three O levels) at Harrow where he operated as an amateur bookmaker before moving on to working as a shop assistant at Boots, a commis chef and waiter at the Dorchester Hotel, a failed course bookie, a Sporting Life journalist and a sub-editor on BBC Grandstand before finally making it as a larger-than-life television personality with ITV.
McCririck is often seen at the racecourse wearing a deerstalker and a cape, is extremely outspoken, possesses an audacious, urgent bellow and for some reason people tend to either love him or loathe him – the television critic Nina Myskow once stated that he has as much charm as an armpit! Having said all that, what mattered about McCririck was that he brought a new understanding of the psyche and needs of regular punters ‘fellow sufferers’ as he calls them, to the television.
McCririck has been Channel 4’s betting guru since 1983, and his fans have given him the name of ‘Big Mac’. Even though Channel 4 do not cover the Grand National, McCririck has definitely had influence on market moves in the National. A prime example is 1994 when McCririck was particularly bullish about the chances of the favourite Master Oats. For weeks leading up to the race, McCririck extolled the merits of this challenger and by the morning of the National, Master Oats, who had been at odds of 40-1 when the weights were announced, had become a joint 8-1 favourite. McCririck never claims to be smart tipster but he himself has had big wins. He backed Zafonic to win the 1993 2,000 Guineas and in 1995 supported Pennekamp to beat Celtic Swing in the 2,000 Guineas.
In 1990, at Doncaster, McCririck was warning viewers that ‘something smells’ when a horse called Bravefoot who was initially installed as favourite and attracting huge bets, suddenly began to drift in the market. Afterwards when Bravefoot had flopped, it was found out that the horse had been ‘stopped’ by doping!! So McCririck is definitely a man to be listened to when it comes to horse racing! However, he does get it wrong on occasion – asserting that a horse ‘can’t win’ because there is no money in it or dismissing the chances of an outsider – only to see it happening before his eyes! But the sincere remorse he exhibits is what the punters love about him – they know that no-one can get it right all the time, but he does his very best, and this is part of the reason why Channel 4s racing viewers hail him as ‘The Punter’s Champion’.
For some his boorish ways are a huge turn-off, but for the majority of punters who tune in to watch his report from the front-line, he is one of them – having spent many years as a follower of horse racing, he knows their pain. He denounces himself as ‘the pub bore with a microphone’ but for many John McCririck is an example of a key part of our social history, a man who has lived through the days of street-corner bookies to our present day situation where gambling is part of the national psyche.
Home Schooling on a Limited Budget – 4 Key Ideas You Can Use to Help
Homeschooling can be expensive and if you have a limited budget it’s easy to get frustrated. The cost of private schools has caused many people to choose the option of homeschooling. Although there are many books and programs out there, it doesn’t mean that you need to spend a lot of money or more than your budget allows. Here are a few tips to help you home school and still work within a limited budget:
1. Create your budget and stick with it. It’s pretty easy to start buying a bunch of books and programs that you think you need and then find that you have spent a bunch of money and still don’t have everything you need. Realistically look at what you have to spend on homeschooling and make that amount work for you.
2. Do your homework. When you come across something that you want to purchase for homeschooling, start looking on forums or even just Google it by typing in the name of the book or curriculum and “review” after it. Chances are someone else on the Internet has used that book and has some advice to offer. Make sure you know your child’s learning style so you are purchasing items that fit in with that style for a greater chance of being utilized. Check with other home schoolers you know and trust and ask them what they know about the books or curriculum you are thinking of purchasing. I always like to ask Moms who have several children that are well educated and well behaved.
3. Consider using used materials. With so many more people homeschooling now, used curriculum is very available and affordable. Some support groups have used book sales at the end of a school year. I have found many valuable resources at garage sales and thrift stores. My favorite place to find used curriculum and books is at homeschoolclassifieds.com.
4. Use your local library and free resources whenever possible. With the advent of online library requests, using the library has become even easier. I can get online, request a book that I would like, and usually receive notification of it’s arrival at my local library within a week. If I find that I really like the book and feel that I need to use it for a long time, I can always purchase it. The Internet has a tremendous amount of free resources that home schoolers can use.
Homeschooling doesn’t have to be expensive. You might need to trade a little time for money, but there is no reason for you to spend more money than what you have in your home school budget.
Innovative Capitalization: Pondering Policy Implications of the Public-Private Partnership Model
Innovative Capitalization: Pondering Policy Implications of the Public Private Partnership Model
One of the most innovative funding strategies is the Public-Private Partnership (P3) model. The Public-Private Partnership is quickly becoming the future for most infrastructure projects. The Public-Private Partnership is a contractual arrangement between a public agency (federal, state or local) and a private sector entity. Through the derivative agreement, the skills and assets of each sector (public and private) are shared in delivering goods, services or facilities for the use of the general public efficiently and effectively. In addition to the sharing of resources, each party shares in the risks and rewards potential in the delivery of the good, service or facility. Given current government fiscal and budget crises, viable funding options are being evaluated for building and renovating infrastructures using small amounts of money from governments or non-governmental organizations. Often, the Public-Private Partnership can be the solution to financing problems, completion of jobs and investing in large projects without sacrificing the government limited financial resources. There is significant and growing empirical evidence that Public-Private Partnership projects come in substantially lower than their initial estimated cost making them very attractive and preferred funding option for many organizations.
The assistance of competent financial advisers may be required. Often, financial advisers’ executive portfolio includes designing and deploying sound financial accounting system with strong internal controls. Further, they may assist in formulating company-wide financial objectives, policies, procedures, and processes to assure all stakeholders of a continuously sound and transparent financial accounting structure.
Moreover, financial advisers may design and execute fraud detection and mitigation strategies. Their assignments may deal with key aspects of fraud examination including fraud detection, deterrence and prevention, internal controls, auditing and investigation techniques, pertinent law and evidence, and fraud schemes involving business-to-business, corporate and personal financing, financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, intellectual property, and securities.
Finally, financial advisers employ managerial economic techniques to mitigate moral hazards and adverse selection for insurance and re-insurance portfolios and corporate clients. Drawing on strategic linkages to pertinent aspects of interdisciplinary competencies in managerial (cost) accounting, managerial economics, managerial finance, business methods, information technology, criminal justice, and law enforcement they formulate appropriate corporate financial management strategies that mitigate financial loss, protect and preserve financial assets.
However, what keeps financial advisers awake at night and occupy most of their professional time are not the objectives of internal control-assuring achievement of an organization’s objectives in operational efficiency and effectiveness, reliable financial reporting, and compliance with pertinent laws, regulations and policies or elements of internal control-control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring but identifying appropriate sources of funds for the enterprise and corporate clients particularly governments and non-governmental organizations.
There are several types of Public-Private Partnerships, depending on the needs, options available and the size of the project being considered. Based on available meta-data and meta-analysis, the most suited public projects to be executed using Public-Private Partnerships are power generator projects and infrastructure projects. The most frequently used formats are: Traditional-Under this funding strategy, the public component of the partnership acts as a contracting officer; look for funding, and has the overall control over the project and its assets; Operation and Maintenance-Under this funding strategy, the private component of the partnership operates and maintains the installation of the project, while the public agency acts as the owner of the project; Design and Build-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs and builds the facility; while the public partner provides the funds for the project, and has control over the possession and assets generated by the project; Design-Build-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs, builds, and operates the facility or project. The public partner acts as the owner of the installation and gets the fund for construction and operation; Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private sector provides finance, design, build, possess and operates the project, while the public partner only provides funding while the project is being used or active; Design-Build-Operate-Transfer-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs, builds, and operates, for a limited time the project, and after that specific period of time, the facility is transferred to the public partner.
Others include, Build-Transfer-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private partner builds and transfers the project to the corresponding public partner. Afterward, the public partner chooses to lease the operation of the facility to the private sector, under a long-term leasing agreement; Build-Own-Operate-Transfer-Under this funding strategy, the public partner builds, possess and operate the project for a limited time, until some time when the installation is transferred, free of charge, including ownership to the private agency; Lease-Under this funding strategy, the public owner leases the facility to a private firm. The private company must operate and will provide maintenance for the facility per specified terms, including additions or remodeling process; Concession-Under this funding strategy, the public agency will be partnering with a private company, conceding all exclusive rights to operate, maintain for a specific period of time, under specific contract terms. The public partner will have the power over the ownership, but the private partner will possess owner rights over any addition incurred while being operated under its domain; Divestiture-Under this funding strategy, the public partner will make a complete or partial transference of the installation to the private sector. The government might include specific clauses in the sales agreement requiring investment and modernizations on the facility, and continuation of the services being provided.
As in all business decisions, there are costs and benefits associated with all capitalization strategies. Financial advisers assist their clients to isolate and weigh the costs and benefits of each funding strategy. And recommend the funding option that provides the maximum net benefit pursuant to the stipulated evaluation criteria. In the next article we will examine some keys to successful Public-Private Partnerships considered as best industry practices.
