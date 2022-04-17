Finance
Commercial Auto Insurance Quotes
Commercial auto insurance quotes are available to businesses that must maintain a policy designed to protect their vehicles and cover any liability situations that may arise during the course of any employees operating them. Whether there is a whole fleet of vehicles or just one, commercial auto quotes are a necessary part of the planning and protection process. In many areas car insurance is mandatory, but companies are not required to overpay for their coverage and should take advantage of competitive commercial car insurance prices.
The liabilities that can be created by employees driving vehicles are virtually endless and can include injuries to the employee or other individuals. If an employee causes an accident, additional damage may be the responsibility of the business and these costs are often much more than most can bear. Commercial auto insurance quotes should be very clear and must specify all of the policy limits and coverage levels.
Commercial insurance quotes can be compared in order to achieve the lowest possible price, but it is important to judge them on like ground. In other words, all deductibles and coverage levels should be the same in order to truly make a fair comparison.
Nearly all consumers put off shopping around for a new commercial auto insurance quote and merely accept the reality that they must spend the money every month. Although it may be true that it is a perfectly essential expense, there is no reason to give away more money than required. The potential savings is nothing short of significant and few people recognize how easy it is to save money. In fact, acquiring a improve deal on an adequate level of low-cost insurance coverage is as easy as getting commercial insurance quote online at an insurance comparison website.
Why is Health Insurance So Expensive?
The pricing of health insurance or insurance in general is better understood if broken down into several components of an insurers business model, how the carriers look at us in terms of profit or loss. This article is mainly for educational purposes but it can be served also as a way for us as consumers to predict pricing accurately.
Factors Affecting the Premium
The premium rates for a particular benefit depend on
(1) morbidity,
(2) provider payment arrangements,
(3) expenses,
(4) persistence,
(5) interest, and
(6) profit and contingency margins.
Morbidity: In dealing with mortality rates for life insurance the only element considered is the number of expected deaths during a year compared with the total number of persons exposed in the class. In contrast, in the measurement of morbidity, the annual claim cost for a given age-sex-occupational class is the product of (a) the annual frequency of a particular event (b) the average claim when such an event occurs. For example, the annual frequency of hospitalization for a given age and sex might be 10 percent, the average duration of hospital stay might be four to five days, and therefore, the annual claim cost for a $500 daily hospital benefit would be $250 (0.1 x 5 x $500).
In health insurance, although mortality is a consideration, the primary consideration is the morbidity cost. Annual claim cost may vary, depending upon the kind and amount of benefits, according to such factors as age, sex, occupational class, and geographical area. Inasmuch as most policies contain more than one benefit, it is necessary to obtain separate annual claim cost for each type of benefit. Most morbidity tables used to calculate net annual claim cost of disability income benefits exclude the experience during the calendar year that a policy is issued. Attempts to identify the influence of underwriting on experience by policy year have not been very successful in contrast to the success of the practice for life insurance. The pattern of select experience under disability insurance is quite different fro that for mortality under individual life policies.
It is even more important to note that there is apparently substantial adverse selection by those applying for disability income policies who’s elimination periods are short and maximum durations are long. Studies show that at ages 50 to 65 there is a substantial increase in morbidity by policy duration that continues until the coverage terminates. Applicants who become insured in their twenties and thirties develop a higher level of morbidity after age 50 than those applicants who become insured after age 50. Furthermore, the experience is varies considerably, depending on the type of benefit under consideration. The experience is further complicated in the case of medical expense insurance by the continuing inflation in the cost of medical services, and in the case of disability insurance, by levels of employment and personal income. Obviously, consideration should be given to the relationship of select to ultimate experience in establishing gross premiums, so that the premiums for insurance issued at advanced ages properly reflect the savings from selection,
Provider Payment Arrangements: Premium rates for HMOs and other medical care organizations are affected by the degree to which providers participate in the cost. Having providers participate in benefit plan cost is intended both to reduce the cost of plan benefits through rate concessions and to provide incentives for the providers to control utilization, particularly in the areas of referrals to expensive specialist and in hospital admissions. Under traditional indemnity insurance products, providers are paid on a fee-for-service (FFS) basis. Managed care plans have typically negotiated fee arrangements with hospitals, physicians, pharmacies, and other providers.
Provider cost sharing can take on many forms, each of which have their own subtle impacts on underlying cost and behavioral incentives. An example of such an arrangement is capitation. A capitation payment is one in which the insurer subcontracts with a provider to perform a defined range of services in return for a set amount per month per plan enrollee. This arrangement represents the very end of the spectrum in risk sharing in that virtually all risk is passed along to the provider. The only risk remaining with the insurer is the solvency of the providers and their ability to deliver services. The fundamental purpose of these arrangements is to increase the provider’s awareness of cost and utilization. Such mechanisms must be constructed to be beneficial for both the providers and the insurer. Otherwise, the contractual arrangement will eventually dismantle the entire program.
Expenses: to obtain suitable expense rates for determination of premium rates, it is necessary to make detailed cost studies in which the various expense items may be expressed as (a) a percentage of the premium including premium taxes and agents commissions (b) an amount per policy including cost of underwriting and issuing a policy, and (c) an amount per paid claim such as the cost of investigating and verifying a claim. Because of the nonlevel commission rates, the per-premium types of expenses usually are larger in the first policy year, decrease during the next few policy years, and then are level for the remaining policy duration. The per policy types of expenses are much larger in the first policy year, reflecting the cost of underwriting and issuing the policy. The per-policy type of expense after the first policy year is relatively constant, except for the impact resulting from inflation.
Persistency: The persistency rate for a group of policies is defined as the ratio of the number of policies that continue coverage on a premium-due date to the number of policies that were in force as of the preceding due-date. Thus, if out of 100 policies, 75 policies are in force on the fist policy anniversary, the first-year annual persistency rate is 75 percent. The persistency rate usually improves with policy duration, and for some types of coverage the annual persistency rate will be 95 percent or higher after the fifth policy year. Naturally, other factors affect persistency rates. In general, persistency rates usually are higher at the older issue ages and better for the less hazardous occupations. Persistency usually is better in connection with major medical expense and disability income coverage than on basic hospital expense coverage. Persistency is important in health insurance rating for two reasons. First, expenses are higher during the first year than in subsequent years because of the typically higher first year commission rate. Also, claim rates under health insurance tend to increase as the age of the insured increases. In view of these factors, which vary by age at issue and policy duration, the premium-rate level will depend on the rate of lapse.
Interest: When a level premium is used, the insurer will have, after the first few policy years, an accumulation of funds arising from the excess of premium income over the amounts paid for claims and expenses. As in level premium life insurance, the funds accumulated during the early policy years will be needed in the later policy years, when the premium income is not sufficient to pay claims and expenses. In computing premium rates, therefore it is necessary to assume a suitable interest rate to reflect the investment earnings on these accumulations. Interest rates are of less significance in the calculation of medical expense premiums than in calculating life insurance premiums. The ratio of claims to premiums under health insurance during the early policy years is substantially greater than under level premium life insurance. Accordingly, more of the premium is used for claim payments soon after it is received by the insurance company, and it is, therefore not available for investment, as is the case of level premium life insurance. It is important to consider interest in measuring the average claim cost under long term disability income and long term care coverage. The value of the disability annuity can be significantly reduced because of the interest discount.
Profit and Contingency Margins: As with life insurance premium rates, it is necessary to introduce a margin for contingencies and profit into the premium-rate calculation. One method of doing so is to calculate a premium on the basis of most probable assumptions and then increase the premium by a percentage to provide some margin for contingencies and profit. Another method is to introduce conservative morbidity, expense, persistency, and interest assumptions and determine a premium on that basis. Still another would be to develop a gross premium that is consistent with a specific minimum required internal rate of return.
Auto Insurance – Understanding the Different Types of Collision Insurance
When choosing auto insurance there are several options to keep in mind when trying to build a policy that best suits your needs. Everyone knows that in almost all of the states, to drive a vehicle legally, you must have at least liability coverage on your car – but what about other types of insurance? Well, one of the most important options is your collision coverage.
If you finance a vehicle for purchase or lease, your lender is going to insist that you have collision coverage, and the more the better. For example, in the state of New Mexico, if you were to lease a Cadillac, the company responsible for the lease will likely insist that you purchase the maximum collision coverage available. There are levels of collision coverage that you must become familiar with to make the correct choice for your situation.
The least amount of collision offered would be called the “Limited” option. If you choose this option and you rear-end another car, which would be your fault, your Limited policy would pay nothing. If you got rear-ended, making this the other person’s fault, you would pay your chosen deductible, and then the insurance company would pay the rest. So, if you are better than 50 percent responsible for a collision and you have Limited collision coverage, you foot the bill.
The middle of the road collision choice is called the “Standard” option. In this instance, if you broad-side another car or they side-swipe you, you will be responsible for your chosen deductible, ranging anywhere from $250 on up to $1000. Basically, with the Standard option, what you pay is the same no matter whose fault the accident is. Some states offer a zero deductible choice, but the premium rates would be considerably higher. The Standard collision option is most commonly chosen by the average driver.
The highest and most expensive collision option is called the “Broad Term” option. In this instance, if you are responsible for the collision–or at least better than 50% at fault, you will be responsible for your deductible and the insurance company will cover the rest. If you are not at fault for the collision and you have Broad Term collision coverage, you pay nothing. The insurance company would pay for everything for you at 100%.
Also keep in mind that the insurance company is only responsible to cover damages up to the value of the car. So, if you really get into a huge pile-up and your car is crushed and will cost more to repair than its actual value, it will be declared totaled–just food for thought.
So, shop carefully for your auto insurance policy, choose your options wisely, be a safe driver, and make sure that you are covered as best as your budget allows.
The Importance of Personal Liability Insurance
Personal liability insurance, also referred to as personal umbrella insurance, is another product we use to keep our assets in tact. Since we live in a litigious society, we believe that it’s a good strategy to have an insurance policy that can withstand a financial blunder caused by a lawsuit.
What is personal liability insurance?
Your homeowner’s and auto insurance policies have added liability protection within their contracts. If you are found negligent in a situation where someone was injured, your liability protection will pay for things like personal medical bills, rehabilitation, lost wages, etc.
However, the coverage amounts are relatively low and can be quickly exhausted depending on the severity of the other party’s injuries.
Protection from a personal liability umbrella insurance policy will trigger once the liability protection from your other policies are no longer sufficient. It gives you and your assets added protection.
How about an example of where this policy is important?
Let’s say Bill injures Anne in a car accident. Due to the severity of Anne’s injuries, she is now disabled and cannot return to work. Her medical bills are $50,000.
Good news and bad news. Good news: Bill’s auto insurance policy has liability coverage of $50,000. Bad news: Do you think Anne and her attorney will only go after $50,000?
Not likely. Remember…
-
She can no longer work and provide for her family.
She can no longer fund her retirement.
She has ongoing medical bills she will have to pay because of her disability.
Along with financial hardship comes emotional distress.
So if you consider her lost wages for 20 years, medical bills, retirement, and personal therapy, you’re looking at the possibility of millions of dollars. If Bill doesn’t have personal liability insurance, then his assets are exposed.
So what does exposed mean? They could go after your house, cars, boat, bank accounts, 401k, etc. Any asset owned under your name is at risk.
But you don’t even have to be “physically” involved in the scene of the injury to be at risk. If someone gets injured at your home and you are held liable of the damages, then your assets are at risk if you don’t have sufficient coverage.
This article isn’t meant to scare you. It isn’t meant to invoke fear. We encourage you to take preventative measures. We want to inspire you to take action in protecting your wealth. Like putting on your seatbelt in a car, an umbrella policy is an additional layer of protection.
My wife and I have an umbrella policy that provides $5 million in excess, above the coverage that our home and auto policies provide. We only pay $531 a year for the policy. As you can see, the premiums are relatively low.
So, consider the benefits from these policies. Use an umbrella policy to cover your assets. Remember…sometimes when it rains, it pours.
