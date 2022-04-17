Construction Site Accidents and Injuries

Share Pin 0 Shares

The construction industry is full of inherent risks and hazards. It is often a fast-paced environment with multiple people performing a variety of tasks at once. Construction remains of the most hazardous occupations that anyone can have, causing thousands of injuries every year.

Whenever you have an environment where there are multiple contractors, numerous workers, heavy equipment and machinery, something is bound to go wrong. Construction accidents happen all the time, and are not the easiest to prevent, especially when sub-contractors are working side by side during a construction project.

Construction accidents are caused by a wide variety of factors, including lack of proper training, equipment malfunction, manufacturer’s defects, unsafe work conditions, worker failure to use safety equipment and general site hazards. Unfortunately, if you work in the construction industry, the likelihood of you sustaining an injury at some point in your career is extremely high. Whether you are injured by a rusty nail, or if you are struck by a large falling object; the injuries that one can sustain on a construction site can range from minor to severe. Many workers have lost their lives while working in the construction industry, with falls from heights, toxic exposure and electrocution being a few of the predominate causes of death.

Construction workers frequently sustain debilitating injuries in the course of their work. Because of this, it is extremely important that they receive the proper medical attention. If they return to work too soon, their injuries can be aggravated, causing them to re-injure the affected area. In some cases, returning to work in a short time frame is not realistic, because the injury is so serious. When this happens, it is crucial that the worker files a claim with the legally liable party.

Because construction sites are fast-paced, determining liability may not be as simple as it sounds. A sub-contractor or one of their employees might have been ultimately responsible for your injury. If the equipment malfunctioned, then it may be a defective product case. Determining liability is crucial to the filing of your claim. You don’t want to file your claim with the wrong entity, only to have it disputed later on. As any worker knows, the more time that goes by, the more money you lose because of your inability to go back to work.

When you’re laid up in bed, unable to work, the bills don’t pay themselves. Many construction workers are the breadwinner for their family, and therefore have a wife and children depending on them for food and shelter. If you were injured on or at a construction site, then you should waste no time in contacting an attorney. They will be able to represent your interests in an aggressive manner that will afford you the best opportunity to get the compensation you need, so you can focus on recovery. You don’t want to have to worry about how you will take care of yourself and your family, let an attorney take care of the paperwork for you; contact a personal injury lawyer today!