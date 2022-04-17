Finance
Customers Don’t Buy From People They Like, They Buy From Those They Trust
It is often said that customers buy from people they like. While we don’t usually buy from people we dislike, there is one more dimension to this old saying.
Customers buy from people they trust
To illustrate this point further, let’s look at how typical prospective customers react to new sales people making the first contact with them (otherwise known as cold-calling):
1. They find an excuse to hang up the phone as soon as possible
2. They make themselves very busy during appointments with sales people
3. They keep their mouths shut as much as possible when sales people ask questions
4. They will not refer the sales people to a higher authority even when such a need is clear
5. They often use delay tactics such as “If there is a need, we will call you” to appease sales people, etc.
These are, just a few examples, of customer’s behaviours when they distrust the sales person. As such, to get customers interested and excited about what you have to offer, you first have to win their trust.
A Question of Lust
The reasons that customers don’t trust sales people is very simple: they feel that the only thing that sales people care about is getting their money. Sadly, this “lust for the customers’ money” is quite true with many sales people out there, AND customers can smell them from miles away.
When customers make purchases, what they really want in exchange for the money they spend, is substantiated value. That is, can the products or services they buy bring better productivity, reduce wastages or simply improve their quality of life.
Hence, the first step to build trust is this: you have to be perceived as being on the customers’ side and pro-actively help solve customers’ problems.
Here’s a simple example. When most sales approach their prospective customers, they will say something like, “Hello, my name is xyz, and I’m from abc company. How are you today? I would like to show you a demo of our latest productivity-enhancing gadget. As I will be around your vicinity on Tuesday afternoon, can I come and see you around 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.?”
The problem with this way of approach lie in how these intended customers respond. They will either just say “not interested”, or say yes and then get their secretaries to tell you “the boss has an urgent meeting, please leave your materials on the front desk, and we will call you when we have a need”.
The reason for such responses from customers is that they don’t trust what you said. They probably have seen just too many “productivity-enhancing gadgets”, and hear too many “I happen to be just in your neighbourhood” stories and certainly will be too busy to meet just another peddler of gadgets. Furthermore, they don’t trust you enough to tell you their “productivity” challenges, if that is what your product will solve.
To overcome such trust issues at initial contact, both sales people and their managers will have to work together to build trust and allay customers’ fears that they will be rip off, or that they will be wasting their time.
From the sales person perspective, she will have to provide the customer what Miller Heiman calls a Valid Business Reason into her opening call, e.g. “Hi, my name is xyz. I understand that many companies in your industry are facing serious challenges due to the sharp increases in raw material costs. I’d like to explore with you if we can help improve your productivity, and thereby reducing your costs.”
From the sales managers’ perspectives, trust will have to be built beyond the initial cold-call. Customers are likely to increase their trust if they had seen testimonies and case studies of past successes, PRIOR to the initial phone calls from sales people.
Build Credibility, NOT Benefits
Traditionally, many companies focus merely on the “Features, Advantages and Benefits”, none of which will work IF the customer does not trust you enough. Hence, sales people would have to build credibility during the course of the sales process, namely:
* Listen
* Do your homework and ask intelligent questions
* Provide Assurance to your customers
Many sales people tend to put too much emphasis on their company, and the products they offer, that they forgot to listen to their customers needs, wants and concerns.
To ensure that customers spend more time talking, sales people would have to ask intelligent questions. Typically, customers expect sales people to have done some basic research on the customers’ web sites. Sales people can improve on this by going through customers annual reports (if they are listed companies) or source for news reports about these customers. If a prospective customer is a competitor of a current customer, you can find out more information from the latter. Web 2.0 social networking sites are also a great source of information.
While some sales managers may argue that spending too much time on the Internet will eat into selling time and hence, is detrimental to sales. However, going to a customer and not knowing what are the right questions to ask will make the customer feel you are unprofessional and incompetent, which is worse. Sales managers will have to get the balance right by allocating sufficient time for research as well as for selling.
Ultimately, customers will often have niggling concerns about buying from you. Rather than avoiding those concerns for the fear that addressing them will hurt your sale, the opposite is likely to be true. If customers have got any unanswered questions or concerns about your products and services, they will be:
* Less likely to buy
* Buy less
* Drive a hard bargain on your price
Hence, when you are approaching the closing stages of your sale, look out for symptoms that show the customer is nervous or uneasy. Then seek to address such concerns and provide the relevant assurances.
The Policy of Truth
Perhaps the biggest destroyer of trust is to “over-promise and under-deliver”. The causes of this destruction are two-fold:
* Sales people make promises to customers on things that they cannot (or unsure if they can) deliver
* Companies who deliver less-than-expected levels of product qualities to their customers
For the former, sales managers would have to ensure sales people do not over-promise their customers just to get the sale or to reach their sales target. Doing so will severely damage the trust between buyer and seller, and will make it really difficult for future sales efforts to succeed.
For the latter, nothing de-motivates sales people more than having to answer customers’ questions that they don’t have answers to. No amount of sales effort will succeed if the company does not invest enough in quality to make sure customers get the value they pay for. When companies deliver shoddy quality, not only will there be decreases in sales, there will also be an immediate increase in sales staff turnover. It’s not a question of “if”, it’s just a question of time. After all, who wants to to sell for a company that they can’t even trust?
Finance
Ways to Invest for Capital Gains
6 Ways to Make Capital Gains
There are basically two types of investment income. Capital Gains and Investment Income.
Investment income is income you receive from an asset, examples of investment income is interest on savings, rent from property, and dividends from shares.
Capital gains is the increased value of an asset; examples of capital gains is the increased value of property, shares, and other assets.
Some investments provide capital gains but no income; examples of these are precious metals such as gold, bitcoin, antiques and other collectable items.
Here are investments which provide Capital Gains:
The Sharemarket
The sharemarket offers excellent opportunities for capital gain. For most people, investing directly into the markets is not an option because the transaction fees once taken out for buying and selling shares make it not worth their while, however, there are plenty of managed funds investors with limited means can participate in. Sharesies in New Zealand is one. Investors can drip feed money into the markets with Sharesies and there is the option of investing in various funds or individual companies. Other similar types of platforms in New Zealand are Investnow, Kernelwealth, and Hatch. These are not the only ones though.
Your retirement scheme invests in managed (Mutual Funds) and they are also a form of Capital Gains. In New Zealand joining Kiwisaver is a no brainer. Kiwisaver is New Zealand’s retirement scheme.
Property
The property market has been a popular Captain Gains tool for a lot of investors using not only their money but other people’s money in the form of a loan. Income is gained from rents which pays for the mortgage. All related costs are the most popular form of capital gains and the easiest one for the novice investor to get their toe wet in the markets and learn as you go because there are several mutual funds which are available and the start-up costs are minimal. In New Zealand Sharesies only costs $1 to get into which gives you the chance to invest in managed funds or individual companies. It is a great way for tax-deductible. This type of investment can turn to custard such as wayward tenants. If you are prepared to take the risk then this investment may suit.
Your own home is a good source of Capital Gains if you intend to sell at some point.
Another way to get in on the property ladder is to purchase shares in property investment companies in the sharemarket. This can be done by investing in individual companies or managed funds which invest in property.
Compound Interest
You must have heard of compound interest; that is when you invest in fixed term accounts for x% interest. Instead of receiving your interest payments into your bank account you let them be added on to your principal and you earn interest on your principal and previous interest payments. This is called compounded interest.
The increase to your capital is called “Capital Gains.”
Interest rates are very low at present (2020); in some instances lower than the inflation rate which makes this kind of investing less attractive. It is important therefore to do your due-diligence and not be enticed by some finance company offering higher interest rates than normal, because with higher interest rates comes higher risk. These finance companies offering higher interest rates lend to higher risk types of borrowers.
I am not saying that you should not invest your money in these companies but rather do your due diligence and at least diversify your portfolio rather than investing all of your life savings into the one company.
Gold
This one is purely speculative but can be a good hedge against a downturn in the markets. The one drawback with gold is finding a place to store it. Another way to invest in gold is buying gold stocks in the sharemarket. Purchasing gold coins from auction sites such as eBay and Trademe is another option. As with other investments it pays to do your homework and read all you can about gold and other precious metals.
Crypto Currency
Crypto currency such as Bitcoin and the like should be treated as speculative investments, therefore, only invest money in this if you can afford to lose it. What I am saying is use your discretionary income to purchase crypto currency. This type of investing can be a rollercoaster but one piece of advice which may be useful is to not just purchase all your crypto currency in one transaction but to do on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis so that there is a chance that you have made a purchase when the currency is low. It is called averaging.
Collectables/Antiques
Investing in collectibles can give you a sense of satisfaction and profit when you intend to sell. You really have to know your stuff when dealing in antiques. Always remember, something is only worth what others are prepared to pay for. If someone is prepared to pay $1,000 for a painting at auction then that is what it is worth, however, if another painting is sold at auction for just $10, then that is it’s worth. The value of something is only a matter of opinion.
Recently (2020), some Banksy paintings sold for over $100,000 in New Zealand. The seller of the paintings paid a total of $500 for them in London (UK) some years earlier. It just shows how one’s eye for a bargain can be profitable.
For smaller items such as postage stamps, bank notes, beer labels, and so forth collectors can list their duplicates on auction websites to help fund their hobby.
Finance
Top 8 Reasons Why You Should List Your Company in the Stock Exchange
Listing or Stock Exchange Listing, as many people call it, is the process of making a transition from a private organization to a publicly-owned entity wherein all or some shares of the company can be traded in the stock exchange. The ability to have the company’s shares traded in the stock exchange is fundamental to an organization’s decision to have the company listed.
Essentially, stock exchange brings the capital providers and the organizations that require capital, together in one marketplace. The stock exchange undertakes this simple yet effective role in many countries and as such, acts as a hub at the core of many countries’ economy. Capital providers earn a Return on Investments (ROI) through capital growth and dividends, thereby increasing the country’s overall wealth. Likewise, the organizations in which the capital providers invest offer and provide employment, thereby driving the company’s economic development. These are just two benefits of having a company listed in the stock exchange but on a more personal side, there are 8 reasons why you should list your company in the stock exchange. Read through and find out what these 8 reasons are:
o Capital Growth
Stock Exchange listing provides opportunities to both the investor and the listing company. The listed company finds a great opportunity to increase its primary capital for market’s organic growth and acquisition funding. On the other hand, the investors investing on the listed company can easily grow their savings through dividends and share price fluctuations.
o Corporate Profile Elevation
Stock Exchange Listing generally raises the public profile of the organization with their customers, investors, suppliers and media. Companies listed in the stock exchange usually become a part of analyst reports and are usually included in the index.
o Improvement in the Company Valuation
Generating an independent valuation becomes possible when a company is listed in the Stock Exchange.
o Institutional Investment
It is easier for an organization to attract institutional investors or other companies who wish to invest on other companies. This simply means availability of both expertise and capital.
o Trading Platform
Many stock exchange companies offer an ideal trading platform for the company’s shares. These companies also give their shareholders a great opportunity to realize the value of their shareholdings, which eventually, can help the company expand its shareholder base.
o Alignment of management/employee interests
The process of compensating the company executives, directors and employees with shares becomes simple, making it easier and more flexible to align the company employees’ interests with the goals and objectives of the organization.
o Reassurance of Suppliers and Customers
The organizations listed in the Stock Exchange generally find improvement in their business and financial strength.
o Exit Strategy for Investors
Stock Exchange listing provides the founders and investors of the company a mechanism to easily exit their investments.
Finance
Invest in Shares
Investment in shares or equities has become more popular since the conclusion of banking consolidation in Nigeria. The Nigerian stock market is rated among the best in terms of returns around the world and this is evidence in the average annual returns on investment.
Research shows that forty-two out of four hundred and fifty billionaires in the world got their wealth through stocks and shares and most of them including the first, second and fourth richest man in the world maintain their money through stocks and shares.
You buy ownership into a company when you purchase the common stocks of the company. This gives you the opportunity of increasing your net worth through dividends, bonus issues and capital appreciation. Every investment decisions are sensitive to interest rates.
WHAT IS A STOCK?
A stock is a certificate representing a percentage of ownership in a company and stated as a number of shares. The percentage of ownership will obviously depend upon the number of shares outstanding.So, a share represent your interest as an investor in a company.
21 TIPS FOR SUCCESSFUL EQUITY INVESTMENT
1. Investigate before you invest.
2. Know when to buy. Every stock has its low and high periods. Therefore, you must know when exactly to buy the stocks and make profit.
3. Know when to sell. You know when to sell the stocks you have bought. Do not hold the stocks more than necessary.
4. Know how to use the company news in the media to buy the best stock or sell off the stocks bought.
5. You must understand how the Earning per share affects stocks positively and negatively.
6. Do not do blind investment. You should understand and know why you are investing in the stocks you have chosen to buy. You must be sure of what you are doing.
7. Your investment in the stock market should have capital appreciation and bonus as your major goal. When choosing a stock consider the bonus and price appreciation history of the stock.
8. Know when to enter the market, when to hold and when to exit from the market. Do not let greed make burn your fingers.
9. Do not sell a stock because the price is falling, but sell because you know why the price is falling.
10. Never buy a stock a date after the closure of register. It will not be a wise thing to do.
11. Avoid sentimental buying of stocks. In the stock market, you must rule out sentiment if you must experience success in your deal.
12. As an investor, you must have both short- term and long-term investment.
13. You must diversify your investment. By doing this, you are spreading your risk.
14. You must have this principle of not buying a stock you are not willing to hold for a long period. Make sure every stock you stake your money in, are stocks you can hold for a long period.
15. Have exit strategy. Do not be greedy about it. Exit when you are suppose to. Greed has made many people to have their fingers burnt.
16. Always ensure that the investment you are making at every point will allow sleeping with your eyes close in the night. Ensure you take calculated risk when investing in the market.
17. Always seek expert advise when investing
18. Never follow the crowd to invest. Be sure the stock you are putting your money into is worth it. It is not every public offer you should buy. If you must buy, then you must know why you are buying.
19. Stop dealing with stockbrokers that are not trust worthy.
20. Learn how to use the company financial report to understudy the performance of your stocks.
21. Patience is required in the success of equity investment. Do not be in a hurry to make quick money so as not to have your fingers burnt.
