As things a guy can do by himself go, masturbation is already way up there in terms of how much fun it is. But for the guy who is always in search of new ways to masturbate, exploring games that focus around controlling ejaculation may be a profitable avenue to pursue. Frequent masturbation already has a positive impact on penis health; focusing some of that enjoyable activity on ejaculation control could potentially have positive outcomes for men hoping to learn greater control during sexual encounters as well.

Games

Masturbation by itself can already help a man learn ejaculation control by teaching a guy what areas of the penis respond in what ways to different strokes and kinds of stimulation. Many men transfer this knowledge to good effect when in bed with another person.

The following games, however, can increase a man’s knowledge of his ejaculatory triggers to a greater extent. These games include:

Beating to the clock

Most men are aware of how long their “typical” masturbation session lasts. They know that they tend to last about “x” minutes if they stroke quickly and steadily or “y” minutes if they take their time and stroke more languidly. For beating the clock, they want to aim for a quick-and-steady session, but to see about lengthening the time involved. So if a typical session lasts 10 minutes, they set an alarm clock to ring in 15 minutes. When they reach the usual 10 minute mark, if they’re about to ejaculate, they stop for a few seconds, then stroke more – stopping and starting and not allowing ejaculation until they reach 15 minutes. Once this has been accomplished a few times, they move on to 20 minutes – and so forth.

Extreme edging

The process mentioned above – stroking until nearly ejaculating, then stopping for a few second and stroking again – is commonly called edging. Another edging game to try is extreme edging – spending time masturbating for an extended period of time – say, an hour – and not allowing oneself to ejaculate at all during that period. At the end of the hour, the man still does not ejaculate. He stops masturbating for a period of time – perhaps a couple of hours – then returns and edges again for another hour. This goes on for several hours, so that when he does finally ejaculate, the orgasm is quite intense.

Changing positions

Most men masturbate either sitting or lying on their back, which acclimates them to experiencing stroking in a particular way. One fun game that helps them learn to explore ejaculation control is to mix up the positions during a masturbation session. They might start sitting, then lie face down on a bed and thrust through their fist (mimicking the missionary position), then stand up and rub their erection against a chair, then kneel and slap their penis against the bed, etc.

Keep the beat

Masturbating to music can be a lot of fun – especially if the playlist includes short songs with very different rhythms. The goal is to keep one’s stroking consistent with the beat of the song that is being played – perhaps moving to double-time when it’s ready to let forth the ejaculation.

Whether working on bettering one's ejaculation control or simply enjoy some alone time, masturbation can be a great way to spend an evening. But overdoing it can lead to soreness and rawness, so using a superior penis health crème on a regular basis is essential. Even a well-lubricated penis may show signs of wear and tear, diminishing the object's visual appeal. A crème that keeps the skin smooth and supple is needed. It also should include ingredients that can rehydrate the skin and include antioxidants that battle free radicals and the premature aging of the penile skin that they can cause.