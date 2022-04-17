Finance
Explaining Insurance to the Motorcycle Industry and Customer
If you own, ride, or sell motorcycles, you will need to be informed about shielding insurance.
Manufacturers and dealers as well as the riders themselves must acquaint themselves with the associated risks and procure tailored coverage that protects them from the variables. This overview will simplify the basics of separate insurance class.
Motorcycle Insurance for the Owner and Rider
Generally, most standard auto and personal liability plans do not include motorcycle insurance. It is for this reason that insurance coverage intended explicitly for motorcycles, motor scooters, motor bikes and others like them is required for those that own and ride them. Coverage protects against liability of the owner or operator if bodily injury or property damage to a third party is sustained. In the majority of cases, insurance carriers that provide motorcycle insurance include physical damage coverage for fire, theft, comprehensive and collision policies. Associated quotes are typically established through measurements of cubic centimeters of the engine displacement.
Those companies that offer motorcycle insurance also recommend uninsured motorists coverage as supplementary coverage to the liability policy. There are those that present the option of medical payments as well as passenger liability coverage.
Motorcycle and Motor-Bike Custom Manufacturing and Fabricating Insurance
Due to the increased popularity of customizing motorcycles, many businesses deal with original details, frame modifications as well as engine variation. This, of course, lends itself to differing forms of liability exposure for the custom bike designers, manufacturers, fabricators and service or motorcycle fix-it shops.
Related policies incorporate the following coverages:
• General Liability Insurance
• Products and Completed Operations Coverage
• Garage-Keepers Legal Liability Insurance
• Commercial Personal Property Insurance – of which Theft Coverage is a part of
Motorcycle and Motor-Bike Dealers Insurance
This type of insurance is generally provided on an amended automobile dealers- liability form – a form that’s specifically adapted for the motorcycle dealer’s needs.
There are two differing coverages:
1. A policy that includes premises liability for sales operations in regard to the service or repair of customers’ motorcycles.
2. A policy that includes coverage protection for customers’ motorcycles for the time that they are stored in the dealers’ repair shop. This type of plan is similar to a garage keeper’s legal liability insurance policy.
The dealers’ supplementary physical damage insurance policy protects stored motorcycles that are waiting to be sold and it includes coverage for risks, such as fire, theft, collision, vandalism, riot, and other specified risk exposures.
Diabetes 101 – How to Win at Life and Life Insurance
A recent article from the Hilton Head Health Institute stated, “The evidence is growing that diabetes – especially “late onset” type 2 diabetes – is becoming an epidemic. American’s well-known attachment to the “couch potato” lifestyle – fatty, high calorie foods and an aversion to exercise – may be the contributing factor to the spread of the disease. On the opposite side of the coin, the healthy lifestyle is believed to contribute to diabetes prevention and management.” A January 9, 2006 New York Times article declared, “that the Centers for Disease Control estimate that 21 million Americans are currently diabetic while 41 million more are suffering from pre-diabetic symptoms, and many aren’t even aware of it yet. Over the past decade, the rate of diabetes has increased 80% in the US. Yet most health officials still emphasize the threat of communicable diseases, which are far less deadly than chronic conditions such as diabetes.”
Any life insurance agent that has been around for very long will attest to the statements made in that article. Diabetics now make up a large percentage of our client base and the number of people diagnosed as diabetic or pre or borderline diabetic on life insurance exams has sky rocketed. While most diabetics are insurable at fair rates, it is alarming to see how many diabetics have truly stayed somewhat uneducated about their condition and do not fully comprehend or care about the fact that diabetes can have a compounding effect on other health issues and ultimately be at least the root cause of a health decline that leads to an early death. Those diabetics who do take the situation seriously, educating themselves, monitoring their diabetes and taking control of other risk factors such as hypertension and obesity, can ultimately lead a long, healthy life. Not surprising that this group is also rewarded with life insurance rates that reflect their concern with their own longevity. It should be no secret that life insurance companies reward those who have an interest in their own mortality.
Those that do not take care of themselves are usually still insurable, but will pay a premium that reflects the end of the risk pool they have chosen to swim in. Not understanding the disease, not monitoring your glucose on a regular basis, not changing your lifestyle and not being compliant with your physician’s suggestions will all contribute to higher rates that you really have to pay if your concern factor was a bit higher. Good quiz for a diabetic: Do you know what your hbA1C, or A1C level is? Do you even know what it is referring to? The A1C, a test done by your physician every time you have a checkup is a measure of how well you are controlling your diabetes. Blood glucose binds to the hemoglobin through a process called glycosylation. The higher the blood sugar the more the glucose binds to the hemoglobin. A blood test can measure the amount of glycosylation that has occurred revealing the average blood glucose levels for the previous three to four months before the test.
Do you understand why this is important to you? With a healthy A1C level of say, 6.5 or less, you know that your glucose is staying in check over long periods. Do not fool yourself into believing that the glucose reading you took before breakfast this morning is indicative of where your glucose is all the time. For instance, let us say you take your glucose at an optimal time, before breakfast, and the reading is 110. Then let us assume that your A1C is 7.5. That would indicate that your average glucose over the last 3 months is around 165. So, if the average is 165 and the low end is 110, that means that there are many times when your glucose is well over 200, not a healthy level. What are the complications of type 2 diabetes? What really worries life insurance underwriters? This list came from the American Diabetes Association website. www.diabetes.org:
Heart Disease and Stroke
People with diabetes have extra reason to be mindful of heart and blood vessel disease. Diabetes carries an increased risk for heart attack, stroke, and complications related to poor circulation.
Kidney Disease
Diabetes can damage the kidneys, which not only can cause them to fail, but can also make them lose their ability to filter out waste products.
Eye Complications
Diabetes can cause eye problems and may lead to blindness. People with diabetes do have a higher risk of blindness than people without diabetes. Early detection and treatment of eye problems can save your sight.
Diabetic Neuropathy and Nerve Damage
One of the most common complications of diabetes is diabetic neuropathy. Neuropathy means damage to the nerves that run throughout the body, connecting the spinal cord to muscles, skin, blood vessels, and other organs.
Foot Complications
People with diabetes can develop many different foot problems. Foot problems most often happen when there is nerve damage in the feet or when blood flow is poor. Learn how to protect your feet by following some basic guidelines.
Skin Complications
As many as one-third of people with diabetes will have a skin disorder caused or affected by diabetes at some time in their lives. In fact, such problems are sometimes the first sign that a person has diabetes. Luckily, most skin conditions can be prevented or easily treated if caught early.
Gastroparesis and Diabetes
Gastroparesis is a disorder that affects people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Depression
Feeling down once in a while is normal. But some people feel a sadness that just won’t go away. Life seems hopeless. Feeling this way most of the day for two weeks or more is a sign of serious depression.
Ultimately there is good news for type 2 diabetics working to acquire life insurance. With improvements in treatment and all of the available diabetic education, you can control your condition and to a great extent control your ability to get affordable life insurance. Type 1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes, often called juvenile diabetes, is different from type 2 diabetes but often has many of the same complications. While type 2 diabetes is occurs when a person has too little natural insulin or his or her body is not able to use the insulin `effectively, type 1 diabetes is the absence of insulin altogether. From www.ehealthmd.com we get this take on the cause of type 1 diabetes. “Diabetes is an autoimmune disease. That means the body’s defense system attacks some of the body’s own cells. In type 1 diabetes, the cells in the pancreas that make insulin are destroyed, and therefore they are no longer capable of making insulin.
We don’t know exactly why this happens, but we do know that some people are born with a tendency to develop diabetes. Then something “triggers” the onset of the disease. It may be a virus that triggers the onset, or it may be something in the environment. There is nothing a person can do to prevent this from happening.”
That having been said, a person with type 1 diabetes is left with two options. They can control their diabetes by persistently monitoring their glucose levels and being very committed and dogmatic about administering insulin as prescribed. There is an often-misunderstood relationship between diet and diabetes. The Mayo Clinic’s website at www.mayoclinic.com suggests the following: “Contrary to popular perception, there is no diabetes diet. Furthermore, having diabetes doesn’t mean you have to eat only bland, boring foods. Instead, it means you’ll eat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains – foods that are high in nutrition and low in fat and calories – and fewer animal products and sweets. Actually, it’s the same eating plan everyone should follow.” So, a healthy diet and persistent monitoring and treatment are the key.
The other option I suggested would be the option of not taking your diabetes seriously. A type 1 diabetic who only occasionally checks their glucose, is not horribly committed to a healthy lifestyle, and may not take insulin as prescribed, but more when they think they need it, is a person who is looking for a long-term health problem. The long-term affects of mismanaged type 1 diabetes are at best damaging and at worst deadly. It should be no wonder that life insurance underwriters pay special attention to the type of compliance you keep with your doctor and dietician and the type of control you have achieved and maintained with your glucose levels.Again, you will not impress a life insurance underwriter, or for that matter, a life insurance agent who is knowledgeable about diabetes by telling them your most recent glucose reading was 98. That may be control, but it might also be a well-timed glucose check. The real story comes from your regular lab work and the test that reveals all secrets, the hbA1C. This test will take both your 98 and 230 into account; the reading you did not want to discuss or possibly did not even take because you knew it was bad timing for a good reading.
Your doctor and the life insurance underwriter are preaching from the same book, and the sermon is CONTROL! CONTROL! CONTROL!The Mayo Clinic sums up the repercussions of not following that advice. “Long term complications include – Heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease – Nerve damage (neuropathy) – Kidney damage (nephropathy) – Eye damage (diabetic retinopathy) – Osteoporosis and several skin conditions.” “Short term complications such as low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and a high level of ketones in your urine (diabetic ketoacidosis), require immediate care. If left untreated, these conditions can cause seizures and loss of consciousness (coma).” In summation it seems clear that whether type 1 or type 2 diabetes, the conditions are something that simply has to be taken seriously or the results can be disastrous and deadly. This fact is not lost on the people who decide what rate you are going to pay for life insurance. Diabetes does not preclude getting life insurance at competitive and good rates. Poorly controlled diabetes, for abundantly obvious reasons, may very well make life insurance expensive and even unattainable.
Cheap House Insurance Quotes: Tips for Increasing Your Chance of Getting Affordable Home Insurance
Are you a new homeowner? Or do you wish to have cheaper insurance? Finding cheap house insurance quotes online isn’t difficult. You just need to weed out the good offers from the bad. With a bit of forethought and planning, you can in all likelihood get a good deal.
Here are a few tips you can use to help you get cheap quotes and choose the one that is right for you:
1. You’ll need the right amount of coverage in addition to the right policy. The amount of money you paid for your house is not going to be the same amount that it would cost to rebuild the house in the event it is badly damaged. There is always the potential for disaster occurring on the property around the house as well. Keep this in mind when determining the amount of coverage you should have. Also, carefully read over each and every policy for which you are provided a quote, including the terms and exclusions.
2. You can increase your chances of obtaining a cheaper quote if you “disaster-proof” your home. There is at least some potential hazard, no matter where you live. Even if you don’t have to worry about earthquakes, tornados, or hurricanes, there is always fire to worry about. You never know when a big hail storm might cause damage to your roof. A small stream of water can potentially turn into a raging river if the rain is heavy enough. Adding reinforcements, such as storm shutters, can help you save on home insurance.
More Tips for Cheap House Insurance Quotes
3. Don’t forget about security threats. Another way to get cheap house insurance quotes is to increase your home’s security. You can do this in a number of ways, such as installing deadbolts, having an alarm system, off-site monitoring, and so forth.
4. Look for third party discounts, if possible. If the insurer is a senior citizen and member of certain clubs, for instance, discounts are available. You might qualify for a discount if you belong to a specific occupational organization, or through your homeowners associations.
5. Your credit score plays a role in the home insurance quotes you get. It is imperative for a any reason to maintain a good credit score. If you have poor credit or no credit at all, look for ways to make improvements or establish a line of credit. Make sure your credit reports are all up to date and contain no errors.
As long as you keep these factors in mind, you should be able to obtain cheap house insurance quotes. Begin your search for a good policy and coverage from Lemonade, which is a very reputable organization.
Home Insurance, Flood Alert
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warns that if you can’t get insurance for your house, you’re in big trouble. Mortgage lenders won’t lend on houses that are uninsurable and as a result its value could fall by up to 80%.
It’s a high flood risk that’s most likely to make your house uninsurable. According to a recent survey, 6.5 million homes are already at risk from flooding of which 1.5 million are in high risk areas. The government has completed flood defences in many such areas and protection for a further 80,000 homes is due this year. But concerns have also been expressed about a further 120,000 new homes planned for the Thames Gateway which are potentially in a high “at risk” zone. Yet many areas remain vulnerable. And if global warming continues, by 2030, the 1.5 million at risk could mushroom 3.5 million. Back in 2003 the Association of British Insurers (ABI) agreed the principles which committed UK insurers to offering home and contents insurance for properties in areas which are assessed to be at a flooding risk once in seventy five years or more. The rider was that the flood defences had to be already in place or would be completed by the end of 2007.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has the responsibility of developing and maintaining these flood defences but within the insurance industry there’s widespread concern that insufficient progress is being made. As a result the insurers have has warned the government that there could be widespread withdrawal of insurance cover if progress is stepped up.
In the mean time, those in areas threatened by flood water could find their insurance premiums soaring. Whilst the insurance industry agreed to provide insurance cover, their commitment was simply to maintain premiums at “reasonable” levels. But there was no definition of what “reasonable” means. As a result premium increases of 60% have been common with up 400% increases in bad areas. In a tiny number of cases, cover has been withdrawn altogether, mostly in country areas where DEFRA considers the cost of defending a cluster of a few homes to be uneconomic.
Environmentalists warn that unless DEFRA gets it’s skates on, the UK ‘s current bill for flood damage could rise from £950 million a year, to £3.2 billion. After all, the average insurance claim for household flood damage is £30,000 – that’s even higher than fire damage. And localised events like the 2004 flood at Boscastle, Cornwall , can cost the insurers over £15 million.
If you are in any doubt whether your home or proposed home, is in a flood risk area, you should visit http://www.environment-agency.gov.uk. This is DEFRA’s web site where you can check whether they think your home is at risk of flooding. Their maps were originally designed for planning purposes and provide information on a post-code basis.
Whilst many insurers use the DEFRA information, others like More Than, have their own flood maps. These assess homes individually rather than post code areas. This means that if your existing insurer increases your premium for flood risk and uses the DEFRA information, you may still be able to get a cheaper rate from an insurer using it’s own flood data if its data identifies that your property is beyond the “at risk” zone.
The ABI has recently added to the pressure on DEFRA to accelerate the building and upgrading of flood defences. It has warned that unless the government increases its spending on flood defences, the insurance industry may not continue their commitment to the 2003 principles.
That would be bad news for many homeowners.
