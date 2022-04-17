Finance
FHA Home Loan Information – Buying A Home With Help From The Government
The federal government wants to help you buy a home. They see it as a way to improve the economy, provide a stable tax base, and help grow communities. To encourage homeownership, the federal government backs loans for those who might have trouble qualifying for a conventional loan.
Loans For Low To Moderate Income Buyers
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA), an agency of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provides several mortgage loan programs for low to moderate income home buyers. FHA loans offer market rates with a lower down payment requirement.
FHA loans require a minimum down payment of 3%, cash to close the loan, and an acceptable credit score. Closing costs can be part of the loan amount, and credit score requirements vary with programs.
To apply for a FHA loan, you must submit an application with a HUD approved lender. Most traditional lenders already are approved by HUD.
Loans For Veterans
Loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are available to most veterans and service persons. Usually these types of loans do not require a down payment and have more favorable loan terms. VA loans do not have a maximum amount, but lenders typically limit the loan amount to $359,650, the conforming rate.
To apply for this type of loan, you must be qualified by the VA. Once they approve your application and verify your qualifications, they will issue you a certificate which you present to a traditional mortgage lender as part of your application paperwork.
Loans For Rural Residents
The Department of Agriculture also backs loans through its Rural Housing Service (RHS). RHS loans require no down payments, but you must be able to afford monthly mortgage payments and have an acceptable credit history.
RHS also offers direct loans to low income family, those with income 80% or less than the area’s average income and cannot get credit from financing companies. These mortgage loans can be extended to 38 years and require no down payment.
Apply For Government Assistance
Government mortgage loan programs enable you to avoid mortgage insurance and secure financing to buy a home. These programs are offered through traditional lenders, which can easily be found online.
To view our list of recommended lenders online for government backed mortgage
financing, visit this page: Recommended Lenders For Government Backed Loans.
Finance
Better Ways for Sellers to Block Use of Stolen Cards
Research suggests that although credit card fraud is a major problem, it actually affects only a tiny percentage of online purchases. It is foolish indeed to apply a “one-size-fits-all” method that has unintended adverse consequences. Therefore, a balance should surely apply between caution and practicality.
In another article, I ranted about sellers insisting on paying a few cents into a buyer’s bank as a means of preventing use of stolen credit cards. That can be highly irritating for the buyer because it implies fraud but it also delays the shipping, one or other of which potentially prompting the customer to cancel the order and never return. For some sellers, anything other than that automated method may be rejected because “it takes too much time”, don’t have the staff to do it”, “not the way we do things here” and so on.
What will be proposed in this article requires more effort, attention to detail and probably a change of mindset. However, the techniques will work to help protect against fraud, without offending and/or losing a valid customer.
Orders that should cause concern
- Start by checking in your own record of “suspect orders.” (see below) I f a buyer’s details appear in those records with details of what actions was taken, you are well on the way to eliminating a potential problem and can deal with it appropriately.
- Be cautious if the billing and delivery addresses are different. However, there may be perfectly valid reasons, especially if the billing is to a PO Box number but the goods are wanted to a physical address. In this author’s opinion and despite the advice from the banks, automatic rejection of orders with PO Box number addresses is just another way to annoy the customer – unless a very good explanation is provided for this policy.
- It should be mandatory for all customer orders to include a contact phone number as well as an email address, so if anything looks dodgy, a phone call to the buyer is easily possible. Failure to connect or a connection to some bizarre voice message will be an obvious warning sign. Another method is to use “reverse number” software to see if there is a match. If not then by all means query the order. (this solution is available online)
- Buyers using dodgy-looking email addresses should be regarded as fraudulent. Most honest persons will have something readily identifiable in their address, meaning a personal name or a business name. Of course, the seller can and should promptly send a simple message requesting confirmation that the order was placed by that person. Then watch to see if your message bounces or if there is no response. If the address referred to a business, it is simple to search for that business on the web. If not found, there is reason to be suspicious.
How to make the query
Have someone with a pleasant manner make a phone call to the buyer. While the contact could be done by email, the personal touch is far more likely to get positive results and provides a far greater opportunity to assess the situation without offending a legitimate buyer.
- A sensible reason for the query MUST be provided. Any reasonable person will understand if the query is (a) prompt, (b) polite, (c) devoid of any adverse inference and WITHOUT insinuating that a problem applies to this particular customer.
- A small “white lie” seems perfectly appropriate. Rather that say anything that may be construed as an accusation, it would be better to say “we are having a problem with our systems and though no fault of yours we cannot process your payment.” “Do you have a different card or could you please pay by bank transfer?”
- Any hostile answer will raise the “red flag” and allow the seller to decline the order for “technical reasons and with regret.”
- Always ask for the name of the customer’s bank. Someone using a stolen card is unlikely to know the answer.
- For high value transactions, request a “verification check” This is a service operated by VISA and Mastercard where the customer has a password authorised by their bank. It does require the buyer to sign up for this but a legitimate buyer is unlikely to decline.
Keep records
Nothing more complicated than a simple E XCEL file (or any other spreadsheet or a database) is needed to maintain a record of suspect orders. It will take only a minute or two to enter the details. The suggested fields are as follows:
The date of the order
Buyer’s name
Buyer’s phone number
Buyer’s email address
Requested delivery address
Item ordered
Credit card number, expiry date and CCV number
Reason given for query
Result (order processed OR declined)
Excel allows searches on any of these fields to make it easy to identify any repeated attempt
Share your concerns
In obvious cases of potential fraud:
- Report them to your bank. They will have the professional staff to investigate further, also to protect you in the event of funds being stolen from you.
- Report the matter to the card issuing company
- In extreme cases, also report the matter to police.
Keep reading
This article attempts to offer practical advice from the perspective of retaining honest customers. More on investigation and prevention techniques may be found on numerous Internet sites.
Finance
Second Mortgages – What Are They and Can They Help?
It is a loan taken out against your home on which there is already a primary mortgage. The dwelling equity is used as collateral for the 2nd loan.
The 2nd mortgage has less anteriority in comparison to the first on the same home. So, if you default, you want to complete your first loan prior to paying back the outstanding difference on the 2nd loan.
When do you select a secondary mortgage?
There are situations when you may cash out on your dwelling equity by taking out a second mortgage.
* You may have accumulated a great amount of debt through auto loans, balances on high interest credit cards and other debts (medical expendatures, kid’s tutorship fees etc) and need to repay them off. There might be an chance for you to invest cash in a business. You can then use a secondary loan to go for it. But find out if the value of return on your investment is steeper than the 2nd mortgage rate. Only then it will turn out to be a moneymaking venture.
You may intend to avoid paying private mortgage insurance. But this is feasible only when you obtain a 2nd loan that creates up for 20% of the dwelling purchase price. You may wish to pay back back debts and do away with judgments, pay for your car, buy a holiday place or plan for a holiday. You can find the required cash by acquiring out a secondary loan.
How much can you borrow?
A secondary household loan allows you to loan on the basis of your household equity. The equity is the difference between the current assessed amount of your house and the amount you have paid towards the first mortgage.
With most lenders, you can acquire a second loan such that the whole loan-to-amount ratio of your original and second loan is equal to 85% of the home’s assessed value. Nevertheless, there are lenders in most all states excluding Texas and West Virginia who allow you to take out 2nd mortgages equal to 125% of the appraised value.
What’s the viable rates, terms and options?
The rates of interest on a secondary loan are steeper to that of the primary loan. This is primarily because if you default, you will be paying off the original loan prior to that of the secondary and as such there is a risk involved in offering second mortgages.
Nonetheless, you may choose either a fixed rate abode equity loan or an adjustable rate house equity line of credit as your second home loan choice. The lender will cite you a rate looking upon your credit score, complete loan to value ratio and the current market trends. The loan duration will vary from 15 to 30 years depending upon the option you select. But in overall, a 2nd loan is offered over a shorter time period in comparison to a primary loan.
How do you receive a 2nd mortgage loan?
Determining a 2nd mortgage is similar to choosing out a primary mortgage on your home. You need to browse for a suitable loan offering up by approaching some other lenders and getting quotes from them. You can merely fill out a no-obligation free short form to get quotations from the community graded lenders. Then you may evaluate the quotations, find out the offer that can cost you less in comparison and allow for all required paperwork while you apply for the loan. The lender will direct an appraisal on your home in order to determine its present amount and complete all the measures that are required to complete the loan processing so that he can fix up for the closing. At completion, you will be signing the note and other papers as needed by your lender. You will have to repay closing costs similar to that of your primary loan.
What happens to the secondary mortgage if you refinance the primary?
When you refinance the primary loan subsequently after receiving the 2nd mortgage loan, you should ask your lender for a subordination of the secondary loan. This implies that your 2nd house loan will be viewed as a junior lien in comparison to that of the refinance loan. Otherwise, if you don’t subordinate it, the 2nd mortgage will be taken as the primary lien and the refinance loan will obtain over the 2nd lien position. In this position, there will be reduced risk with the 2nd loan but higher danger involved with the refinance as a result of which the first mortgage refinance will cost you more in interest charges.
With a 2nd abode loan, you receive the chance to tap a large sum of money. Moreover, you can subtract the interest on your taxes up to a certain limit. But you cannot miss the expenses and the high interest rate associated with a secondary loan. Besides, if you default on the secondary loan, you may lose your dwelling. Therefore, prior to going for a 2nd mortgage, It’s best to ready a budget and find out how much you can afford to pay in addition to the first loan.
Finance
A Summary of Veteran Administration Loans
Veteran Administration loans, or VA loans, were originated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to help soldiers and veterans finance their homes. The Department does not give out any loans itself but gives guarantees to the buyer and lender of the loan to facilitate the financing process. In other words, the Veteran Administration loans will guarantee to the buyer a loan from a qualified lender. In exchange, the Department will also ensure to lenders that the loan will be paid for in full, either by the buyer or the department itself.
To enable military men and women to be able access to home financing and purchase of properties with no down payment the loan was implemented. Originally called the Servicemen Readjustment Act (or the G.I. Bill), it was created in 1944 after the Second World War. The driving goal of the act was to get veterans back on their feet in the civilian world by providing them with help, included was quick unemployment compensation and base funds for businesses and homes. When the act started out it only covered the active member of the three main branches of the United States military. Today, it has widened to encompass both active and non-active duty veterans, their spouses, and the National Guard and Reservist units. The law is one of the most supportive laws in the United States for helping American servicemen.
To clarify, the Veterans Administration will most likely not issue loans. The Veterans Housing Benefits Improvement Act of 1978, while expanding housing benefits to veterans, only stipulates that the Department will guarantee approval for mortgages and loans; it is the responsibility of the individual veteran to seek out the loan from approved lenders. Afterward, a form called the Freddie Mac Form 65 describing personal information, current status in the military, tax dependants, benefits recipients (family members), and other information regarding any financial-related history. The Department of Veterans Affairs will decide the procedure that will be used to designate the loan amount and the interest rate after looking at the application.
The Veterans Administration loans have done much for veterans and active military personnel. The Department of Veterans Affairs is one of the largest government departments and it also has protection from the federal government especially in terms of financial security of its service personnel.
FHA Home Loan Information – Buying A Home With Help From The Government
Better Ways for Sellers to Block Use of Stolen Cards
Saudi Prince Who Rejected Elon Musk’s Twitter Offer, Sold Shares in 2019
Second Mortgages – What Are They and Can They Help?
A Summary of Veteran Administration Loans
Russia Proposes Legalizing Crypto as Legal Tender in Finalized Bill
Home Loans and Prepayment Penalties
20 Things You Should Know About the New Tax Laws
11 Sources For Free Testimonials For Non-Fiction Books
How to Generate Network Marketing Business Leads Online?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left