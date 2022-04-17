Finance
Finding the Personal Injury Law Firm That Will Do You Well
If you find yourself facing an injury claim that is rather serious then you would be wise to seek out the professional advice of a personal injury lawyer. You should not turn to just any personal injury law firm but to one that has a solid reputation and has experience in representing those who have been injured. You also want to look for a lawyer that you feel you would be able to trust with your case.
An experienced personal injury law firm will be staffed by attorneys who know their business inside and out and will be able to provide you as the plaintiff with what you need to win your claim. This is essential to the outcome.
You need to get referrals for firms and for specific lawyers and then meet with each one of them. Remember to do enough comparison shopping that you feel satisfied with the choice that you have made. Discuss your set of circumstances with each legal specialist you meet with to decide which one you wish to hire.
Look for referrals for a personal injury law firm through loved ones, friends, co-workers and acquaintances. You can also look online for names of law businesses that specialize in personal injury cases. If you have used another attorney in recent months for another purpose then find out if you can receive referrals through this individual. Check with the local bar association in your area as well to get some names.
If you have been injured or hurt then you need to find a suitable personal injury law firm as soon as you possibly can. Nothing good can come from delaying finding the right firm to represent you.
When you sit down with an attorney of your choice to discuss the situation you are facing and how best to handle it you must come prepared. Bring copies of all of the documents you need regarding your claim. This would include your medical record and medical bills, the police report, correspondence with the insurance provider and information that relates to your loss of income.
Most professionals who deal with personal injury cases do not charge prospective clients for the first consultation that they have with them. Before you set up the first meeting at a firm that interests you, you need to find out whether the appointment you have will cost you anything or not. If you come across an attorney who wants to charge you for sitting down and talking about the situation then you should look elsewhere.
After you have told the legal provider what your case is about you need to find out some basic information from him. You need to find out how long he has been practicing and what percentage of his cases are similar in nature to yours. You also need to ensure that the attorney you hire most often represents people who find themselves in your shoes (in other words, plaintiffs), as opposed to defendants.
Entertainment, Trademark And Copyright Lawyers, What Is The Difference?
An entertainment lawyer has extensive knowledge of the nature of entertainment law. The entertainment industry is a vast one. The music industry and movie industry are a few examples of the entertainment industry. So entertainment lawyers make sure that all the legal procedures concerning entertainment are addressed. They also give legal counsel to various entertainers who could include musicians, actors, and actresses to mention but a few. Having a lawyer who is conversant with the entertainment world is very vital. Actors and actresses need legal advice every once in a while. They will need a lawyer present to help them get contracts with movie makers and other entertainers. Musicians will need lawyers to help establish a business relationship with the entertainment business promoters.
Another role of a lawyer in entertainment is to aid the entertainers like musicians, actors and actresses to better manage their income. This is because they earn a lot of money and thus lawyers give them sound advice and guidelines on how to wisely invest in their money. So when it comes to hiring a lawyer, get a lawyer who has represented a good number of entertainment personalities successfully, this gives them more credit. It is not wise to hire a lawyer who does not come highly recommended, entertainment industry has very fragile assets and personalities, and thus a highly recommended lawyer is more practical. Finally it is wise to get a lawyer who specifies in entertainment law; this is because they are more competent compared to other types of lawyers.
Every company has its trademark seal in this industry. This seal is what identifies that company and makes it stand out from other companies; a good example is the apple company. A trademark lawyer works on protecting the different signature trademarks. These lawyers are very knowledgeable when it comes to trademark laws. A company that has a lawyer who specializes on trademark has a lot of edge because the trademarks created are all aligned to the trademark laws that are made known by the lawyer. If there are any changes in the law, then the lawyer informs the clients immediately. A good lawyer in trademark is the one who has gone through law school and works for a very affluent law firm.
Every company has something that it creates that needs to be protected, this is the main meaning of copyrights. Many movie companies hire copyright lawyers to make sure that the copy right to their movies are not sold or even worse violated by any third party. Musicians also get these lawyers all the time because without them, then their music will be forcefully owned by individuals who have not worked hard in making the music. These lawyers make sure that their clients get legitimate copyright licenses, and also help them get the copyright for their work and products. An educated lawyer who has passed the bar with flying colors having specialized in copyright laws is the best option.
It is good to legal firm that has lawyers who have an in depth understanding of the different aspects of entertainment laws and are leading edge with any changes in the laws and what is happening in the industry.
How to Increase Commissions in Commission Only Sales: 5 Eye-Opening Keys to a Secure Sales Career
Allen Foster, 39, followed his dad, John, into a lucrative career in insurance.
“He raised three kids on commission-only income, had total independence and control over his time, made a darn good living… I wanted that for my family too,” shares Allen.
In 1996, John was able to retire on his renewal commissions-something unheard of for most career producers today.
New regulations have not only cut into commission payouts, but corporate politics, ever-changing commission-structures and rising quotas have led sales professionals to change firms and product lines more often than their predecessors-consequently losing their client base and vested potential in the process.
“To say things have changed since my dad’s days of selling insurance would be an understatement,” says Allen. “Companies aren’t loyal to their agents anymore, and in turn, agents aren’t loyal to their company. Since 1999 I’ve been with three different agencies-and that’s less than most guys! It sounds unbelievable now, but in his entire 27 years, my dad was with two companies!” Allen laughs in disbelief.
And the time flexibility he remembers his dad having?
“Almost non-existent,” Allen states matter-of-factly. “When I’m not dealing with corporate politics to hold on to my territory, in mandated continuing education classes, and keeping up on the ever-changing rules and regs of the industry, my time is spent trying to meet with an existing or potential client.”
Technology and the internet has led to prospects rarely answering their phones, calls rolling to voicemail, and sales needing eight to twelve contacts.
Add in legislative and regulatory changes in the mortgage, real estate, health insurance and annuity markets, and sales professionals in every industry have been facing an up-hill battle for some time.
And in the midst of all this turmoil, what are sales professionals told to do?
Work harder.
Which is exactly what most commission-only producers do when the going gets tough.
Commission sales has always attracted a unique breed of sales professional. They are driven, competitive, confident, “think-outside-the-box” people who desire to control their own destiny. Many have backgrounds in competitive sports or the military, and tend to be initiative-taking leaders.
But in today’s downright harsh sales environment, even the go-getters are struggling.
“Like my dad, I’m really good at what I do. As the proverbial saying goes, I could ‘sell ice to an Eskimo’ if I wanted to. But to make a decent living in the ‘old school’ way just doesn’t cut it anymore. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that there’s no way I’ll see retirement renewals on any of the insurance business I write today. It’s tough… “
Ron Agypt, vice president of broker sales at Aflac, echoes Allen’s sentiment. “[Commissioned] agents are definitely feeling the squeeze… insurance companies have already started paying flat fees instead of commissions, and they are getting pressure from clients who are really saying to them ‘We need more for less.'”
While some commission-only sales careers, like travel agents, have gone the way of the Dodo, others are forced to completely re-evaluate how they do business and get paid.
In Idaho, for example, where insurers began paying flat fees a few years ago, one agent told the Wall Street Journal that he initially suffered a 20 percent drop in income…
Fortunately, due to his “out-of-the-box” thinking, he was able to eventually make this up by diversifying his product portfolio.
In addition to selling his “traditional insurance” services, he partnered with a company to sell voluntary, non-traditional add-on products to his existing clients; this move also enabled him to expand his client base into other business industries that had previously been too small for his line of services and not worth his effort.
To make up the lost income most commission sales professionals are used to generating, says Alan Katz, once president of both the National and the California Associations of Health Underwriters, will require that they “take a horizontal approach to change: diversifying your product portfolio so you are selling more products to the same client.”
And by no means does this relate just to health insurance.
In the annuity industry, the low interest rate environment has made business much less profitable for issuers; new regulation has increased costs leading to consolidation. Because fewer companies are competing, products are less competitive in terms of rates, commissions and innovative features.
The overall resounding message is clear: Instead of just embracing the masochistic opinion to work harder for the same or less amount of money, commission-only sales professionals must start evaluating portfolio-expanding services that enable them to offer value to their clients, and be adequately compensated for doing so- regardless of the economy, political decisions, or corporate politics.
Let’s examine 5 key distinctions independent commission sales professionals should look for when partnering with a voluntary benefits company to fill the gap in their commissions:
1. Small Business Niche Market – With insurance brokers across the United States being told that, due to health reform, their small-group commissions will drop by 15 percent starting in 2011, many small group producers are moving to mid-sized companies, and mid-sized producers are moving to larger groups.
Instead of running with the herd, the smart move is to evaluate how this deserted market can now open up opportunity for producers to:
– take advantage of less competition
– offer voluntary, niche-focused benefits to smaller market segments
– fill their commission gap
Working with a company and sales support team that focuses on the small business niche can offer huge potential to commission-only producers.
2. Add-On or Door-Opener Product Line – There may be some commission sales professionals who decide to leave insurance sales altogether-but most won’t. And the truth of the matter is that most other commission-only sales professions (real estate, mortgage, advertising, merchant, etc.) aren’t faring much better…
Even though implementation of health care reform is three years away (2014), the reality is that many of those painful compensation changes are already being implemented. Attractive, motivating commissions are going by the wayside and being replaced with flat fee payouts.
For commission sales producers, this means the time is now to start looking for additional services to leverage. Look for services that can:
a) Be added-on to existing client’s benefits to enhance service value and, in turn, increase up-front and renewal commissions
b) Serve as an appealing door opener to help commission sales professionals get invited in to previously closed sales opportunities
3. Flexible Work Environment – In today’s tech-savvy business marketplace, there is little reason why trainings and meetings can’t be done via webinar, email, or iPhone. A sales team that demonstrates this work flexibility is key to a vibrant, commission-only sales future.
The growing rigidity of the traditional sales environment goes against the very nature of who an independent commission sales professional is. Give them reasonable goals, motivation, effective tools, and let them go! Sales is a results-driven activity. To maximize those results requires a work environment that is as flexible as possible.
4. Innovative Training – This does not mean training on how to sell. Independent sales professionals know how to sell. Innovative training involves providing relevant, up-to-date insights on how to communicate more effectively with your niche market. This could relate to using social media, CRM, email, or other proven prospecting and nurturing strategies that move way beyond old, worn-out tactics.
Training that is cutting-edge enhances already well-established sales skills, saves time, and leverages the expertise of like-minded sales professionals. Innovative training helps producers not only connect with quality prospects, but helps drive more sales and generate increased revenue.
5. Renewal Commissions – For most independent sales professionals, renewal income is like Santa Claus-it existed in one form or another long, long ago, but now, the concept of it has been hyped-up, twisted, corrupted and devalued.
It’s true that for most commission-only producers, their company’s commission structure, turn-over policies, increasing policy rates, and fickle client base has made renewal payouts impossible.
But the reality is that, “Yes, Virginia, renewal income really does exist.” And with commissions in almost every field of sales being significantly reduced, independent sales professionals must think in regards to short- and long-term financial rewards and partner with a company that does too.
What to Look For When Buying Truck Insurance
In order to get the most reliable coverage for your money, it is important to have a basic understanding of truck insurance. The following information should give you an understanding not only of the purpose of truck insurance, but the factors that you should be aware of that will indicate a good commercial truck insurance company.
History of Insurance
Insurance coverage has always been a method of protecting property owners. One of the first insurance programs started in the United States was established in 1752 by Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia. This company existed to cover fire damage to homes.
Since that time, insurance companies have come to cover a broad range of property classifications, from homes to vehicles and beyond. Contrary to most other countries, insurance in the United States has been subject to greater degrees of deregulation over the years. It is the responsibility of each state government to provide oversight for insurance practices. Names of these oversight agencies may vary, but they are usually known as the Department of Insurance or Insurance Department.
Basic coverages
Primary Liability: This is commercial truck insurance coverage mandated by state and federal agencies. Primary Liability covers the cost of damages that the insured driver is responsible for. This is often a set dollar amount.
Physical Damage: This policy covers damages to your truck and trailer. These damages may be the result of collision, storm, windstorm, fire, theft, earthquake, flood, or vandalism to your truck. Rates are usually determined by the value of the insured equipment and coverage is usually a percentage of that value.
Trailer Interchange: Under a trailer interchange agreement, drivers are responsible for damages or loss of trailers and equipment owned by another party. Trailer Interchange coverage covers costs incurred under these agreements.
Motor Truck Cargo: This cargo insurance protects the driver from costs incurred by the damage or loss of freight. The type of Cargo hauled is usually the determining factor for Motor Truck Cargo insurance rates.
Non-Trucking Liability: This is a limited liability insurance for drivers permanently leased to an ICC regulated carrier. It covers damages to the truck and equipment during periods when the driver is not dispatched by the carrier, such as having the vehicle cleaned. When the driver is dispatched, they would be covered by a Primary Liability insurance.
ICC Authority: Interstate Operating Authority is permission granted by the federal agency, the Office of Motor Carrier Safety, for the transport of regulated freight crossing state lines. All vehicles whose drivers seek employment for the interstate transportation of regulated freight must have Interstate Operating Authority.
Why you need insurance coverage for your truck & cargo
Aside from the fact that commercial truck insurance is a requirement, it is important to have the most coverage available. America’s highways can be dangerous places. The sheer size of the vehicles operated in freight traffic dramatically increases the odds of damages to or resulting from the operation of these vehicles.
In the end, purchasing truck insurance is about protecting yourself in the event of fiscal liability resulting from accidents, acts of nature, loss of freight, and so on. The high values of trucks and cargoes are far beyond the scope of most operators to handle on their own. Having a commercial truck insurance policy to take on this burden is imperative for a successful shipping business.
How to Seek an Insurance Company
To begin with, it is important to know which companies operate in your area. The easiest way to access this information is through your state’s Department of Insurance. They will also have information about the history of these companies that will be beneficial in making a decision as to which company you will purchase insurance from.
There are some basic questions that should be asked about each company for comparison:
How long has the company been in business and how long has it specialized in truck insurance?
Does the company have strong financial backing and underwriting? This information is usually publicly displayed on websites and in business plansHow do the rates of insurance coverage compare to the amount of coverage? Using this information to compare policies and providers against each other will enable you to have a sense of the value that each policy holds.
Finally, how is the company rated by established insurance rating firms? These ratings are often advertised in the literature of insurance companies. If you would like to do your own research, the Department of Insurance for your state will also have this information.
