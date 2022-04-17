Finance
Health Insurance Companies in North Carolina
There are several licensed, reliable health insurance companies in North Carolina. You will find several broker sites that manage a large portfolio of insurance products from leading insurance companies licensed to do business in the state of North Carolina.
These companies offer a number of health insurance plans like individual health insurance (for people who do not enjoy the benefits of group insurance); group health insurance [(insurance written for businesses of one or more employees. Small groups (1-49 employees)] are guaranteed issue; Medicare supplement (aims to fill in the gaps that Medicare doesn’t cover; individual and group life insurance (individual written as permanent or term coverage with medical approval. Group is term coverage for 2 or more employees); short and long term disability (replaces 60% of income in the event of a disability. Short term replaces income for up to 6 months, long term up to age 65); dental insurance (individual coverage or for groups of 3 or more); foreign national medical insurance (coverage for people with foreign citizenship while in the US); health savings accounts or HSAs (newest tax favored federal plan which is 100% deductible); short term individual health insurance (coverage for up to 12 months mostly used by people between jobs, less stringent health requirements).
Among the leading North Carolina health insurance companies are Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (group and individual), John Alden (group and individual), American Republic Insurance Company (individual), Wellpath (group), UnitedHealthcare (group), Humana (group), Cigna (group), Aetna, Affordable Alternatives, Alternative Healthcare Options (AHO), Carolina Coverage, D&J Insurance, Hartsfield and Nash Agency, Inc, Health Quotes, Hill Chesson & Associates, LTC Planner, Medical Mutual Group, Partners National Health Plans of North Carolina, Inc, Pharmacy Network National Corporation, Premier Health Systems, Inc, Roper Insurance Agency, Seaway Insurance Agency, Inc, Tar Heel Insurance Agency, and Walker Insurance.
The Case Against Medicare Supplement Insurance
There are some people who believe that Medicare Supplement Insurance may be a waste of money. Here is why some people believe that to be true.
Original Medicare is a government-run health insurance program for people aged 65 and older and for people who receive social security disability benefits for at least 24 months.
Original Medicare, it has been argued, is the best insurance plan in the united states and among the best in the world. The premiums for Medicare Part A (hospitalization) are most likely paid for you (by the taxes you paid) and the Part B premium is only $110 per month for people newly getting Medicare in 2010.
Your share of costs for Original Medicare are also relatively low. If you go in the hospital for example, each stay in the hospital is only $1,100 total for up to 60 days. If you go to the doctor or have tests done (such as an MRI), you normally only pay 20% of the Medicare Approved amount (an amount much lower than the “regular” or “customary” amount charged by most health care providers).
In addition to low costs, you have tremendous freedom in your access to health care. You can travel anywhere in the country and find a doctor or hospital that will accept Medicare.
So the question is, if Medicare alone is such a great plan, then why in the world would anyone buy Medicare Supplement Insurance? A Medicare Supplement Plan is an insurance plan sold by a private insurance company. The purpose of these plans is to “fill in the gaps” left by Medicare. This is why these plans are often referred to as “Medigap Plans.”
Following are three reasons why “The Case Against Medicare Supplement Insurance” should be thrown out of court.
1. Guaranteed Insurability
When you first qualify for Medicare (such as when you turn 65), you are “guaranteed issue” of a Medicare Supplement Policy. In most situations, and in most states, you could be in the advanced stages of some dread disease and a Medicare Supplement company must sell you insurance at the preferred rate.
Also, once you do qualify for a Medicare Supplement Plan, you can never lose your coverage, as long as you pay your premiums.
2. Protection Against the “Big Stuff”
If you have to pay a few dollar here or there for an xray, or a co-pay at your doctor, that is probably no big deal. But if you get into trouble, meaning if you get really sick, the original Medicare protection may not be as robust as you thought. $1,100 per stay at the hospital can add up very quickly, as can your share of expensive diagnostic exams.
The fact is, most of us don’t buy insurance for the little things, such as a ding on the car. But we do want insurance for when the “just in case” happens, such as a major car accident.
3. Affordability
Medicare Supplement Plans are very affordable for most people. As of this writing for example, a man turning 65 in Tarrant County, Texas can get a Medicare Supplement Plan F (a very popular plan) for a little more than $100 per month. A 70 year old female can get the same Plan F for about $130 per month.
Not only is that very affordable, but more importantly, it makes your health care costs very predictable. With a Plan F for example, your only healthcare costs (apart from prescription drugs) is the cost of your monthly Part B premium and your Medigap premium.
When you consider all of these factors, the case for Medicare Supplement Insurance is really much stronger than the case against it.
Why Insurance Agencies Should Create Insurance Website Resource Libraries
Your insurance agency likely has many things of value to offer, and probably wants to share at least some of these things with prospects and clients. If so, your agency should consider creating a compelling Insurance Agency Website Resource Library. Website resource libraries provide a great opportunity for businesses, by providing a cost-effective platform to share information which can attract prospects, and improve client retention.
What is a Website Resource Library?
Think of an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library as a content hub, consisting of documents, templates, resource links, digital tools, FAQs, marketing materials and other important information. The goal of this insurance content hub is to improve information sharing with employees, clients and prospects.
Types of Content Used
There are hundreds of content types that might be offered in an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library, ranging from best practices recommendations to marketing collateral. Let’s review some of the more traditional content types that an insurance agency might offer in their library. These include, but are not limited to:
- Best Practices (risk, damage prevention, healthcare compliance, etc.)
- Blog Posts
- Case Studies
- Claims Forms
- Educational Articles
- FAQs
- Important Website Links
- Infographics
- Insurance Forms
- News
- Product Brochures
- Regulatory Updates
- Social Media Profiles (and Groups)
- Videos and Recorded Webinars
These are just a few types of the content that can be shared with employees, clients and prospects. A website resource library allows insurance agencies and brokers to decide what content they want shared, and helps them organize how they want to share this content.
Improving Your Content Organization
Resource libraries help agencies better organize all of their content. In some ways, it acts as a forcing function. By creating a central repository, it’s faster and easier for employees to locate and add content, as they know where to go to find the content, while making it easier to add or post. Rather than searching through server folders, or visiting multiple pages across your website (assuming the content they need has even been posted), employees can find everything quickly, in one easy to search digital venue. For client specific content, or content that contains some of your “secret sauce”, you can require a password, for those specific files, or split your library between prospect (for general content) and client accessible content.
Benefits of a Resource Library
- Allows the agency to showcase their expertise
- Can be used to extend your brand
- Easier to find, search and access information
- Helps Producers access and share your marketing materials
- Improved website stickiness
- It can help you grow your opt-in email list
- Makes it easy to share information on social media
- Motivates agency employees to produce more, quality contentâ€‹
If your agency has not yet created an Insurance Website Resource Library, consider adding this initiative to next year’s marketing plan. Those agencies which lack the internal resources to create this library, can consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
How To Buy The Right Car Insurance Policy For Your Family
The insurance industry is an incredibly large industry. There are billions of dollars worth of policies being sold in this industry every single year. The sheer size of this industry makes it difficult for consumers to find the right policies for their families. If you are having a hard time sifting through the jungle of information available to consumers in the Tennessee car insurance industry today, you should certainly read this guide.
When buying auto insurance, you should first seek out professional advice. Once you are consulting with a professional financial planner or insurance broker, you can start to lay out a plan to follow. Your plan should incorporate the amount of protection you require and the budget you are working with.
Financial planners and insurance brokers can help you estimate the amount of protection you require by reviewing your personal financial situation. Also, they can ask you questions about the amount of security you need to feel comfortable.
Once the amount of security you require has been established, you can start searching for the best deals. If you consulted with an insurance broker, you can simply ask them which policies on the market today meet their minimum security requirements.
These professionals may also guide you towards the most affordable policies that meet your minimum requirements too. Brokers generally work with a set amount of partners though, so you should watch out for brokers that simply want to profit from your purchase at this point.
If you were unable to find the right policy by consulting with a professional adviser, you should start searching for a policy that meets your budget and personal security requirements. You can review hundreds of policies online in an instant by using insurance comparison websites. These websites work with multiple partners to help consumers find the best policies available in the industry.
Once you have found a policy that suits your personal preferences, you should contact the company offering that policy. By contacting the company directly, you can inquire about any special deals they may be offering. Many companies offer discounts to good drivers and good students.
While you are talking directly to a Tennessee car insurance company, you should also adjust the terms that apply to your policy to make your policy more affordable. By adjusting the deductible attached to your insurance, you may be able to reduce the monthly cost of your policy by as much as 40 percent.
