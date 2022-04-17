Finance
Home Insurance, Flood Alert
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warns that if you can’t get insurance for your house, you’re in big trouble. Mortgage lenders won’t lend on houses that are uninsurable and as a result its value could fall by up to 80%.
It’s a high flood risk that’s most likely to make your house uninsurable. According to a recent survey, 6.5 million homes are already at risk from flooding of which 1.5 million are in high risk areas. The government has completed flood defences in many such areas and protection for a further 80,000 homes is due this year. But concerns have also been expressed about a further 120,000 new homes planned for the Thames Gateway which are potentially in a high “at risk” zone. Yet many areas remain vulnerable. And if global warming continues, by 2030, the 1.5 million at risk could mushroom 3.5 million. Back in 2003 the Association of British Insurers (ABI) agreed the principles which committed UK insurers to offering home and contents insurance for properties in areas which are assessed to be at a flooding risk once in seventy five years or more. The rider was that the flood defences had to be already in place or would be completed by the end of 2007.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has the responsibility of developing and maintaining these flood defences but within the insurance industry there’s widespread concern that insufficient progress is being made. As a result the insurers have has warned the government that there could be widespread withdrawal of insurance cover if progress is stepped up.
In the mean time, those in areas threatened by flood water could find their insurance premiums soaring. Whilst the insurance industry agreed to provide insurance cover, their commitment was simply to maintain premiums at “reasonable” levels. But there was no definition of what “reasonable” means. As a result premium increases of 60% have been common with up 400% increases in bad areas. In a tiny number of cases, cover has been withdrawn altogether, mostly in country areas where DEFRA considers the cost of defending a cluster of a few homes to be uneconomic.
Environmentalists warn that unless DEFRA gets it’s skates on, the UK ‘s current bill for flood damage could rise from £950 million a year, to £3.2 billion. After all, the average insurance claim for household flood damage is £30,000 – that’s even higher than fire damage. And localised events like the 2004 flood at Boscastle, Cornwall , can cost the insurers over £15 million.
If you are in any doubt whether your home or proposed home, is in a flood risk area, you should visit http://www.environment-agency.gov.uk. This is DEFRA’s web site where you can check whether they think your home is at risk of flooding. Their maps were originally designed for planning purposes and provide information on a post-code basis.
Whilst many insurers use the DEFRA information, others like More Than, have their own flood maps. These assess homes individually rather than post code areas. This means that if your existing insurer increases your premium for flood risk and uses the DEFRA information, you may still be able to get a cheaper rate from an insurer using it’s own flood data if its data identifies that your property is beyond the “at risk” zone.
The ABI has recently added to the pressure on DEFRA to accelerate the building and upgrading of flood defences. It has warned that unless the government increases its spending on flood defences, the insurance industry may not continue their commitment to the 2003 principles.
That would be bad news for many homeowners.
Completion, Performance, Site, Subdivision Bonds: What’s the DIF?!
Po’boy, hoagie, grinder, heroe, sub: You get the idea. Different names for the same thing.
So what about these surety bond names? Over the years I’ve heard them all used for the same transaction. But are they really the same? No, No, No, Nooooooooo!
“Who’s” on first: (brief definitions)
Principal – is the construction company whose actions are the subject of the bond
Obligee – is the party protected by the bond
Surety – is the bonding company providing the guarantee
- Performance Bond: Issued in connection with a contract that is referenced in the bond. Guarantees that the principal will complete the project on time and in compliance with all written conditions. The obligee is the beneficiary of the bond and is the “project owner” of the contract (they are hiring the contractor and paying for the work). The obligee could be a public or private entity. A Dual Obligee Rider could add parties with a financial interest – such as the construction lender. They would share in the bond amount in the event of a claim.
- Completion Bonds: Issued in connection with a construction loan. These are issued directly to the construction lender and protect the loan. The lender is not a party to the construction contract.
- Another version is a Movie Completion Bond for the film industry – guarantees that the new movie gets produced. It’s “in the can.”
- Site: Issued in connection with a specific project. Could be a business owner modifying the company property, parking lot, driveways, etc. The public body with jurisdiction over the job site is the beneficiary (obligee.) The bond promises that “public improvements” required by the planning board will be built at the principal’s (property owner’s) expense. Such work is not paid for by the township. The township is not party to a construction contract. The principal pays for the work out of pocket, or though a construction loan.
- Subdivision: This is the same as a site bond, although on a larger scale. The difference is that it involves multiple sites all covered under one bond. The bond promises that “public improvements” required by the planning board will be built at the principal’s (the developer’s) expense. These improvements are later deeded over to the township – such as streets, curbs, lighting, water and sewer lines, etc. These bonds do not concern the building of homes or buildings. The guaranteed work is not paid for by the township.
It’s no surprise that folks use these terms interchangeably. They all involve the contractor’s performance, but with a slightly different purpose.
You can assume all bond people know these differences. But can you assume all bonding companies provide these bonds? No, no, no, nooooo!
Developers are the applicants for subdivision bonds, but any business can require a site bond. You need to know we are a leading provider of these bonds. We write them and we’re good at it!
Next time you need a site, subdivision or performance bond, give us a call.
China and the Yuan
China, the country that has the biggest foreign exchange reserves in the world, has renewed its commitment to the U.S Treasury market. The Chinese chief currency regulator said that China will attract more capital inflow this year mostly because the Yuan has gained strength.
Yi Gang, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the U.S Treasury market is very important for China because it is the world’s largest government bond market in the world and because the Chinese foreign exchange reserves are huge.
The composition of the 2.4 trillion dollars in reserves is unknown as it is a state secret. Investors are not the less aware of the fact that with these large sums even marginal portfolio can move markets. Investors worldwide are interested to find out more thinks about the Yuan. Especially because of its role in the China’s trade and the potential spill-over effect that the Yuan might have on other currencies in Asia. Yi Gang said that the Chinese reserves consist of bonds issued by governments and the government agencies of the developed countries that have high credit ratings, assets issued by companies and international organizations and many more of the kind.
Even if the bankers believe that two-thirds of the Chinese reserves are invested in dollars, Yi Gang claims that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange have invested in euro, yen and other emerging market currencies in China’s portfolio. The chief currency regulator expressed his hopes saying that the wishes that the Chinese presence on the U.S Treasury market would not become a political football. He underlined the fact that China was not interested in the game of short-term currency speculation. Yi Gang reputedly said that China will keep the currency basically steady.
Yi declared that the expectations from the Yuan are high and that they will intensify this year. He believes that the currency will attract cross-border arbitrage funds especially because of the country’s high interest rates.
John McCririck Grand National Tipster
John McCririck, born April 17, 1940 in Surrey, is almost as famous for his for his hats and flamboyant attire as he is for being a television horse racing pundit. He is an eccentric character who lives in London with his long-suffering wife of 37 years, Jennie, whom he calls ‘The Booby’ – a ‘silly South American bird which ‘flaps and squawks’, and as a professed chauvinist, refers to her as his Minister for Finance, Motoring and Catering.
John was educated (three O levels) at Harrow where he operated as an amateur bookmaker before moving on to working as a shop assistant at Boots, a commis chef and waiter at the Dorchester Hotel, a failed course bookie, a Sporting Life journalist and a sub-editor on BBC Grandstand before finally making it as a larger-than-life television personality with ITV.
McCririck is often seen at the racecourse wearing a deerstalker and a cape, is extremely outspoken, possesses an audacious, urgent bellow and for some reason people tend to either love him or loathe him – the television critic Nina Myskow once stated that he has as much charm as an armpit! Having said all that, what mattered about McCririck was that he brought a new understanding of the psyche and needs of regular punters ‘fellow sufferers’ as he calls them, to the television.
McCririck has been Channel 4’s betting guru since 1983, and his fans have given him the name of ‘Big Mac’. Even though Channel 4 do not cover the Grand National, McCririck has definitely had influence on market moves in the National. A prime example is 1994 when McCririck was particularly bullish about the chances of the favourite Master Oats. For weeks leading up to the race, McCririck extolled the merits of this challenger and by the morning of the National, Master Oats, who had been at odds of 40-1 when the weights were announced, had become a joint 8-1 favourite. McCririck never claims to be smart tipster but he himself has had big wins. He backed Zafonic to win the 1993 2,000 Guineas and in 1995 supported Pennekamp to beat Celtic Swing in the 2,000 Guineas.
In 1990, at Doncaster, McCririck was warning viewers that ‘something smells’ when a horse called Bravefoot who was initially installed as favourite and attracting huge bets, suddenly began to drift in the market. Afterwards when Bravefoot had flopped, it was found out that the horse had been ‘stopped’ by doping!! So McCririck is definitely a man to be listened to when it comes to horse racing! However, he does get it wrong on occasion – asserting that a horse ‘can’t win’ because there is no money in it or dismissing the chances of an outsider – only to see it happening before his eyes! But the sincere remorse he exhibits is what the punters love about him – they know that no-one can get it right all the time, but he does his very best, and this is part of the reason why Channel 4s racing viewers hail him as ‘The Punter’s Champion’.
For some his boorish ways are a huge turn-off, but for the majority of punters who tune in to watch his report from the front-line, he is one of them – having spent many years as a follower of horse racing, he knows their pain. He denounces himself as ‘the pub bore with a microphone’ but for many John McCririck is an example of a key part of our social history, a man who has lived through the days of street-corner bookies to our present day situation where gambling is part of the national psyche.
