How Clinical Informatics Can Affect You
In practicing clinical medicine, computers and programs are often used. These computers and programs are part of an information system. Clinical informatics is the study of such information systems which governs the practice of clinical medicine. Some of the facets of clinical informatics are data entry, telemedicine, imaging, data display and decision support.
Data Entry
A usual example is of a nurse taking the temperature of the patient. The nurse is using a point-of-care device to measure the temperature which will be transmitted to the electronic health record of the patient.
Telemedicine
Even with the absence of the physical slides, a pathologist in Bethesda can conduct a review of the strange tumor found in a young male in the rural areas of California.
Imaging
As technology progresses, new models of CT scanners can have the latest algorithms of software that can display 3-dimensional images. These 3D images could show vital structures’ reconstruction.
Data Display
This can be best described by graphs of median or even mean values using raw numbers. This will make things easier for a clinician conducting a review. In addition, abnormal vital signs can be highlighted.
Decision Support
Urgency of feedback at the ordering entry time is very essential especially about allergies of the patient and interactions amongst drugs. This is essential because it has proven to decrease the costs of healthcare as well as the morbidity of the patient.
Clinical informatics can greatly affect an individual as shown in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996. Under the HIPAA, keeping insurance for employees who changes their jobs would be less troublesome. HIPAA contains a section on Administrative Simplification which is about the technology plans that would be used to make data transfer simpler. If you have used electronic billing for services involving health care since October of 2003, you have followed the transaction regulations of HIPAA. Take note that Medicare considers this as a requirement except if you stated you are a small practice in your record. There is no doubt that you have known about the privacy rules that has been in effect since April 2003 from business partners, health plans or hospitals.
Another way that clinical informatics can affect you is shown in the IOM report. The IOM report stated that there are about 100,000 medical errors yearly. This concern about medical errors was brought to the public. As a response to the report, another IOM report came out suggesting the use of computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems. According to this report, CPOE systems would decrease medical errors if this technology is implemented.
The third means of clinical informatics affecting someone is through the National Health Information Infrastructure (NHII). The effort of developing a NHII was initiated by Dr. David Brailer, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology director, who was appointed by the Bush administration. The main objective of NHII is to make the patient information anywhere in the country in a digital or electronic format so it can be transmitted from its original storage area to where the patient is currently being treated if the need arises. It is noted though that there are clearly no plans for a central database containing patient information.
Implementation for the NHII is targeted to take about seven years. To achieve this objective, financial incentives are under the works to aid and encourage the acceptance of Electronic Health Records or EHRs.
Does Metabolism Slow Down After Pregnancy? – Get the Details!
Does your metabolism slow down after pregnancy? Most women know that their body experience hormonal surges that affect the body’s processes, including nutrient delivery, storage of fat, and energy processing. Typically, the metabolism also increases which is why most pregnant women always feel hungry almost all of the time.
After giving birth, these hormones fall drastically and would continue to do so in 4 to 5 months after childbirth. Different women have various reactions to the decline of hormone. Some enter a state of depression or postnatal depression while some adapt to their hormonal changes easily. Mood swings are linked to the decline of thyroid hormones, which also regulate the body’s metabolism.
Reduced thyroid hormones affect how the body regulates energy from food. As it takes several months before the normal production of hormone returns, burning of calories while at rest will most probably slow down during this time. Symptoms of depression, onset by the decreased thyroid hormones, also have a huge effect on weight gain. Your body is also drained of stored nutrients after childbirth, which slows down the metabolism and prevents mothers from losing weight.
Losing weight after pregnancy
With hormonal changes, lost nutrients, and other physical changes that occur after pregnancy, it is not recommended to try to shed pounds immediately after pregnancy. At least not in the way to go on some extreme diet! The most important thing is to get sufficient nutrition and gain more healthy calories needed for breastfeeding. On a lighter note, breastfeeding can help you lose a little weight. You can start with light exercise and increase it as you go further. Take out the junk food out of your snacking and all these little steps will help you lose the weight. However, as mentioned above, women respond to changes differently so be observant of your body’s reaction to such changes.
If you do not want to gain more pounds, it is best to consult a dietician for a weight loss program after childbirth. Reduce intake of empty calories but do not cut off healthy calories as it would only slow down your metabolism more. As much as possible, increase your daily activity. Start by taking your baby for morning walks, dancing him carefully to music, or stroll him or her to the park. You may always be worried and ask does your metabolism slow down after pregnancy. Whether it does or not, the main concern is to keep you and your baby healthy before, during, and after childbirth.
Masturbation Games: Controlling the Ejaculation
As things a guy can do by himself go, masturbation is already way up there in terms of how much fun it is. But for the guy who is always in search of new ways to masturbate, exploring games that focus around controlling ejaculation may be a profitable avenue to pursue. Frequent masturbation already has a positive impact on penis health; focusing some of that enjoyable activity on ejaculation control could potentially have positive outcomes for men hoping to learn greater control during sexual encounters as well.
Games
Masturbation by itself can already help a man learn ejaculation control by teaching a guy what areas of the penis respond in what ways to different strokes and kinds of stimulation. Many men transfer this knowledge to good effect when in bed with another person.
The following games, however, can increase a man’s knowledge of his ejaculatory triggers to a greater extent. These games include:
Beating to the clock
Most men are aware of how long their “typical” masturbation session lasts. They know that they tend to last about “x” minutes if they stroke quickly and steadily or “y” minutes if they take their time and stroke more languidly. For beating the clock, they want to aim for a quick-and-steady session, but to see about lengthening the time involved. So if a typical session lasts 10 minutes, they set an alarm clock to ring in 15 minutes. When they reach the usual 10 minute mark, if they’re about to ejaculate, they stop for a few seconds, then stroke more – stopping and starting and not allowing ejaculation until they reach 15 minutes. Once this has been accomplished a few times, they move on to 20 minutes – and so forth.
Extreme edging
The process mentioned above – stroking until nearly ejaculating, then stopping for a few second and stroking again – is commonly called edging. Another edging game to try is extreme edging – spending time masturbating for an extended period of time – say, an hour – and not allowing oneself to ejaculate at all during that period. At the end of the hour, the man still does not ejaculate. He stops masturbating for a period of time – perhaps a couple of hours – then returns and edges again for another hour. This goes on for several hours, so that when he does finally ejaculate, the orgasm is quite intense.
Changing positions
Most men masturbate either sitting or lying on their back, which acclimates them to experiencing stroking in a particular way. One fun game that helps them learn to explore ejaculation control is to mix up the positions during a masturbation session. They might start sitting, then lie face down on a bed and thrust through their fist (mimicking the missionary position), then stand up and rub their erection against a chair, then kneel and slap their penis against the bed, etc.
Keep the beat
Masturbating to music can be a lot of fun – especially if the playlist includes short songs with very different rhythms. The goal is to keep one’s stroking consistent with the beat of the song that is being played – perhaps moving to double-time when it’s ready to let forth the ejaculation.
Whether working on bettering one’s ejaculation control or simply enjoy some alone time, masturbation can be a great way to spend an evening. But overdoing it can lead to soreness and rawness, so using a superior penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) on a regular basis is essential. Even a well-lubricated penis may show signs of wear and tear, diminishing the object’s visual appeal. A crème that keeps the skin smooth and supple is needed, so a guy should select a crème with dermatological benefits. Shea butter and vitamin E can play a big part in rehydrating the skin, so the crème needs to include those elements. It also should include alpha lipoic acid, an antioxidant that battles free radicals and the premature aging of the penile skin that they can cause.
Construction Site Accidents and Injuries
The construction industry is full of inherent risks and hazards. It is often a fast-paced environment with multiple people performing a variety of tasks at once. Construction remains of the most hazardous occupations that anyone can have, causing thousands of injuries every year.
Whenever you have an environment where there are multiple contractors, numerous workers, heavy equipment and machinery, something is bound to go wrong. Construction accidents happen all the time, and are not the easiest to prevent, especially when sub-contractors are working side by side during a construction project.
Construction accidents are caused by a wide variety of factors, including lack of proper training, equipment malfunction, manufacturer’s defects, unsafe work conditions, worker failure to use safety equipment and general site hazards. Unfortunately, if you work in the construction industry, the likelihood of you sustaining an injury at some point in your career is extremely high. Whether you are injured by a rusty nail, or if you are struck by a large falling object; the injuries that one can sustain on a construction site can range from minor to severe. Many workers have lost their lives while working in the construction industry, with falls from heights, toxic exposure and electrocution being a few of the predominate causes of death.
Construction workers frequently sustain debilitating injuries in the course of their work. Because of this, it is extremely important that they receive the proper medical attention. If they return to work too soon, their injuries can be aggravated, causing them to re-injure the affected area. In some cases, returning to work in a short time frame is not realistic, because the injury is so serious. When this happens, it is crucial that the worker files a claim with the legally liable party.
Because construction sites are fast-paced, determining liability may not be as simple as it sounds. A sub-contractor or one of their employees might have been ultimately responsible for your injury. If the equipment malfunctioned, then it may be a defective product case. Determining liability is crucial to the filing of your claim. You don’t want to file your claim with the wrong entity, only to have it disputed later on. As any worker knows, the more time that goes by, the more money you lose because of your inability to go back to work.
When you’re laid up in bed, unable to work, the bills don’t pay themselves. Many construction workers are the breadwinner for their family, and therefore have a wife and children depending on them for food and shelter. If you were injured on or at a construction site, then you should waste no time in contacting an attorney. They will be able to represent your interests in an aggressive manner that will afford you the best opportunity to get the compensation you need, so you can focus on recovery. You don’t want to have to worry about how you will take care of yourself and your family, let an attorney take care of the paperwork for you; contact a personal injury lawyer today!
