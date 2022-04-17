Finance
How Google Page Rank Works and Its History
A lot of people are wondering how Google’s Page Rank works. There is also plenty of information about it when you look in the internet. Since almost all website today depends greatly on PR or Page Rank, then it’s about time to know more about how it works and its history.
People often mistake the word “page” as web page. Only few of them know what it really means. Actually, the word PageRank is named after Larry Page, the one behind PR’s famous algorithm. Google’s search engine assigns numerical weight to every website pages. The weight measures each site’s relative importance among other pages. Others called this importance in the eyes of Google. But actually, it’s the link analysis algorithm of Page Rank that does the work.
Though PageRank is Google’s trademark, it wasn’t patented for them. The patent goes for Stanford University. However, Google has exclusive license rights to Page Rank’s patent. And mind you, the shares from Stanford cost $336 million. Yes, Google paid 336 million dollars to Stanford in exchange of the patent used.
The thing that surprises me when doing the research is that PageRank algorithm has 500 million variables and 2 billion terms. Imagine what kind of math genius can formulate such mind blowing algorithm. Even SEO staffs do not know about the formula and how many constraints were put into mind while making it. They just knew that the higher the rank of the site they put their links, the better.
Well, PR is the most popular measurement of website popularity nowadays. I think it deserves what it has now. Otherwise, the one at the top might need some other 600 million variables and 3 billion terms to surpass it. It only shows what fruit can be bore through hard work. PageRank is really of great help and billions of sites wanted to get the highest rank of 10 in order for their sites to be visited and gain more revenue.
Finance
How to Prepare for Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy is seen as a fresh start for many people.
Bankruptcy is prominently mentioned in the Constitution. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 4 of the United States Constitution provides:
The Congress shall have Power To… establish… uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States…
Bankruptcy is a necessary option for those with high debt to income ratios. However, it does come with serious consequences. Your credit will be ruined for up to 10 years, the process will cost you atleast 1-2,000$ to file and lenders will be very weary of you. As a Bankruptcy paralegal myself, I would not recommend anyone file for bankruptcy who has less than 10,000$ of debt. Debts can be paid down, negotiated, and so forth without destroying your credit report! However, if you find yourself in the midst of a foreclosure or simply cannot see a foreseeable way to escape, then bankruptcy could be your best option. If you are thinking about this option, consider these 10 strategies.
- Pass the “Means Test”: If you are single and make under $40,000 per year, you will most likely qualify for a chapter 7 bankruptcy. If you are married and your combined income is less than $80,000 per year, you will most likely qualify. Some couples will strategically file for separation during a bankruptcy process in order to reduce their household income, however, the bankruptcy trustee will investigate your living situation to ensure it is a legitimate separation.
- Replevin Orders are often needed to recover property from a debtor, which require the creditor to take you to court. Small items such as toasters, Televisions, or any item that is worth less than $1,000 is often able to be retained if the debtor is brave enough to call the creditor’s bluff. Replevin orders cost money and time. In my years working as Bankruptcy paralegal, it is extremely rare to see any creditor file for a Replevin order on any item worth less than a grand.
- Credit scores can be strengthened after bankruptcy if you obtain a secured credit card and pay it down fast after making small purchases.
- Do not purposefully rack up debts on entertainment(non-essential) items and then immediately file for bankruptcy. Most debts younger than 90 days are generally scrutinized and are considered “fraudulent” debts in many bankruptcy cases.
- Chapter 13 bankruptcies will save your house from being foreclosed upon, however, it will only buy you a few months. If you fail to make payments on your Chapter 13 plan, the foreclosure process starts all over again.
- Chapter 7 bankruptcies will not clear out mortgages and auto loans. Expect to give back those properties after your case has completed unless you enter into a “reaffirmation agreement”.
- Negotiate your reaffirmation agreement with your lawyer or better yet, try to avoid signing into one! See if the creditor will continue taking payments at the same rate as before. Oftentimes, creditors will try to get you to enter into a new agreement with higher rates to benefit themselves.
- Child support is a non-dischargable debt. However, filing for a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy can help you reorganize your child support debt and save you from getting your drivers license suspended.
- Student Loans and owed Tax debt are generally considered non-dischargable. In some rare circumstances, they can be discharged.
- Show up to court! If you don’t get a notice in the mail from your lawyer, call him/her! Missing your court date can cause huge delays and possibly have your case thrown out. It is imperative that before you file for bankruptcy, you save up some personal time off from your employer. The judge doesn’t care about your excuses. If you don’t show up, it takes a lot work from the lawyers, paralegals, and courts to get a new court date. Your lawyer and the paralegals who assist will certainly thank you for making their job much easier!
These are just a few basic tips when it comes to filing for bankruptcy in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases. If you have any additional questions. Feel free to contact me at [email protected]
Finance
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan
Incorporation is the legal process used to form a corporate entity or company. A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, with its own rights and obligations. Corporations can be created in nearly all countries in the world and are usually identified as such by the use of terms such as “Inc.” or “Limited” in their names.
Throughout the world, corporations are the most widely used legal vehicle for operating a business. While the legal details of a corporation’s formation and organization differs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, most have certain elements in common.
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan:
Any three or more persons associated for lawful purpose may, by subscribing their names to the Memorandum of Association and complying with the requirements of the Companies Act 2017 form a public company and any one or more persons so associated may, in like manner, form a private company. If only one member forms a private company, it is called a single member company.
Private Limited Company: A private company is required to have a minimum of 2 members and 2 directors. It may commence its business immediately after its incorporation. A private company, through its Articles of Association (AoA) restricts the right to transfer its shares, limits the number of its members to fifty (50) and prohibits any invitation to the public to subscribe for its shares.
Single-Member Company: Single Member Company as is evident from the name is the type of the company with only one member who is the sole director of the Company as well. All the shares are vested with single member; however, it is mandatory for the single member to nominate an individual as nominee director, to act as director in case of his death, and an alternate nominee director who will act as nominee director in case of non-availability of nominee director. A corporate entity cannot become its member or director.
Public Limited Company: A public unlisted company must have at least 3 members and 3 directors. It does not become entitled to commence its business unless it obtains ‘Certificate of Commencement of Business’ from the Registrar of Companies, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. There is no restriction on the maximum number of members and transfer of shares. A public company has option to list its securities/shares at any stock exchange in Pakistan. It must then have at least 7 members and 7 directors. Its minimum paid up capital should be Rs. 200 million and it is also required to make a public offer/issue of its shares which must be subscribed by at least 500 applicants. The post issue paid up capital is required to be at minimum Rs.500 million.
Approval Required of the Ministries/Departments:
Prior approval of the Ministries/Departments etc. noted against each category of the following companies is required to be obtained before incorporation of companies.
- A banking Company: (I) Ministry of Finance (II) State Bank of Pakistan
- A non-Banking finance Company (NBFC): SECP
- A company providing security service: Ministry of Interior
- A corporate brokerage house: Stock Exchange (for transfer of membership card in favour of proposed company)
- A money exchange company: State Bank of Pakistan
- An association not for profit u/s 42 of the Companies Act, 2017: License from SECP.
- A trade organization: License from Ministry of Commerce
REGISTRATION OF A COMPANY:
Following are the requirements for registration of a new company under the Companies Act, 2017.
Availability of Name:
The first step with regard to incorporation of a company is to seek the availability of the proposed name for the company from the registrar. An application is required to be made with prescribed fee seeking availability certificate for each name.
Documents for registration of a limited company:
The following documents are required to be filed with the registrar concerned for registration of a private limited company:
(I) Copy of national identity card or passport, in case of foreigner, of each subscriber and witness to the memorandum and article of association,
(II) Memorandum and articles of association: Four printed copies of Memorandum of Association in case of offline submission and one copy for online submission, duly signed by each subscriber in the presence of one witness. In order to facilitate general public, the standardized specimen of Memorandum of Association of various sectors has been provided on the Commission’s website.
(III) Form – 1: Declaration of applicant for compliance
(IV) Form – 21: Notice of situation of registered office of the company
(V) Form – 29: Particulars of first directors of the company
(VI) Registration/filing fee: Original paid challan evidencing the payment of fee as prescribed in any of the authorized branches of the bank.
Obtaining Digital Signature of Directors:
The client will connect to https://eservices.secp.gov.pk/eServices, to log on to his/her account or signup, in case of a new user. User will receive an e-mail containing the user activation link. By clicking on the link, user account will be activated.
You already have one login/user ID which will be used for one Director of the proposed Company. For remaining directors create secondary user ids through login into existing user ID in SECP eServices for all directors.
Digital signatures are mandatory for submitting case through e services (online). For digital signature of directors, obtain the form and get it signed by each director (One form for one director). SBC will fill in the rest of NIFT Form and submit the same at National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) counter at CRO-SECP along with following documents;
- Attested copies of CNIC of all Directors
- Attested copies of Availability of Name Letter issued by SECP.
NIFT will deliver digital signatures details through email. Download the signature at the same day while following the instructions given in that email. NIFT charges prescribed fee per director.
Additional Requirements for the Incorporation of a public Company:
In addition to the requirements for incorporation of a private limited company as stated above, the public companies are required to file the following documents at the time of incorporation:
- Form 27 (List of persons consenting to act as director)
- Form 28 (Consent of Directors)
Contractual Capacity & Right to Invest:
Immediately upon registration with SECP, the entity becomes eligible for entering into contracts or arrangements with resident or non-resident entities or individuals. The right to invest is an inherent right of a limited liability company within or outside Pakistan.
Commencement of Business:
A Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies is a conclusive proof of establishment of the entity in Pakistan. This also entitles a PLC to commence its business.
Finance
Stock Market Investing and Trading Tools – What is Stock Market Metadata?
What Is Stock Metadata?
Simply stated, metadata is data about data. And when properly understood and interpreted, stock market metadata, also simply referred to as stock metadata, can help you picture what’s happening with a company’s stock. So if there’s a trading trend developing, one of the tools you can use to spot a trend as it moves along would be stock market metadata.
Working with Stock Metadata?
When you go online, you find vast varieties of stock charts, current and historical stock market results, and an increasing number of online news sources. But finding anything on stock metadata is challenging.
In order to get more of a feel how this type of information can be used, consider any of the following scenarios:
- You are planning to buy shares in a company and you want to have an idea during what 15-minute period of the trading day do shares statistically trade at their lowest points
- You want to sell your shares and you want to have an idea of the best time of the day to execute your trade
- You want to know the iterations of the various price range differences for a stock to help you time your trade and get a price that’s advantageous to you
- You want to buy or sell a large block of shares and you want to see a breakdown of the different times of the day when the volume of shares traded for certain stock is both at its highest and lowest
Answers to these and many other questions can be found by going online and searching for it. I use Google and look either for the terms stock market metadata or stock metadata which returns links to all of the pertinent information. Stock metadata reports are unique. For example, you can easily see the relationships that exist between the Open and Close values of stock prices for the day. You can also see what the values are for the other days, day after day.
These reports can cover a specific date range for the company being featured. And, with the availability of multiple arrays of values for the different group categories within each of the arrays, there’s more than a sufficient amount of data there to complete a thorough analysis. This is easy to see when you look at a report.
Used as an analysis tool, stock metadata can also be used to show market trading activity for shares covering 15-minute blocks of time. Statistically speaking, you can quickly see.
- Time periods when highest and lowest prices were reached
- Time periods when highest and lowest trading volumes were reached
It also provides clear answers to questions spanning any period of time (days, months or years) like:
- How many times during each of the 15-minute periods during normal trading hours have shares traded at the high of the day?
- How about at the low of the day?
- What times of the day recorded the highest volume of trades?
- How about the lowest volume of trades?
Why is this type of information important? Statistically speaking, it identifies the potential best time of the day to buy or sell shares. When you learn to use stock market metadata, you come to realize that:
- History tends to repeat itself
- Numbers don’t lie, and
- The trend is your friend.
Previously, the general public has not been able to easily locate a viable source of stock metadata and stock market metadata. Now that has been changing. When you do a search for either of those specific terms, you’re sure to find the information presented from the source sites or through links to articles written about this topic.
Look for sites that also present features on companies being traded on the major North American stock exchanges. This includes numerous links to key sources of standard stock market information as well as including a selection of stock market metadata reports.
When you choose to examine a featured company, make sure links included are to some of the best available online sites of key stock market information. Do they also have stock metadata reports for each company being feature there by them?
Look for reports that are published every day of the week, Monday to Friday. Typically, the standard report titles as listed below, also have corresponding links to site pages that explain and describe the content of each of the reports.
- Daily Historical Metadata Detail
- Daily Historical Metadata Summary
- 15-minute Metadata Detail
- 15-minute Metadata Summary
- 15-minute Hi-Low Counts
Does Using Stock Metadata Work?
Stock charts present graphical images about a company’s stock performance. There are multiple patterns to learn about. These must be understood and correctly interpreted. This can get quite complicated. And when used properly, they can be quite effective for stock trading and investing purposes.
The advantage of stock metadata is that it uses something that you have been using all of your life: numbers. If you know how to do simple addition and subtraction, and you know how to count, then you can use and understand metadata.
Some people even boast of using stock metadata to predict price results. Check out the following link to the Yahoo! message board for Morgan Stanley stock.
It was submitted after lunch on Friday, October 9, 2009, to this Yahoo! message board in regards to the closing price of the day of Morgan Stanley shares. It was developed using specific selection criteria against the Daily Historical Metadata Detail report for MS shares from stock metadata reports available online for people to use. As you read the entry, you’ll see that if Bulls ruled at the end of the day, the prediction was the stock would close at 32.18. Well MS actually ended the day at 32.09 but a few seconds later after closing, the first transaction in after-hours trading was at, are you ready for this, 32.18. Talk about making a good prediction. I’ll let you be the judge.
How Google Page Rank Works and Its History
How to Prepare for Bankruptcy
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan
Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Market Capitalization as per CryptoDep
Stock Market Investing and Trading Tools – What is Stock Market Metadata?
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 17
Making Money With Online Review Sites
The Security Risks of THORChain (RUNE)
How FinTech Is Seeing A Major Growth in India
Crypto Commentator Points Out Flaw in Twitters Safety Mode
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies