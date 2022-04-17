Finance
How to Generate Network Marketing Business Leads Online?
Network marketing business leads are life-blood of your business. The reason being if you want enjoy the residual income you will need a team of distributors who are going to duplicate what you are doing. As you would very well know by now, your MLM business doesn’t suit everyone. Only a minute percentage (3-5%) will ever join you and only a fraction of those people will have the desire and work ethic to build a business.
What does this mean to you?
Simply put you need massive number of network marketing leads coming to you. We are talking on how generate them online because more and more people go online to search for the answers to their problems.
I think it is easy to break this process into different steps.
Step one:
Identify the problem or problems that your opportunity can solve. For example your opportunity may help people to earn an additional income around their current schedule or this will help them to quit their job they hate
Step two:
Now that you know the problem you can solve, who do you think have this kind of problems? For example stay at home mom, person who just lost their job or main income stream, people who want to get out of the rat race… etc.
Write down all the possibilities and then decide on a niche that you would like to work with. When you are selecting a niche try to be as specific as you can, making sure that there are enough people looking for what you have.
Step three:
This is the step where we can start generating business leads to your network marketing business. There are literally hundreds of ways to generate leads online, I will list a handful of methods and select a few that you like and start taking action. One word of advise is to start with one & once you are generating 10-20 leads a day on that method learn another method and add to your marketing arsenal.
The key here is LEARN MARKETING. Invest some time and money to educate yourself and then apply your knowledge. This is the sure-fire way to get the leads you want rather than buying useless business opportunity leads.
OK, let’s get back to the ways to generate leads to your business online:
- Pay-Per-Click (PPC) – this is a time-tested and proven way to generate lots of leads. You can place your PPC ads on places like MSN, 7 search, Facebook, Adland… etc. Google was a major player in the PPC until few months ago but they do not allow MLM, network marketing opportunities to advertise, at the time of writing this article. Please note that this is a paid method of advertising. You need to have at least a small budget and know what you are doing in order to reap the full benefits of this method.
- Paid classifieds & banner ads are some other paid methods you can use to generate leads. Just remember to place your ads on sites your target audience visit.
- Social media marketing – another widely used marketing method to generate free network marketing leads. Social media sites include sites like MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Friend Feed, & YouTube to name a few. There are new social networks popping up on the web all the time. Do not try to be on all the sites because you will be wasting time without any tangible results.
- Article marketing – proven free lead generation method. You can write articles that will help your target audience and post on article submitting sites like EzineArticles, ArticleBase, Amazines etc. There are hundreds of article submitting sites that you can use. Here again the key is to get the know-how to maximize your efforts.
- Forum marketing – free method to generate traffic and prospects to your business. Choose forums where your target audience hang around & cater your messages to attract them. Worrier forum & better networker are some of the forums you could join.
- Free classifieds – you can place free classified in the places like Craigslist, back page… etc.
To summarize, be clear on who your target market is, learn marketing and take ACTION. You will generate large number of network marketing business leads online if you follow the steps I mentioned and take massive action.
Finance
Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Marketing
Digital marketing or online marketing as it is popularly known is a tool to carry on marketing for our product online.
Direct email marketing, search engine optimization and search engine marketing are few of the tools which come under this category. They are becoming more and more common in the online world. It is a very popular form of advertising,
Media is important now because we have access to a large number of data and more and more people are having access to this large data. They often view and review the data pertaining to customers tastes, ever changing choices, etc.
Other forms of marketing include text messaging, mobile apps, electronic billboards, digital television and radio messages. All are powerful tools to enhance our visibility to the customers.
Digital marketing is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets — digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond — there’s a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. And the best digital marketers have a clear picture of how each asset or tactic supports their overarching goals.
So What Exactly is Digital Marketing?
It is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets — digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond — there's a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. And the best digital marketers have a clear picture of how each asset or tactic supports their overarching goals.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most common assets and tactics:
Assets
Your website
Blog posts
eBooks and whitepapers
Infographics
Interactive tools
Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)
Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews)
Online brochures and lookbooks
Branding assets (logos, fonts, etc.)
Tactics
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
The process of optimizing your website to ‘rank’ higher in search engine results pages, therefore increasing the amount of organic (or free) traffic that your website receives. (Read this post to teach yourself SEO in 30 days.)
Content Marketing
The creation and promotion of content assets for the purpose of generating brand awareness, traffic growth, lead generation, or customers. (Learn what goes into a modern content marketing strategy here.)
Inbound Marketing
Inbound marketing refers to the ‘full-funnel’ approach to attracting, converting, closing, and delighting customers using online content.
Social Media Marketing
The practice of promoting your brand and your content on social media channels to increase brand awareness, drive traffic, and generate leads for your business. (Discover 41 resources for learning how to leverage social media marketing here.)
Pay-Per-Click (PPC)
A method of driving traffic to your website by paying a publisher every time your ad is clicked. One of the most common types of PPC is Google AdWords.
Affiliate Marketing
A type of performance-based advertising where you receive commission for promoting someone else’s products or services on your website.
Native Advertising
Native advertising refers to advertisements that are primarily content-led and featured on a platform alongside other, non-paid content. BuzzFeed sponsored posts are a good example, but many people also consider social media advertising to be ‘native’ — for example, Facebook and Instagram advertising.
Marketing Automation
Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks such as emails, social media, and other website actions.
Email Marketing
Companies use email marketing as a way of communicating with their audiences. Email is often used to promote content, discounts and events, as well as to direct people towards the business’ website. (Check out these 15 successful email marketing campaigns for inspiration.)
Online PR
Online PR is the practice of securing earned online coverage with digital publications, blogs, and other content-based websites. It’s much like traditional PR, but in the online space.
What’s the Difference Between Digital Marketing and Inbound Marketing?
On the surface, the two seem similar: Both occur primarily online, and both focus on creating digital content for people to consume. So what’s the difference?
The term ‘digital marketing’ doesn’t differentiate between push and pull marketing tactics (or what we might now refer to as ‘inbound’ and ‘outbound’ methods). Both can still fall under the umbrella of digital marketing.
Digital outbound tactics aim to put a marketing message directly in front of as many people as possible in the online space — regardless of whether it’s relevant or welcomed. For example, the garish banner ads you see at the top of many websites try to push a product or promotion onto people who aren’t necessarily ready to receive it.
On the other hand, marketers who employ digital inbound tactics use online content to attract their target customers onto their websites by providing assets that are helpful to them. One of the simplest yet most powerful inbound digital marketing assets is a blog, which allows your website to capitalize on the terms which your ideal customers are searching for.
Ultimately, inbound marketing is a methodology that uses digital marketing assets to attract, convert, close, and delight customers online. Digital marketing, on the other hand, is simply an umbrella term to describe online marketing tactics of any kind, regardless of whether they’re considered inbound or outbound.
Does Digital Marketing Work for All Businesses? B2B and B2C?
Digital marketing can work for any business in any industry. Regardless of what your company sells, digital marketing still involves building out buyer personas to identify your audience’s needs, and creating valuable online content. However, that’s not to say that all businesses should implement a digital marketing strategy in the same way.
Finance
Things to Look For in an Event Management Software Solution
When purchasing an event management software solution what should I look for?There are many solutions on the market, but some are more comprehensive and technically advanced than others. Event managers must ensure that the investment they make is future proof – in other words, the software must be able to grow and adapt as the organisation grows and as technology develops. More specifically, the particular features that make a quality event software solution include:
Integration into back end office systems
Being able to integrate the event software into the solutions used within the business already makes for a more efficient package. Business systems such as CRM solutions, finance packages and HR solutions all contain data that will need to be updated with every event. The customer data on CRM solution will need to be updated with their latest activity, the finance system will need to process any payments and the HR solution will need to update employee records if the event involves staff attendance. Automating this process through integration eliminates any errors and makes the process of updating other platforms far more efficient. Effective event software solutions will have flexible technical architecture, allowing them to integrate with all your current and future systems.
Integrating the event software into the organizations own website, means that not only does the delegate gain the benefits from a familiar website, but the event organizers can retain full control over the content and branding of the registration page. Customizable booking forms should be able to be created with ease. The booking forms will be integrated with the back end office systems, updating the records automatically as soon as a delegate registers for an event.
Event management software can also make it easy to organize repeatable events, by storing booking forms and other event tools as templates, ready to be used over and over again.
Comprehensive Email Marketing Tool
The event management industry now relies heavily on email marketing. Emails are used to:
- Promote events
- Send invitations
- Update delegates on event changes/developments
- Reach delegates for post event surveys
The email marketing tool that comes within the event software must be technical enough to be able to track major KPIs. These include the number of opened emails and click throughs, unopened emails, deleted emails, most popular links etc. This level of measurement helps event managers to constantly improve their emails – helping to increase the level of delegate response with each communication.
However, many email solutions can go one step further. Integrating the email tool with the event software means that the registration process can be further streamlined. Prospective delegates can receive an email invitation, click on the link and be taken to a registration page where their details have already been populated into the booking form – this allows for a two click registration process – one click to arrive at the registration web page and a second click to confirm the information is correct and to register for the event. This capability drastically increases delegate registration numbers which is a key measurement for many events in this current economic climate.
Reporting and Analysis
Improving event quality and attendance can only be achieved through the measurement and analysis of each and every event held. This can be a complex and time consuming effort and is often something that gets pushed aside as the next event is only round the corner!
Event management software makes the analysis and reporting of events easy. Comprehensive OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) can automate the creation of standard reports and should be part of all event software packages. These reports are built upon the individual requirements and needs of each organisation – not all organisation place weight on the same KPIs and results. Understanding what is important and what affects individual event success is key to creating appropriate reports.
As organizations grow and transform, it is important that the event software is able to grow with them. The OLAP reporting functionality makes it easy for event managers to simply create ad hoc reports and new report templates as and when required.
Event software OLAP reporting tools can also measure other event metrics such as:
- Expense to Revenue Ratio (E:R)
- Conversion rate of invites sent vs. delegate registrations
- Delegate registrations vs. Attendance
- Delegate Lead Quality and Quantity
- Sales Cycle and Opportunities
Other key features that event managers should look for in an event management software solution are:
- Website Integration: Seamlessly integrate with your existing website without the need to re-design or re-brand
- Online Registration: Fully customizable online booking form ensuring your online registration process captures the most relevant information from your delegates
- Invitation Management: Comprehensive, easy to use integrated invitation management tool
- Email Marketing Tool: Powerful, integrated and fully functional email marketing tool enabling event managers to send highly targeted email campaigns marketing to the relevant delegate audience
- Badge Creation: Produce personalised delegate badges pre or during the event simply through event management software
- Resource Management Facility: Simply manage and allocate all resources through a comprehensive calendar feature, providing you with total control of all aspects of the event management process
- Secure Online Payments: Allow your delegates to securely pay online with confidence, providing ease of automation
- Integrated Reporting and Analysis Suite: Powerful reporting and analysis suite, enabling you to simply and quickly drill down to the event data in just a matter of seconds
- Survey: Integrated and automated feedback management tool
Finance
5 PPC Services Management Blunders That Will Burn Your Cash
Website Not Clearly Defined
All the traffic in the world can’t daze a below-par defined site. Websites that are mistaking for the poor route will prompt poor site change rates. Keep in mind that finding the successful PPC formula requires essential investment and exertion. If conceivable, test distinctive forms of your site. Most of the times a landing page will work superior to anything a 50-page section. In any case, make sure to synchronise your keywords, promotions, and location. Pay per click is a study of relevance. Coordinating keywords, advertisements, and pages enhance client encounter. Then again, inability to do this will negatively affect transformation rates and quality scores. A decent pay per click agency will tell you about things before they start handling your business.
Fiasco To Device AdWords Tracing And Google Analytics
With PPC almost every metric is assessable. Without tracing, how do you know which landing page, keyword or advertisement is functioning and not functioning? Don’t do anything with PPC unless you can trace it.
Sending Traffic To Broken Pages
Sending organic traffic to broken pages will only result in wasted money. Be certain when pages are deleted the consistent PPC elements are also taken offline. PPC accounts should always mirror the site.
Not Assessing The Rivalry
The visit focused PPC audits will help keep your pulse on the opposition. Utilizing your primary keywords, you can without much of a stretch report your competitors informing and site in only a couple of clicks. From this data, you can counter and discover a snare that will separate your organisation from the opposition.
Remember you won’t generally know what is working until the point that you test it yourself. Make sure likewise to examine your rival’s promotion content. Whenever you may rival nine different promoters on the pursuit arrange. Ensure you are continually trying more than one advertisement at once with a solid suggestion to take action. You ought to likewise pivot your publications uniformly. You would then be able to decide the best informing given CTR and transformation rate.
Allowing Campaigns To Run On Auto Pilot
May you recollect that old promo with the tetchy slogan “Set it and overlook it”? PPC isn’t a set it and overlooks it. If you have this mindset, you should toss your cash into the fire pit. I suggest assessing your PPC campaigns each day. This will help keep your finger on the beat of your PPC campaigns. Numerous PPC directors don’t audit information regularly enough. Inability to monitor a consistent premise can bring about lost income.
The primary concern is, don’t take easy routes when setting up your PPC campaign. Setting up PPC accounts the correct way takes a great deal of research and time. Be that as it may, the measure of cash you will spare over the long haul will make the time you spent justified, despite all the trouble.
