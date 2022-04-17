How to Increase Commissions in Commission Only Sales: 5 Eye-Opening Keys to a Secure Sales Career

Share Pin 0 Shares

Allen Foster, 39, followed his dad, John, into a lucrative career in insurance.

“He raised three kids on commission-only income, had total independence and control over his time, made a darn good living… I wanted that for my family too,” shares Allen.

In 1996, John was able to retire on his renewal commissions-something unheard of for most career producers today.

New regulations have not only cut into commission payouts, but corporate politics, ever-changing commission-structures and rising quotas have led sales professionals to change firms and product lines more often than their predecessors-consequently losing their client base and vested potential in the process.

“To say things have changed since my dad’s days of selling insurance would be an understatement,” says Allen. “Companies aren’t loyal to their agents anymore, and in turn, agents aren’t loyal to their company. Since 1999 I’ve been with three different agencies-and that’s less than most guys! It sounds unbelievable now, but in his entire 27 years, my dad was with two companies!” Allen laughs in disbelief.

And the time flexibility he remembers his dad having?

“Almost non-existent,” Allen states matter-of-factly. “When I’m not dealing with corporate politics to hold on to my territory, in mandated continuing education classes, and keeping up on the ever-changing rules and regs of the industry, my time is spent trying to meet with an existing or potential client.”

Technology and the internet has led to prospects rarely answering their phones, calls rolling to voicemail, and sales needing eight to twelve contacts.

Add in legislative and regulatory changes in the mortgage, real estate, health insurance and annuity markets, and sales professionals in every industry have been facing an up-hill battle for some time.

And in the midst of all this turmoil, what are sales professionals told to do?

Work harder.

Which is exactly what most commission-only producers do when the going gets tough.

Commission sales has always attracted a unique breed of sales professional. They are driven, competitive, confident, “think-outside-the-box” people who desire to control their own destiny. Many have backgrounds in competitive sports or the military, and tend to be initiative-taking leaders.

But in today’s downright harsh sales environment, even the go-getters are struggling.

“Like my dad, I’m really good at what I do. As the proverbial saying goes, I could ‘sell ice to an Eskimo’ if I wanted to. But to make a decent living in the ‘old school’ way just doesn’t cut it anymore. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that there’s no way I’ll see retirement renewals on any of the insurance business I write today. It’s tough… “

Ron Agypt, vice president of broker sales at Aflac, echoes Allen’s sentiment. “[Commissioned] agents are definitely feeling the squeeze… insurance companies have already started paying flat fees instead of commissions, and they are getting pressure from clients who are really saying to them ‘We need more for less.'”

While some commission-only sales careers, like travel agents, have gone the way of the Dodo, others are forced to completely re-evaluate how they do business and get paid.

In Idaho, for example, where insurers began paying flat fees a few years ago, one agent told the Wall Street Journal that he initially suffered a 20 percent drop in income…

Fortunately, due to his “out-of-the-box” thinking, he was able to eventually make this up by diversifying his product portfolio.

In addition to selling his “traditional insurance” services, he partnered with a company to sell voluntary, non-traditional add-on products to his existing clients; this move also enabled him to expand his client base into other business industries that had previously been too small for his line of services and not worth his effort.

To make up the lost income most commission sales professionals are used to generating, says Alan Katz, once president of both the National and the California Associations of Health Underwriters, will require that they “take a horizontal approach to change: diversifying your product portfolio so you are selling more products to the same client.”

And by no means does this relate just to health insurance.

In the annuity industry, the low interest rate environment has made business much less profitable for issuers; new regulation has increased costs leading to consolidation. Because fewer companies are competing, products are less competitive in terms of rates, commissions and innovative features.

The overall resounding message is clear: Instead of just embracing the masochistic opinion to work harder for the same or less amount of money, commission-only sales professionals must start evaluating portfolio-expanding services that enable them to offer value to their clients, and be adequately compensated for doing so- regardless of the economy, political decisions, or corporate politics.

Let’s examine 5 key distinctions independent commission sales professionals should look for when partnering with a voluntary benefits company to fill the gap in their commissions:

1. Small Business Niche Market – With insurance brokers across the United States being told that, due to health reform, their small-group commissions will drop by 15 percent starting in 2011, many small group producers are moving to mid-sized companies, and mid-sized producers are moving to larger groups.

Instead of running with the herd, the smart move is to evaluate how this deserted market can now open up opportunity for producers to:

– take advantage of less competition

– offer voluntary, niche-focused benefits to smaller market segments

– fill their commission gap

Working with a company and sales support team that focuses on the small business niche can offer huge potential to commission-only producers.

2. Add-On or Door-Opener Product Line – There may be some commission sales professionals who decide to leave insurance sales altogether-but most won’t. And the truth of the matter is that most other commission-only sales professions (real estate, mortgage, advertising, merchant, etc.) aren’t faring much better…

Even though implementation of health care reform is three years away (2014), the reality is that many of those painful compensation changes are already being implemented. Attractive, motivating commissions are going by the wayside and being replaced with flat fee payouts.

For commission sales producers, this means the time is now to start looking for additional services to leverage. Look for services that can:

a) Be added-on to existing client’s benefits to enhance service value and, in turn, increase up-front and renewal commissions

b) Serve as an appealing door opener to help commission sales professionals get invited in to previously closed sales opportunities

3. Flexible Work Environment – In today’s tech-savvy business marketplace, there is little reason why trainings and meetings can’t be done via webinar, email, or iPhone. A sales team that demonstrates this work flexibility is key to a vibrant, commission-only sales future.

The growing rigidity of the traditional sales environment goes against the very nature of who an independent commission sales professional is. Give them reasonable goals, motivation, effective tools, and let them go! Sales is a results-driven activity. To maximize those results requires a work environment that is as flexible as possible.

4. Innovative Training – This does not mean training on how to sell. Independent sales professionals know how to sell. Innovative training involves providing relevant, up-to-date insights on how to communicate more effectively with your niche market. This could relate to using social media, CRM, email, or other proven prospecting and nurturing strategies that move way beyond old, worn-out tactics.

Training that is cutting-edge enhances already well-established sales skills, saves time, and leverages the expertise of like-minded sales professionals. Innovative training helps producers not only connect with quality prospects, but helps drive more sales and generate increased revenue.

5. Renewal Commissions – For most independent sales professionals, renewal income is like Santa Claus-it existed in one form or another long, long ago, but now, the concept of it has been hyped-up, twisted, corrupted and devalued.

It’s true that for most commission-only producers, their company’s commission structure, turn-over policies, increasing policy rates, and fickle client base has made renewal payouts impossible.

But the reality is that, “Yes, Virginia, renewal income really does exist.” And with commissions in almost every field of sales being significantly reduced, independent sales professionals must think in regards to short- and long-term financial rewards and partner with a company that does too.