How to Sell Your House Yourself Easily?
Selling the house put people in a dilemma whether they should hire a real estate agent or not? Well, if you are capable of selling your house on your own then why hire a real estate agent with whom you have to share your profit.
Usually, property owners are expected to pay 5% to 7% of the sale price to an agent. However, if you choose to sell your property yourself then you will not only be able to save on the real estate agent fees but also will get the freedom to sell your property in your own ways.
Before you move further to sell your house yourself, do consider the following discussed factors that will make your selling easy:
The location of the property is believed to be one of the crucial factors. Since no one can change the location of your home to take it to the more desirable place, thus, the price you expect should be realistic. You will get nothing if you offer a much higher price in comparison to the other properties that are being sold in the same area. Therefore, it is recommended to do proper research to find out what neighborhood properties have been selling for.
What is the status of the housing market like at the moment? Find out the worth of the property a few years ago and now? Considering the history of the property prices, it is important that you price your property in line as per the current market conditions.
Check out the condition of your property at present. Before you advertise your property for selling, it is good to allow a property inspector to visit and value your home. On sell your house yourself; you may not be able to see the little defects and repairs that a professional can observe.
In many cases, the reason for selling your house influences the decision of the buyers. So, you should be clear about your words that describe the reason.
Next, you need to think like a potential buyer. You simply cannot show your emotions to get in a selling way. If any corner of your house needs repairs or changes, then you should get it repaired or changed immediately. Prior to starting the process of selling your house, think from a buyer’s point of view.
Sell your property yourself can save you from long meetings with agents and their representatives. By listing it on a reliable listing portal, you will be able to reach millions of potential buyers, investors, and renters. Such a quick reach is not possible with the traditional methods of selling homes that include putting advertisements on newspapers, television, and handing out flyers. These property listing portals will make you connect with more and more people by putting your minimal efforts. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of the internet cannot be overemphasized as it allows you to create the perfect online presence with an affordable advertising budget.
There are various portals online that allow you to advertise your property without charging any commission or hidden costs. Among such options, choosing the best one is vital to get the quickest outcome of your property.
Customers Don’t Buy From People They Like, They Buy From Those They Trust
It is often said that customers buy from people they like. While we don’t usually buy from people we dislike, there is one more dimension to this old saying.
Customers buy from people they trust
To illustrate this point further, let’s look at how typical prospective customers react to new sales people making the first contact with them (otherwise known as cold-calling):
1. They find an excuse to hang up the phone as soon as possible
2. They make themselves very busy during appointments with sales people
3. They keep their mouths shut as much as possible when sales people ask questions
4. They will not refer the sales people to a higher authority even when such a need is clear
5. They often use delay tactics such as “If there is a need, we will call you” to appease sales people, etc.
These are, just a few examples, of customer’s behaviours when they distrust the sales person. As such, to get customers interested and excited about what you have to offer, you first have to win their trust.
A Question of Lust
The reasons that customers don’t trust sales people is very simple: they feel that the only thing that sales people care about is getting their money. Sadly, this “lust for the customers’ money” is quite true with many sales people out there, AND customers can smell them from miles away.
When customers make purchases, what they really want in exchange for the money they spend, is substantiated value. That is, can the products or services they buy bring better productivity, reduce wastages or simply improve their quality of life.
Hence, the first step to build trust is this: you have to be perceived as being on the customers’ side and pro-actively help solve customers’ problems.
Here’s a simple example. When most sales approach their prospective customers, they will say something like, “Hello, my name is xyz, and I’m from abc company. How are you today? I would like to show you a demo of our latest productivity-enhancing gadget. As I will be around your vicinity on Tuesday afternoon, can I come and see you around 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.?”
The problem with this way of approach lie in how these intended customers respond. They will either just say “not interested”, or say yes and then get their secretaries to tell you “the boss has an urgent meeting, please leave your materials on the front desk, and we will call you when we have a need”.
The reason for such responses from customers is that they don’t trust what you said. They probably have seen just too many “productivity-enhancing gadgets”, and hear too many “I happen to be just in your neighbourhood” stories and certainly will be too busy to meet just another peddler of gadgets. Furthermore, they don’t trust you enough to tell you their “productivity” challenges, if that is what your product will solve.
To overcome such trust issues at initial contact, both sales people and their managers will have to work together to build trust and allay customers’ fears that they will be rip off, or that they will be wasting their time.
From the sales person perspective, she will have to provide the customer what Miller Heiman calls a Valid Business Reason into her opening call, e.g. “Hi, my name is xyz. I understand that many companies in your industry are facing serious challenges due to the sharp increases in raw material costs. I’d like to explore with you if we can help improve your productivity, and thereby reducing your costs.”
From the sales managers’ perspectives, trust will have to be built beyond the initial cold-call. Customers are likely to increase their trust if they had seen testimonies and case studies of past successes, PRIOR to the initial phone calls from sales people.
Build Credibility, NOT Benefits
Traditionally, many companies focus merely on the “Features, Advantages and Benefits”, none of which will work IF the customer does not trust you enough. Hence, sales people would have to build credibility during the course of the sales process, namely:
* Listen
* Do your homework and ask intelligent questions
* Provide Assurance to your customers
Many sales people tend to put too much emphasis on their company, and the products they offer, that they forgot to listen to their customers needs, wants and concerns.
To ensure that customers spend more time talking, sales people would have to ask intelligent questions. Typically, customers expect sales people to have done some basic research on the customers’ web sites. Sales people can improve on this by going through customers annual reports (if they are listed companies) or source for news reports about these customers. If a prospective customer is a competitor of a current customer, you can find out more information from the latter. Web 2.0 social networking sites are also a great source of information.
While some sales managers may argue that spending too much time on the Internet will eat into selling time and hence, is detrimental to sales. However, going to a customer and not knowing what are the right questions to ask will make the customer feel you are unprofessional and incompetent, which is worse. Sales managers will have to get the balance right by allocating sufficient time for research as well as for selling.
Ultimately, customers will often have niggling concerns about buying from you. Rather than avoiding those concerns for the fear that addressing them will hurt your sale, the opposite is likely to be true. If customers have got any unanswered questions or concerns about your products and services, they will be:
* Less likely to buy
* Buy less
* Drive a hard bargain on your price
Hence, when you are approaching the closing stages of your sale, look out for symptoms that show the customer is nervous or uneasy. Then seek to address such concerns and provide the relevant assurances.
The Policy of Truth
Perhaps the biggest destroyer of trust is to “over-promise and under-deliver”. The causes of this destruction are two-fold:
* Sales people make promises to customers on things that they cannot (or unsure if they can) deliver
* Companies who deliver less-than-expected levels of product qualities to their customers
For the former, sales managers would have to ensure sales people do not over-promise their customers just to get the sale or to reach their sales target. Doing so will severely damage the trust between buyer and seller, and will make it really difficult for future sales efforts to succeed.
For the latter, nothing de-motivates sales people more than having to answer customers’ questions that they don’t have answers to. No amount of sales effort will succeed if the company does not invest enough in quality to make sure customers get the value they pay for. When companies deliver shoddy quality, not only will there be decreases in sales, there will also be an immediate increase in sales staff turnover. It’s not a question of “if”, it’s just a question of time. After all, who wants to to sell for a company that they can’t even trust?
Ways to Invest for Capital Gains
6 Ways to Make Capital Gains
There are basically two types of investment income. Capital Gains and Investment Income.
Investment income is income you receive from an asset, examples of investment income is interest on savings, rent from property, and dividends from shares.
Capital gains is the increased value of an asset; examples of capital gains is the increased value of property, shares, and other assets.
Some investments provide capital gains but no income; examples of these are precious metals such as gold, bitcoin, antiques and other collectable items.
Here are investments which provide Capital Gains:
The Sharemarket
The sharemarket offers excellent opportunities for capital gain. For most people, investing directly into the markets is not an option because the transaction fees once taken out for buying and selling shares make it not worth their while, however, there are plenty of managed funds investors with limited means can participate in. Sharesies in New Zealand is one. Investors can drip feed money into the markets with Sharesies and there is the option of investing in various funds or individual companies. Other similar types of platforms in New Zealand are Investnow, Kernelwealth, and Hatch. These are not the only ones though.
Your retirement scheme invests in managed (Mutual Funds) and they are also a form of Capital Gains. In New Zealand joining Kiwisaver is a no brainer. Kiwisaver is New Zealand’s retirement scheme.
Property
The property market has been a popular Captain Gains tool for a lot of investors using not only their money but other people’s money in the form of a loan. Income is gained from rents which pays for the mortgage. All related costs are the most popular form of capital gains and the easiest one for the novice investor to get their toe wet in the markets and learn as you go because there are several mutual funds which are available and the start-up costs are minimal. In New Zealand Sharesies only costs $1 to get into which gives you the chance to invest in managed funds or individual companies. It is a great way for tax-deductible. This type of investment can turn to custard such as wayward tenants. If you are prepared to take the risk then this investment may suit.
Your own home is a good source of Capital Gains if you intend to sell at some point.
Another way to get in on the property ladder is to purchase shares in property investment companies in the sharemarket. This can be done by investing in individual companies or managed funds which invest in property.
Compound Interest
You must have heard of compound interest; that is when you invest in fixed term accounts for x% interest. Instead of receiving your interest payments into your bank account you let them be added on to your principal and you earn interest on your principal and previous interest payments. This is called compounded interest.
The increase to your capital is called “Capital Gains.”
Interest rates are very low at present (2020); in some instances lower than the inflation rate which makes this kind of investing less attractive. It is important therefore to do your due-diligence and not be enticed by some finance company offering higher interest rates than normal, because with higher interest rates comes higher risk. These finance companies offering higher interest rates lend to higher risk types of borrowers.
I am not saying that you should not invest your money in these companies but rather do your due diligence and at least diversify your portfolio rather than investing all of your life savings into the one company.
Gold
This one is purely speculative but can be a good hedge against a downturn in the markets. The one drawback with gold is finding a place to store it. Another way to invest in gold is buying gold stocks in the sharemarket. Purchasing gold coins from auction sites such as eBay and Trademe is another option. As with other investments it pays to do your homework and read all you can about gold and other precious metals.
Crypto Currency
Crypto currency such as Bitcoin and the like should be treated as speculative investments, therefore, only invest money in this if you can afford to lose it. What I am saying is use your discretionary income to purchase crypto currency. This type of investing can be a rollercoaster but one piece of advice which may be useful is to not just purchase all your crypto currency in one transaction but to do on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis so that there is a chance that you have made a purchase when the currency is low. It is called averaging.
Collectables/Antiques
Investing in collectibles can give you a sense of satisfaction and profit when you intend to sell. You really have to know your stuff when dealing in antiques. Always remember, something is only worth what others are prepared to pay for. If someone is prepared to pay $1,000 for a painting at auction then that is what it is worth, however, if another painting is sold at auction for just $10, then that is it’s worth. The value of something is only a matter of opinion.
Recently (2020), some Banksy paintings sold for over $100,000 in New Zealand. The seller of the paintings paid a total of $500 for them in London (UK) some years earlier. It just shows how one’s eye for a bargain can be profitable.
For smaller items such as postage stamps, bank notes, beer labels, and so forth collectors can list their duplicates on auction websites to help fund their hobby.
Top 8 Reasons Why You Should List Your Company in the Stock Exchange
Listing or Stock Exchange Listing, as many people call it, is the process of making a transition from a private organization to a publicly-owned entity wherein all or some shares of the company can be traded in the stock exchange. The ability to have the company’s shares traded in the stock exchange is fundamental to an organization’s decision to have the company listed.
Essentially, stock exchange brings the capital providers and the organizations that require capital, together in one marketplace. The stock exchange undertakes this simple yet effective role in many countries and as such, acts as a hub at the core of many countries’ economy. Capital providers earn a Return on Investments (ROI) through capital growth and dividends, thereby increasing the country’s overall wealth. Likewise, the organizations in which the capital providers invest offer and provide employment, thereby driving the company’s economic development. These are just two benefits of having a company listed in the stock exchange but on a more personal side, there are 8 reasons why you should list your company in the stock exchange. Read through and find out what these 8 reasons are:
o Capital Growth
Stock Exchange listing provides opportunities to both the investor and the listing company. The listed company finds a great opportunity to increase its primary capital for market’s organic growth and acquisition funding. On the other hand, the investors investing on the listed company can easily grow their savings through dividends and share price fluctuations.
o Corporate Profile Elevation
Stock Exchange Listing generally raises the public profile of the organization with their customers, investors, suppliers and media. Companies listed in the stock exchange usually become a part of analyst reports and are usually included in the index.
o Improvement in the Company Valuation
Generating an independent valuation becomes possible when a company is listed in the Stock Exchange.
o Institutional Investment
It is easier for an organization to attract institutional investors or other companies who wish to invest on other companies. This simply means availability of both expertise and capital.
o Trading Platform
Many stock exchange companies offer an ideal trading platform for the company’s shares. These companies also give their shareholders a great opportunity to realize the value of their shareholdings, which eventually, can help the company expand its shareholder base.
o Alignment of management/employee interests
The process of compensating the company executives, directors and employees with shares becomes simple, making it easier and more flexible to align the company employees’ interests with the goals and objectives of the organization.
o Reassurance of Suppliers and Customers
The organizations listed in the Stock Exchange generally find improvement in their business and financial strength.
o Exit Strategy for Investors
Stock Exchange listing provides the founders and investors of the company a mechanism to easily exit their investments.
