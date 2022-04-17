Finance
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan
Incorporation is the legal process used to form a corporate entity or company. A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, with its own rights and obligations. Corporations can be created in nearly all countries in the world and are usually identified as such by the use of terms such as “Inc.” or “Limited” in their names.
Throughout the world, corporations are the most widely used legal vehicle for operating a business. While the legal details of a corporation’s formation and organization differs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, most have certain elements in common.
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan:
Any three or more persons associated for lawful purpose may, by subscribing their names to the Memorandum of Association and complying with the requirements of the Companies Act 2017 form a public company and any one or more persons so associated may, in like manner, form a private company. If only one member forms a private company, it is called a single member company.
Private Limited Company: A private company is required to have a minimum of 2 members and 2 directors. It may commence its business immediately after its incorporation. A private company, through its Articles of Association (AoA) restricts the right to transfer its shares, limits the number of its members to fifty (50) and prohibits any invitation to the public to subscribe for its shares.
Single-Member Company: Single Member Company as is evident from the name is the type of the company with only one member who is the sole director of the Company as well. All the shares are vested with single member; however, it is mandatory for the single member to nominate an individual as nominee director, to act as director in case of his death, and an alternate nominee director who will act as nominee director in case of non-availability of nominee director. A corporate entity cannot become its member or director.
Public Limited Company: A public unlisted company must have at least 3 members and 3 directors. It does not become entitled to commence its business unless it obtains ‘Certificate of Commencement of Business’ from the Registrar of Companies, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. There is no restriction on the maximum number of members and transfer of shares. A public company has option to list its securities/shares at any stock exchange in Pakistan. It must then have at least 7 members and 7 directors. Its minimum paid up capital should be Rs. 200 million and it is also required to make a public offer/issue of its shares which must be subscribed by at least 500 applicants. The post issue paid up capital is required to be at minimum Rs.500 million.
Approval Required of the Ministries/Departments:
Prior approval of the Ministries/Departments etc. noted against each category of the following companies is required to be obtained before incorporation of companies.
- A banking Company: (I) Ministry of Finance (II) State Bank of Pakistan
- A non-Banking finance Company (NBFC): SECP
- A company providing security service: Ministry of Interior
- A corporate brokerage house: Stock Exchange (for transfer of membership card in favour of proposed company)
- A money exchange company: State Bank of Pakistan
- An association not for profit u/s 42 of the Companies Act, 2017: License from SECP.
- A trade organization: License from Ministry of Commerce
REGISTRATION OF A COMPANY:
Following are the requirements for registration of a new company under the Companies Act, 2017.
Availability of Name:
The first step with regard to incorporation of a company is to seek the availability of the proposed name for the company from the registrar. An application is required to be made with prescribed fee seeking availability certificate for each name.
Documents for registration of a limited company:
The following documents are required to be filed with the registrar concerned for registration of a private limited company:
(I) Copy of national identity card or passport, in case of foreigner, of each subscriber and witness to the memorandum and article of association,
(II) Memorandum and articles of association: Four printed copies of Memorandum of Association in case of offline submission and one copy for online submission, duly signed by each subscriber in the presence of one witness. In order to facilitate general public, the standardized specimen of Memorandum of Association of various sectors has been provided on the Commission’s website.
(III) Form – 1: Declaration of applicant for compliance
(IV) Form – 21: Notice of situation of registered office of the company
(V) Form – 29: Particulars of first directors of the company
(VI) Registration/filing fee: Original paid challan evidencing the payment of fee as prescribed in any of the authorized branches of the bank.
Obtaining Digital Signature of Directors:
The client will connect to https://eservices.secp.gov.pk/eServices, to log on to his/her account or signup, in case of a new user. User will receive an e-mail containing the user activation link. By clicking on the link, user account will be activated.
You already have one login/user ID which will be used for one Director of the proposed Company. For remaining directors create secondary user ids through login into existing user ID in SECP eServices for all directors.
Digital signatures are mandatory for submitting case through e services (online). For digital signature of directors, obtain the form and get it signed by each director (One form for one director). SBC will fill in the rest of NIFT Form and submit the same at National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) counter at CRO-SECP along with following documents;
- Attested copies of CNIC of all Directors
- Attested copies of Availability of Name Letter issued by SECP.
NIFT will deliver digital signatures details through email. Download the signature at the same day while following the instructions given in that email. NIFT charges prescribed fee per director.
Additional Requirements for the Incorporation of a public Company:
In addition to the requirements for incorporation of a private limited company as stated above, the public companies are required to file the following documents at the time of incorporation:
- Form 27 (List of persons consenting to act as director)
- Form 28 (Consent of Directors)
Contractual Capacity & Right to Invest:
Immediately upon registration with SECP, the entity becomes eligible for entering into contracts or arrangements with resident or non-resident entities or individuals. The right to invest is an inherent right of a limited liability company within or outside Pakistan.
Commencement of Business:
A Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies is a conclusive proof of establishment of the entity in Pakistan. This also entitles a PLC to commence its business.
Finance
Stock Market Investing and Trading Tools – What is Stock Market Metadata?
What Is Stock Metadata?
Simply stated, metadata is data about data. And when properly understood and interpreted, stock market metadata, also simply referred to as stock metadata, can help you picture what’s happening with a company’s stock. So if there’s a trading trend developing, one of the tools you can use to spot a trend as it moves along would be stock market metadata.
Working with Stock Metadata?
When you go online, you find vast varieties of stock charts, current and historical stock market results, and an increasing number of online news sources. But finding anything on stock metadata is challenging.
In order to get more of a feel how this type of information can be used, consider any of the following scenarios:
- You are planning to buy shares in a company and you want to have an idea during what 15-minute period of the trading day do shares statistically trade at their lowest points
- You want to sell your shares and you want to have an idea of the best time of the day to execute your trade
- You want to know the iterations of the various price range differences for a stock to help you time your trade and get a price that’s advantageous to you
- You want to buy or sell a large block of shares and you want to see a breakdown of the different times of the day when the volume of shares traded for certain stock is both at its highest and lowest
Answers to these and many other questions can be found by going online and searching for it. I use Google and look either for the terms stock market metadata or stock metadata which returns links to all of the pertinent information. Stock metadata reports are unique. For example, you can easily see the relationships that exist between the Open and Close values of stock prices for the day. You can also see what the values are for the other days, day after day.
These reports can cover a specific date range for the company being featured. And, with the availability of multiple arrays of values for the different group categories within each of the arrays, there’s more than a sufficient amount of data there to complete a thorough analysis. This is easy to see when you look at a report.
Used as an analysis tool, stock metadata can also be used to show market trading activity for shares covering 15-minute blocks of time. Statistically speaking, you can quickly see.
- Time periods when highest and lowest prices were reached
- Time periods when highest and lowest trading volumes were reached
It also provides clear answers to questions spanning any period of time (days, months or years) like:
- How many times during each of the 15-minute periods during normal trading hours have shares traded at the high of the day?
- How about at the low of the day?
- What times of the day recorded the highest volume of trades?
- How about the lowest volume of trades?
Why is this type of information important? Statistically speaking, it identifies the potential best time of the day to buy or sell shares. When you learn to use stock market metadata, you come to realize that:
- History tends to repeat itself
- Numbers don’t lie, and
- The trend is your friend.
Previously, the general public has not been able to easily locate a viable source of stock metadata and stock market metadata. Now that has been changing. When you do a search for either of those specific terms, you’re sure to find the information presented from the source sites or through links to articles written about this topic.
Look for sites that also present features on companies being traded on the major North American stock exchanges. This includes numerous links to key sources of standard stock market information as well as including a selection of stock market metadata reports.
When you choose to examine a featured company, make sure links included are to some of the best available online sites of key stock market information. Do they also have stock metadata reports for each company being feature there by them?
Look for reports that are published every day of the week, Monday to Friday. Typically, the standard report titles as listed below, also have corresponding links to site pages that explain and describe the content of each of the reports.
- Daily Historical Metadata Detail
- Daily Historical Metadata Summary
- 15-minute Metadata Detail
- 15-minute Metadata Summary
- 15-minute Hi-Low Counts
Does Using Stock Metadata Work?
Stock charts present graphical images about a company’s stock performance. There are multiple patterns to learn about. These must be understood and correctly interpreted. This can get quite complicated. And when used properly, they can be quite effective for stock trading and investing purposes.
The advantage of stock metadata is that it uses something that you have been using all of your life: numbers. If you know how to do simple addition and subtraction, and you know how to count, then you can use and understand metadata.
Some people even boast of using stock metadata to predict price results. Check out the following link to the Yahoo! message board for Morgan Stanley stock.
It was submitted after lunch on Friday, October 9, 2009, to this Yahoo! message board in regards to the closing price of the day of Morgan Stanley shares. It was developed using specific selection criteria against the Daily Historical Metadata Detail report for MS shares from stock metadata reports available online for people to use. As you read the entry, you’ll see that if Bulls ruled at the end of the day, the prediction was the stock would close at 32.18. Well MS actually ended the day at 32.09 but a few seconds later after closing, the first transaction in after-hours trading was at, are you ready for this, 32.18. Talk about making a good prediction. I’ll let you be the judge.
Finance
Making Money With Online Review Sites
Review Websites have been a standard way to make money online for the past 20+ years.
Not only do they provide users with the ability to determine which products / services / solutions are best for them, but also gives you the ability to list the various vendors that are most trustworthy, too.
The “model” is very simple – provide a legitimate resource through which people are able to identify products they may want/need to purchase. The premise of a “reviews” site is that you remove all the corporate bias, instead providing an objective resource for people to identify the best way to obtain what they want.
The way the “model” worked was – back in the day – to attain Google ranks.
For “buy” keywords (“buy Product X UK” / “buy X product Texas”), conversion rates were typically very high (due to the way in which most of the traffic were people who had already made the decision to purchase the product).
Even if you had a website with 5 top “Google” ranks for a number of products, you could expect ~20 visitors per day for each of them. These visitors might not have been big in number, but the likelihood was that a large proportion of them would eventually go on to purchase based on your recommendations (if they were good).
This meant that if you were looking at getting the most out the “review” opportunity online, you’d basically be tied to getting Google ranks. Whist this worked well, added competition, changes in Google’s algorithm and the rise of “mega” e-commerce stores such as Amazon, lead the “review” model to wane in the past 5+ years.
That’s not to say that “review” sites are dead; like most things in the commerce world – when one opportunity fades, another rises. This is what’s happened with “review” websites…
What Are Review Sites?
As explained, “review” websites are sites dedicated to the “review” of different products. They earn money as commissions on the sales they refer to the various companies on their pages.
The point of such websites is to provide unbiased references for different markets. We actually see this quite prevalent in the “personal finance” space – with a myriad of “comparison” websites for the likes of insurance, loans and banking services.
Whilst I would not recommend getting involved with finance (unless you have a genuine desire to do so), the underpin of it is that the “review” model still exists, but has shifted towards a much different structure.
The classic “review” website is basically made up of several different elements:
- Main “home” page (where summary of reviews are kept)
- 5+ Review pages (the actual reviews for different products)
- 10+ Content pages (this works as a cross between a blog and tutorials site) – the content on these pages is generally very “rigid” / “static”
- Blog (opinions on industry news etc)
- About/Contact/Legal pages
These are populated with content to provide users with the ability to determine which products are best etc.
The most important thing to understand here is that in order for these sites to have any value at all, they need to be seen and used. This can only happen if you’re able to effective promote them – which is typically why most people relied on Google ranks to make them viable.
The problem with this – as mentioned – is that if Google decided to kick the site off (which happened back in 2007), the site effectively becomes worthless. Thus, to gauge the true value of the strategy – you need to be able to determine the best ways to get traffic to it.
How Review Sites *Actually* Make Money
“Online”, there are several ways to bring traffic to an offer…
- Referrals (from other websites including article directories, news sites etc)
- Direct (people typing your site in directly)
- Search (Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc)
- Marketplaces (Amazon, eBay, Envato, Fiverr, etc)
- Social (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube)
The level at which your audience connects with you depends on how many of the above communities you’re dealing with. As mentioned, most people just wanted to get their sites listed on the first page of Google (which would typically work for Yahoo and Bing too) – but as you can see, this was not a bullet-proof strategy.
Today, many marketers have taken to providing a more in-depth approach to the promotion of the sites. Moreover, many of the above “traffic sources” do not provide equal value visitors, hence the idea that the “model” has died (which is untrue).
Ultimately, the key with the modern web is authenticity. Traffic is attracted by how authentic an offer is. Using your real name, face and likeness form part of this. Without getting into depth, the point is that if you’re looking at “making money online”, one of the most assured ways to do it is through showcasing your work through the various outlets mentioned above.
The point is that if you’re creating a site such as one to showcase various products, you need to be sure about how it’s actually going to bring in traffic
Modern Review Sites & The Opportunity Moving Forward
As mentioned, the most important thing to appreciate with review sites is that they will need to bring traffic through the door.
The most effective (& leverage) way to achieve this (today) is by utilizing the power of SOCIAL media. Social media is simply any sort of website that requires you use your own identity to engage with others. This isn’t just limited to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram either (although they are obviously some of the most popular).
Gaming websites, creativity websites and other communities are also considered “social” media. The point is that if you’re relying on traffic from the likes of Google etc, you’ll typically build a website around that intention (static, boring pages).
If you’re looking at a more sustainable model of cultivating traffic & revenue, you’ll NEED to cultivate an actual brand and other essential elements. This is where “social” plays such a vital role – it pushes the need for a much more authentic marketing strategy.
To this end, you really need to appreciate what makes a modern “review” site feasible and effective. I’ll cover this in depth another time – essentially, you have to provide a core SERVICE with the site. The service needs to be DEEPER than straight products – it has to deliver an underlying result for the buyer. The more lucid this result is, the more people actually want to deal with you. The more people who want to deal with you, the more traffic you’ll receive through the various “social” channels open to us today.
Finance
How FinTech Is Seeing A Major Growth in India
With a population of more than a billion, India is definitely a promising sector for the FinTech. Before we move ahead, let us first explain what FinTech is. In simple terms, FinTech is the industry that comprises of the companies that use the technology to offer financial services. These companies work in different areas of finance management, insurance, electronic payments etc.
In the past decade, FinTech has taken over globally and is expected to rise in the future as well. India isn’t behind in this global trend. With over half a billion invested in the Indian FinTech over the last three years, the segment only shoes promising future of growth.
In 2015, around 12,000 FinTech came up globally making up the total investment of $19 billion. It is expected that by 2020, the global investment by FinTech will be $45 billion, which is a steep rise of 7.1%. According to the NASSCOM reports, India has around 400 FinTech companies with the investment of around $420 million. Reports also suggest that by year 2020, the investment of the FinTech companies in India will increase to $2.4 billion.
With the help of government regulations, banks and other financial companies, India has formed a favorable ecosystem for the growth of FinTech. FinTech is helping bring about the change in the personal financial management through e-payments and e-wallets, in the country that is predominantly cash- driven.
Number of reason contributes towards the growth of Financial Technology in India. The number of internet users in India reached to 465 million in June 2017. With more and more number of people depending on the internet for varied reasons, the digitalisation has taken a new turn. Government’s effort in bringing the digital revolution through ‘Digital India’ campaign is opening many opportunities for the existing FinTechs and start-ups.
Government Regulations:
Government has realised the potential of Financial Technology in India and is constantly making efforts to make the regulations friendlier. In 2014, government relaxed the rule of KYC process for customers making online transactions and payments up to Rs 20,000 per month. It is expected that the government will lay out new set of norms to revamp the P2P lending market.
To promote cashless transactions, government is now offering tax rebates to the merchants for accepting at least 50% of electronic payment.
‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ aims at providing a bank account to every citizen of India. Since the launch of the scheme in 2014, 240 million bank accounts have been opened. FinTech start-ups can use the opportunities to provide easy and seamless transaction service.
Incubator and Accelerators:
The role of incubators and accelerators are not limited to funding but also strengthening the financial industry. The incubators provide the obligation free environment for the start-ups. India is among the top five countries that show promising results for the start-ups. The initiatives ‘smart city’ and ‘digital India’ are set to strengthen the technological infrastructure of the country. To show the support to FinTech start-ups, banks and financial institutes have partnered with incubators and accelerators.
Incorporation of a Company in Pakistan
Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Market Capitalization as per CryptoDep
Stock Market Investing and Trading Tools – What is Stock Market Metadata?
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 17
Making Money With Online Review Sites
The Security Risks of THORChain (RUNE)
How FinTech Is Seeing A Major Growth in India
Crypto Commentator Points Out Flaw in Twitters Safety Mode
Trendy Mortgage Refinancing and Second Mortgage Programs: A Brief Review
Benefits of Centralized vs Decentralized Exchanges
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies