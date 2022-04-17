Finance
International Travel Tips For The Best Family Vacations – Part 1
Just traveling anywhere presents a certain amount of challenges to make sure that all goes well, but international travel introduces even more variables into the mix that require advance planning to successfully navigate. Of course, traveling in other countries can constitute some of the most memorable times of our life so the rewards are often worth the extra work needed in preparation. Here are some international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations:
* Find out as much as you can about what paperwork will be required of you to enter and leave the country where you are going. What passports and/or visas will be needed? Will you be required to have a copy of your birth certificate?
* Find out if any vaccinations will be needed before you travel to that country. Also if you use medications, are they considered legal there?
* If a foreign language is used, try to get at least somewhat familiar with the basics of the local language just in case it may come in handy.
* If you plan on driving while in the foreign country, find out if you will need an additional driver’s license to do so. There are international driver’s permits that are accepted in 150 countries that may be what you need, and you can find out about it at the aaa.com website. And be sure that you have adequate auto insurance that applies in that country before driving there too.
* If you plan on using your computer while traveling, check in advance for any necessary equipment such as voltage converters or electrical plugs that will be required in order to plug in and safely use your computer equipment while you are away. Also, how will you connect to the internet while outside the country?
* Will you be covered for any medical emergency that may arise while traveling in that country? Many health insurance policies do not extend beyond the borders of the US, so additional trip insurance may be required to be adequately covered.
* Try to get familiar with metric conversions or at least bring along a metric conversion table with you so you can understand what measurements actually mean as most of the world outside the US actually uses the metric system for measurement and this can be very confusing for Americans traveling abroad if they aren’t prepared.
Be sure to read Part 2 of our article series to get even more international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations.
Insurable and Non-Insurable Risks
When we talk of insurance, we are referring to risks in all forms. Hence, having for an insurance policy is just a way of sharing our risks with other people with similar risks.
However, while some risks can be insured (i.e. insurable risks), some cannot be insured according to their nature (i.e. non-insurable risks).
Insurable Risks
Insurable risks are the type of risks in which the insurer makes provision for or insures against because it is possible to collect, calculate and estimate the likely future losses. Insurable risks have previous statistics which are used as a basis for estimating the premium. It holds out the prospect of loss but not gain. The risks can be forecast and measured e.g. motor insurance, marine insurance, life insurance etc.
This type of risk is the one in which the chance of occurrence can be deduced, from the available information on the frequency of similar past occurrence. Examples of what an insurable risk is as explained:
Example1: The probability (or chance) that a certain vehicle will be involved in an accident in year 2011 (out of the total vehicle insured that year 2011) can be determined from the number of vehicles that were involved in accidents in each of some previous years (out of the total vehicle insured those years).
Example2: The probability (or chance) that a man (or woman) of a certain age will die in the ensuring year can be estimated by the fraction of people of that age that died in each of some previous years.
Non-insurable Risks
Non-insurable risks are type of risks which the insurer is not ready to insure against simply because the likely future losses cannot be estimated and calculated. It holds the prospect of gain as well as loss. The risk cannot be forecast and measured.
Example1: The chance that the demand for a commodity will fall next year due to a change in consumers’ taste will be difficult to estimate as previous statistics needed for it may not be available.
Example 2: The chance that a present production technique will become obsolete or out-of-date by next year as a result of technological advancement.
Other examples of non-insurable risks are:
1. Acts of God: All risks involving natural disasters referred to as acts of God such as
a. Earthquake
b. War
c. Flood
It should be noted that any building, property or life insured but lost during an occurrence of any act of God (listed above) cannot be compensated by an insurer. Also, this non-insurability is being extended to those in connection with radioactive contamination.
2. Gambling: You cannot insure your chances of losing a gambling game.
3. Loss of profit through competition: You cannot insure your chances of winning or losing in a competition.
4. Launching of new product: A manufacturer launching a new product cannot insure the chances of acceptability of the new product since it has not been market-tested.
5. Loss incurred as a result of bad/inefficient management: The ability to successfully manage an organization depends on many factors and the profit/loss depends on the judicious utilization of these factors, one of which is efficient management capability. The expected loss in an organization as a result of inefficiency cannot be insured.
6. Poor location of a business: A person situating a business in a poor location must know that the probability of its success is slim. Insuring such business is a sure way of duping an insurer.
7. Loss of profit as a result of fall in demand: The demand for any product varies with time and other factors. An insurer will never insure based on expected loss due to decrease in demand.
8. Speculation: This is the engagement in a venture offering the chance of considerable gain but the possibility of loss. A typical example is the action or practice of investing in stocks, property, etc., in the hope of profit from a rise or fall in market value but with the possibility of a loss. This cannot be insured because it is considered as a non-insurable risk.
9. Opening of a new shop/office: The opening of a new shop is considered a non-insurable risk. You don’t know what to expect in the operation of the new shop; it is illogical for an insurer to accept in insuring a new shop for you.
10. Change in fashion: Fashion is a trend which cannot be predicted. Any expected change in fashion cannot be insured. A fashion house cannot be insured because the components of the fashion house may become outdated at any point in time.
11. Motoring offenses: You cannot obtain an insurance policy against expected fines for offenses committed while on wheels.
However, it should be noted that there is no clear distinction between insurable and non-insurable risks. Theoretically, an insurance company should be ready to insure anything if a sufficiently high premium would be paid. Nevertheless, the distinction is useful for practical purposes.
Individual Dental Insurance Plans
Should you not be covered by a dental insurance plan from your employer, you will of course need to have an individual dental insurance plan. Individual plans are sold through an insurance company directly to the individual person.
It is unfortunate, that often an individual dental insurance plan is difficult to come by. At some point though, most people realize that they need to put dental cleanings and checkups in their budget, because skipping such care can certainly lead to severe dental health problems later.
The reason why many insurance providers do not offer individual coverage is due to the way that insurance works. For example, it is a game of chance, when you insure your car. You agree to pay X amount of dollars monthly in return for insurance coverage. The insurance company will insure your car against theft, accidents and in some states, insure you whether you are at fault or not. What you really have purchased is peace of mind, secure in the knowledge that if your car is damaged in some way, the insurance company will pay to fix it, or even have to replace it.
If nothing ever happens to your car, the insurance company has made a great deal of money by insuring you. However, if something does happen to your car, they will have to pay for it, even if the accident happens in the first month of your policy. If this should happen, the insurance company is still able to make money because of all the other car owners who did not have accidents, made no claims, yet continue to pay their monthly premiums..
In comparison, those who require dental insurance will need to have regular checkups, X-rays, may need teeth drilled and filled or at least cleaned on a regular basis. Additional dental work may be required such as a root canal. Not everyone will break or lose teeth, but accidents happen to people just as much as they do to cars. In this manner, there will be claims made only because it is dental insurance.
To keep customers, insurance companies try to keep the monthly premiums down. That’s because no one would be interested, in paying premiums that amounted to much more than what they would normally pay for dentistry. This is the reason why individual dental insurance coverage is difficult and usually expensive to find.
Individual dental insurance coverage may be known by a number of different names. For instance there are referral plans which are often referred to as “buyers’ clubs.” In essence, the way that they work is that you pay a monthly fee and agree to use their dentists from a list you are given. When you need work done, you will get a discount on the cost of the work. Discounts vary, so be sure and read all the literature you receive with these plans and always ask questions about anything you are not clear on.
Imo Lawyers Reflect On Supreme Court Judgement On Imo State
“It is the right of every man, in parliament or out of it, in the press or over the broadcast, to make fair comment, even outspoken comment, on matters of public interest. Those who comment can deal faithfully with all that is done in a court of justice “. – Lord Denning in R vs. Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Exparte Blackburn (No. 2) (1968) 2 Q.B. 150.
In an unanimous judgement in Suit No: SC 1462/2019 (Senator Hope Uzodinma& Anor vs. Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha& 2 Others) delivered on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court of Nigeria nullified the election of the erstwhile governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, and ordered the immediate swearing in of Hope Uzodinma as the validly-elected governor of Imo State.With the above dictum of Lord Denning in mind, Imo Progressive Lawyers Association (IPLF) has deemed it necessary to ask certain pertinent questions regarding the Supreme Court rulingthat sacked Emeka Ihedioha.
First off, we make bold to state that both Ihedioha and Uzodinma are respected sons of NDI IMO. This reflection specifically responds to the controversy which the Supreme Court judgement generated since it was delivered. And more importantly, it is not lost on us thatformer governor Ihediohahas approached the apex court for a review of the judgement that ousted him. The consequence is that the matter having been submitted to the Supreme Court remains subjudice. As lawyers, we are mindful that commenting on cases sub judice are generally considered inappropriate. However, we are constrained to raise the following questions after having read the full judgement of the apex court.
Before delving into the facts of the matter, it is instructive to note that Section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) deals with the votes that a candidate must garner at a gubernatorial election to be declared winner. That section provides:
179 (2): A candidate for an election to the office of governor of a state shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being two or more candidates –
- he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and
- he has not less than one-quarter of all votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the state.
Guided by the constitutional directives above, we examine the undisputed facts in the recent judgement. The specific facts to note are:
- The 1st Appellant (Hope Uzodinma) filed a petition challenging the return of the 1st Respondent (Emeka Ihedioha) on two grounds:
(a) The 1st Respondent was not validly elected by majority of lawful votes cast; and
(b) The declaration and return of the 1st Respondent is invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. (See page 2 of the lead judgement delivered byKudiratMotonmoriOlatokunboKekere-Ekun JSC).
- Elections were held in 27 Local Government Areas, 305 electoral wards and 3, 523 polling units. The 3rd Respondent (INEC) cancelled the election in 252 polling units, collated results from 2,883 polling units and excluded results from 388 polling units. The 1st Respondent averred that he scored 213,695 votes from only the 388 polling units excluded. (See pages 2-3 Kekere-Ekun JSC’s judgement).
- Paragraph 7, a, b, c, d, e and f of the 3rd Respondent’s (INEC’s) Reply categorically denied the claims in the Appellant’s petition, especially the incorrect computationof election results as alleged. (See pages 31-32 of Kekere-Ekun JSC’s judgement).
Having established the law and the undisputed facts in the matter, we seek to raise the following questions concerning the judgement –
A. The Appellant (Hope Uzodinma) pleaded that he scored over 213,000 votes from 388 polling units. However, during the trial, his star witness, PW54, a police officer, only tendered the results of 366 polling units instead of 388. The findings by the Tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court also established that PW54 tendered results of 366 polling units as against 388 polling units. Does this discrepancy not place the Supreme Court on its enquiry?
B. The court is bound to take judicial notice that the maximum number of voters per polling unit is 500 unless there are additional voting points created. Again, 500 voters multiplied by 388 polling units cannot be more than 194,000.00 votes. That is to say that 500 voters multiplied by 366 would also, give only a maximum possible of only 183,000 votes. Cognizant of the certainty of deaths, voter transfers and voter apathy, the possibility of all 500 voters in each of the 388 (or 366) polling units voting during an election is very remote, if not impossible. So, whether by 366 or 388 polling units, the figures presented by the Appellant leave both mathematical and logical gaping holes that ought to put the apex court on its enquiry.
C. Curious enough, the Supreme Court refused to look into the cross-appeal of the First Respondent (Emeka Ihedioha), holding that the main appeal had made it unnecessary to evaluate the cross-appeal. With due respect to the apex court, perhaps, if the cross-appeal had been evaluatedon its merit, some of questions highlighted above would been dealt with.
D. In light of A and B above, has the Supreme Court satisfied itself that the conditions set out in Section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) have been fully complied with as would warrant the nullification of Ihedioha’s election and the declaration of Uzodinmaas the actual winner?
Justice, they say, is not a cloistered virtue. She must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny and respectful, even outspoken, comments of ordinary men”. – “Lord Atkin in Ambard vs. Attorney-General for Trinidad & Tobago (1936) AC 322, 335. As ministers in the temple of justice and equally as stakeholders in the Imo governance architecture,
Imo Progressive Lawyers Association are moved by Lord Atkin’s admonition to raise the above legal questions. We table these concerns as amicus curia, fuelled by the deep concern that the doctrine of stare decisis would be threatened if these issues are not exhaustively reconsidered by the apex court.
In the final analysis, the Supreme Court is a policy court, with its decisions binding not only on every lower court, but on all other institutions and executive arms of government. In line with the total bindingness of Supreme Court’s judgement, Hope Uzodinma was sworn in as governor with alacrity. Our primary concern therefore is that justice prevails. Not only that, every regime of the state must derive its legitimacy from popular democracy and sound application of the rule of law.
We end our reflections by reference to the following quotes by Lord Denning in his book ‘The Road to Justice'(1955):
“In every court in England, you will, I believe, find a newspaper reporter… He notes all that go on and makes a fair and accurate report of it… He is, I verily believe watchdog of justice… The judge will be careful to see that the trial is fairly and properly conducted if he realizes that any unfairness or impropriety on his part will be noted by those in court and may be reported in the press. He will be more anxious to give a correct decision if he knows that his reasons must justify themselves at the bar of public opinion’.
And also:
“When a judge sits on a case, he himself is on trial… If there is any misconduct on (his) part, any bias or prejudice, there is a reporter to keep an eye on him.” Lord Denning in his address before the High Court Journalists Association as reported in the Times of 3rd December 1964.
Signed Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, General Secretary
Matthias Emeribe, Publicicty Secretary,
