It’s Showtime! Developing an Effective Video Marketing Strategy

Whatever form it may take, whether it is an ad, or a YouTube video, or a commercial with original promotional content, effective video marketing can do wonders for a business in any industry. Any business, be it a large corporation or a small company, can use digital videos to boost awareness of your products and services both locally and nationally. If executed correctly, an effective video marketing strategy shouldn’t cost you a small fortune.

So, how can you promote your business effectively and affordably in this age where video marketing has become the new way to reach customers? There seem to be so many tactics and strategies involved in video marketing, and it can be challenging to know the dos and don’ts of the various video platforms. Here we offer some tips regarding video marketing.

Where to Post Your Videos

You have many options for posting videos online. If your business has a blog, then this can be an effective way to upload and display all of your video updates – especially if you have an RSS feed on your blog page. In addition, many businesses choose to market their products on video platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo in order to reach a larger customer base. Social media postings (such as on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram) allows your followers to have instant access to your videos.

What to Record

Just like a movie, a video should tell the story in a creative, engaging, and relatable way. Whether you are promoting a product or marketing a service, it is important that you show people in your videos. This could consist of people using your product successfully and/or customers providing testimonials. Try to keep each video short (just a few minutes) while telling as much of a story in a compelling way as you can. At the end of the video, provide a call to action that tells the viewer how to proceed to the next step.

When to Post

A consistent, scheduled video uploading program provides a routine that viewers can expect and look forward to. Depending on the pace of change of your industry, you might want to post on a daily or weekly basis to keep viewers current. Otherwise, once a month should be adequate. There are many websites that outline the days and times each week that it’s most likely that your video post will be viewed. These will help you design your posting schedule.

How to Write an Effective Description

Your readers need to understand what they will be watching and why it will benefit them before they even hit play, so that they can decide if it’s worth their time watching your video. Provide a detailed overview of the video’s content and be sure to highlight the key points that the video makes. On YouTube and similar platforms, it can be effective to include links in your summary to other sources such as Facebook, Twitter, or your business’s website, so that viewers can follow you on other social media and contact you. Also, keep in mind that what you include in the description plays a large role in the Search Engine Optimization (SEO), affecting how your video ranks on the search engines. Seek professional advice for effective ways to promote your video through these channels.

The 2 Major Platforms: YouTube and Vimeo

These video sharing websites are full of every kind of video imaginable, so in order to successfully market your product on here, you have to stand out. You have to create videos with relevant content that viewers want to watch and share with their friends and family. You also have to make your title unique and compelling enough that it is easy to find among all the other videos. Customize your channel and make sure it is easy for viewers to navigate and find what they are looking for, and be sure to provide a link to any other social media platforms in your description.

Video marketing should be a part of your marketing plan if your business has an online presence. These tips should get you started in terms of creating content, writing descriptions, and finding channels for posting. If you need additional help, consider using a professional marketing company who will work with you to develop a video marketing strategy.