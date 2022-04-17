Finance
John McCririck Grand National Tipster
John McCririck, born April 17, 1940 in Surrey, is almost as famous for his for his hats and flamboyant attire as he is for being a television horse racing pundit. He is an eccentric character who lives in London with his long-suffering wife of 37 years, Jennie, whom he calls ‘The Booby’ – a ‘silly South American bird which ‘flaps and squawks’, and as a professed chauvinist, refers to her as his Minister for Finance, Motoring and Catering.
John was educated (three O levels) at Harrow where he operated as an amateur bookmaker before moving on to working as a shop assistant at Boots, a commis chef and waiter at the Dorchester Hotel, a failed course bookie, a Sporting Life journalist and a sub-editor on BBC Grandstand before finally making it as a larger-than-life television personality with ITV.
McCririck is often seen at the racecourse wearing a deerstalker and a cape, is extremely outspoken, possesses an audacious, urgent bellow and for some reason people tend to either love him or loathe him – the television critic Nina Myskow once stated that he has as much charm as an armpit! Having said all that, what mattered about McCririck was that he brought a new understanding of the psyche and needs of regular punters ‘fellow sufferers’ as he calls them, to the television.
McCririck has been Channel 4’s betting guru since 1983, and his fans have given him the name of ‘Big Mac’. Even though Channel 4 do not cover the Grand National, McCririck has definitely had influence on market moves in the National. A prime example is 1994 when McCririck was particularly bullish about the chances of the favourite Master Oats. For weeks leading up to the race, McCririck extolled the merits of this challenger and by the morning of the National, Master Oats, who had been at odds of 40-1 when the weights were announced, had become a joint 8-1 favourite. McCririck never claims to be smart tipster but he himself has had big wins. He backed Zafonic to win the 1993 2,000 Guineas and in 1995 supported Pennekamp to beat Celtic Swing in the 2,000 Guineas.
In 1990, at Doncaster, McCririck was warning viewers that ‘something smells’ when a horse called Bravefoot who was initially installed as favourite and attracting huge bets, suddenly began to drift in the market. Afterwards when Bravefoot had flopped, it was found out that the horse had been ‘stopped’ by doping!! So McCririck is definitely a man to be listened to when it comes to horse racing! However, he does get it wrong on occasion – asserting that a horse ‘can’t win’ because there is no money in it or dismissing the chances of an outsider – only to see it happening before his eyes! But the sincere remorse he exhibits is what the punters love about him – they know that no-one can get it right all the time, but he does his very best, and this is part of the reason why Channel 4s racing viewers hail him as ‘The Punter’s Champion’.
For some his boorish ways are a huge turn-off, but for the majority of punters who tune in to watch his report from the front-line, he is one of them – having spent many years as a follower of horse racing, he knows their pain. He denounces himself as ‘the pub bore with a microphone’ but for many John McCririck is an example of a key part of our social history, a man who has lived through the days of street-corner bookies to our present day situation where gambling is part of the national psyche.
Home Schooling on a Limited Budget – 4 Key Ideas You Can Use to Help
Homeschooling can be expensive and if you have a limited budget it’s easy to get frustrated. The cost of private schools has caused many people to choose the option of homeschooling. Although there are many books and programs out there, it doesn’t mean that you need to spend a lot of money or more than your budget allows. Here are a few tips to help you home school and still work within a limited budget:
1. Create your budget and stick with it. It’s pretty easy to start buying a bunch of books and programs that you think you need and then find that you have spent a bunch of money and still don’t have everything you need. Realistically look at what you have to spend on homeschooling and make that amount work for you.
2. Do your homework. When you come across something that you want to purchase for homeschooling, start looking on forums or even just Google it by typing in the name of the book or curriculum and “review” after it. Chances are someone else on the Internet has used that book and has some advice to offer. Make sure you know your child’s learning style so you are purchasing items that fit in with that style for a greater chance of being utilized. Check with other home schoolers you know and trust and ask them what they know about the books or curriculum you are thinking of purchasing. I always like to ask Moms who have several children that are well educated and well behaved.
3. Consider using used materials. With so many more people homeschooling now, used curriculum is very available and affordable. Some support groups have used book sales at the end of a school year. I have found many valuable resources at garage sales and thrift stores. My favorite place to find used curriculum and books is at homeschoolclassifieds.com.
4. Use your local library and free resources whenever possible. With the advent of online library requests, using the library has become even easier. I can get online, request a book that I would like, and usually receive notification of it’s arrival at my local library within a week. If I find that I really like the book and feel that I need to use it for a long time, I can always purchase it. The Internet has a tremendous amount of free resources that home schoolers can use.
Homeschooling doesn’t have to be expensive. You might need to trade a little time for money, but there is no reason for you to spend more money than what you have in your home school budget.
Innovative Capitalization: Pondering Policy Implications of the Public-Private Partnership Model
Innovative Capitalization: Pondering Policy Implications of the Public Private Partnership Model
One of the most innovative funding strategies is the Public-Private Partnership (P3) model. The Public-Private Partnership is quickly becoming the future for most infrastructure projects. The Public-Private Partnership is a contractual arrangement between a public agency (federal, state or local) and a private sector entity. Through the derivative agreement, the skills and assets of each sector (public and private) are shared in delivering goods, services or facilities for the use of the general public efficiently and effectively. In addition to the sharing of resources, each party shares in the risks and rewards potential in the delivery of the good, service or facility. Given current government fiscal and budget crises, viable funding options are being evaluated for building and renovating infrastructures using small amounts of money from governments or non-governmental organizations. Often, the Public-Private Partnership can be the solution to financing problems, completion of jobs and investing in large projects without sacrificing the government limited financial resources. There is significant and growing empirical evidence that Public-Private Partnership projects come in substantially lower than their initial estimated cost making them very attractive and preferred funding option for many organizations.
The assistance of competent financial advisers may be required. Often, financial advisers’ executive portfolio includes designing and deploying sound financial accounting system with strong internal controls. Further, they may assist in formulating company-wide financial objectives, policies, procedures, and processes to assure all stakeholders of a continuously sound and transparent financial accounting structure.
Moreover, financial advisers may design and execute fraud detection and mitigation strategies. Their assignments may deal with key aspects of fraud examination including fraud detection, deterrence and prevention, internal controls, auditing and investigation techniques, pertinent law and evidence, and fraud schemes involving business-to-business, corporate and personal financing, financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, intellectual property, and securities.
Finally, financial advisers employ managerial economic techniques to mitigate moral hazards and adverse selection for insurance and re-insurance portfolios and corporate clients. Drawing on strategic linkages to pertinent aspects of interdisciplinary competencies in managerial (cost) accounting, managerial economics, managerial finance, business methods, information technology, criminal justice, and law enforcement they formulate appropriate corporate financial management strategies that mitigate financial loss, protect and preserve financial assets.
However, what keeps financial advisers awake at night and occupy most of their professional time are not the objectives of internal control-assuring achievement of an organization’s objectives in operational efficiency and effectiveness, reliable financial reporting, and compliance with pertinent laws, regulations and policies or elements of internal control-control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring but identifying appropriate sources of funds for the enterprise and corporate clients particularly governments and non-governmental organizations.
There are several types of Public-Private Partnerships, depending on the needs, options available and the size of the project being considered. Based on available meta-data and meta-analysis, the most suited public projects to be executed using Public-Private Partnerships are power generator projects and infrastructure projects. The most frequently used formats are: Traditional-Under this funding strategy, the public component of the partnership acts as a contracting officer; look for funding, and has the overall control over the project and its assets; Operation and Maintenance-Under this funding strategy, the private component of the partnership operates and maintains the installation of the project, while the public agency acts as the owner of the project; Design and Build-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs and builds the facility; while the public partner provides the funds for the project, and has control over the possession and assets generated by the project; Design-Build-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs, builds, and operates the facility or project. The public partner acts as the owner of the installation and gets the fund for construction and operation; Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private sector provides finance, design, build, possess and operates the project, while the public partner only provides funding while the project is being used or active; Design-Build-Operate-Transfer-Under this funding strategy, the private partner designs, builds, and operates, for a limited time the project, and after that specific period of time, the facility is transferred to the public partner.
Others include, Build-Transfer-Operate-Under this funding strategy, the private partner builds and transfers the project to the corresponding public partner. Afterward, the public partner chooses to lease the operation of the facility to the private sector, under a long-term leasing agreement; Build-Own-Operate-Transfer-Under this funding strategy, the public partner builds, possess and operate the project for a limited time, until some time when the installation is transferred, free of charge, including ownership to the private agency; Lease-Under this funding strategy, the public owner leases the facility to a private firm. The private company must operate and will provide maintenance for the facility per specified terms, including additions or remodeling process; Concession-Under this funding strategy, the public agency will be partnering with a private company, conceding all exclusive rights to operate, maintain for a specific period of time, under specific contract terms. The public partner will have the power over the ownership, but the private partner will possess owner rights over any addition incurred while being operated under its domain; Divestiture-Under this funding strategy, the public partner will make a complete or partial transference of the installation to the private sector. The government might include specific clauses in the sales agreement requiring investment and modernizations on the facility, and continuation of the services being provided.
As in all business decisions, there are costs and benefits associated with all capitalization strategies. Financial advisers assist their clients to isolate and weigh the costs and benefits of each funding strategy. And recommend the funding option that provides the maximum net benefit pursuant to the stipulated evaluation criteria. In the next article we will examine some keys to successful Public-Private Partnerships considered as best industry practices.
Wall Street to Main Street: News, Views and Commentary: June 16, 2006
It’s Friday June 16, 2006, and we had some follow through in yesterdays trading session as the Nasdaq shot up over 2.8%, the S&P 500 jumped 2.1% and the Dow pushed its way through the 11,000 mark. But the volume on the Indexes weren’t as heavy as they should’ve been with these gains. It would’ve been a better situation for this jump to spread over a couple of days to avoid a big pullback but the market hung in there. So we may see a slight pullback today but we are looking for additional upside before the weekend.
Now lets take a look at Natural Gas. July natural gas rallied up over 61 cents to over $7.2 per mil BTU. That brings us to a company that we were hesitant about when it was over the $25 number because of a couple of reasons. First it was in a downward trading pattern and second their main source of revenue comes from the Gulf Coast, most specifically New Orleans, LA. Now it’s still a risky situation but under $19 your downside should be limited compared to the upside potential.
We spoke about precious and base metals moving on the upside on Thursday and that’s exactly what they did by the end of the trading day. Bringing many of the gold, silver, and copper stocks right along with it. Companies like Rio Tinto (NYSE: RTP), BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP), Crystallex International (AMEX: KRY), Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM), Peru Copper (AMEX: CUP) and Bema Gold (AMEX: BGO) move higher, but the big boys didn’t do too shabby either as Southern Copper (NYSE: PCU) added $5.94 to close at $77.94, Phelps Dodge (NYSE: PD) shot up $4.23 to close at $80.64, U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) rose $4.51 to close at $64.00 and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) traded up $4.66 to close at $55.57.
Now the precious and base metal stocks were not the only ones to do the whatoosie, oil and oil related stocks joined the party as companies like Petroleo Brasil (NYSE: PBR) which traded up $5.37 to close at $78.47, Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) which traded up $6.59 to close at $78.96 and Ultra Petroleum (NYSE: UPL) which traded up $5.06 to close at $52.69 added to the rally as crude oil prices rose.
Now we should see follow through today in the oil sector as traders may be covering their short positions ahead of the weekend.
Political Front
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is continuing to get as much out of this tense situation as possible as he said a set of incentives and penalties aimed at persuading Tehran to curtail its nuclear programs was a positive step but left the door open in regards to how they would respond. So the beat goes on.
In the United States, President Bush inked the paperwork that has established the largest ocean wildlife reserve in the world. It is located along a string of islands and reefs that stretch 1,400 miles northwest of the main Hawaiian Islands. So President Bush is on a roll as this is sure to tack on to his favorable rating.
Sticking to the U.S., House Republicans have structured a debate on Iraq to show support for the U.S. Troops. The intent is to force lawmakers to take a position either way on withdrawing U.S. forces from Iraq in its fourth year. This is scheduled to kick off today.
Tid Bits
The founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and one the richest people on the planet, Bill Gates, will be hanging up his day to day hat at the company by 2008, he will be passing the baton to his Chief Technology Officer Ray Ozzie when he steps down. Gates will be concentrating on his charitable efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Now rumors are spreading rapidly that Steve Ballmer will be the next to step aside as the software giant struggles to find a way to keep itself relevant in the coming years as companies like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) are nipping at its heels.
China Construction Bank is having a fire sale as they have sold a decent portfolio of reposed mortgage assets with a face value of US$120 million (960 million yuan) to a foreign investment group. They only received 19% of the face value of the assets, so hence the fire sale. This included both commercial property and land. This is just the start as they are scheduled to unload another billion plus worth of repossessed mortgages by year-end.
Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) is on a tear as they have just unveiled a government site search, basically this is a new function that will allow web surfers to locate data and information that are available on federal agency websites. This should come in handy not only for web surfers but for the government agencies themselves, giving their employees access to information quickly and easily.
After a series of question and answer sessions with the U.S Attorney’s Office and the SEC, it came to light that the former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange Richard Grasso took the 5th over 150 times during the numerous sessions with them. Grasso brought value to the NYSE during his tenure, he was attacked for his compensation package, which was voted on by the then members of the NYSE, and he continues to be hounded as it relates to the AIG situation. This is a developing situation.
Movers and Shakers
Some major movers in yesterdays trading session included Energy Conversion Devices (NASDAQ: ENER), which traded up $5.44 to close at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock just rode the momentum of the sector and you should see some follow through in today’s trading session.
GFI Group Inc (NASDAQ: GFIG) shot up yesterday after Citigroup Investment Research upgraded the stock from a Hold to A Buy. It rose $5.42 to close at $52.05.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shot up $4.78 to close at $68.05, which brings the stock closer to its 52 week high. But we may see a pullback on the stock after the quick run up.
Steve Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) was upgraded to a Strong Buy from an Accumulate by C.L. King, this upgrade sent the stock up $4.64 to close at $30.08. Now the stock still has legs as it could continue it forward motion and reach the $33 maybe $35 mark in the coming weeks.
CEMEX (NYSE: CX) traded up $5.10 to close at $54.64, the company agreed to cancel a US$400-500 million arbitration case against the Indonesian government over a failed put option deal for acquiring a majority stake in PT Semen Gresik. Now it still remains to be seen if this cancellation will open the doors for Cemex to close a US$337 million deal to sell its 24 plus percent Gresik stake to the Rajawali Group. If they do get the green light this could boost the stock further.
Bear Stearns (NYSE: BSC) kick off the financial sector upward swing when they reported blockbuster numbers, the stock rose $7.36 to close at $131.56, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) traded up $5.62 to close at $144.12 and Black Rock (NYSE: BLK) settled in as it traded up $5.82 to close at $128.33. The whole sector moved higher but we are not going to list every company that moved up. A lot of the brokerage stocks are still not peaking so keep an eye on them, as they are sure to move much higher in 2006.
Other stocks that made nice moves on Thursday include Freightcar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) traded up $4.84 to close at $52.04, Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) traded up $4.79 to close at $74.13, PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) traded up $4.71 to close at $99.18, American Commercial Lines (NASDAQ: ACLI) traded up 45.16 to close at $50.86,
Under Ten
Some stocks that made moves on the upside under ten bucks include Encysive Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENCY), the company stated that the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing their drug to treat high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, a condition called pulmonary arterial hypertension. This sent the stock up over $1.96 to close at $7.01 Back in March the company delayed its study with TBC3711 and the stock dropped from $9.45 to $4.60 within a couple of days, so you may still see some upward movement on Encysive going into next week.
Other stocks that moved higher yesterday under ten bucks included Datalink (NASDAQ: DTLK) which traded up $1.21 to close at $6.16, Daystar Technologies (NASDAQ: DSTI) traded up 98 cents to close at $9.38, Volcano Corp (NASDAQ: VOLC) traded up 95 cents to close at $9.95, Home Solutions America (AMEX: HOM) traded up 90 cents to close at $7.70, Neopharm, Inc (NASDAQ: NEOL) traded up 89 cents to close at $6.87 and 24/7 Real Media (NASDAQ: TFSM) which traded up 81 cents to close at $7.69.
Downers
Believe it or not there were some stocks that actually traded down yesterday and they include PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ: PNRG) which traded down $3.33 to close at $78.47, VeraSun energy (NYSE: VSE) the recent Ethanol IPO dropped down $2.85 to close at $27.15, Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI) traded down $2.16 to close at 457.42, TeleFlex, Inc (NYSE: TFX) dropped $2.10 to close at $51.28, Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) traded down $1.19 to close at $38.10 and Altus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALTU) traded down $1.12 to close at $18.27.
Now some stocks under ten bucks that received the royal smack down yesterday include Catalyst Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CATS) which traded down 55 cents to close at $3.62, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) traded down 23 cents to close at $4.77, Electro Sensors (NASDAQ: ELSE) traded down 17 cents to close at $4.18 and Advanced Environmental Recycling Tech (NASDAQ: AERTA) traded down 13 cents to close at $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades/Downgrades
Recent Analyst upgrades include Coldwater Creek (NASDAQ: CWTR) which was upgraded to an Accumulate from a Neutral by C.L. King, Sovran Self Storage (NYSE: SSS) was upgraded to a Buy from Hold by AG Edwards, Solectron Corp (NYSE: SLR) was upgraded to a Peer Perform from a Under Perform by Bear Stearns and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was upgraded to a Buy from a Neutral by UBS.
Recent Analyst downgrades include Catalyst Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CATS) which was downgraded to a Hold from a Buy by Needham & Co, CV Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CVTX) which was downgraded to a Market Perform from an Outperform by Piper Jaffray, General Mills (NYSE: GIS) was downgraded to a Hold from a Buy by Citigroup Investment Research, and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE: VOL) which was downgraded to a Neutral from a buy by Sidoti & Co.
Recent analyst coverage initiations include Bright Inc (NASDAQ: CELL) it was initiated with a Hold rating by Jefferies & Co, Nova Chemical (NYSE: NCX) was initiated with a Sector Performer rating by CIBC World Markets, FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) was initiated with a Buy rating by BB&T Capital Markets and News Corp (NYSE: NWS) which was initiated with a Peer Perform rating by Bear Stearns.
FURIOUS FIVE
HAPPY FATHERS DAY
We want to wish a Happy Fathers Day to investing fathers around the world.
We cannot stress enough that investors need to do their due diligence, call the companies, get the information, consult with your investment advisor and if you do not have one consider getting one. Put the same time into investigating these companies as you do when you go to purchase a new television, it’s only for your protection. When it comes to thinly traded securities stagger your orders or put a limit order in to avoid a run up.
