Life Insurance – Reasons Why You Should Buy Now
Should life insurance buying be an urgent matter? There is something about some people that at times may cause them to procrastinate about matters that could end up being quite costly to the individual himself and in some cases the very ones he loves quite deeply. It just seems to such an individual that waiting until tomorrow is just fine. In my many years in the life insurance industry I have seen situations where the purchase of a policy was very timely and I have also seen a few incidents when waiting was very costly.
Sometimes people who hurry to buy their policies do so because they fear the financial disaster, to their loved ones, that may come about because they were under insured. That is not the worse thing that can happen. In my opinion, the worse situation is knowing you are going to die without sufficient life insurance…
You lay in your sick bed, whether in a hospital or at home, knowing that in a short period of time you are going to die. You know your sweet daughter whom you adore so much will not be able to continue going to the same school. You know that you talented and energetic son will have to find another team on which to play baseball…
Above all, you are very aware that the beautiful woman that you promised to love and care for until her death, will have quite a difficult time raising the children. If only!
I have heard that statement so often…if only. If only I had bought that term life insurance policy that would have guaranteed my loved ones sufficient income to carry on after my death…at least until my youngest is age 18. If only I had bought that policy that would have paid off that mortgage upon my death. The cost was so minimal…why didn’t I buy it?
You console yourself saying; “the children will not starve as my wife has a good job. They may have to get a smaller home in another neighborhood as her income is not sufficient to maintain this mortgage payment but they will be okay. My wife is very intelligent and will likely get a better job or a promotion in the company in which she is now employed”. Would it not be better to know for certain?
All these things are possible but, as you lay on your dying bed, would you not feel more at peace if you were more prepared? When that life insurance agent came around you made it your duty to show him that he cannot sell you anything. When you think about it you realize the salesman was not in any way offensive. He was just trying to help.
Life insurance, whether term or permanent, can be seen as a lifeboat that is there when when the flood comes. Try not to say “if only”. Buy your policy online if you prefer not to deal with an agent.
For information on how much life insurance you should buy and why go to:
http://www.lifeinsurancehub.net/HowMuchLifeInsurance.html
International Travel Tips For The Best Family Vacations – Part 1
Just traveling anywhere presents a certain amount of challenges to make sure that all goes well, but international travel introduces even more variables into the mix that require advance planning to successfully navigate. Of course, traveling in other countries can constitute some of the most memorable times of our life so the rewards are often worth the extra work needed in preparation. Here are some international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations:
* Find out as much as you can about what paperwork will be required of you to enter and leave the country where you are going. What passports and/or visas will be needed? Will you be required to have a copy of your birth certificate?
* Find out if any vaccinations will be needed before you travel to that country. Also if you use medications, are they considered legal there?
* If a foreign language is used, try to get at least somewhat familiar with the basics of the local language just in case it may come in handy.
* If you plan on driving while in the foreign country, find out if you will need an additional driver’s license to do so. There are international driver’s permits that are accepted in 150 countries that may be what you need, and you can find out about it at the aaa.com website. And be sure that you have adequate auto insurance that applies in that country before driving there too.
* If you plan on using your computer while traveling, check in advance for any necessary equipment such as voltage converters or electrical plugs that will be required in order to plug in and safely use your computer equipment while you are away. Also, how will you connect to the internet while outside the country?
* Will you be covered for any medical emergency that may arise while traveling in that country? Many health insurance policies do not extend beyond the borders of the US, so additional trip insurance may be required to be adequately covered.
* Try to get familiar with metric conversions or at least bring along a metric conversion table with you so you can understand what measurements actually mean as most of the world outside the US actually uses the metric system for measurement and this can be very confusing for Americans traveling abroad if they aren’t prepared.
Be sure to read Part 2 of our article series to get even more international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations.
Insurable and Non-Insurable Risks
When we talk of insurance, we are referring to risks in all forms. Hence, having for an insurance policy is just a way of sharing our risks with other people with similar risks.
However, while some risks can be insured (i.e. insurable risks), some cannot be insured according to their nature (i.e. non-insurable risks).
Insurable Risks
Insurable risks are the type of risks in which the insurer makes provision for or insures against because it is possible to collect, calculate and estimate the likely future losses. Insurable risks have previous statistics which are used as a basis for estimating the premium. It holds out the prospect of loss but not gain. The risks can be forecast and measured e.g. motor insurance, marine insurance, life insurance etc.
This type of risk is the one in which the chance of occurrence can be deduced, from the available information on the frequency of similar past occurrence. Examples of what an insurable risk is as explained:
Example1: The probability (or chance) that a certain vehicle will be involved in an accident in year 2011 (out of the total vehicle insured that year 2011) can be determined from the number of vehicles that were involved in accidents in each of some previous years (out of the total vehicle insured those years).
Example2: The probability (or chance) that a man (or woman) of a certain age will die in the ensuring year can be estimated by the fraction of people of that age that died in each of some previous years.
Non-insurable Risks
Non-insurable risks are type of risks which the insurer is not ready to insure against simply because the likely future losses cannot be estimated and calculated. It holds the prospect of gain as well as loss. The risk cannot be forecast and measured.
Example1: The chance that the demand for a commodity will fall next year due to a change in consumers’ taste will be difficult to estimate as previous statistics needed for it may not be available.
Example 2: The chance that a present production technique will become obsolete or out-of-date by next year as a result of technological advancement.
Other examples of non-insurable risks are:
1. Acts of God: All risks involving natural disasters referred to as acts of God such as
a. Earthquake
b. War
c. Flood
It should be noted that any building, property or life insured but lost during an occurrence of any act of God (listed above) cannot be compensated by an insurer. Also, this non-insurability is being extended to those in connection with radioactive contamination.
2. Gambling: You cannot insure your chances of losing a gambling game.
3. Loss of profit through competition: You cannot insure your chances of winning or losing in a competition.
4. Launching of new product: A manufacturer launching a new product cannot insure the chances of acceptability of the new product since it has not been market-tested.
5. Loss incurred as a result of bad/inefficient management: The ability to successfully manage an organization depends on many factors and the profit/loss depends on the judicious utilization of these factors, one of which is efficient management capability. The expected loss in an organization as a result of inefficiency cannot be insured.
6. Poor location of a business: A person situating a business in a poor location must know that the probability of its success is slim. Insuring such business is a sure way of duping an insurer.
7. Loss of profit as a result of fall in demand: The demand for any product varies with time and other factors. An insurer will never insure based on expected loss due to decrease in demand.
8. Speculation: This is the engagement in a venture offering the chance of considerable gain but the possibility of loss. A typical example is the action or practice of investing in stocks, property, etc., in the hope of profit from a rise or fall in market value but with the possibility of a loss. This cannot be insured because it is considered as a non-insurable risk.
9. Opening of a new shop/office: The opening of a new shop is considered a non-insurable risk. You don’t know what to expect in the operation of the new shop; it is illogical for an insurer to accept in insuring a new shop for you.
10. Change in fashion: Fashion is a trend which cannot be predicted. Any expected change in fashion cannot be insured. A fashion house cannot be insured because the components of the fashion house may become outdated at any point in time.
11. Motoring offenses: You cannot obtain an insurance policy against expected fines for offenses committed while on wheels.
However, it should be noted that there is no clear distinction between insurable and non-insurable risks. Theoretically, an insurance company should be ready to insure anything if a sufficiently high premium would be paid. Nevertheless, the distinction is useful for practical purposes.
Individual Dental Insurance Plans
Should you not be covered by a dental insurance plan from your employer, you will of course need to have an individual dental insurance plan. Individual plans are sold through an insurance company directly to the individual person.
It is unfortunate, that often an individual dental insurance plan is difficult to come by. At some point though, most people realize that they need to put dental cleanings and checkups in their budget, because skipping such care can certainly lead to severe dental health problems later.
The reason why many insurance providers do not offer individual coverage is due to the way that insurance works. For example, it is a game of chance, when you insure your car. You agree to pay X amount of dollars monthly in return for insurance coverage. The insurance company will insure your car against theft, accidents and in some states, insure you whether you are at fault or not. What you really have purchased is peace of mind, secure in the knowledge that if your car is damaged in some way, the insurance company will pay to fix it, or even have to replace it.
If nothing ever happens to your car, the insurance company has made a great deal of money by insuring you. However, if something does happen to your car, they will have to pay for it, even if the accident happens in the first month of your policy. If this should happen, the insurance company is still able to make money because of all the other car owners who did not have accidents, made no claims, yet continue to pay their monthly premiums..
In comparison, those who require dental insurance will need to have regular checkups, X-rays, may need teeth drilled and filled or at least cleaned on a regular basis. Additional dental work may be required such as a root canal. Not everyone will break or lose teeth, but accidents happen to people just as much as they do to cars. In this manner, there will be claims made only because it is dental insurance.
To keep customers, insurance companies try to keep the monthly premiums down. That’s because no one would be interested, in paying premiums that amounted to much more than what they would normally pay for dentistry. This is the reason why individual dental insurance coverage is difficult and usually expensive to find.
Individual dental insurance coverage may be known by a number of different names. For instance there are referral plans which are often referred to as “buyers’ clubs.” In essence, the way that they work is that you pay a monthly fee and agree to use their dentists from a list you are given. When you need work done, you will get a discount on the cost of the work. Discounts vary, so be sure and read all the literature you receive with these plans and always ask questions about anything you are not clear on.
