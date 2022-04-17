Life Insurance – Reasons Why You Should Buy Now

Share Pin 0 Shares

Should life insurance buying be an urgent matter? There is something about some people that at times may cause them to procrastinate about matters that could end up being quite costly to the individual himself and in some cases the very ones he loves quite deeply. It just seems to such an individual that waiting until tomorrow is just fine. In my many years in the life insurance industry I have seen situations where the purchase of a policy was very timely and I have also seen a few incidents when waiting was very costly.

Sometimes people who hurry to buy their policies do so because they fear the financial disaster, to their loved ones, that may come about because they were under insured. That is not the worse thing that can happen. In my opinion, the worse situation is knowing you are going to die without sufficient life insurance…

You lay in your sick bed, whether in a hospital or at home, knowing that in a short period of time you are going to die. You know your sweet daughter whom you adore so much will not be able to continue going to the same school. You know that you talented and energetic son will have to find another team on which to play baseball…

Above all, you are very aware that the beautiful woman that you promised to love and care for until her death, will have quite a difficult time raising the children. If only!

I have heard that statement so often…if only. If only I had bought that term life insurance policy that would have guaranteed my loved ones sufficient income to carry on after my death…at least until my youngest is age 18. If only I had bought that policy that would have paid off that mortgage upon my death. The cost was so minimal…why didn’t I buy it?

You console yourself saying; “the children will not starve as my wife has a good job. They may have to get a smaller home in another neighborhood as her income is not sufficient to maintain this mortgage payment but they will be okay. My wife is very intelligent and will likely get a better job or a promotion in the company in which she is now employed”. Would it not be better to know for certain?

All these things are possible but, as you lay on your dying bed, would you not feel more at peace if you were more prepared? When that life insurance agent came around you made it your duty to show him that he cannot sell you anything. When you think about it you realize the salesman was not in any way offensive. He was just trying to help.

Life insurance, whether term or permanent, can be seen as a lifeboat that is there when when the flood comes. Try not to say “if only”. Buy your policy online if you prefer not to deal with an agent.

