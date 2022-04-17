Finance
No Credit Car Loans: Bad Credit, No Problem
If you are looking for a quick and easy car loan, a “no credit car loan” might be a good option. However, you need to know what you are getting yourself into with loans of this type.
No Credit Car Loans – the Background
The plain truth is that obtaining auto loans or any other kind of personal loan, for that matter, is not as simple as it used to be. Large commercial banks don’t want anything to do with personal loans, especially financing new cars. In most cases, people who buy a new car from a dealer wind up financing their loan through the dealership. The dealer will most likely tack additional charges onto the bottom line.
What a Buyer Might Face With No Credit Car Loans
If your credit score is less than perfect you understand that you are facing many restrictions on the type of financing you can realistically get. Lending is a high risk venture. Now more than ever. The lender evaluates your repayment history. Nobody wants to lend money to someone known for defaulting on loans. Those who do, charge more interest and apply more restrictions. More interest equals to more of the money being paid back before you default. How your credit score affects your work ethic is another story. But, it is true. Some employers will not hire you if your credit is bad.
Collateral
Collateral is a good bargaining tool. If you have enough collateral you can buy pretty much anything you want. But, if you have a poor credit history, there is a good chance you don’t have any collateral. A rock and a hard place. Just like when you were a kid. You can’t get a job without experience – you can’t get experience without a job! Likewise, just as the kind-hearted grocer gave you that first break, there are lenders willing to give you a break and help you re-establish your credit and obtain collateral.
Hazards of No Credit Car Loans
Beware of wolves wearing sheep clothing. There are lenders that prey on people with poor credit. They bank on the fact that you might not be all to credit savvy. They count on you not knowing the ins and outs of auto financing. You may be asked to pay astronomical interest in exchange for waiving credit check requirements. You could end up making payments for twenty years without ever actually paying one cent of the principal.
Similarly, you have the “title loan.” You put up your car as collateral and agree to pay back the loan in a very short time. Usually about a week. This is basically legalized loan sharking. If you borrow $200, you pay back in the neighborhood of 3-4 hundred. This may help you buy a second vehicle, but think about it – is a second vehicle really that important? Why not take the bus for a while, save up and buy your second or first vehicle without all the extra charges?
Always carefully read all of the fine print in any kind of financial deal. If a no credit car loan will benefit your financial situation without putting you out on the ledge, then go for it.
Finance
Car Loan Calculator – Php Basic Programming
First we will have to create a new PHP file: simplecarloancalculator.php. A PHP file is treated by the web server as a normal HTML file except for the code written inside a php tag.
We start off by creating the car loan calculator HTML form submitting data back to this web page.
Car price:
Term:
Interest rate:
The code above will create a form containing three text boxes and a button.
Car price: ___ Term: ___ Interest rate: ___ [Calculate]
Can be translated to:
When the calculate button is pressed the data in the text boxes will be sent to the page named: simplecarloancalculator.php (the page we have all ready have loaded in our web browser). Our current page simplecarloancalculator.php will be reloaded and we will have access to the data entered into the form in an array named $_POST.
To be able to use the data entered into the car price text box we use $_POST[carPrice], where carPrice is the name used in the form above. Since we in reality are using the PHP code before the form is created we will place the code above the form.
PHP coding
We will start off with two functions and one variable.
isset() – function to test if variable is set [returns true/false].
empty() – function to test if the variable is empty [returns true/false].
$carPrice – variable to store the car price in.
Looks like isset() and empty() are doing pretty much the same but I will soon explain the slightly but very important difference.
Let us examine a code snippet.
if (isset($_POST[‘carPrice’]) && !empty($_POST[‘carPrice’]))
{
$carPrice = check_input($_POST[‘carPrice’]);
}
else
{
$carPrice = 0;
}
isset($_POST[‘carPrice’]) –> If something was posted in texbox named carPrice (will return true even if an empty box was posted).
empty($_POST[‘carPrice’]) –> If nothing is in $_POST[‘carPrice’] (will return true first time the page is loaded).
Combined together the expressions (please notice the ! before empty function) will be evaluated as:
If something was typed in the text box named carPrice and the box was not empty. Variable $carPrice
will be set to that something, otherwise set variable $carPrice to 0.
The same procedure will needed for term and interestRate as well, creating variables $term and $interestRate, but that code will not be repeated here.
Time to do the mathematical work.
We will next create a function taking the three input parameters $totalLoan, $years and $interest. The function will then return the cost per month rounded off to whole dollars.
function calculateMonthlyAmortizingCost($totalLoan, $years, $interest )
{
$tmp = pow((1 + ($interest / 1200)), ($years * 12));
return round(($totalLoan * $tmp) * ($interest / 1200) / ($tmp – 1));
}
Next step will be using our newly created function and passing our variables as arguments.
$monthlyCost = calculateMonthlyAmortizingCost($carPrice, $term, $interestRate);
And we are done! Almost, we need to print the price on the web page. To do that we will use the echo function that outputs text to the web page.
echo($monthlyCost)
Finance
The Different Types of Life Insurance Explained
There are numerous companies existing today that offer life insurance policies. Though the crux of the policy (to ensure a safe and sound life of an individual’s survivors as well as to the individual) does not alter yet companies try to differ with each other by making different classifications or bifurcations.
Broadly the life insurance is divided into two parts.
1. Term Life Insurance Policy- Anyone can opt for a term life insurance. This type of policy is basically meant to cover a person’s short term requirements. For instance if the policyholder unfortunately meets with a grave accident, he can claim for the insurance amount. But it also compensates the bereaved in the case of death of a family member. All in all it is a policy that helps in covering potential need for life insurance in the short run.
Term life insurance is usually a renewable and convertible program. It ranges from one to hundred years. If it is a one year program then the cost of its coverage increases after every one year till the time it expires. Generally the expiry is at the age of 75. While if the policy is term to the age of 100 along with cash value it subsequently becomes a part of the insurance for ‘whole life’. Quite often it is noticed that it is cheaper to buy a whole life insurance policy than a non-cash one in value Term 100 policy.
2. Permanent Life Insurance- this is life insurance for the entire life of the individual. The value of this policy increases throughout the time one participates in the program. Terms such as Par and Non-Par are widely used in this context. Par whole life coverage generates dividends that are a partial return of the premium paid for coverage and investment growth. The amount of dividends keeps on changing from annually. On the other hand the non-par whole life insurance policies offer no dividends. The future cash values in these cases are not projected but assured or guaranteed.
o Besides this whole life-quick pay premium policies are also available. In these there is a fixed premium that one has to pay for quit a short interval of time till the time it is entirely paid up. The death benefit in this policy is leveled and paid up at the time the premium ceases.
o Whole life insurance policy can also be fractured in terms of premium payable for 15 years, 20 years and 65 years of age. The terms and conditions in these cases remain more or less the same.
o Universal life insurance policy is meant for people who require a life insurance, have a big marginal tax bracket, have big RRSP and pension contributions, paying a good tax on investment income, want to have an additional future income and have an investment prospect for at least 10 years. These policies are considered to be most difficult of all the insurance contracts.
Finance
Some Common Mortgage Loan and Finance Terms Explained
The common terms used to describe a mortgage involve the “creditor,” the “debtor,” and “mortgage broker.” It may be self-explanatory as to what those terms mean, but there are other terms involved with a mortgage as well that a homeowner may not be completely familiar with. Let’s cover some of them here:
Creditor
The creditor is the financial institution, typically a bank, who provides the money in the form of a loan for the mortgage amount. The creditor is sometimes referred to as the mortgagee or lender.
Debtor
The debtor is the person or party who owes the mortgage or the loan. They may be referred to as the mortgagor.
Many homes are owned by more than one person, such as a husband and wife, or sometimes two close friends will purchase a home together, or a child with their parent, and so on. If this is the case, both persons become debtors for that loan, and not just owners of the property.
In other words, be careful of having your name put on the deed or title to any house, as this makes you legally responsible for the mortgage or loan attached to that house as well.
Mortgage broker, financial advisor
Mortgages are not always easy to come by, however, because of the demand for homes in most countries, there are many financial institutions that offer them. Banks, credit unions, Savings & Loan, and other types of institutions may offer mortgages. A mortgage broker can be used by the prospective debtor to find the best mortgage at the lowest interest rate for them; the mortgage broker also acts as an agent of the lender to find persons willing to take on these mortgages, to handle the paperwork, etc.
There are typically other parties involved in closing or obtaining a mortgage, from lawyers to financial advisors. Because a mortgage for a private home is typically the largest debt that any one person will have over the course of his or her life, they often seek out whatever legal and financial advice is available to them in order to make the right decision. A financial advisor is someone who can become very familiar with your own particular needs, income, long-term goals, etc., and then give you the best advice on what your loan needs may be.
Foreclosure
When the debtor cannot or does not meet the financial obligations of the mortgage, the property can be foreclosed on, meaning that the creditor seizes the property to recoup the remaining cost of the loan.
Typically, a home that is foreclosed upon will be sold at auction and that sale price applied to the outstanding amount of the mortgage; the debtor may still be liable for the remaining amount if the property sold for less than the outstanding balance of the mortgage.
For example, suppose a person still owes $50,000 toward their mortgage, and their home is foreclosed. At auction, the home is sold for only $45,000. The debtor is still responsible for that remaining $5,000 difference.
Most banks and financial institutions will try to avoid foreclosing on any of their debtor’s property if at all possible. Not only do they run the risk of not being able to sell the home at auction for any price, but there are also additional costs and risks incurred when the home is vacated by the previous owners. This includes vandalism, squatters (persons who trespass onto vacant land or into vacant homes and stay there until forcibly removed), fines from cities for unkempt yards, and so on.
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
The APR is not to be confused with a mortgage’s interest rate.
The APR is a loan’s interest rate plus the added costs of obtaining the loan, such as points, origination fees, and mortgage insurance premiums (if applicable).
If there were no costs involved in obtaining a loan other than the interest rate, the APR would then equal the interest rate.
Breakeven Point
The breakeven point is the length of time it will take to recover the costs incurred to refinance a mortgage. It is calculated by dividing the amount of closing costs for refinancing by the difference between the old and new monthly payment.
For example, if it costs you $5,000 in fees, penalties, etc., to refinance your mortgage, but you save $300 per month on your payments with your new mortgage, the break-even point is after 17 months (17 months x $300 per month = $5,100).
ARM
This refers to an Adjustable Rate Mortgage; a mortgage that permits the lender to adjust its interest rate periodically.
Fixed-Rate Mortgage
A mortgage in which the interest rate does not change during the term of the loan.
Cap
ARMs have fluctuating interest rates, but those fluctuations are usually limited by law to a certain amount.
Those limitations may apply to how much the loan may adjust over a six month period, an annual period, and over the life of the loan, and are referred to as “caps.”
Index
A number used to compute the interest rate for an ARM. The index is generally a published number or percentage, such as the average interest rate or yield on U.S. Treasury Bills. A margin is added to the index to determine the interest rate that will be charged on the ARM.
Since the index may vary with ARMs, many people considering refinancing do well to keep aware of the standard interest rate as set by the federal government, as this is typically used by lending institutions to calculate that index.
Prime Rate
The interest rate that banks charge to their preferred customers. Changes in the prime rate influence changes in other rates, including mortgage interest rates.
Equity
A homeowner’s financial interest in or value of a property. Equity is the difference between the fair market value of the property and the amount still owed on its mortgage and other liens, if that value is higher.
In other words, if the fair market value of the home is $200,000, and your mortgage (and other liens, if applicable) is only $150,000, then the home has $50,000 in equity.
Home Equity Loan
Loans secured by a specific property that were made against the “equity” of the property after it was purchased.
Using the illustration above of a home that has $50,000 in equity, a homeowner may take out a loan up to that amount, using the home as collateral for that loan. A lending institution knows that if the homeowner defaults on the loan, they can seize the property and sell it for at least that much, getting back their loan amount.
Amortization
The gradual repayment of a mortgage loan, usually by monthly installments of principal and interest.
An amortization table shows the payment amount broken out by interest, principal, and unpaid balance for the entire term of the loan. These tables are useful because when a payment is made toward a mortgage, the same amount does not get applied to the principal and interest month after month, even when the payment amount is the same. This is often a difficult concept for those not in the real estate or banking business to understand, so an amortization table that spells out how each payment is applied to the debt over the life of the loan can be very helpful.
Cash-Out Refinance
When a borrower refinances his mortgage at a higher amount than the current loan balance with the intention of pulling out money for personal use, it is referred to as a “cash out refinance.” In other words, the mortgage is not simply for the home itself but an additional amount of money is being financed as well.
Appraised Value
An opinion of a property’s fair market value, based on an appraiser’s knowledge, experience, and analysis of the property. The appraised value of the home is a key factor in how much the home can or will be mortgaged for.
Appreciation
The increase in the value of a property due to changes in market conditions, inflation, or other causes.
Depreciation
A decline in the value of property; the opposite of appreciation.
Appreciation and depreciation are important concepts to remember; as we’ve just mentioned, the appraised value of the home is a determining factor in the home’s mortgage. When refinancing, it’s important to understand that your home may have appreciated or depreciated in value since the original or first mortgage was obtained.
Lock-in
An agreement in which the lender guarantees a specified interest rate for a certain amount of time at a certain cost.
Lock-in Period
The time period during which the lender has guaranteed an interest rate to a borrower.
This is a different concept than a fixed rate mortgage, as the lock-in period for a mortgage may be temporary rather than over the life of the loan.
As we said previously, many of these terms you may already be familiar with, but it doesn’t hurt to review them and see how they are all tied in together with your mortgage and the refinancing process.
So now that you have these basic terms in mind when it comes to a mortgage and the lending process, let’s discuss the process of refinancing in greater detail.
No Credit Car Loans: Bad Credit, No Problem
Car Loan Calculator – Php Basic Programming
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 18
The Different Types of Life Insurance Explained
Some Common Mortgage Loan and Finance Terms Explained
Important Notes for Financial Accounting Services
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 18
5 Basic Credit Rules That You Will Have To Follow
Things You Must Know About Financial Services
Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
A Screaming Heckler Shocked the Audience at the Metropolitan Opera
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone