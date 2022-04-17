Finance
Save Money on Auto Insurance, Business Insurance, Health Insurance
These days insurance have been swarming the four corners of the United States. Whether we like it or not, insurance is a need. Why? There is no denying the fact that one disaster can have a devastating effect on a firm, a family and an individual. It can be damage, bankruptcy and death to name a few. What are the factors that we should consider and how can we know the insurance that we need.
CAR/AUTO INSURANCE
One has to consider the purpose of owning it whether for personal use, for public transport use like a private taxi, or use for transportation of goods and industrial materials. Age is also a major consideration. Old vehicles pay a higher premium than new ones. The type and model of the vehicle has a major role also. When buying car/auto insurance online, there are sites that provide automated tools. They’re using an auto coverage analyzer where you have to answer a few question about your financial standing, automobile condition, etc. From this information it will generate what category of coverage you need.
BUSINESS INSURANCE
There are insurance companies which have policies that combine protection for all major property and liability risks in one package. But you could also go with a separate coverage which is called a business owner’s policy (BOP). For protection against flood damage, find out if your office is in the flood zone-area. And if so, you must go for a policy that provides coverage against flood. Special Earthquake Insurance Policy or Commercial Property Earthquake Endorsement can cover you if you live in an earthquake-prone area. However, its policies have different deductibles. Meanwhile, Business Interruption insurance, reimburses you for the lost income during a shutdown only applies to damage covered under this policy. On the other hand, Terrorism Risk Insurance Act 2002 covers loss due to any terrorism only for those businesses that have this coverage. Injuries and deaths due to acts of terrorism are exceptions in worker’s compensation.
HEALTH INSURANCE
With health insurance, you protect yourself and your family in case you need medical care that could be very expensive. If you have insurance, many of your costs are covered by a third-party payer (insurance company/employer), not by you.
KINDS OF HEALTH INSURANCE
Group Insurance
Most Americans get health insurance through their jobs or are covered because a family member has insurance at work. Group insurance is generally the least expensive kind. In many cases, the employer pays part or all of the cost.
Some employers offer only one health insurance plan. Some employers offer a choice of plans. These are:
a) Fee-for-Service
Insurance companies pay fees for the services provided to the insured people covered by the policy. This type of health insurance offers the most choices of doctors and hospitals. You can choose any doctor you wish and change doctors any time. You can go to any hospital in any part of the country. The insurer only pays for part of your doctor and hospital bills.
b) Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)
Health maintenance organizations are prepaid health plans. As an HMO member, you pay a monthly premium. In exchange, the HMO provides comprehensive care for you and your family, including doctors’ visits, hospital stays, emergency care, surgery, lab tests, x-rays, and therapy.
c) Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)
The preferred provider organization is a combination of traditional fee-for-service and an HMO. Like an HMO, there are a limited number of doctors and hospitals to choose from. When you use those providers (sometimes called “preferred” providers, other times called “network” providers), most of your medical bills are covered.
Individual Insurance
If your employer does not offer group insurance, or if the insurance offered is very limited, you can buy an individual policy. You can get fee-for-service, HMO, or PPO protection. But you should compare your options and shop carefully because coverage and costs vary from company to company. Individual plans may not offer benefits as broad as those in group plans.
Tips when shopping for individual insurance:
o Shop carefully. Policies differ widely in coverage and cost. Contact different insurance companies, or ask your agent to show you policies from several insurers so you can compare them.
o Make sure the policy protects you from large medical costs.
o Read and understand the policy. Make sure it provides the kind of coverage that’s right for you. You don’t want unpleasant surprises when you’re sick or in the hospital.
o Check to see that the policy states: the date that the policy will begin paying (some have a waiting period before coverage begins), and what is covered or excluded from coverage.
o Make sure there is a “free look” clause. Most companies give you at least 10 days to look over your policy after you receive it. If you decide it is not for you, you can return it and have your premium refunded.
o Beware of single disease insurance policies. There are some polices that offer protection for only one disease, such as cancer. If you already have health insurance, your regular plan probably already provides all the coverage you need. Check to see what protection you have before buying any more insurance.
Finance
Life Insurance – Reasons Why You Should Buy Now
Should life insurance buying be an urgent matter? There is something about some people that at times may cause them to procrastinate about matters that could end up being quite costly to the individual himself and in some cases the very ones he loves quite deeply. It just seems to such an individual that waiting until tomorrow is just fine. In my many years in the life insurance industry I have seen situations where the purchase of a policy was very timely and I have also seen a few incidents when waiting was very costly.
Sometimes people who hurry to buy their policies do so because they fear the financial disaster, to their loved ones, that may come about because they were under insured. That is not the worse thing that can happen. In my opinion, the worse situation is knowing you are going to die without sufficient life insurance…
You lay in your sick bed, whether in a hospital or at home, knowing that in a short period of time you are going to die. You know your sweet daughter whom you adore so much will not be able to continue going to the same school. You know that you talented and energetic son will have to find another team on which to play baseball…
Above all, you are very aware that the beautiful woman that you promised to love and care for until her death, will have quite a difficult time raising the children. If only!
I have heard that statement so often…if only. If only I had bought that term life insurance policy that would have guaranteed my loved ones sufficient income to carry on after my death…at least until my youngest is age 18. If only I had bought that policy that would have paid off that mortgage upon my death. The cost was so minimal…why didn’t I buy it?
You console yourself saying; “the children will not starve as my wife has a good job. They may have to get a smaller home in another neighborhood as her income is not sufficient to maintain this mortgage payment but they will be okay. My wife is very intelligent and will likely get a better job or a promotion in the company in which she is now employed”. Would it not be better to know for certain?
All these things are possible but, as you lay on your dying bed, would you not feel more at peace if you were more prepared? When that life insurance agent came around you made it your duty to show him that he cannot sell you anything. When you think about it you realize the salesman was not in any way offensive. He was just trying to help.
Life insurance, whether term or permanent, can be seen as a lifeboat that is there when when the flood comes. Try not to say “if only”. Buy your policy online if you prefer not to deal with an agent.
For information on how much life insurance you should buy and why go to:
http://www.lifeinsurancehub.net/HowMuchLifeInsurance.html
Finance
International Travel Tips For The Best Family Vacations – Part 1
Just traveling anywhere presents a certain amount of challenges to make sure that all goes well, but international travel introduces even more variables into the mix that require advance planning to successfully navigate. Of course, traveling in other countries can constitute some of the most memorable times of our life so the rewards are often worth the extra work needed in preparation. Here are some international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations:
* Find out as much as you can about what paperwork will be required of you to enter and leave the country where you are going. What passports and/or visas will be needed? Will you be required to have a copy of your birth certificate?
* Find out if any vaccinations will be needed before you travel to that country. Also if you use medications, are they considered legal there?
* If a foreign language is used, try to get at least somewhat familiar with the basics of the local language just in case it may come in handy.
* If you plan on driving while in the foreign country, find out if you will need an additional driver’s license to do so. There are international driver’s permits that are accepted in 150 countries that may be what you need, and you can find out about it at the aaa.com website. And be sure that you have adequate auto insurance that applies in that country before driving there too.
* If you plan on using your computer while traveling, check in advance for any necessary equipment such as voltage converters or electrical plugs that will be required in order to plug in and safely use your computer equipment while you are away. Also, how will you connect to the internet while outside the country?
* Will you be covered for any medical emergency that may arise while traveling in that country? Many health insurance policies do not extend beyond the borders of the US, so additional trip insurance may be required to be adequately covered.
* Try to get familiar with metric conversions or at least bring along a metric conversion table with you so you can understand what measurements actually mean as most of the world outside the US actually uses the metric system for measurement and this can be very confusing for Americans traveling abroad if they aren’t prepared.
Be sure to read Part 2 of our article series to get even more international travel tips that can help you have the best family vacations.
Finance
Insurable and Non-Insurable Risks
When we talk of insurance, we are referring to risks in all forms. Hence, having for an insurance policy is just a way of sharing our risks with other people with similar risks.
However, while some risks can be insured (i.e. insurable risks), some cannot be insured according to their nature (i.e. non-insurable risks).
Insurable Risks
Insurable risks are the type of risks in which the insurer makes provision for or insures against because it is possible to collect, calculate and estimate the likely future losses. Insurable risks have previous statistics which are used as a basis for estimating the premium. It holds out the prospect of loss but not gain. The risks can be forecast and measured e.g. motor insurance, marine insurance, life insurance etc.
This type of risk is the one in which the chance of occurrence can be deduced, from the available information on the frequency of similar past occurrence. Examples of what an insurable risk is as explained:
Example1: The probability (or chance) that a certain vehicle will be involved in an accident in year 2011 (out of the total vehicle insured that year 2011) can be determined from the number of vehicles that were involved in accidents in each of some previous years (out of the total vehicle insured those years).
Example2: The probability (or chance) that a man (or woman) of a certain age will die in the ensuring year can be estimated by the fraction of people of that age that died in each of some previous years.
Non-insurable Risks
Non-insurable risks are type of risks which the insurer is not ready to insure against simply because the likely future losses cannot be estimated and calculated. It holds the prospect of gain as well as loss. The risk cannot be forecast and measured.
Example1: The chance that the demand for a commodity will fall next year due to a change in consumers’ taste will be difficult to estimate as previous statistics needed for it may not be available.
Example 2: The chance that a present production technique will become obsolete or out-of-date by next year as a result of technological advancement.
Other examples of non-insurable risks are:
1. Acts of God: All risks involving natural disasters referred to as acts of God such as
a. Earthquake
b. War
c. Flood
It should be noted that any building, property or life insured but lost during an occurrence of any act of God (listed above) cannot be compensated by an insurer. Also, this non-insurability is being extended to those in connection with radioactive contamination.
2. Gambling: You cannot insure your chances of losing a gambling game.
3. Loss of profit through competition: You cannot insure your chances of winning or losing in a competition.
4. Launching of new product: A manufacturer launching a new product cannot insure the chances of acceptability of the new product since it has not been market-tested.
5. Loss incurred as a result of bad/inefficient management: The ability to successfully manage an organization depends on many factors and the profit/loss depends on the judicious utilization of these factors, one of which is efficient management capability. The expected loss in an organization as a result of inefficiency cannot be insured.
6. Poor location of a business: A person situating a business in a poor location must know that the probability of its success is slim. Insuring such business is a sure way of duping an insurer.
7. Loss of profit as a result of fall in demand: The demand for any product varies with time and other factors. An insurer will never insure based on expected loss due to decrease in demand.
8. Speculation: This is the engagement in a venture offering the chance of considerable gain but the possibility of loss. A typical example is the action or practice of investing in stocks, property, etc., in the hope of profit from a rise or fall in market value but with the possibility of a loss. This cannot be insured because it is considered as a non-insurable risk.
9. Opening of a new shop/office: The opening of a new shop is considered a non-insurable risk. You don’t know what to expect in the operation of the new shop; it is illogical for an insurer to accept in insuring a new shop for you.
10. Change in fashion: Fashion is a trend which cannot be predicted. Any expected change in fashion cannot be insured. A fashion house cannot be insured because the components of the fashion house may become outdated at any point in time.
11. Motoring offenses: You cannot obtain an insurance policy against expected fines for offenses committed while on wheels.
However, it should be noted that there is no clear distinction between insurable and non-insurable risks. Theoretically, an insurance company should be ready to insure anything if a sufficiently high premium would be paid. Nevertheless, the distinction is useful for practical purposes.
Save Money on Auto Insurance, Business Insurance, Health Insurance
Life Insurance – Reasons Why You Should Buy Now
International Travel Tips For The Best Family Vacations – Part 1
Insurable and Non-Insurable Risks
Individual Dental Insurance Plans
Imo Lawyers Reflect On Supreme Court Judgement On Imo State
Understanding Private Dental Insurance Quotes
Explaining Insurance to the Motorcycle Industry and Customer
Diabetes 101 – How to Win at Life and Life Insurance
Cheap House Insurance Quotes: Tips for Increasing Your Chance of Getting Affordable Home Insurance
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left