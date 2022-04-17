Finance
Secrets of Bonding 155: The Double Bonding Conundrum
This is America. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But on the subject of Double Bonding (Contract Surety) we will not all agree.
So here are the facts. You will decide if this is a great idea or just a waste.
What is Double Bonding?
Also called “back bonding,” an example would be when both a subcontract and a prime (directly with the project owner) construction contract are bonded. The prime contractor is the General Contractor (GC).
The GC gives some of the work to trade contractors such as the plumbing, electrical and HVAC. These firms may be required to give a subcontract bond to the GC guaranteeing their work. In turn, the GC provides a bond that covers everything. In other words, it too covers the plumbing, electrical and HVAC. That’s the “double” part. Sounds pretty dopey so far, right? Why would anybody do that?
Turns out this occurs often. Depending on your viewpoint, it may seem helpful / essential, or just a waste of money. Let’s evaluate it and you decide.
Why Love It:
With double bonding in place, material suppliers to the sub may offer better prices, since they will now be covered under a payment bond.
Subs that have been approved by a surety may perform better, which benefits the owner.
Third tier subs and suppliers may not be protected by a payment bond unless double bonding is in place. The GC’s bond may not go down to the third tier (sub of a sub.)
Many GCs have a policy to automatically bond subs over a certain dollar value. This is intended to assure delays and unpaid bills are avoided.
Subcontractors with a surety may have an advantage when pursuing new work. These are important credentials that prove they have passed the underwriters scrutiny and have the backing of a professional guarantor.
The surety may find it easier to support the GC bond if major subs are bonded.
Obtaining the GC bond may be a mandatory requirement of the contract. However, the sub bonds, though not required under the prime contract, do directly benefit the GC. The GC / prime contractor is the beneficiary, and the potential claimant of such bonds.
The most important reason: It is possible that the GC’s surety may insist that major subs be bonded as a condition of supporting the GC. This can be the key to acquiring the contract.
Why Hate It:
The owner doesn’t need sub bonds because the GC’s bond already covers all the work.
The owner may also be forced to bear the related costs if the sub bonds were anticipated. If they were not, the charges may come out of the GC’s profits.
In a competitive situation, the related costs could cause the GC to lose the project.
Sub bonds may help GC with their surety, but they do not reduce the cost or dollar value of the GC’s bond.
Bonus Conundrum
Love it or hate it, double bonding is sometimes done voluntarily, or it may be stipulated by the GC’s surety. There is no denying that the concept is important – so important that in some cases both the GC bond and the sub bonds are written by the same surety. Why would they do that?!
The Benefits of Driver’s Improvement Courses For Retired Drivers
There are many things in life that improve with age. A good wine. A fine cheese. Our ability to control our temper. And our driving skills! The longer we spend on the highway the more attuned our reflexes and instincts are, and the better we’re able to deal with anything the highways happen to throw our way. Not everyone is willing to subscribe to the knowledge that older drivers are more trustworthy out on the roads, which is why driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers are gaining so much popularity among the retired community.
There are a number of organizations that provide driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers (specifically geared toward drivers over 55); AAA and the American Association of Retired Persons are the most popular, because they are available nationwide and recognized by every DMV and car insurance provider in the country. Before you say it no, you probably don’t need to take a driver’s improvement course. If you don’t know the rules of the road by now it’s doubtful you ever will! Driver’s improvement courses look good on paper, however (especially if you sign up for them voluntarily!), and they can go a long way toward making the course of driving after retirement run more smoothly.
There are three typical concerns you’ll hear raised about retired drivers: eyesight, hearing and mental capacities. At age 55 most drivers are able to enjoy driver discounts on their car insurance; however, as time goes by that premium creeps up as the insurance company assumes they are a greater risk unless they are able to prove that their faculties are all in working order. Eyesight and hearing can be confirmed by a visit to the doctor and will often be tested again at the DMV, but your ability to recognize and process road situations is a slightly different story. A passing score in a driver’s improvement course for retired drivers proves that you’re still at the top of your game.
Of course, there are many benefits aside from proving yourself capable of being out on the roads when you’re talking about driver’s improvement courses for retired drivers. Any driver’s improvement course is going to add positive points to your driver’s license via the DMV records, which is a fast track to additional discounts on your auto insurance, and if you are involved in an accident or pulled over for a traffic violation a judge will deal with you much more leniently if it shows that you have completed a driver’s improvement course of your own free will.
Driver’s improvement courses are beneficial for drivers of all ages, but they offer special benefits to the retired community when it comes to affirming their capabilities out on the highway really do improve with age!
Health Insurance Companies in North Carolina
There are several licensed, reliable health insurance companies in North Carolina. You will find several broker sites that manage a large portfolio of insurance products from leading insurance companies licensed to do business in the state of North Carolina.
These companies offer a number of health insurance plans like individual health insurance (for people who do not enjoy the benefits of group insurance); group health insurance [(insurance written for businesses of one or more employees. Small groups (1-49 employees)] are guaranteed issue; Medicare supplement (aims to fill in the gaps that Medicare doesn’t cover; individual and group life insurance (individual written as permanent or term coverage with medical approval. Group is term coverage for 2 or more employees); short and long term disability (replaces 60% of income in the event of a disability. Short term replaces income for up to 6 months, long term up to age 65); dental insurance (individual coverage or for groups of 3 or more); foreign national medical insurance (coverage for people with foreign citizenship while in the US); health savings accounts or HSAs (newest tax favored federal plan which is 100% deductible); short term individual health insurance (coverage for up to 12 months mostly used by people between jobs, less stringent health requirements).
Among the leading North Carolina health insurance companies are Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (group and individual), John Alden (group and individual), American Republic Insurance Company (individual), Wellpath (group), UnitedHealthcare (group), Humana (group), Cigna (group), Aetna, Affordable Alternatives, Alternative Healthcare Options (AHO), Carolina Coverage, D&J Insurance, Hartsfield and Nash Agency, Inc, Health Quotes, Hill Chesson & Associates, LTC Planner, Medical Mutual Group, Partners National Health Plans of North Carolina, Inc, Pharmacy Network National Corporation, Premier Health Systems, Inc, Roper Insurance Agency, Seaway Insurance Agency, Inc, Tar Heel Insurance Agency, and Walker Insurance.
The Case Against Medicare Supplement Insurance
There are some people who believe that Medicare Supplement Insurance may be a waste of money. Here is why some people believe that to be true.
Original Medicare is a government-run health insurance program for people aged 65 and older and for people who receive social security disability benefits for at least 24 months.
Original Medicare, it has been argued, is the best insurance plan in the united states and among the best in the world. The premiums for Medicare Part A (hospitalization) are most likely paid for you (by the taxes you paid) and the Part B premium is only $110 per month for people newly getting Medicare in 2010.
Your share of costs for Original Medicare are also relatively low. If you go in the hospital for example, each stay in the hospital is only $1,100 total for up to 60 days. If you go to the doctor or have tests done (such as an MRI), you normally only pay 20% of the Medicare Approved amount (an amount much lower than the “regular” or “customary” amount charged by most health care providers).
In addition to low costs, you have tremendous freedom in your access to health care. You can travel anywhere in the country and find a doctor or hospital that will accept Medicare.
So the question is, if Medicare alone is such a great plan, then why in the world would anyone buy Medicare Supplement Insurance? A Medicare Supplement Plan is an insurance plan sold by a private insurance company. The purpose of these plans is to “fill in the gaps” left by Medicare. This is why these plans are often referred to as “Medigap Plans.”
Following are three reasons why “The Case Against Medicare Supplement Insurance” should be thrown out of court.
1. Guaranteed Insurability
When you first qualify for Medicare (such as when you turn 65), you are “guaranteed issue” of a Medicare Supplement Policy. In most situations, and in most states, you could be in the advanced stages of some dread disease and a Medicare Supplement company must sell you insurance at the preferred rate.
Also, once you do qualify for a Medicare Supplement Plan, you can never lose your coverage, as long as you pay your premiums.
2. Protection Against the “Big Stuff”
If you have to pay a few dollar here or there for an xray, or a co-pay at your doctor, that is probably no big deal. But if you get into trouble, meaning if you get really sick, the original Medicare protection may not be as robust as you thought. $1,100 per stay at the hospital can add up very quickly, as can your share of expensive diagnostic exams.
The fact is, most of us don’t buy insurance for the little things, such as a ding on the car. But we do want insurance for when the “just in case” happens, such as a major car accident.
3. Affordability
Medicare Supplement Plans are very affordable for most people. As of this writing for example, a man turning 65 in Tarrant County, Texas can get a Medicare Supplement Plan F (a very popular plan) for a little more than $100 per month. A 70 year old female can get the same Plan F for about $130 per month.
Not only is that very affordable, but more importantly, it makes your health care costs very predictable. With a Plan F for example, your only healthcare costs (apart from prescription drugs) is the cost of your monthly Part B premium and your Medigap premium.
When you consider all of these factors, the case for Medicare Supplement Insurance is really much stronger than the case against it.
