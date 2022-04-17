Finance
Some Common Mortgage Loan and Finance Terms Explained
The common terms used to describe a mortgage involve the “creditor,” the “debtor,” and “mortgage broker.” It may be self-explanatory as to what those terms mean, but there are other terms involved with a mortgage as well that a homeowner may not be completely familiar with. Let’s cover some of them here:
Creditor
The creditor is the financial institution, typically a bank, who provides the money in the form of a loan for the mortgage amount. The creditor is sometimes referred to as the mortgagee or lender.
Debtor
The debtor is the person or party who owes the mortgage or the loan. They may be referred to as the mortgagor.
Many homes are owned by more than one person, such as a husband and wife, or sometimes two close friends will purchase a home together, or a child with their parent, and so on. If this is the case, both persons become debtors for that loan, and not just owners of the property.
In other words, be careful of having your name put on the deed or title to any house, as this makes you legally responsible for the mortgage or loan attached to that house as well.
Mortgage broker, financial advisor
Mortgages are not always easy to come by, however, because of the demand for homes in most countries, there are many financial institutions that offer them. Banks, credit unions, Savings & Loan, and other types of institutions may offer mortgages. A mortgage broker can be used by the prospective debtor to find the best mortgage at the lowest interest rate for them; the mortgage broker also acts as an agent of the lender to find persons willing to take on these mortgages, to handle the paperwork, etc.
There are typically other parties involved in closing or obtaining a mortgage, from lawyers to financial advisors. Because a mortgage for a private home is typically the largest debt that any one person will have over the course of his or her life, they often seek out whatever legal and financial advice is available to them in order to make the right decision. A financial advisor is someone who can become very familiar with your own particular needs, income, long-term goals, etc., and then give you the best advice on what your loan needs may be.
Foreclosure
When the debtor cannot or does not meet the financial obligations of the mortgage, the property can be foreclosed on, meaning that the creditor seizes the property to recoup the remaining cost of the loan.
Typically, a home that is foreclosed upon will be sold at auction and that sale price applied to the outstanding amount of the mortgage; the debtor may still be liable for the remaining amount if the property sold for less than the outstanding balance of the mortgage.
For example, suppose a person still owes $50,000 toward their mortgage, and their home is foreclosed. At auction, the home is sold for only $45,000. The debtor is still responsible for that remaining $5,000 difference.
Most banks and financial institutions will try to avoid foreclosing on any of their debtor’s property if at all possible. Not only do they run the risk of not being able to sell the home at auction for any price, but there are also additional costs and risks incurred when the home is vacated by the previous owners. This includes vandalism, squatters (persons who trespass onto vacant land or into vacant homes and stay there until forcibly removed), fines from cities for unkempt yards, and so on.
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
The APR is not to be confused with a mortgage’s interest rate.
The APR is a loan’s interest rate plus the added costs of obtaining the loan, such as points, origination fees, and mortgage insurance premiums (if applicable).
If there were no costs involved in obtaining a loan other than the interest rate, the APR would then equal the interest rate.
Breakeven Point
The breakeven point is the length of time it will take to recover the costs incurred to refinance a mortgage. It is calculated by dividing the amount of closing costs for refinancing by the difference between the old and new monthly payment.
For example, if it costs you $5,000 in fees, penalties, etc., to refinance your mortgage, but you save $300 per month on your payments with your new mortgage, the break-even point is after 17 months (17 months x $300 per month = $5,100).
ARM
This refers to an Adjustable Rate Mortgage; a mortgage that permits the lender to adjust its interest rate periodically.
Fixed-Rate Mortgage
A mortgage in which the interest rate does not change during the term of the loan.
Cap
ARMs have fluctuating interest rates, but those fluctuations are usually limited by law to a certain amount.
Those limitations may apply to how much the loan may adjust over a six month period, an annual period, and over the life of the loan, and are referred to as “caps.”
Index
A number used to compute the interest rate for an ARM. The index is generally a published number or percentage, such as the average interest rate or yield on U.S. Treasury Bills. A margin is added to the index to determine the interest rate that will be charged on the ARM.
Since the index may vary with ARMs, many people considering refinancing do well to keep aware of the standard interest rate as set by the federal government, as this is typically used by lending institutions to calculate that index.
Prime Rate
The interest rate that banks charge to their preferred customers. Changes in the prime rate influence changes in other rates, including mortgage interest rates.
Equity
A homeowner’s financial interest in or value of a property. Equity is the difference between the fair market value of the property and the amount still owed on its mortgage and other liens, if that value is higher.
In other words, if the fair market value of the home is $200,000, and your mortgage (and other liens, if applicable) is only $150,000, then the home has $50,000 in equity.
Home Equity Loan
Loans secured by a specific property that were made against the “equity” of the property after it was purchased.
Using the illustration above of a home that has $50,000 in equity, a homeowner may take out a loan up to that amount, using the home as collateral for that loan. A lending institution knows that if the homeowner defaults on the loan, they can seize the property and sell it for at least that much, getting back their loan amount.
Amortization
The gradual repayment of a mortgage loan, usually by monthly installments of principal and interest.
An amortization table shows the payment amount broken out by interest, principal, and unpaid balance for the entire term of the loan. These tables are useful because when a payment is made toward a mortgage, the same amount does not get applied to the principal and interest month after month, even when the payment amount is the same. This is often a difficult concept for those not in the real estate or banking business to understand, so an amortization table that spells out how each payment is applied to the debt over the life of the loan can be very helpful.
Cash-Out Refinance
When a borrower refinances his mortgage at a higher amount than the current loan balance with the intention of pulling out money for personal use, it is referred to as a “cash out refinance.” In other words, the mortgage is not simply for the home itself but an additional amount of money is being financed as well.
Appraised Value
An opinion of a property’s fair market value, based on an appraiser’s knowledge, experience, and analysis of the property. The appraised value of the home is a key factor in how much the home can or will be mortgaged for.
Appreciation
The increase in the value of a property due to changes in market conditions, inflation, or other causes.
Depreciation
A decline in the value of property; the opposite of appreciation.
Appreciation and depreciation are important concepts to remember; as we’ve just mentioned, the appraised value of the home is a determining factor in the home’s mortgage. When refinancing, it’s important to understand that your home may have appreciated or depreciated in value since the original or first mortgage was obtained.
Lock-in
An agreement in which the lender guarantees a specified interest rate for a certain amount of time at a certain cost.
Lock-in Period
The time period during which the lender has guaranteed an interest rate to a borrower.
This is a different concept than a fixed rate mortgage, as the lock-in period for a mortgage may be temporary rather than over the life of the loan.
As we said previously, many of these terms you may already be familiar with, but it doesn’t hurt to review them and see how they are all tied in together with your mortgage and the refinancing process.
So now that you have these basic terms in mind when it comes to a mortgage and the lending process, let’s discuss the process of refinancing in greater detail.
Important Notes for Financial Accounting Services
Financial accounting is providing information such as balance sheet, profit and loss accounts for taking financial decision. It could be produced in front of the external agencies like government department, income tax authorities, shareholders, as well as creditors who analyze the financial strengths and weaknesses of a company. Financial accounting services include only the monetary aspects of the business. In the company’s financial year end financial accounting is handled by certified accountants who produce two fundamental financial reports such as the balance sheet as well as the profit and loss statements.
• Experts to work for you
Finance department is the pillar for every firm. Therefore, financial accounting should be supervised by skilled professionals who help in enhancing overall progress of the business. In a business, financial understanding is essential to administer all types of expenses including sales and purchases, fixed and overhead expenses, etc. The expenses need to be noted down in the accounting ledger to verify the annual budget. These transactions are later revised at the financial year end, in order to check the cash flow of your business.
Financial accounting services keep a record of the financial transactions systematically for any business and make it easier to take correct financial judgments. Maintaining proper financial records, it is helpful in yearly transactions as well as report preparations.
• Outsource for efficient results
Outsource your financial services to the most consistent service provider who would ensure efficient running of your business, and help you to save your time and concentrate on other key issues of your business.
It is essential to have proficient financial accounting services work for you as a single mistake can cost heavily into major losses to your company. Having an experienced accounting service work for your firm is essential for efficient financial and accounting management. Providing the financial details of your organization and having skilled work force these companies are capable of preparing detailed reports such as balance sheets, as well as profit and loss account, etc.
• Choosing right company
Outsourcing Bookkeeping Services can work for all your tax and financial planning. It can also offer you with business tax planning providing individual attention. It is one of the most advancing accountancy firms providing business advice and tax consultancy based in India and its fundamental motive is to help its clients to provide with additional time to concentrate on its core business activities by reducing the load of financial planning issues. Visit: http://www.outsourcingbookkeepingservices.com to outsource your financial planning needs.
5 Basic Credit Rules That You Will Have To Follow
Whether you are looking for a property for the first time or fifth time, it is important that you understand the mortgage and why it is crucial. After all, this is the biggest investment of your life. Getting a property is not easy for all and some needs credit to fulfill their dreams of purchasing their dream homes. Getting a loan is a challenging process until you are having knowledge about it. There are so many financial institutions from where you are going to get financial help. But there are rules that you will have to follow.
1. What is a mortgage?
In the most basic sense, it is a loan that you hire from financial institutions or borrow it from banks. The entire process will depend upon your income and credit card history. On the basis of these two factors, your financial institutions are going to provide you with the loan. Fortunately, these days getting credits from banks and other resources are not at all daunting if you follow the rules. There are so many companies which are willing to provide people with the help.
2. Understand your cost that is fixed
Before deciding how much you want and how much you will spend on credits it is vital that you stock your true fixed cost and habits. You need to be honest when it is time to put together your household budget. If you are unhappy with your daily premiums then consider it as a fixed cost along with your car payments and debt.
3. Get a loan that is affordable
If you have passed the PITH exam, the second test of what is affordable by you loan-wise and your entire debt load monthly such as credit card debt, car payments, and loans for students etc. it should be less than your gross income. The CMHC is even having mortgage affordability calculator on their websites.
4. Paying off your loans
Once your loan is approved for the mortgage and you purchase a home (congrats) now is the time when you will have to begin the process of paying back home. There are plenty of factors that are involved such as payment schedule, interest rate (twice a month, monthly, weekly) and also your amortization period which is the sum of the time that you have selected to clear your loan. This will usually range from fifteen to twenty-five years).
5. Picking the interest rate
The interest rate varies from one financial institution to another. Your interest rate will depend upon the organization you have selected and their terms. The rate of the mortgage is never going to change and is also bit higher and is considered more stable. The rate of interest can also fluctuate with the market rate current state.
These are the basic credit rules that you will have to follow so that you can enjoy your investment without any financial problems and disputes with the organization you have selected for loans.
Things You Must Know About Financial Services
Financial services refer to the services provided by the finance industry. Also, this term is used to describe organizations dealing with the management of money, like credit card companies, insurance firms, investment banks, stock brokerages, and banks. These are the types of firms that compromise the market, providing a wide range of investment and money-related services. In terms of earnings, financial services are considered the largest market resource in the world.
Important Things You Must Be Aware Of
Generally, these services are not limited to the field of deposit-withdrawal, investment, and loan services; but rather in the fields of estate, securities, insurance, trust services, and all forms of financial intermediation like the distribution of financial products as well.
Every day, the needs and expectations of consumers are growing. Hence, making the mark in boosting personal wealth becomes a necessity. Intense competition has cuddled market margins as well as forced plenty of companies to cut costs whilst improving the quality of customer choice and service.
As most organizations are striving to be more entrepreneurial and innovative, the war for talent is escalating. And as the products become more complex and the business environment more uncertain, the risks increase. At the same time, rules and regulation are the tightening highlight within the reach of government and public pressure for improved transparency, supremacy, and accountability.
Today, the winners are those firms transforming the challenges into opportunities to establish more enduring and stronger customer relationships, unlock creativity and talent, and to sharpen their process efficiency. Apart from that, these companies also view these challenges as a means to boost their risk management processes so they can deliver more sustainable returns. Furthermore, they use used regulatory demands as a catalyst for improving market confidence and strengthening the business.
The challenges in the financial services market are indeed forcing the participants to keep pace with technological advances, as well as to be more efficient and proactive whilst reducing risks and costs.
Today, there are already a lot of companies working hand in hand with reputable financial organizations around the world to develop a very sound networking strategy for connecting firms with suppliers, employees, partners, and customers.
Indeed, the financial services market is dynamic and diverse. There are plenty of important things you must be aware of to better understand how such industry operates. It is certainly an ever-changing, high-growth, and versatile market. Businesses with various needs must know that such market offers several selections of suitable financial services.
To have a clear understanding of what financial services your business need now, consider hiring the best financial advisor now.
