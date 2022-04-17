Connect with us

Blockchain

Sultanate of Oman All Set to Incorporate Virtual Asset Regulation

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
Bitcoin News
  • The virtual asset regulatory framework is expected to be finalized by Q3 of 2022.
  • Oman’s capital markets administration is now engaging with specialists.

According to a source citing an OCMA adviser, the authority plans to incorporate real estate tokenization in its virtual asset regulatory framework. According to the report, the virtual asset regulatory framework is expected to be finalized by Q3 of 2022. It has been claimed that adviser Kemal Rizadi spoke about tokenizing real estate property while visiting the Real Estate Exhibition and Conference in Muscat, Oman.

Rizadi stated:

“Tokens for real estate will be issued in Oman for the first time, thanks to the Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets and Virtual asset service providers.”

Regulatory Framework For Virtual Assets 

Tokenization of real estate, according to the adviser, would likely “open up investment opportunities in the real estate sector for local and foreign investors,” because of the alleged conversion of real estate property into multiple blockchain-based tokens.

It was previously revealed that the OCMA had invited bids from businesses interested in assisting the government put up a regulatory framework for virtual assets back in January of this year. The deadline for tender submissions was March 23 for interested bidders. Oman’s capital markets administration is now engaging with specialists who will assist Oman in “draft an internationally benchmarked regulatory framework,” as per Rizadi.

A short-term bull rise in the inverted Flag pattern channel was seen in the Bitcoin price. Coin prices have fallen to a common support level of the rising trend line and $40000 due to the latest crypto market sell-off. A bullish reversal to the $45000 level may be seen in the decrease in volume activity. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $40,469.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,848,679,881 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.93% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 18

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 18
  • On April 18, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 18, 2022 is $14.20.
  • Polkadot’s 50MA shows the upward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 18, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 18 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of DOT is $18.54. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.20 and the sell level of DOT is $17.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The DOT price lies above 50MA (short-term) and the price lies below 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in an upward trend and based on the 200MA it is in downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 18

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 18
  • On April 18, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.02.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 18, 2022, is $71.54.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 18, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 18, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.

The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines. 

Currently, the price of LUNA is $82.29. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.02 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.30. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $71.54 and the sell level of LUNA is $79.39.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity as per CryptoDep

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
Altcoin News
  • LunarCrush’s token, LUNR, serves as a utility token.
  • Users and developers alike will benefit from the BLOX SDK.

Let us look at the top 3 Zilliqa ecosystem coins by social activity today as per CryptoDep.

Blox Token (BLOX)

Video game makers may use BLOX to help them incorporate blockchain technology into their products. Knowledge of blockchain technologies like wallets, transaction fees, smart contracts, and so on is required to develop decentralized applications. Users and developers alike will benefit from the BLOX SDK, which promises to make the blockchain easier to understand and utilize. There’s a solid reason why play-to-win video games and NFTs have been so popular recently. Several reasons why a video game developer could wish to include the blockchain in their product.

According to CMC, the Blox Token price today is $0.200740 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,400.02 USD. Blox Token is up 1.79% in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

One of Zilliqa’s primary goals is to provide high throughput and the capacity to process thousands of transactions per second. As a second-layer scaling solution, it uses sharding to address the problem of blockchain scalability and performance. In October 2020, the platform started allowing staking and yield farming and many other decentralized applications.

According to CMC, the Zilliqa price today is $0.114387 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $451,123,272 USD. Zilliqa has been up 4.02% in the last 24 hours.

Lunr Token (LUNR)

LunarCrush’s token, LUNR, serves as a utility token. For cryptocurrency investors, LunarCrush is a social intelligence tool that sifts through a vast amount of publicly available social media data to provide actionable recommendations. It is possible to obtain access to the LunarCrush suite of products, which includes real-time market and social data and notifications, insights, and analytics, for over 3,500 different cryptocurrencies, by owning and staking LUNR.

According to CMC, the Lunr Token price today is $0.581342 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,193,746 USD. Lunr Token is up 0.78% in the last 24 hours.

