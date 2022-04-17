Finance
The Importance of Personal Liability Insurance
Personal liability insurance, also referred to as personal umbrella insurance, is another product we use to keep our assets in tact. Since we live in a litigious society, we believe that it’s a good strategy to have an insurance policy that can withstand a financial blunder caused by a lawsuit.
What is personal liability insurance?
Your homeowner’s and auto insurance policies have added liability protection within their contracts. If you are found negligent in a situation where someone was injured, your liability protection will pay for things like personal medical bills, rehabilitation, lost wages, etc.
However, the coverage amounts are relatively low and can be quickly exhausted depending on the severity of the other party’s injuries.
Protection from a personal liability umbrella insurance policy will trigger once the liability protection from your other policies are no longer sufficient. It gives you and your assets added protection.
How about an example of where this policy is important?
Let’s say Bill injures Anne in a car accident. Due to the severity of Anne’s injuries, she is now disabled and cannot return to work. Her medical bills are $50,000.
Good news and bad news. Good news: Bill’s auto insurance policy has liability coverage of $50,000. Bad news: Do you think Anne and her attorney will only go after $50,000?
Not likely. Remember…
-
She can no longer work and provide for her family.
She can no longer fund her retirement.
She has ongoing medical bills she will have to pay because of her disability.
Along with financial hardship comes emotional distress.
So if you consider her lost wages for 20 years, medical bills, retirement, and personal therapy, you’re looking at the possibility of millions of dollars. If Bill doesn’t have personal liability insurance, then his assets are exposed.
So what does exposed mean? They could go after your house, cars, boat, bank accounts, 401k, etc. Any asset owned under your name is at risk.
But you don’t even have to be “physically” involved in the scene of the injury to be at risk. If someone gets injured at your home and you are held liable of the damages, then your assets are at risk if you don’t have sufficient coverage.
This article isn’t meant to scare you. It isn’t meant to invoke fear. We encourage you to take preventative measures. We want to inspire you to take action in protecting your wealth. Like putting on your seatbelt in a car, an umbrella policy is an additional layer of protection.
My wife and I have an umbrella policy that provides $5 million in excess, above the coverage that our home and auto policies provide. We only pay $531 a year for the policy. As you can see, the premiums are relatively low.
So, consider the benefits from these policies. Use an umbrella policy to cover your assets. Remember…sometimes when it rains, it pours.
Finance
Does a Driving Record Affect a Person’s Ability to Rent a Car?
People who do not rent cars often from rental car companies are not always aware of how their driving record will affect their ability to rent a car, or if it will matter at all. When renting a car, it is a good idea to check with the rental car company to inquire about any disclosures or specific rules they may have about your ability to rent a car and your driving record. Some rental car companies will check with the Motor Vehicle Department to ask for a copy of your driving record. In order for them to do this, you often must submit a written form of permission for them to gain access to this information.
Rental car companies each have their own regulations and requirements that must be met in order for a person to rent a car. Some rental car companies will check a person’s driving record the first time a person rents a car from them. After the first time, if the car is returned in good condition and there were no collisions or fender benders in which the car renter was responsible, the driving record is generally not checked again by the same company unless a significant amount of time has passed before the next time the person rents a car from the company.
If you have a less than stable and perfect driving record, it is possible that you may be charged a higher fee for renting a car. Some car rental companies specialize in renting cars to drivers who have had accidents and speeding tickets in the past. Drinking and driving offenses are not always overlooked by car rental companies; and depending on the offense and how long it has been since it occurred, this could prevent you from being able to rent a car, even if you do have a valid driver’s license.
You may also face the possibility of not being given the option for insurance on the rental car and will be required to pay for the rental car insurance if your record of driving has been an unstable one. Speeding tickets, drinking and driving, collisions, reckless driving tickets, and fender benders all put a negative smear on your driving record. While these tickets and offenses may not necessarily prevent you from being able to rent a car, it can make it more expensive to do so.
Taking a driving class will help to put positive marks on your driving record and this can make all future car rentals and auto insurance prices more affordable for you. Researching several different auto rental companies and making price comparisons for high risk drivers can help you to find the best deals. You may simply need to put down a larger deposit than someone who has a good driving record. These deposits are refundable if there are no accidents while you rented the vehicle and if you return the vehicle in the same condition that it was rented.
Finance
Where Do I Go to Get Quality Insurance?
Many people today just want the cheapest insurance they can find. In today’s tough economic times it seems like common sense to go for the cheapest insurance you can find. But what most people don’t realize is that for a few dollars a month, or the price of a small dinner at McDonalds you can add thousands of dollars worth of coverage to your auto, home, and business policies. I am in no way exaggerating when I say that for about 2.00$ a month a person can add about 700,000$ of coverage to their home. It may be cheaper to not pay the extra two bucks, but is it worth it?
When thinking about purchasing insurance most people first think of the cost. While this is very important, an equally important factor should be value. Are you getting the best “bang for your buck?” In Oklahoma, where I live the state minimum coverage for an auto policy is 25/50/25. 25,000 per accident coverage if you get into an accident. That means that you are fairly safe as long as you get into an accident with one car worth less than 25,000$ dollar! If you get into an accident with a car worth more than that, you will have to pay out of pocket for the rest of the expenses. This all means you can’t hit a Mercedes or BMW, but maybe a Honda or Chevy.
The same applies to a home policy. You can get the minimum coverage, but it won’t protect you as well as if you spent those few extra dollars a month and got better coverage. The reality is that it cost on average about 100$ per square foot to repair a home if something catastrophic like a hurricane, fire, or tornado happens. If you purchase the the minimum coverage you will receive about 75$ per square foot should that disaster happen. So you would have to pay about 25$ for every square foot of your house if you need to repair it. I don’t know about you, but I’ll sacrifice the few dollars a month to be fully covered.
In the future, when you’re looking for a good place to find insurance, think about price, but think about value as well.
Finance
Why Truck Rentals in Auckland Are More Beneficial As Compare to Other Solutions
Rental truck Auckland is one of the most convenient ways that one can use for high quality and safe moving around the Auckland. They allow the people to carry a large number of their possessions from interstate and intercity within NewZealand. Shifting can be a tiresome and hectic procedure but once it is facilitated by the truck rental companies, the experience can be efficient and less time to consume. One can also make use of alternative vehicle choices and sometimes in a very few cases they are more beneficial but hiring the truck are opted by the majority. Here is the list of explanations on why the truck rentals in Auckland is more advantageous as compared to other solutions.
Will save you extra bucks
Many of the truck rental companies do come up with discounted packages very often. While these kinds of the deal rarely come in another mode of transport. The types of offers vary greatly in NewZealand depending on the time of the year, a number of drivers available and the location. But the truck rentals Auckland is one of the most money saving and cheap mover available.
Provides the wider coverage area
Many of the trucks and rental companies have gotten their service centers scattered around the road routes to maintain the ease for their customers. This means that it provides them with the easy drop-off and pick up of the trucks throughout the major cities of NewZealand. The customers can easily drop off the trucks even when moving from interstate and this will it will save them from a lot of inconveniences. They won’t have to travel back to the center to return the trucks once the work is done. The double and repeated trips of the can be reduced resulting in saving of a lot of time, energy and effort from the client’s perspective.
All type of sizes
The trucks come in varying sizes and this increases their flexibility use. The larger trucks have the capacity on vehicles can be easy transported because they are armed with ball sockets which tightly hold the trailer of your vehicle. This is a great way to cut down the associated price of fuels for other modes and tolls.
Carrying all possessions together
All kinds of home possessions from small to big can be carried on this transportation. For instance, one can move their vehicles on the same wheels on which one’s other home possessions are transported. If one opts for other modes of transportation then it may cost extra money for the trailer chargers to carry the vehicle. Plus it will make the individuals secure and confident about their stuff if it is being transported together rather than in chunks.
Handling options
The number of deals and insurance options offered by the trucks is unprecedented to what other various carriage modes hardly offer. The basic auto insurance is offered by the majority in the course of moving your items. The range of the options are diverse and hence the truck rentals Auckland get an upper hand over other alternates.
