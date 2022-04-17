Finance
Things to Look For in an Event Management Software Solution
When purchasing an event management software solution what should I look for?There are many solutions on the market, but some are more comprehensive and technically advanced than others. Event managers must ensure that the investment they make is future proof – in other words, the software must be able to grow and adapt as the organisation grows and as technology develops. More specifically, the particular features that make a quality event software solution include:
Integration into back end office systems
Being able to integrate the event software into the solutions used within the business already makes for a more efficient package. Business systems such as CRM solutions, finance packages and HR solutions all contain data that will need to be updated with every event. The customer data on CRM solution will need to be updated with their latest activity, the finance system will need to process any payments and the HR solution will need to update employee records if the event involves staff attendance. Automating this process through integration eliminates any errors and makes the process of updating other platforms far more efficient. Effective event software solutions will have flexible technical architecture, allowing them to integrate with all your current and future systems.
Integrating the event software into the organizations own website, means that not only does the delegate gain the benefits from a familiar website, but the event organizers can retain full control over the content and branding of the registration page. Customizable booking forms should be able to be created with ease. The booking forms will be integrated with the back end office systems, updating the records automatically as soon as a delegate registers for an event.
Event management software can also make it easy to organize repeatable events, by storing booking forms and other event tools as templates, ready to be used over and over again.
Comprehensive Email Marketing Tool
The event management industry now relies heavily on email marketing. Emails are used to:
- Promote events
- Send invitations
- Update delegates on event changes/developments
- Reach delegates for post event surveys
The email marketing tool that comes within the event software must be technical enough to be able to track major KPIs. These include the number of opened emails and click throughs, unopened emails, deleted emails, most popular links etc. This level of measurement helps event managers to constantly improve their emails – helping to increase the level of delegate response with each communication.
However, many email solutions can go one step further. Integrating the email tool with the event software means that the registration process can be further streamlined. Prospective delegates can receive an email invitation, click on the link and be taken to a registration page where their details have already been populated into the booking form – this allows for a two click registration process – one click to arrive at the registration web page and a second click to confirm the information is correct and to register for the event. This capability drastically increases delegate registration numbers which is a key measurement for many events in this current economic climate.
Reporting and Analysis
Improving event quality and attendance can only be achieved through the measurement and analysis of each and every event held. This can be a complex and time consuming effort and is often something that gets pushed aside as the next event is only round the corner!
Event management software makes the analysis and reporting of events easy. Comprehensive OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) can automate the creation of standard reports and should be part of all event software packages. These reports are built upon the individual requirements and needs of each organisation – not all organisation place weight on the same KPIs and results. Understanding what is important and what affects individual event success is key to creating appropriate reports.
As organizations grow and transform, it is important that the event software is able to grow with them. The OLAP reporting functionality makes it easy for event managers to simply create ad hoc reports and new report templates as and when required.
Event software OLAP reporting tools can also measure other event metrics such as:
- Expense to Revenue Ratio (E:R)
- Conversion rate of invites sent vs. delegate registrations
- Delegate registrations vs. Attendance
- Delegate Lead Quality and Quantity
- Sales Cycle and Opportunities
Other key features that event managers should look for in an event management software solution are:
- Website Integration: Seamlessly integrate with your existing website without the need to re-design or re-brand
- Online Registration: Fully customizable online booking form ensuring your online registration process captures the most relevant information from your delegates
- Invitation Management: Comprehensive, easy to use integrated invitation management tool
- Email Marketing Tool: Powerful, integrated and fully functional email marketing tool enabling event managers to send highly targeted email campaigns marketing to the relevant delegate audience
- Badge Creation: Produce personalised delegate badges pre or during the event simply through event management software
- Resource Management Facility: Simply manage and allocate all resources through a comprehensive calendar feature, providing you with total control of all aspects of the event management process
- Secure Online Payments: Allow your delegates to securely pay online with confidence, providing ease of automation
- Integrated Reporting and Analysis Suite: Powerful reporting and analysis suite, enabling you to simply and quickly drill down to the event data in just a matter of seconds
- Survey: Integrated and automated feedback management tool
5 PPC Services Management Blunders That Will Burn Your Cash
Website Not Clearly Defined
All the traffic in the world can’t daze a below-par defined site. Websites that are mistaking for the poor route will prompt poor site change rates. Keep in mind that finding the successful PPC formula requires essential investment and exertion. If conceivable, test distinctive forms of your site. Most of the times a landing page will work superior to anything a 50-page section. In any case, make sure to synchronise your keywords, promotions, and location. Pay per click is a study of relevance. Coordinating keywords, advertisements, and pages enhance client encounter. Then again, inability to do this will negatively affect transformation rates and quality scores. A decent pay per click agency will tell you about things before they start handling your business.
Fiasco To Device AdWords Tracing And Google Analytics
With PPC almost every metric is assessable. Without tracing, how do you know which landing page, keyword or advertisement is functioning and not functioning? Don’t do anything with PPC unless you can trace it.
Sending Traffic To Broken Pages
Sending organic traffic to broken pages will only result in wasted money. Be certain when pages are deleted the consistent PPC elements are also taken offline. PPC accounts should always mirror the site.
Not Assessing The Rivalry
The visit focused PPC audits will help keep your pulse on the opposition. Utilizing your primary keywords, you can without much of a stretch report your competitors informing and site in only a couple of clicks. From this data, you can counter and discover a snare that will separate your organisation from the opposition.
Remember you won’t generally know what is working until the point that you test it yourself. Make sure likewise to examine your rival’s promotion content. Whenever you may rival nine different promoters on the pursuit arrange. Ensure you are continually trying more than one advertisement at once with a solid suggestion to take action. You ought to likewise pivot your publications uniformly. You would then be able to decide the best informing given CTR and transformation rate.
Allowing Campaigns To Run On Auto Pilot
May you recollect that old promo with the tetchy slogan “Set it and overlook it”? PPC isn’t a set it and overlooks it. If you have this mindset, you should toss your cash into the fire pit. I suggest assessing your PPC campaigns each day. This will help keep your finger on the beat of your PPC campaigns. Numerous PPC directors don’t audit information regularly enough. Inability to monitor a consistent premise can bring about lost income.
The primary concern is, don’t take easy routes when setting up your PPC campaign. Setting up PPC accounts the correct way takes a great deal of research and time. Be that as it may, the measure of cash you will spare over the long haul will make the time you spent justified, despite all the trouble.
Web Based ERP Software Development Company in India, ERP Hyderabad
Our Tech Cloud ERP is an enterprise-wide information system that facilitates the flow of information and coordinates all resources and activities within the business organization. Of all the software an organization can deploy, Tech Cloud ERP has potentially the most direct impact on reducing costs. Our Tech Cloud ERP software integrates all business processes including inventory, manufacturing, sales and marketing, purchase, human resources, asset management, plant maintenance, quality control, and finance. We aim at providing full-fledged services to the clients focusing on long-term relationship and value-added services.
Why SMEs need regular ERP Upgradation to Survive
Description
In sectors like retail and lifestyle, efficient ERPs are increasingly becoming an integral aspect of an operation.
The main facet that governs the growth of the mid-sized firms is the ability to adapt to changing market trends.
It is imperative to say that the smaller firms have not the infrastructure or revenue to upgrade always.
While the whole infrastructure overhaul can be intimidating, slackness in upgrading some basic aspects like
ERP might be disastrous to the long-term plan of any firm.
The modern retail industry is progressive in nature with mobility being a basic feature.
It is increasingly becoming synchronized with cloud integrations, extended reach and ROI centered decision making.
The changing scenario of organized retail has put the smaller firms under duress.
The need is to be flexible and interactive to market demands. Investing in modern ERP is thus a pivotal aspect of sustenance for SMEs.
To understand the aspects which make ERP upgrades so important, we have to delve a bit deeper.
Recent studies suggest that 25% of SMEs are keen on investing in better ERP for their retail business and the trend can be attributed to the following reasons.
Reason #1 Optimized costing
Reducing cost is no more a challenge to the retailers/manufacturers. Rather, optimizing cost to fine-tune quality and quantity has taken center stage.
Real-time ERP information makes it easier for firms to make spontaneous moves and reduce operational costs to as much as 23% (Ref: Forrester Research)
Reason #2 Systematic Production Techniques
In the current retail scenario, SMEs are increasingly getting dependent upon the relevant technologies.
From complex order processing to enhancing operating efficiency, these technologies run optimized only when the resident ERP system is well equipped to integrate them in the system.
On-time deliveries for SMEs can experience up to 24% increase with proper integration of latest technologies along with the resident ERP.
It is imperative to say that this is a major factor for evaluating the functionality of the ERP from time to time.
ERP Software Implementation Can Reduce Cost By 20%
A basic ERP software system which is strongly integrated allows interactions of marketing, sales, quality control and many other areas. It eliminates the errors as it would be in a single database. Integrating all departments across the company will be able to benefit departments with needs.
It works to better integrate each division within the organization, helping it to function as one unified entity. Communications between different divisions are made smoother and faster and are less prone to human error. An organization’s agility and efficiency also largely depend on how well it integrates with its whole system – its allies, dealers and clienteles. The more integrated the business is both internally and externally, the better it’s overall performance.
An effective ERP system leads to these five benefits to SMEs:
• 22% reduction in operating costs
• 20% reduction in administrative costs
• 17% inventory reductions
• 19% improvement in the complete and on-time delivery
• 17% improvement in schedule compliance
Data synchronization is perhaps the main concept in integration, especially when an integration solution involves data on cloud and on-premises and more so when some data resides outside the enterprise.
Tech Cloud POS is one of the leading software providers in Hyderabad who focus on Point Of Sale (POS) Software System. Tech Cloud POS specializes in providing Point Of Sale Software solutions to all retail franchises, Coffee Shop, Hotel, Salons and all other business.
To Know more details: https://techclouderp.com
Call: 8919439603
One Small Step to Generating Leads From Facebook
The Secret of a Custom Landing Page
Facebook is here to stay. And lots of businesses are trying to use Facebook to generate leads as part of their Internet marketing Plan.
Up until now, they haven’t had that much luck. This is when we stumbled upon custom Facebook landing pages and how it is truly a great way to generate leads and sales.
And, just so you know, it’s actually a concept that involves 3 steps (I know, big shocker, right?). /p>Some of you may know what I’m already talking about; however, most businesses really don’t.
So, let’s refresh for a moment. Here’s how current businesses are using Facebook.
- They setup a Facebook page,
- Make a few posts
- Tell their friends to “like” them (this helps them to gain a following before they start to tell their businesses partners/customers about their Facebook endeavors.
- Then (once they’ve built their Facebook confidence) they tell their customers/business associates
- They make a few more posts
And all of this work really never leads them anywhere. There isn’t any sort of data capture area, or call to action (other than “Buy my product”).
Marketing with Facebook in 3 Simple Steps: Using a Custom Facebook Page in your Internet Marketing Plan
At Markomm (an Internet Marketing Company), we’ve helped some of our clients launch this particular campaign and we’ve seen some really good results:
- More traffic to their website
- More leads come from this technique
- Our clients are very pleased
Here’s how this system works:
Step 1: Yes, you do need to establish a “Call-to-Action”. No surprise there. However, you should make your call to action more of a, “value add” for the consumer. For example, we work with several window treatment dealers. A great value ad would be a “white paper” that someone could download. Around the holidays, you could easily write a white paper around “5 Amazing Tablescapes for your Dinner Party”.
Step 2: You set up a form on your website that will ask for a consumers Name and Email (that is really all you’ll need at this point…don’t let the form get too out of hand).
Step 3:(This is where the magic happens) You develop a custom landing page on your Facebook website. And this isn’t just adding a tab or something small like that. You are actually adding a graphical image that integrates your amazing call-to-action (that you established in step 1).
The image has a very strong call to action. It is very easy to identify what you (the business) would like the client to do. And it generates the desired result!
A lot of businesses are utilizing Facebook as a tool in their overall Internet Marketing Plan. This process will help you see some very strong results from your Facebook campaigns.
And there’s one final detail…ok, actually two.
Final Detail #1: Make your Facebook Welcome page your new custom landing page. This means that anyone who hasn’t “Liked” you on Facebook will land on this particular page.
Final Detail #2: Market: Send out a few email blasts to your current set of clients and invite them to your Facebook page. Also, send out some emails from a prospect list. You can also do some PPC advertising on Facebook to your Custom Facebook page.
What you’ll find is that your list will grow, you’ll be providing value to consumers, you’ll see some additional leads come in immediately and, over the long haul, you’ll see a good increase in sales simply by implementing this one little strategy.
Now, obviously, there are several minor steps in this three-step process (i.e. writing the email, identifying the list, developing the graphic, etc.) These are all things we can help you with. If you are interested in implementing this strategy as part of your Internet Marketing Plan, call Jeff at 866-503-7673 or complete the form on the Markomm website.
