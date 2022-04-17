Finance
Things You Must Know About Financial Services
Financial services refer to the services provided by the finance industry. Also, this term is used to describe organizations dealing with the management of money, like credit card companies, insurance firms, investment banks, stock brokerages, and banks. These are the types of firms that compromise the market, providing a wide range of investment and money-related services. In terms of earnings, financial services are considered the largest market resource in the world.
Important Things You Must Be Aware Of
Generally, these services are not limited to the field of deposit-withdrawal, investment, and loan services; but rather in the fields of estate, securities, insurance, trust services, and all forms of financial intermediation like the distribution of financial products as well.
Every day, the needs and expectations of consumers are growing. Hence, making the mark in boosting personal wealth becomes a necessity. Intense competition has cuddled market margins as well as forced plenty of companies to cut costs whilst improving the quality of customer choice and service.
As most organizations are striving to be more entrepreneurial and innovative, the war for talent is escalating. And as the products become more complex and the business environment more uncertain, the risks increase. At the same time, rules and regulation are the tightening highlight within the reach of government and public pressure for improved transparency, supremacy, and accountability.
Today, the winners are those firms transforming the challenges into opportunities to establish more enduring and stronger customer relationships, unlock creativity and talent, and to sharpen their process efficiency. Apart from that, these companies also view these challenges as a means to boost their risk management processes so they can deliver more sustainable returns. Furthermore, they use used regulatory demands as a catalyst for improving market confidence and strengthening the business.
The challenges in the financial services market are indeed forcing the participants to keep pace with technological advances, as well as to be more efficient and proactive whilst reducing risks and costs.
Today, there are already a lot of companies working hand in hand with reputable financial organizations around the world to develop a very sound networking strategy for connecting firms with suppliers, employees, partners, and customers.
Indeed, the financial services market is dynamic and diverse. There are plenty of important things you must be aware of to better understand how such industry operates. It is certainly an ever-changing, high-growth, and versatile market. Businesses with various needs must know that such market offers several selections of suitable financial services.
To have a clear understanding of what financial services your business need now, consider hiring the best financial advisor now.
How to Profit by Assigning "Subject To" Purchase Options to Mortgage-Challenged Buyers
For those looking to get into real estate investing in today’s market, there is a unique way to profit without needing cash or credit, and without the risks or headaches of owning rental properties. In this article, I will show you how you can place unsellable homes under contract subject to the existing mortgage, and then assign the contract to a buyer who has not been able to qualify for a mortgage. Your profit is on average about 5% of the purchase price.
This is NOT Mortgage Assignment
One of the latest crazes going around the internet now, and many investors’ email boxes, is a concept called Mortgage Assignment. To those who may not be familiar with this, it sound like you are just assigning a mortgage from one person to another. Keep in mind that this is not the same as a mortgage assumption where the lender legally transfers the liability from the seller to the buyer. Rather, a mortgage assignment is no more than assigning the payments to the buyer, while the seller keeps the mortgage in his or her name. In the Mortgage Assignment program, the underlying transaction is still a sale subject to the existing mortgage. In either case, the seller of the property is still on the hook, credit-wise, if the mortgage does not get paid. What you will be doing is to find sellers who are willing to sell their property subject to the existing mortgage and market that property to a buyer who has some cash, but who can not qualify for a mortgage in today’s tougher underwriting standards.
Why You Don’t Need to be a Real Estate Agent
One of the first questions that comes up is how can you do this without being a real estate agent? Well, it is simple. What you will do is to get the seller to agree to you placing a purchase option on their property.You now have an equitable interest in the property. You will be marketing your interest in the property to other buyers. This is no different than marketing your own property to buyers as FSBO.
Understanding “Subject to” Deals
In a “Subject to” or “Sub2” deal, you are buying the property subject to the existing financing. This means that the existing mortgage will not be paid off. If there is equity in the home that the seller wants to cash out, either the buyer would need to have the cash available, or the seller can agree to carry the payments in the form of a second mortgage. Typically, a Sub2 deal is done when there is little or no equity in the property, because the seller can’t afford to either pay off the mortgage at settlement, or pay any fees and commissions, or both. The alternatives to this are a short sale or a foreclosure, and neither of those are easy or pleasant.
The biggest issue that one faces with Sub2 deals is something called the Due on Sale Clause. What this means is that when the property is sold, the lender has the right to call the mortgage due, meaning the buyer would then have to refinance the property of the seller faces foreclosure. However, from the experience of almost all Sub2 investors, not once has a mortgage been called due on the sale. Many gurus teach all kind of tricks to avoid the lender being notified about the sale, including a Land Trust and Contract for Deed, but others will teach you to just be upfront with the lender and don’t lie or hide anything. The way a lender usually finds out about the sale is not when the new deed is recorded, but when the homeowner’s insurance policy has a new owner. In my Find and Assign package, I explain the due on sale clause in more detail and why it is not something you need to worry about.
The Seller’s Dilemma
Right now the market is perfect for doing Sub2 assignments. Many homes are now underwater, meaning the seller owes more on the mortgage than the house is worth. There are sellers who can no longer afford the payments on their mortgage and are either struggling to make the payments each month or are behind in their payments and are facing foreclosure. In Find and Assign, I have a matrix that shows the various options a seller has on getting rid of their property, along with the costs of each. If you are able to show a seller how he or she can walk away from their property and making the mortgage payments without affecting their credit, you have a motivated seller, and one who would be receptive to your offer.
The Buyer’s Dilemma
In the past, all you had to do to get a mortgage was to fog a mirror. This means you simply had to be alive! Banks and mortgage companies gave out loans to anyone who could fill out an application. There were no-doc loans, stated income loans, and loans for subprime buyers. Down payments we as low as zero. Flash forward to today. Now, you need to prove your income, provide two years of tax returns, bank statements, and have a credit score north of 680. What we have now are buyers who a few years ago could get a mortgage, but now who can’t. So, you are in the perfect position to sell unsellable homes to unloanable buyers, all by simply getting the seller to do a purchase option subject to the existing mortgage and assigning this agreement to a buyer for an assignment fee. The new buyer gets the deed at settlement, and pays the closing costs.
Finding Sellers
There are many ways to find sellers, including posting ads on Craigslist and newspaper classifieds. A sample ad can say “We buy homes with little or no equity. Get out from making any more mortgage payments.” One fantastic way to find sellers is to call real estate agents and ask them to provide you with leads of those who want to sell, but who can’t because they can’t come up with the cash to go to settlement. You can offer the agent a referral fee. If the agent is honest and says that he or she can’t accept a referral fee, you can still legally pay the agent by having the agent become your buyer’s agent. When you get the house under contract and then assign the contract to the end buyer, at settlement the agent would receive their legal commission, depending on what you agree upon. In Find and Assign, I go over many other ways to find sellers for the Sub2 Assignment program.
Finding Buyers
Of course, you need buyers to complete the deal and to make money. You can find buyers by running ads that say “Buy a home with no mortgage qualifying. 10% cash needed.” You can run these ads on Craigslist and newspaper classifieds. You can also call mortgage loan officers and ask them for leads on those who want to buy a house but who can’t qualify for a mortgage. What you may have to do is simply give these loan officers your info and have them give it to the wannabe buyers. You can offer a fee to the LO on any deal you do.
Writing the Agreement
There are two ways to do this. One way is to write up a simple real estate purchase agreement, where after your name you write “and/or assigns”. In the purchase price section, you would write the price, then “subject to the existing financing as detailed in Appendix A. In the appendix, you would list the balance of the mortgage or mortgages on the property, and the existing monthly payment. There are no special forms that are needed. It is only the wording that you have to use. The second way is to write up a purchase option on the home, using the same subject to language. You would then either assign the purchase agreement or the option to the new buyer. If you use a purchase agreement, you need to make sure you have the proper escape clauses that let you walk from the deal if you don’t find a buyer. You don’t want to actually purchase the property, and that is what the agreement says. With a purchase option, the seller is giving you the right to purchase the property, but you are not committed to do so. If you don’t find a buyer to assign the property to in a 90 day period, you just walk away.
When doing these deals, there are also some disclosures that need to be signed by the seller, namely disclosing the fact that the sale is subject to the existing mortgage and that the mortgage will remain in their name. You also disclose the potential for the Due on Sale Clause. What I always suggest is that before you get started with this, you find a real estate attorney who has done Sub2 deals before. You can find one the same way I did, on Craigslist! In Find and Assign, I share with you how I did this, and what questions you need to ask. You also may need a title agency to close the deal, and I cover that in Find and Assign. Your real estate attorney should also know of one to use.
Closing the Deal
All you really have to do is get the end Buyer to write you a certified check for your assignment fee after they do their due diligence on the property, including a title search, inspection and so on. The title search will show you any and all liens that are attached to the property, along with any judgments on the owner and any back taxes that are owed. You can use any title agency to do a search. The fee would be around $60 or so. You can either have the buyer do this or have the seller do it and make it available to potential buyers.
When you have a Buyer for the property, you want to refer them to your real estate attorney to get the deal closed. This way you have done your part to bring the two parties together and thus earn your assignment fee. The key is to have a real estate attorney involved in these deals and not to try a “kitchen table” close. You don’t want the seller of buyer coming at you because you did not disclose everything you should have. If you do this right, you can make a reasonable income by assigning just one or two properties per month. If you do a search online, you can pretty much find everything you need in forums and other sites. There are no special forms, other than a Purchase Option, Assignment of Purchase Option, Purchase Agreement and of course the CYA Disclosure Form. Other forms that are involved are an Authorization to Release Information and perhaps a Power of Attorney. If you find a real estate attorney who has done these deals, this person can provide you with all the forms you need.
To Learn More
In my Find and Assign package, I provide you with much more detailed information on how to do Sub2 Assignments. This is all found in one of the bonus packages in the form of a 42 page guide, plus all the forms and agreements you need, including a very detailed disclosure form. I teach you many ways to find sellers and buyers, and even show you how to get others to look at properties for you with no upfront cash. Along with this, you get a PowerPoint package that you can use with sellers, along with other useful tools and resources. There is no need to spend hundreds of dollars on courses or workshops. Once you understand how to find buyers and sellers, and know what forms you need to fill out, you can get started doing this with very little cash. All you really need is the motivation and dedication to place ads online, and what to say to those who call you from your ads. In Find and Assign, you even get scripts and information to send to sellers and buyers.
The Definition Of Asset Management
Many of you have probably heard the term “asset management” Before, but you may not have an idea of what it really is. Asset management is a broad term. It can be defined as a process that guides the gaining of assets, along with their use and disposal in order to make the most of the assets and their potential throughout the life of the assets. While doing this, it also manages and maintains any costs and risks associated with the assets. It is not something you can buy, but rather a discipline you must follow in order to maintain your assets.
Asset Management can be used for a variety of things. Most use asset management to keep track of their cash or “liquid assets.” Banking institutions are considered a form of asset management (savings accounts, CD’s, mutual funds, money market accounts, etc.) along with investments. Another example of assets: businesses often have a product to sell. These products are considered assets. The right asset management system can be utilized to make the product more readily available, easier to produce, cheaper to ship to customers, etc.
Asset Management Resource:
Tracking and insuring the product is also a way of asset managagemant. The product is an asset to the business and essential for its survival and for financial stability. So, maintaining and managing this product is of the up most importance.
There is another type of asset that many people do not think of when they think of the term “asset management.” This asset has to do with public and shared assets such as: the building and maintaining of streets, highways, water treatment facilities, sewage, electricity, natural gas, clean air, etc. All of these are assets that everyone on this earth needs. Usually, your city or local government uses asset management to maintain the cost of these assets.
They also use it to produce some of these assets more effectively and in a more cost efficient manner. Natural resources such as: water, electricity, and natural gas are managed so that they can be renewed constantly and thus available inexpensively.
Asset Management Resource:
There are many different means of asset management. It often depends on what type of asset is involved. There are companies and software products available to assist in asset management. Whatever method you choose, there are many similar things that your asset manager system should entail:
1. Optimize asset use and manage all maintenance efforts involved by making assets as accurate, reliable, and efficient as possible.
2. Reducing the demand for new assets and thus save money by using demand management techniques and maintaining current assets.
3. Uses a form of asset tracking: knowing where the asset is at all times, how much the asset is worth, and how much the asset cost you to begin with. It should also incorporate this throughout the entire life of the asset.
4. Always tries to achieve greater value for money through evaluating the asset options: the cost of maintaining, producing, the use of it, etc.
5. Always provides a report on the value of the assets, along with any costs involved in maintaining the assets.
Hopefully you now have a better understanding of the many forms of asset management. There are so many different things that can be defined as assets, thus there are so many different means of asset management. Now that you understand it a bit, you can decide what your assets are and how you can maintain them better in order for them to be more advantageous for you!
Eleven Steps in Buying a Business
Purchasing an established business can be a daunting and complicated process for many individuals. Understanding the steps involved in the acquisition and doing the necessary planning and preparation will enable the buyer to increase their chances for a successful transaction. Following an established and proven process will not only reduce the stress that often comes with chartering new territory but also eliminate many of the risks and unknowns that often derail a business acquisition.
- PERSONAL ASSESSMENT
The first step in buying a business starts with introspection. This process should be a thoughtful and honest examination of the candidates’ strengths and weaknesses, skill set, as well as their likes and dislikes. This analysis will assist in narrowing the selection for the logical and best choice of business enterprise to pursue.
What talents, skills, and experience do you bring to the table and what are the types of businesses that can excel with these attributes behind the helm. Here are a number of questions that the introspection phase should involve:
- What type of business do you want to operate? Is it one where you are the owner/manager or do you prefer to have a management team in place?
- What hours are you available to dedicate to the business? Obviously, owning a small business will never be a 9 to 5 endeavor. Having said that, it will be important to determine the time available to manage the business. Do you prefer a B2B business that operates M-F 8-6pm or are you more flexible and would consider a consumer oriented business that is open late or often over the weekends?
- Are you successful at sales, meeting with clients, and being the face of the business or are you better suited to a managerial role and running the business from behind the scenes with an established sales force in place?
- Are you able to travel and be away from home for several days or do you require a business that keeps you close to the family each day of the week?
- Do you have a background and expertise in the manufacturing of products or is it the service industry or distribution model that is more your forte?
- Do you have any licenses or certifications that qualify you for a certain business? If not, are you prepared to obtain the necessary credentials required for successful ownership if the targeted business requires such certifications?
- What are the things that you really enjoy doing? What are the things that you prefer not to do? The best advice is to start considering businesses in industries that the buyer is passionate about.
These are a few of the questions that will help an individual assess the types of businesses that they are best suited for and assist in narrowing the range of enterprises where the buyers skill set, experience, capabilities and passions can be leveraged.
- DEVELOP INVESTMENT CRITERIA
Now that you have established the type of business that is a ‘good fit’ the next step is to put pen to paper and concisely define your investment criteria. If you will be seeking bank financing it will be important that the investment criteria match your resume or the transferrable skills that you are bringing to the table. The investment criteria will state the following:
- What is the price range of the business that you can afford to buy?
- What is the geographic location for the business you seek to buy?
-
What type of business are you looking for?
- Manufacturing
- Wholesale/Distribution
- Service
- Retail
- Web-based
- What industry should the business be in?
- Management structure (owner managed or management team in place)?
-
Size of business. In terms of:
- Revenues
- Profits/Earnings
- Number of employees
- Number of locations
- Recurring revenue model vs. project based
-
LENDER PREQUALIFICATION
If you plan to use bank financing to acquire a business it is important that you obtain a prequalification before your search process. Not only will this the ‘prequal’ provide you with the data as to how large of a business you qualify to purchase but it will also demonstrate to the business broker and seller that you are a serious buyer. If you are serious about buying a business and will need to obtain financing, receiving a bank prequalification is a required step at some point in time. Therefore, what would be the reason for procrastinating and not having this in place at the outset? There is zero downside and only considerable benefits. Contact your business broker as they will be able to recommend a financial institution that does business acquisition lending for the type of business you are interested in purchasing. This is an area where having the right lender is critical.
- BUSINESS SEARCH (Individual or Retained)
What is the process that you are following to locate and qualify businesses for purchase? Will you be conducting the search on your own or will you utilize the services of a professional business intermediary or broker. There are literally thousands of business for sale at any given moment. A process needs to be established for conducting the search and qualifying businesses. Few of these businesses are of the quality, caliber, and profit level that distinguish them as being best in breed. What have you done to ensure that you will stand out and be given the proper consideration when engaging a broker regarding a business for sale? The business-for-sale marketplace is plagued by unprepared and non-serious buyers inquiring about any enterprise listed for sale. It takes the right preparation, message, and professional team to establish contact and quickly get to the point where the business can be qualified as a legitimate candidate or one that should be dismissed. Too many prospective buyers fall prey to the late business internet search process and clicking on any business that catches their interest. Unfortunately, serious buyers get lost in the field. This is where the prior steps come in handy – having a personal bio, an established investment criteria, as well as a lender preapproval.
- QUALIFICATION
A business that is professionally represented for sale will have a number of documents available for review by prospective buyers (e.g. Financials, Asset list, Business Summary, etc). Buyers will need to execute an NDA in addition to demonstrating that they are qualified both from a financial standpoint as well as an experience standpoint to be considered a serious candidate.
At this stage the buyer should already have completed individual research or have first-hand knowledge on the industry. For those without direct industry experience there are trade magazines for just about any business sector not to mention the wealth of data available on the World Wide Web.
The buyer should have a list of questions already prepared, designed for one purpose – determining if the business meets the majority of elements within the investment criteria. The buyer should understand the value of the business. If the business is priced outside of their financial ability they should not be evaluating the business and wasting anyone’s time, most importantly their own. It will be important for a serious buyer to recognize that there is no such thing as a perfect business and each will have different strengths and weaknesses. Most buyers are seeking businesses with growing revenue, a stable customer base, excellent staff, established policy & procedures, and increasing profits. What are the most important qualities that you are seeking? Ranking the criteria is often helpful when qualifying businesses. Finding a business which meets some but not all of the criteria is more the norm than the exception. In many cases, the buyer may be positioned and experienced to improve certain business aspects that are deficient. Following this approach will also enable the buyer to quickly and efficiently eliminate those businesses which will not be a suitable fit, an endeavor that will save all parties considerable time. A quick no is far better than a slow no for everyone’s sake. Lastly, the buyer should recognize that the better the business is, the more they will be expected to pay.
After the initial information exchange the buyer should prepare a second set of questions based upon the particulars of the specific business. After receiving this information the time has been reached where the buyer knows whether their basic criteria has been met. The buyer is clear on the business valuation, the financials, and the business operations and the seller (through the broker) should be clear on how the candidate will be financing the transaction.
A teleconference should be arranged by the business broker to fill in any gaps of information and to allow specific business questions to be asked by the buyer and answered directly by the seller. Should this interaction satisfy the requirements of all parties a personal meeting and site visit is often arranged. During this meeting the buyer, seller, and broker can discuss the framework for a transaction that will satisfy the needs of each party. Only serious contenders should be involved at this point. Now is not the time to waste anyone’s time as a tire-kicker if the goal is not to proceed. Buyers should be clear that regardless of signing the NDA, data such as names of specific clients will not be divulged, not just at this point, but until the transaction closes.
- LETTER OF INTENT – TERMS SHEET
A Letter of Intent (LOI) and Terms Sheet are typically non-binding documents which are used for one fundamental purpose… to determine if there is a meeting of the minds between the buyer and seller on the price and terms of the sale. The LOI will outline the strategic points of the agreement. Investing time at this stage and preparing a more detailed document will avoid misunderstandings and prevent key terms from being renegotiated later. Some of the broad points that should be addressed include:
- Who is buying the business?
- What is being acquired (Assets, Stock)
- Transaction price and how that money is being paid
- Loan commitment letter date.
- Proposed closing date.
- Is there a consulting agreement and if so, what are the terms?
- What are the contingencies for the transaction to close?
- LOAN COMMITMENT LETTER
With an executed (signed) LOI in hand the buyer will now need to obtain a ‘Loan Commitment Letter’ from the lender. A loan commitment letter is produced by the bank and will confirm that the buyer is approved for financing to acquire the business. The Loan Commitment Letter is generated after a thorough review of both the buyer’s data as well as the target business’ data.
- DUE DILIGENCE
Most business acquisition transactions will require bank funding. The bank will have a proven, structured, and very detailed due diligence process and it is this methodology that the buyer should rely upon when acquiring a business. Why attempt to recreate the wheel? The bank works solely on behalf of the buyer and their fundamental interest is in ensuring that the buyer is acquiring a business that has the required financial framework for the new owner to be successful and positioned to repay the principal and interest on the acquisition loan. The bank will provide a DD checklist that covers a wide variety of documents, including but not limited to the following areas:
- Financial Statements & Tax Returns
- Asset & Inventory List
- AP & AR
- Corporate Books & Records
- Contingent Liabilities
- Sales & Marketing Materials
- Employee Agreements & Benefit Plans
- Equipment, Vehicle, & Property Leases
- Customer and Supplier Contracts or other Agreements
- Insurance Policies
- PURCHASE CONTRACT
The business for sale contract aka Definitive Purchase Agreement (DPA) is typically drafted by the Buyer’s ‘Transaction Attorney’ after the LOI is in place. If the proper care was taken in developing the LOI, the DPA should be a much easier document to produce. In circumstances where the major deal components were not properly negotiated or addressed in the LOI, the DPA becomes much for complicated and a higher risk level is associated with the transaction closing.
Upon execution of the LOI, the DD period commences and the DPA should begin being drafted. The DPA is the binding contract covering all aspects of the transaction. The DPA will cover all assets that are connected to the purchase, including but not limited to:
- Assets/Stock being acquired
- Price, Terms, & Payment
- Representations & Warranties
- Covenants
- Indemnification
- Non-Competition Agreements
- Lease Assignments
- Landlord Consents
- Consulting Agreements
- Asset Allocation
In most transactions the DPA is executed at the closing table but this is not a requirement. In certain circumstances, the buyer and seller will elect to execute this Agreement prior to the actual close.
The DPA is the actual contract that consummates the sale of the business. It will include a number of Schedules and Exhibits detailing all of the terms of the sale. This is a custom Agreement and the level of detail, length, and companion schedules and attachments is predicated on the particular business.
During this stage the buyer should already have their new business entity established (assuming it is not a stock sale), business bank accounts created, insurance policies prepared, merchant credit card accounts (if applicable) in place, etc.
- THE CLOSING
The closing should be the easiest part of the process. Why? Because all of the above steps have been followed diligently by both parties. For business-for-sale transactions the “closing” is simply the process by which both the buyer and seller execute (sign) all of the documents that have already been discussed and agreed to. Having the right transaction team in place from the start (transaction attorney, business broker, and lender) will make this a smooth process. Each of the advisors has their role and when done properly the closing becomes an uneventful step.
- TRANSITION
The terms and conditions of the business transition will vary based upon the type and complexity of the individual business. Obviously, the specifics will have already been spelled out and agreed to in the DPA. For some businesses, a customary 4 week transition period is all that is required. For others, the Seller will assist for an extended period of time, often under an employment or consulting contract. When bank financing is involved, especially the SBA, the Seller is typically restricted to a consulting or employment contract that does not extend beyond 12 months. The transition period is the stage where the seller and new owner implement the change of ownership and how that is communicated to employees, customers, suppliers, etc.
The transition of ownership represents a big change and the goal is (often) to make it as seamless as possible. To be effective, this process must be planned in advance with all stakeholders in agreement
