Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity as per CryptoDep

Let us look at the top 3 Zilliqa ecosystem coins by social activity today as per CryptoDep.

Blox Token (BLOX)

Video game makers may use BLOX to help them incorporate blockchain technology into their products. Knowledge of blockchain technologies like wallets, transaction fees, smart contracts, and so on is required to develop decentralized applications. Users and developers alike will benefit from the BLOX SDK, which promises to make the blockchain easier to understand and utilize. There’s a solid reason why play-to-win video games and NFTs have been so popular recently. Several reasons why a video game developer could wish to include the blockchain in their product.

According to CMC, the Blox Token price today is $0.200740 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,400.02 USD. Blox Token is up 1.79% in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

One of Zilliqa’s primary goals is to provide high throughput and the capacity to process thousands of transactions per second. As a second-layer scaling solution, it uses sharding to address the problem of blockchain scalability and performance. In October 2020, the platform started allowing staking and yield farming and many other decentralized applications.

According to CMC, the Zilliqa price today is $0.114387 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $451,123,272 USD. Zilliqa has been up 4.02% in the last 24 hours.

Lunr Token (LUNR)

LunarCrush’s token, LUNR, serves as a utility token. For cryptocurrency investors, LunarCrush is a social intelligence tool that sifts through a vast amount of publicly available social media data to provide actionable recommendations. It is possible to obtain access to the LunarCrush suite of products, which includes real-time market and social data and notifications, insights, and analytics, for over 3,500 different cryptocurrencies, by owning and staking LUNR.

According to CMC, the Lunr Token price today is $0.581342 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,193,746 USD. Lunr Token is up 0.78% in the last 24 hours.