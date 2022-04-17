Finance
Top 8 Reasons Why You Should List Your Company in the Stock Exchange
Listing or Stock Exchange Listing, as many people call it, is the process of making a transition from a private organization to a publicly-owned entity wherein all or some shares of the company can be traded in the stock exchange. The ability to have the company’s shares traded in the stock exchange is fundamental to an organization’s decision to have the company listed.
Essentially, stock exchange brings the capital providers and the organizations that require capital, together in one marketplace. The stock exchange undertakes this simple yet effective role in many countries and as such, acts as a hub at the core of many countries’ economy. Capital providers earn a Return on Investments (ROI) through capital growth and dividends, thereby increasing the country’s overall wealth. Likewise, the organizations in which the capital providers invest offer and provide employment, thereby driving the company’s economic development. These are just two benefits of having a company listed in the stock exchange but on a more personal side, there are 8 reasons why you should list your company in the stock exchange. Read through and find out what these 8 reasons are:
o Capital Growth
Stock Exchange listing provides opportunities to both the investor and the listing company. The listed company finds a great opportunity to increase its primary capital for market’s organic growth and acquisition funding. On the other hand, the investors investing on the listed company can easily grow their savings through dividends and share price fluctuations.
o Corporate Profile Elevation
Stock Exchange Listing generally raises the public profile of the organization with their customers, investors, suppliers and media. Companies listed in the stock exchange usually become a part of analyst reports and are usually included in the index.
o Improvement in the Company Valuation
Generating an independent valuation becomes possible when a company is listed in the Stock Exchange.
o Institutional Investment
It is easier for an organization to attract institutional investors or other companies who wish to invest on other companies. This simply means availability of both expertise and capital.
o Trading Platform
Many stock exchange companies offer an ideal trading platform for the company’s shares. These companies also give their shareholders a great opportunity to realize the value of their shareholdings, which eventually, can help the company expand its shareholder base.
o Alignment of management/employee interests
The process of compensating the company executives, directors and employees with shares becomes simple, making it easier and more flexible to align the company employees’ interests with the goals and objectives of the organization.
o Reassurance of Suppliers and Customers
The organizations listed in the Stock Exchange generally find improvement in their business and financial strength.
o Exit Strategy for Investors
Stock Exchange listing provides the founders and investors of the company a mechanism to easily exit their investments.
Invest in Shares
Investment in shares or equities has become more popular since the conclusion of banking consolidation in Nigeria. The Nigerian stock market is rated among the best in terms of returns around the world and this is evidence in the average annual returns on investment.
Research shows that forty-two out of four hundred and fifty billionaires in the world got their wealth through stocks and shares and most of them including the first, second and fourth richest man in the world maintain their money through stocks and shares.
You buy ownership into a company when you purchase the common stocks of the company. This gives you the opportunity of increasing your net worth through dividends, bonus issues and capital appreciation. Every investment decisions are sensitive to interest rates.
WHAT IS A STOCK?
A stock is a certificate representing a percentage of ownership in a company and stated as a number of shares. The percentage of ownership will obviously depend upon the number of shares outstanding.So, a share represent your interest as an investor in a company.
21 TIPS FOR SUCCESSFUL EQUITY INVESTMENT
1. Investigate before you invest.
2. Know when to buy. Every stock has its low and high periods. Therefore, you must know when exactly to buy the stocks and make profit.
3. Know when to sell. You know when to sell the stocks you have bought. Do not hold the stocks more than necessary.
4. Know how to use the company news in the media to buy the best stock or sell off the stocks bought.
5. You must understand how the Earning per share affects stocks positively and negatively.
6. Do not do blind investment. You should understand and know why you are investing in the stocks you have chosen to buy. You must be sure of what you are doing.
7. Your investment in the stock market should have capital appreciation and bonus as your major goal. When choosing a stock consider the bonus and price appreciation history of the stock.
8. Know when to enter the market, when to hold and when to exit from the market. Do not let greed make burn your fingers.
9. Do not sell a stock because the price is falling, but sell because you know why the price is falling.
10. Never buy a stock a date after the closure of register. It will not be a wise thing to do.
11. Avoid sentimental buying of stocks. In the stock market, you must rule out sentiment if you must experience success in your deal.
12. As an investor, you must have both short- term and long-term investment.
13. You must diversify your investment. By doing this, you are spreading your risk.
14. You must have this principle of not buying a stock you are not willing to hold for a long period. Make sure every stock you stake your money in, are stocks you can hold for a long period.
15. Have exit strategy. Do not be greedy about it. Exit when you are suppose to. Greed has made many people to have their fingers burnt.
16. Always ensure that the investment you are making at every point will allow sleeping with your eyes close in the night. Ensure you take calculated risk when investing in the market.
17. Always seek expert advise when investing
18. Never follow the crowd to invest. Be sure the stock you are putting your money into is worth it. It is not every public offer you should buy. If you must buy, then you must know why you are buying.
19. Stop dealing with stockbrokers that are not trust worthy.
20. Learn how to use the company financial report to understudy the performance of your stocks.
21. Patience is required in the success of equity investment. Do not be in a hurry to make quick money so as not to have your fingers burnt.
How Google Page Rank Works and Its History
A lot of people are wondering how Google’s Page Rank works. There is also plenty of information about it when you look in the internet. Since almost all website today depends greatly on PR or Page Rank, then it’s about time to know more about how it works and its history.
People often mistake the word “page” as web page. Only few of them know what it really means. Actually, the word PageRank is named after Larry Page, the one behind PR’s famous algorithm. Google’s search engine assigns numerical weight to every website pages. The weight measures each site’s relative importance among other pages. Others called this importance in the eyes of Google. But actually, it’s the link analysis algorithm of Page Rank that does the work.
Though PageRank is Google’s trademark, it wasn’t patented for them. The patent goes for Stanford University. However, Google has exclusive license rights to Page Rank’s patent. And mind you, the shares from Stanford cost $336 million. Yes, Google paid 336 million dollars to Stanford in exchange of the patent used.
The thing that surprises me when doing the research is that PageRank algorithm has 500 million variables and 2 billion terms. Imagine what kind of math genius can formulate such mind blowing algorithm. Even SEO staffs do not know about the formula and how many constraints were put into mind while making it. They just knew that the higher the rank of the site they put their links, the better.
Well, PR is the most popular measurement of website popularity nowadays. I think it deserves what it has now. Otherwise, the one at the top might need some other 600 million variables and 3 billion terms to surpass it. It only shows what fruit can be bore through hard work. PageRank is really of great help and billions of sites wanted to get the highest rank of 10 in order for their sites to be visited and gain more revenue.
How to Prepare for Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy is seen as a fresh start for many people.
Bankruptcy is prominently mentioned in the Constitution. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 4 of the United States Constitution provides:
The Congress shall have Power To… establish… uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States…
Bankruptcy is a necessary option for those with high debt to income ratios. However, it does come with serious consequences. Your credit will be ruined for up to 10 years, the process will cost you atleast 1-2,000$ to file and lenders will be very weary of you. As a Bankruptcy paralegal myself, I would not recommend anyone file for bankruptcy who has less than 10,000$ of debt. Debts can be paid down, negotiated, and so forth without destroying your credit report! However, if you find yourself in the midst of a foreclosure or simply cannot see a foreseeable way to escape, then bankruptcy could be your best option. If you are thinking about this option, consider these 10 strategies.
- Pass the “Means Test”: If you are single and make under $40,000 per year, you will most likely qualify for a chapter 7 bankruptcy. If you are married and your combined income is less than $80,000 per year, you will most likely qualify. Some couples will strategically file for separation during a bankruptcy process in order to reduce their household income, however, the bankruptcy trustee will investigate your living situation to ensure it is a legitimate separation.
- Replevin Orders are often needed to recover property from a debtor, which require the creditor to take you to court. Small items such as toasters, Televisions, or any item that is worth less than $1,000 is often able to be retained if the debtor is brave enough to call the creditor’s bluff. Replevin orders cost money and time. In my years working as Bankruptcy paralegal, it is extremely rare to see any creditor file for a Replevin order on any item worth less than a grand.
- Credit scores can be strengthened after bankruptcy if you obtain a secured credit card and pay it down fast after making small purchases.
- Do not purposefully rack up debts on entertainment(non-essential) items and then immediately file for bankruptcy. Most debts younger than 90 days are generally scrutinized and are considered “fraudulent” debts in many bankruptcy cases.
- Chapter 13 bankruptcies will save your house from being foreclosed upon, however, it will only buy you a few months. If you fail to make payments on your Chapter 13 plan, the foreclosure process starts all over again.
- Chapter 7 bankruptcies will not clear out mortgages and auto loans. Expect to give back those properties after your case has completed unless you enter into a “reaffirmation agreement”.
- Negotiate your reaffirmation agreement with your lawyer or better yet, try to avoid signing into one! See if the creditor will continue taking payments at the same rate as before. Oftentimes, creditors will try to get you to enter into a new agreement with higher rates to benefit themselves.
- Child support is a non-dischargable debt. However, filing for a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy can help you reorganize your child support debt and save you from getting your drivers license suspended.
- Student Loans and owed Tax debt are generally considered non-dischargable. In some rare circumstances, they can be discharged.
- Show up to court! If you don’t get a notice in the mail from your lawyer, call him/her! Missing your court date can cause huge delays and possibly have your case thrown out. It is imperative that before you file for bankruptcy, you save up some personal time off from your employer. The judge doesn’t care about your excuses. If you don’t show up, it takes a lot work from the lawyers, paralegals, and courts to get a new court date. Your lawyer and the paralegals who assist will certainly thank you for making their job much easier!
These are just a few basic tips when it comes to filing for bankruptcy in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases. If you have any additional questions. Feel free to contact me at [email protected]
