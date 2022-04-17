Finance
What Are KYC Forms?
The mutual fund investment market in India is spread all across the country since the past few years. With many new investment avenues and products, the choice remains yours. Moreover, with online mutual funds, beginners are able to deal with their favorite investments in a better way. When it comes to investments, some of the essential factors that you need to keep in mind include returns from investments, types of investments, performance and KYC.
‘Know Your Customer’ KYC is a term used to simply identify the investors and collect required information before they begin their investments. It is a must for all investors and applicants to understand the norms and rules for the same. ‘Know Your Customer’ is international concept where the data collected from the investors is utilized to avoid identity theft, fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. With the help of this form, the financial institutions and banks are able to identify the investors.
Becoming KYC compliant
In the field of mutual fund investments, the importance of KYC cannot be overlooked. When you decide to invest in the mutual funds for the very first time, you need to submit a copy of it along with the investment application forms. An investment application form that is without the KYC acknowledgement is never approved. In order to become a KYC obedient in India, the investors need to submit following documents at CVL which is a secondary part of Central Depository Services Limited:
• PAN Card
• Documents for residential proof like passport, utility bill or a letter from secretory of the housing society
• Fully filled KYC application form
Once you submit all required documents with the investment application form, the financial institution or the bank carries out suitable KYC verification to approve the application. Once the application is approved, you are free to begin your investments by selecting your favorable avenues.
Mutual Funds in India have always proved to be beneficial for all the investors. Considering the investing benefits and wide range of products, even the foreigners prefer to multiply their money with Indian investments. Usually the KYC is applicable for following types of transactions:
• Systematic Investment Plan registrations
• STP registrations along with any STP related products
• Switch transactions or new purchases
• DTP registrations and any products related to DTP
For any existing DTP, STP or SIP registrations and related products, these norms are valid on the acceptance date of request. Existing and new mutual fund investors need to submit their KYC application forms before investing. To help the investors submit the documents, the registration is centralized by KYC registration agencies KRAs that are registered with SEBI. Financial institutions and investment agents offer details information about these norms for the investors. Get online to avail the updates on the ‘Know Your Customer’ norms and understand the investment basics. Contact your financial advisor or the investment agent to better understand all these norms and available investment avenues. Multiply your money with the investment product that matches your personal needs and financial goals.
No Credit Car Loans: Bad Credit, No Problem
If you are looking for a quick and easy car loan, a “no credit car loan” might be a good option. However, you need to know what you are getting yourself into with loans of this type.
No Credit Car Loans – the Background
The plain truth is that obtaining auto loans or any other kind of personal loan, for that matter, is not as simple as it used to be. Large commercial banks don’t want anything to do with personal loans, especially financing new cars. In most cases, people who buy a new car from a dealer wind up financing their loan through the dealership. The dealer will most likely tack additional charges onto the bottom line.
What a Buyer Might Face With No Credit Car Loans
If your credit score is less than perfect you understand that you are facing many restrictions on the type of financing you can realistically get. Lending is a high risk venture. Now more than ever. The lender evaluates your repayment history. Nobody wants to lend money to someone known for defaulting on loans. Those who do, charge more interest and apply more restrictions. More interest equals to more of the money being paid back before you default. How your credit score affects your work ethic is another story. But, it is true. Some employers will not hire you if your credit is bad.
Collateral
Collateral is a good bargaining tool. If you have enough collateral you can buy pretty much anything you want. But, if you have a poor credit history, there is a good chance you don’t have any collateral. A rock and a hard place. Just like when you were a kid. You can’t get a job without experience – you can’t get experience without a job! Likewise, just as the kind-hearted grocer gave you that first break, there are lenders willing to give you a break and help you re-establish your credit and obtain collateral.
Hazards of No Credit Car Loans
Beware of wolves wearing sheep clothing. There are lenders that prey on people with poor credit. They bank on the fact that you might not be all to credit savvy. They count on you not knowing the ins and outs of auto financing. You may be asked to pay astronomical interest in exchange for waiving credit check requirements. You could end up making payments for twenty years without ever actually paying one cent of the principal.
Similarly, you have the “title loan.” You put up your car as collateral and agree to pay back the loan in a very short time. Usually about a week. This is basically legalized loan sharking. If you borrow $200, you pay back in the neighborhood of 3-4 hundred. This may help you buy a second vehicle, but think about it – is a second vehicle really that important? Why not take the bus for a while, save up and buy your second or first vehicle without all the extra charges?
Always carefully read all of the fine print in any kind of financial deal. If a no credit car loan will benefit your financial situation without putting you out on the ledge, then go for it.
Car Loan Calculator – Php Basic Programming
First we will have to create a new PHP file: simplecarloancalculator.php. A PHP file is treated by the web server as a normal HTML file except for the code written inside a php tag.
We start off by creating the car loan calculator HTML form submitting data back to this web page.
Car price:
Term:
Interest rate:
The code above will create a form containing three text boxes and a button.
Car price: ___ Term: ___ Interest rate: ___ [Calculate]
Can be translated to:
When the calculate button is pressed the data in the text boxes will be sent to the page named: simplecarloancalculator.php (the page we have all ready have loaded in our web browser). Our current page simplecarloancalculator.php will be reloaded and we will have access to the data entered into the form in an array named $_POST.
To be able to use the data entered into the car price text box we use $_POST[carPrice], where carPrice is the name used in the form above. Since we in reality are using the PHP code before the form is created we will place the code above the form.
PHP coding
We will start off with two functions and one variable.
isset() – function to test if variable is set [returns true/false].
empty() – function to test if the variable is empty [returns true/false].
$carPrice – variable to store the car price in.
Looks like isset() and empty() are doing pretty much the same but I will soon explain the slightly but very important difference.
Let us examine a code snippet.
if (isset($_POST[‘carPrice’]) && !empty($_POST[‘carPrice’]))
{
$carPrice = check_input($_POST[‘carPrice’]);
}
else
{
$carPrice = 0;
}
isset($_POST[‘carPrice’]) –> If something was posted in texbox named carPrice (will return true even if an empty box was posted).
empty($_POST[‘carPrice’]) –> If nothing is in $_POST[‘carPrice’] (will return true first time the page is loaded).
Combined together the expressions (please notice the ! before empty function) will be evaluated as:
If something was typed in the text box named carPrice and the box was not empty. Variable $carPrice
will be set to that something, otherwise set variable $carPrice to 0.
The same procedure will needed for term and interestRate as well, creating variables $term and $interestRate, but that code will not be repeated here.
Time to do the mathematical work.
We will next create a function taking the three input parameters $totalLoan, $years and $interest. The function will then return the cost per month rounded off to whole dollars.
function calculateMonthlyAmortizingCost($totalLoan, $years, $interest )
{
$tmp = pow((1 + ($interest / 1200)), ($years * 12));
return round(($totalLoan * $tmp) * ($interest / 1200) / ($tmp – 1));
}
Next step will be using our newly created function and passing our variables as arguments.
$monthlyCost = calculateMonthlyAmortizingCost($carPrice, $term, $interestRate);
And we are done! Almost, we need to print the price on the web page. To do that we will use the echo function that outputs text to the web page.
echo($monthlyCost)
The Different Types of Life Insurance Explained
There are numerous companies existing today that offer life insurance policies. Though the crux of the policy (to ensure a safe and sound life of an individual’s survivors as well as to the individual) does not alter yet companies try to differ with each other by making different classifications or bifurcations.
Broadly the life insurance is divided into two parts.
1. Term Life Insurance Policy- Anyone can opt for a term life insurance. This type of policy is basically meant to cover a person’s short term requirements. For instance if the policyholder unfortunately meets with a grave accident, he can claim for the insurance amount. But it also compensates the bereaved in the case of death of a family member. All in all it is a policy that helps in covering potential need for life insurance in the short run.
Term life insurance is usually a renewable and convertible program. It ranges from one to hundred years. If it is a one year program then the cost of its coverage increases after every one year till the time it expires. Generally the expiry is at the age of 75. While if the policy is term to the age of 100 along with cash value it subsequently becomes a part of the insurance for ‘whole life’. Quite often it is noticed that it is cheaper to buy a whole life insurance policy than a non-cash one in value Term 100 policy.
2. Permanent Life Insurance- this is life insurance for the entire life of the individual. The value of this policy increases throughout the time one participates in the program. Terms such as Par and Non-Par are widely used in this context. Par whole life coverage generates dividends that are a partial return of the premium paid for coverage and investment growth. The amount of dividends keeps on changing from annually. On the other hand the non-par whole life insurance policies offer no dividends. The future cash values in these cases are not projected but assured or guaranteed.
o Besides this whole life-quick pay premium policies are also available. In these there is a fixed premium that one has to pay for quit a short interval of time till the time it is entirely paid up. The death benefit in this policy is leveled and paid up at the time the premium ceases.
o Whole life insurance policy can also be fractured in terms of premium payable for 15 years, 20 years and 65 years of age. The terms and conditions in these cases remain more or less the same.
o Universal life insurance policy is meant for people who require a life insurance, have a big marginal tax bracket, have big RRSP and pension contributions, paying a good tax on investment income, want to have an additional future income and have an investment prospect for at least 10 years. These policies are considered to be most difficult of all the insurance contracts.
