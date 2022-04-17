Finance
What Is Your Share of Government Debt?
It’s that time of year where we review the impact of government debt on individual tax payers. It is important to remember who is on the hook for government’s reckless spending binges.
Whenever we hear politicians make campaign promises, they sound like they are spending their money. But government doesn’t have any money, so the only way they can implement their expensive ideas, is to tax their citizens and companies, as that is their only source of revenue.
What is really troubling is that when the US government (and most others) planned their budget for the current fiscal year, they budget to spend more than they knew they will receive in tax revenue. In fact since 1970, the US has only balanced their budget four times. France has not had a balanced budget since 1974.
When governments overspend, they need to fund those deficits by issuing bonds. As the debt keeps rising, more and more of the budget goes to paying the interest on those bonds. Last year the US government spent over $250 billion on just the interest payments to service the Federal debt. They spent over $430 billion if we include the State and Local Government (SLG) securities.
Every election, candidates claim they will not add to the debt, yet except for four years in the past 45 years, every year the US government has significantly added to the debt. In Obama’s eight years in office, the US debt has exploded higher, by almost $10 trillion to $19.86 trillion.
The almost $20 trillion is the official debt figure, but there is also a massive amount of ‘unfunded liabilities’. Future obligations such as Social Security, Medicare, Veteran Affairs, and Federal employee benefits are not funded. The total of those ‘unfunded obligations’ totals over $100 trillion.
Here are the current numbers for the US debt:
1. Official US debt = $19.86 trillion
– debt per citizen = $61,133
– debt per taxpayer = $166,240
2. Total unfunded liabilities = $104 trillion
– liability per citizen = $320,749
– liability per taxpayer = $872,205
Add it all up and each taxpayer’s share of the national debt,and the ‘unfunded liabilities’ = $1,038,445. That’s is not a misprint. Each taxpayer’s share of the debt is over $1 million!
And every year that the government spends more that they have, adds to these totals. When the government spends, it is the taxpayer who must cover the costs.
Stay tuned!
Accounts Receivable Management – Steps Involved
Accounts Receivable or the AR process is the key to receive payments from customers. Businesses use it to manage the cash inflow and their collection process for the good or services they have already sold.
To be able to handle the AR efficiently it is important that your Finance and accounting team knows the keys to handle each and every step effectively. They also have to be capable of collecting payments on time and innovating and developing latest strategies. They should also be upbeat when it comes to the best practices about maximizing their cash flow. Further they need to have a thorough knowledge of all aspects of AR, cash application, contact administration, collections and credit management to be able to operate in a holistic manner.
According to some research results the receivables constitute 2/5th to 1/3rd of the total balance sheet and yet most companies end up not managing this process effectively. The risk management is often not proportionate to the importance, even though it significantly affects the bottom line of all businesses irrespective of their segment, domain or any other factor.
The AR processes are actually important because, they affect the entire cash flow of the company. Further they also can become a bottleneck for the entire bookkeeping and ledger processes. So, it is often preferable that a business constantly monitors.
The process has multiple steps like:
- Credit decisions
- Billing and Bill Distribution
- Receipting, Allocations and Reconciliations
- Collections
- Dispute Management
- Bad Debt
Credit Decisions – This step includes checking whether or not the prospective customer has sufficient credit worth to get the products or services supplied to him under an account arrangement.
Bill Distribution and Billing – This happens after the services / goods have been provided to the client. The customer usually completes the payment once the invoice is generated, but at times they also pay when they are ready to.
Receipting, Allocations and Reconciliations – This step is handled by an AR Officer. They identify a payment that’s deposited into the bank account of the supplier. Then they receipt it into the system, and allocate the payment to the relevant invoice. Following this is the reconciliation to make sure that it is a correct payment.
Collections – All invoices that are unpaid or short paid are identified by the collections officer at any given date. This might also include sending reminders to the customer and receiving the payments as and when, or as per the company / business policy.
Disputes Management – Typically, this step is managed between the collections officer and the customer, if the clients / customers dispute an invoice or a bill. However, in some businesses (largely B2C models), there can be dedicated dispute handling teams.
Bad Debts – Any debt is observed for a certain time frame or a date. If a debt reaches beyond this debt and / or is disputed and no mutual resolution is agreed upon (to the satisfaction of the supplier), then the bad is put into the bad debt category.
FHA Home Loan Information – Buying A Home With Help From The Government
The federal government wants to help you buy a home. They see it as a way to improve the economy, provide a stable tax base, and help grow communities. To encourage homeownership, the federal government backs loans for those who might have trouble qualifying for a conventional loan.
Loans For Low To Moderate Income Buyers
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA), an agency of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provides several mortgage loan programs for low to moderate income home buyers. FHA loans offer market rates with a lower down payment requirement.
FHA loans require a minimum down payment of 3%, cash to close the loan, and an acceptable credit score. Closing costs can be part of the loan amount, and credit score requirements vary with programs.
To apply for a FHA loan, you must submit an application with a HUD approved lender. Most traditional lenders already are approved by HUD.
Loans For Veterans
Loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are available to most veterans and service persons. Usually these types of loans do not require a down payment and have more favorable loan terms. VA loans do not have a maximum amount, but lenders typically limit the loan amount to $359,650, the conforming rate.
To apply for this type of loan, you must be qualified by the VA. Once they approve your application and verify your qualifications, they will issue you a certificate which you present to a traditional mortgage lender as part of your application paperwork.
Loans For Rural Residents
The Department of Agriculture also backs loans through its Rural Housing Service (RHS). RHS loans require no down payments, but you must be able to afford monthly mortgage payments and have an acceptable credit history.
RHS also offers direct loans to low income family, those with income 80% or less than the area’s average income and cannot get credit from financing companies. These mortgage loans can be extended to 38 years and require no down payment.
Apply For Government Assistance
Government mortgage loan programs enable you to avoid mortgage insurance and secure financing to buy a home. These programs are offered through traditional lenders, which can easily be found online.
To view our list of recommended lenders online for government backed mortgage
financing, visit this page: Recommended Lenders For Government Backed Loans.
Better Ways for Sellers to Block Use of Stolen Cards
Research suggests that although credit card fraud is a major problem, it actually affects only a tiny percentage of online purchases. It is foolish indeed to apply a “one-size-fits-all” method that has unintended adverse consequences. Therefore, a balance should surely apply between caution and practicality.
In another article, I ranted about sellers insisting on paying a few cents into a buyer’s bank as a means of preventing use of stolen credit cards. That can be highly irritating for the buyer because it implies fraud but it also delays the shipping, one or other of which potentially prompting the customer to cancel the order and never return. For some sellers, anything other than that automated method may be rejected because “it takes too much time”, don’t have the staff to do it”, “not the way we do things here” and so on.
What will be proposed in this article requires more effort, attention to detail and probably a change of mindset. However, the techniques will work to help protect against fraud, without offending and/or losing a valid customer.
Orders that should cause concern
- Start by checking in your own record of “suspect orders.” (see below) I f a buyer’s details appear in those records with details of what actions was taken, you are well on the way to eliminating a potential problem and can deal with it appropriately.
- Be cautious if the billing and delivery addresses are different. However, there may be perfectly valid reasons, especially if the billing is to a PO Box number but the goods are wanted to a physical address. In this author’s opinion and despite the advice from the banks, automatic rejection of orders with PO Box number addresses is just another way to annoy the customer – unless a very good explanation is provided for this policy.
- It should be mandatory for all customer orders to include a contact phone number as well as an email address, so if anything looks dodgy, a phone call to the buyer is easily possible. Failure to connect or a connection to some bizarre voice message will be an obvious warning sign. Another method is to use “reverse number” software to see if there is a match. If not then by all means query the order. (this solution is available online)
- Buyers using dodgy-looking email addresses should be regarded as fraudulent. Most honest persons will have something readily identifiable in their address, meaning a personal name or a business name. Of course, the seller can and should promptly send a simple message requesting confirmation that the order was placed by that person. Then watch to see if your message bounces or if there is no response. If the address referred to a business, it is simple to search for that business on the web. If not found, there is reason to be suspicious.
How to make the query
Have someone with a pleasant manner make a phone call to the buyer. While the contact could be done by email, the personal touch is far more likely to get positive results and provides a far greater opportunity to assess the situation without offending a legitimate buyer.
- A sensible reason for the query MUST be provided. Any reasonable person will understand if the query is (a) prompt, (b) polite, (c) devoid of any adverse inference and WITHOUT insinuating that a problem applies to this particular customer.
- A small “white lie” seems perfectly appropriate. Rather that say anything that may be construed as an accusation, it would be better to say “we are having a problem with our systems and though no fault of yours we cannot process your payment.” “Do you have a different card or could you please pay by bank transfer?”
- Any hostile answer will raise the “red flag” and allow the seller to decline the order for “technical reasons and with regret.”
- Always ask for the name of the customer’s bank. Someone using a stolen card is unlikely to know the answer.
- For high value transactions, request a “verification check” This is a service operated by VISA and Mastercard where the customer has a password authorised by their bank. It does require the buyer to sign up for this but a legitimate buyer is unlikely to decline.
Keep records
Nothing more complicated than a simple E XCEL file (or any other spreadsheet or a database) is needed to maintain a record of suspect orders. It will take only a minute or two to enter the details. The suggested fields are as follows:
The date of the order
Buyer’s name
Buyer’s phone number
Buyer’s email address
Requested delivery address
Item ordered
Credit card number, expiry date and CCV number
Reason given for query
Result (order processed OR declined)
Excel allows searches on any of these fields to make it easy to identify any repeated attempt
Share your concerns
In obvious cases of potential fraud:
- Report them to your bank. They will have the professional staff to investigate further, also to protect you in the event of funds being stolen from you.
- Report the matter to the card issuing company
- In extreme cases, also report the matter to police.
Keep reading
This article attempts to offer practical advice from the perspective of retaining honest customers. More on investigation and prevention techniques may be found on numerous Internet sites.
