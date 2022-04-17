What to Look For When Buying Truck Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

In order to get the most reliable coverage for your money, it is important to have a basic understanding of truck insurance. The following information should give you an understanding not only of the purpose of truck insurance, but the factors that you should be aware of that will indicate a good commercial truck insurance company.

History of Insurance

Insurance coverage has always been a method of protecting property owners. One of the first insurance programs started in the United States was established in 1752 by Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia. This company existed to cover fire damage to homes.

Since that time, insurance companies have come to cover a broad range of property classifications, from homes to vehicles and beyond. Contrary to most other countries, insurance in the United States has been subject to greater degrees of deregulation over the years. It is the responsibility of each state government to provide oversight for insurance practices. Names of these oversight agencies may vary, but they are usually known as the Department of Insurance or Insurance Department.

Basic coverages

Primary Liability: This is commercial truck insurance coverage mandated by state and federal agencies. Primary Liability covers the cost of damages that the insured driver is responsible for. This is often a set dollar amount.

Physical Damage: This policy covers damages to your truck and trailer. These damages may be the result of collision, storm, windstorm, fire, theft, earthquake, flood, or vandalism to your truck. Rates are usually determined by the value of the insured equipment and coverage is usually a percentage of that value.

Trailer Interchange: Under a trailer interchange agreement, drivers are responsible for damages or loss of trailers and equipment owned by another party. Trailer Interchange coverage covers costs incurred under these agreements.

Motor Truck Cargo: This cargo insurance protects the driver from costs incurred by the damage or loss of freight. The type of Cargo hauled is usually the determining factor for Motor Truck Cargo insurance rates.

Non-Trucking Liability: This is a limited liability insurance for drivers permanently leased to an ICC regulated carrier. It covers damages to the truck and equipment during periods when the driver is not dispatched by the carrier, such as having the vehicle cleaned. When the driver is dispatched, they would be covered by a Primary Liability insurance.

ICC Authority: Interstate Operating Authority is permission granted by the federal agency, the Office of Motor Carrier Safety, for the transport of regulated freight crossing state lines. All vehicles whose drivers seek employment for the interstate transportation of regulated freight must have Interstate Operating Authority.

Why you need insurance coverage for your truck & cargo

Aside from the fact that commercial truck insurance is a requirement, it is important to have the most coverage available. America’s highways can be dangerous places. The sheer size of the vehicles operated in freight traffic dramatically increases the odds of damages to or resulting from the operation of these vehicles.

In the end, purchasing truck insurance is about protecting yourself in the event of fiscal liability resulting from accidents, acts of nature, loss of freight, and so on. The high values of trucks and cargoes are far beyond the scope of most operators to handle on their own. Having a commercial truck insurance policy to take on this burden is imperative for a successful shipping business.

How to Seek an Insurance Company

To begin with, it is important to know which companies operate in your area. The easiest way to access this information is through your state’s Department of Insurance. They will also have information about the history of these companies that will be beneficial in making a decision as to which company you will purchase insurance from.

There are some basic questions that should be asked about each company for comparison:

How long has the company been in business and how long has it specialized in truck insurance?

Does the company have strong financial backing and underwriting? This information is usually publicly displayed on websites and in business plansHow do the rates of insurance coverage compare to the amount of coverage? Using this information to compare policies and providers against each other will enable you to have a sense of the value that each policy holds.

Finally, how is the company rated by established insurance rating firms? These ratings are often advertised in the literature of insurance companies. If you would like to do your own research, the Department of Insurance for your state will also have this information.