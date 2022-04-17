Finance
What to Look For When Buying Truck Insurance
In order to get the most reliable coverage for your money, it is important to have a basic understanding of truck insurance. The following information should give you an understanding not only of the purpose of truck insurance, but the factors that you should be aware of that will indicate a good commercial truck insurance company.
History of Insurance
Insurance coverage has always been a method of protecting property owners. One of the first insurance programs started in the United States was established in 1752 by Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia. This company existed to cover fire damage to homes.
Since that time, insurance companies have come to cover a broad range of property classifications, from homes to vehicles and beyond. Contrary to most other countries, insurance in the United States has been subject to greater degrees of deregulation over the years. It is the responsibility of each state government to provide oversight for insurance practices. Names of these oversight agencies may vary, but they are usually known as the Department of Insurance or Insurance Department.
Basic coverages
Primary Liability: This is commercial truck insurance coverage mandated by state and federal agencies. Primary Liability covers the cost of damages that the insured driver is responsible for. This is often a set dollar amount.
Physical Damage: This policy covers damages to your truck and trailer. These damages may be the result of collision, storm, windstorm, fire, theft, earthquake, flood, or vandalism to your truck. Rates are usually determined by the value of the insured equipment and coverage is usually a percentage of that value.
Trailer Interchange: Under a trailer interchange agreement, drivers are responsible for damages or loss of trailers and equipment owned by another party. Trailer Interchange coverage covers costs incurred under these agreements.
Motor Truck Cargo: This cargo insurance protects the driver from costs incurred by the damage or loss of freight. The type of Cargo hauled is usually the determining factor for Motor Truck Cargo insurance rates.
Non-Trucking Liability: This is a limited liability insurance for drivers permanently leased to an ICC regulated carrier. It covers damages to the truck and equipment during periods when the driver is not dispatched by the carrier, such as having the vehicle cleaned. When the driver is dispatched, they would be covered by a Primary Liability insurance.
ICC Authority: Interstate Operating Authority is permission granted by the federal agency, the Office of Motor Carrier Safety, for the transport of regulated freight crossing state lines. All vehicles whose drivers seek employment for the interstate transportation of regulated freight must have Interstate Operating Authority.
Why you need insurance coverage for your truck & cargo
Aside from the fact that commercial truck insurance is a requirement, it is important to have the most coverage available. America’s highways can be dangerous places. The sheer size of the vehicles operated in freight traffic dramatically increases the odds of damages to or resulting from the operation of these vehicles.
In the end, purchasing truck insurance is about protecting yourself in the event of fiscal liability resulting from accidents, acts of nature, loss of freight, and so on. The high values of trucks and cargoes are far beyond the scope of most operators to handle on their own. Having a commercial truck insurance policy to take on this burden is imperative for a successful shipping business.
How to Seek an Insurance Company
To begin with, it is important to know which companies operate in your area. The easiest way to access this information is through your state’s Department of Insurance. They will also have information about the history of these companies that will be beneficial in making a decision as to which company you will purchase insurance from.
There are some basic questions that should be asked about each company for comparison:
How long has the company been in business and how long has it specialized in truck insurance?
Does the company have strong financial backing and underwriting? This information is usually publicly displayed on websites and in business plansHow do the rates of insurance coverage compare to the amount of coverage? Using this information to compare policies and providers against each other will enable you to have a sense of the value that each policy holds.
Finally, how is the company rated by established insurance rating firms? These ratings are often advertised in the literature of insurance companies. If you would like to do your own research, the Department of Insurance for your state will also have this information.
How to Be a Financially Savvy Medicare Supplement Policyholder
With all the joys of the holidays upon us, sometimes it’s difficult to be bothered with evaluating your health insurance. Heck, it can be downright annoying to have agents calling you a few days before a large family get-together. However, I would like to stress the importance of staying tuned in to what you are spending on your health insurance. You’ve seen the Geico commercials, right? Switch now, save big! While I don’t sell car insurance, this same strategy applies to most insurance. My article is a wake-up call for those who own Medicare Supplement policies. Below, I will discuss my acronym, CAP, standing for 3 features of Medicare Supplement insurance that will help you in evaluating your policy’s competitiveness.
The first letter in my acronym is “C,” which stands for Carrier. What carrier is your policy with? This matters. Even though Medigap plans are standardized, carriers can charge different rates, in different zip codes. For example, in my zip code, a local carrier is the most competitive, however a few zip codes north, this same carrier has higher, less competitive rates. The bottom line? Call an agent to see if the carrier you’re with is the top dog in your zip code– you may have to call several agents to get the right answer.
“A” stands for Age of Policy. How long have you owned this particular policy?
Want to hear something terrifying? I just got off the phone with a senior who has had the same Medigap plan for over 20 years.
It kills me when I hear someone say “I’ve had the same policy for years,” in a prideful way.
Each year, your rates increase, despite your continued good health. Every few years it is financially savvy to get your rates compared with other carrier rates in your zip code. If you purchased a policy with a top carrier in your area, you may have to wait 3-5 years before switching becomes worthwhile. Although, what I have found, is that many people get smuckered into policies with carriers who are not the most competitive, leaving these policyholders unaware of how much they could be saving if they had chosen the right carrier. How can you make sure this doesn’t happen to you? Shop around, use the power of consumerism to ensure you acquire the best policy.
“P” stands for Plan Type. Many people purchase a Plan F, because it is most comprehensive in its coverage. However, some people have never heard a single word about the other plan types available. For example, Plan G is identical to Plan F with the exception that it does not include the Part B deductible of $147 (2013-2014). Many people switch from Plan F to Plan G and end up saving hundreds, even with the $147 factored into the equation.
Now it is time to evaluate your Medicare Supplement policy. Please utilize my acronym when deciding if your policy is still competitive– or if you are purchasing a policy for the first time, this same acronym can help you make sure you purchase the best policy in your area! That gentleman I spoke with might save over $1,000/year by switching– how much could you save? It’s definitely worth finding out!
Why Flood Insurance Is Separate From Homeowner’s Insurance
Most homeowners insurance policy’s do not include coverage for flood insurance. As a result homeowners generally need to get a second policy if they wish to insure for the risk of flood from rising water. This brings up the question of why insurance company’s do not include flood coverage?
The primary reason is that a major storm can produce billions of dollars in flooding damage. The risk is so great that most insurance carriers are not willing to offer that coverage. A good example is that when hurricane IKE hit in 2008 the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) paid more than 44,000 flood claims totaling over 2 billion dollars in Texas alone. A more recent example is hurricane Sandy in 2012 where flood policy losses are estimated to be more than 12 billion dollars.
Another reason hazard insurance policy’s do not usually offer flooding coverage is that insurance carriers are reluctant to compete for business with the federal government’s NFIP program. Especially since the government program has been in effect selling the NFIP pollicy’s at such a low cost that the program has racked up billions in losses.
The National Flood Insurance Program was created by the federal government in 1968. Public demand for a government flood insurance program started in the early 1960s. Widespread flooding along the Mississippi River resulted in most private insurance company’s exiting the market for flooding insurance. The vast majority of flood policy’s are now issued with the NFIP.
In my state of Texas there are actually some homeowners policy that do include flood coverage. However this is mostly for mobile homes, and carriers typically only offer flooding coverage in areas at low risk on floods.
Historically the NFIP has offered flood policy’s at a cost below the true cost of providing the coverage. Taxpayers have been subsidizing the low rates offered by the NFIP. However the large losses from the NFIP are resulting in pressure to make the program more self supporting. In 2012 the Biggert-Watters reform act was passed. This made some changes that resulted in higher costs for many NFIP policy’s. There is a very good chance that NFIP rates will continue to rise as the government tries to reduce losses from the program. As the cost of government flood policy’s rise, it then becomes more likely that private insurers may begin offering some flood coverage with their hazard policy’s in the future.
Be Ice Safe: Bring a Helmet to the Ice Rink
Gliding across the ice, with the cool wind whipping across a skater’s face is an exhilarating feeling. One push propels a skater down the glistening, snowy surface. Worrying about a head injury is far from a beginner skater’s mind, as many participants are not aware of the possibility of head injury from ice skating. The goals of this article are: (1) To raise awareness about potential head injury from ice skating and (2) To promote the use of helmets in beginner Learn to Skate classes and public sessions.
Common responses from skating professionals are: “It doesn’t happen that often” or “I’ve never seen it happen at my rink.” However, statistics show that ice skating has one of the highest rates of emergency room visits for traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The Facts
· Centers for Disease Control (2011) analyzed more than 173,000 emergency room visits for concussions and other traumatic brain injuries in sports and recreation in children under age 19 years.
· More than thirty categories of sports and recreation head injuries were examined. Most sports demonstrated 2-7% annual emergency room visits.
· Ice skating reported one of the highest instances of emergency room visits for TBI.
· TBI from Ice Skating are at 11.4% with more than 1,600 cases annually.
Instituting helmet policies in sports proves to be a divisive and controversial issue. Insurance companies strongly urge skating facilities to post a warning potential of risks at the entrance of the buildings. Further, they recommend facilities do not offer helmets for rent, as proper fitting, equipment inspection, and disinfection lies in the hands of the helmet owner, not necessarily the end user. However, people visiting ice skating rinks are not well-informed about the potential risks of the activity before arrival. Once they arrive at the rink, customers are generally unwilling to go home to get a helmet, or go to a store to purchase a helmet. If provided with background knowledge, ahead of their visit, guests will have the opportunity to bring safety equipment from home. The choice would lie in the consumer’s hands. Accident data supports the need to make this change. The first step is educating recreational participants through a public awareness campaign.
Purpose and Standards of Helmets
Helmets protect the head by reducing the rate at which the skull and the brain are accelerated and decelerated during an impact, effectively acting as a shock absorber between the force of the impact and the brain. By spreading concentrated forces of impact over the protective foam, and thus spreading the force over the wearer’s scalp and skull, a good helmet provides the brain extra time and space needed to reduce injury. Instead of the impact concentrating on one point, it is spread across the wearer’s head.
Most helmets are made of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam with a hard plastic shell. The shell is designed to slide on rough surfaces and hold the foam together after initial impact. Upon impact, the polystyrene liner of the helmet crushes thereby dissipating energy over a wider area. Similar to a shipping carton, the outer box may dent, but the EPS foam “packing peanuts” protect the contents of the box from breaking. Once the foam in a helmet is crushed, it does not recover, therefore a new helmet should be purchased.
The sponge pads inside a helmet are for comfort and fit, not for impact protection. When purchasing a helmet, the person who will be wearing it should be present when making the purchase to insure the helmet fits properly. Helmets have different levels of protection and are rated for levels of impacts and forces. The helmet ratings are determined by its ability to absorb and dissipate the energy of an impact – regardless of the person’s speed. Cycling, skiing, ice hockey, and football have made changes in safety guidelines based on the trends and statistics of head injuries in their sports.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission offers guidelines for the type of helmet to wear for different activities. Although a helmet standard does not exist specifically for ice skating, until such standards are written, wearing one of the listed types of helmets may be preferable to wearing no helmet at all. For ice skating, the recommended helmets are: ASTM F1447; Snell B-90A, B-95, N-94.
Positive Effect of Sports Involvement
An ice skating rink is a place for children and adults to visit on a regular basis, during their leisure time, to engage in positive, fun exercise. This may not mean becoming an expert skater, but becoming competent on the ice that he/she can have a positive social experience and “Be Ice Safe.” In order for this to happen, the participants should learn to skate safely and with the proper technique. Once the skill is learned, he/she will continue to return to the facility with their friends. Having a positive place to go during leisure time provides people with a fun, progressive outlet to relieve stress.
Conclusion and Recommendations
Data supports the need to promote ice safety, similar to pool safety and bicycle safety campaigns. Here are the steps:
· Formally adopt a helmet standard for ice skating in conjunction with the Consumer Products Safety Commission, ASTM, and Snell;
· Develop campaign partners in corporations, non-profit organizations, and the State/Local governments;
· Educate ice-rink industry professionals including coaches and rink management
· Include helmet language guidelines in codes of conduct and liability waivers;
· Enlist the assistance of celebrity ice skaters to bring awareness to the effort;
· Engage in a media campaign including television, radio, print & social media public service announcements;
· Offer helmet informational fliers and marketing tables at Learn to Skate and public sessions at local ice rinks
Support from professional coaches and rink staff are key to the success of the campaign, as they can spread the Be Ice Safe message around their ice rinks. Reducing the incidents of head injury will improve the overall safety of the sport. As safety improves, more people will participate in the sport of ice skating.
