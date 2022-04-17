Finance
Why Insurance Agencies Should Create Insurance Website Resource Libraries
Your insurance agency likely has many things of value to offer, and probably wants to share at least some of these things with prospects and clients. If so, your agency should consider creating a compelling Insurance Agency Website Resource Library. Website resource libraries provide a great opportunity for businesses, by providing a cost-effective platform to share information which can attract prospects, and improve client retention.
What is a Website Resource Library?
Think of an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library as a content hub, consisting of documents, templates, resource links, digital tools, FAQs, marketing materials and other important information. The goal of this insurance content hub is to improve information sharing with employees, clients and prospects.
Types of Content Used
There are hundreds of content types that might be offered in an Insurance Agency Website Resource Library, ranging from best practices recommendations to marketing collateral. Let’s review some of the more traditional content types that an insurance agency might offer in their library. These include, but are not limited to:
- Best Practices (risk, damage prevention, healthcare compliance, etc.)
- Blog Posts
- Case Studies
- Claims Forms
- Educational Articles
- FAQs
- Important Website Links
- Infographics
- Insurance Forms
- News
- Product Brochures
- Regulatory Updates
- Social Media Profiles (and Groups)
- Videos and Recorded Webinars
These are just a few types of the content that can be shared with employees, clients and prospects. A website resource library allows insurance agencies and brokers to decide what content they want shared, and helps them organize how they want to share this content.
Improving Your Content Organization
Resource libraries help agencies better organize all of their content. In some ways, it acts as a forcing function. By creating a central repository, it’s faster and easier for employees to locate and add content, as they know where to go to find the content, while making it easier to add or post. Rather than searching through server folders, or visiting multiple pages across your website (assuming the content they need has even been posted), employees can find everything quickly, in one easy to search digital venue. For client specific content, or content that contains some of your “secret sauce”, you can require a password, for those specific files, or split your library between prospect (for general content) and client accessible content.
Benefits of a Resource Library
- Allows the agency to showcase their expertise
- Can be used to extend your brand
- Easier to find, search and access information
- Helps Producers access and share your marketing materials
- Improved website stickiness
- It can help you grow your opt-in email list
- Makes it easy to share information on social media
- Motivates agency employees to produce more, quality contentâ€‹
If your agency has not yet created an Insurance Website Resource Library, consider adding this initiative to next year’s marketing plan. Those agencies which lack the internal resources to create this library, can consider outsourcing this initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
How To Buy The Right Car Insurance Policy For Your Family
The insurance industry is an incredibly large industry. There are billions of dollars worth of policies being sold in this industry every single year. The sheer size of this industry makes it difficult for consumers to find the right policies for their families. If you are having a hard time sifting through the jungle of information available to consumers in the Tennessee car insurance industry today, you should certainly read this guide.
When buying auto insurance, you should first seek out professional advice. Once you are consulting with a professional financial planner or insurance broker, you can start to lay out a plan to follow. Your plan should incorporate the amount of protection you require and the budget you are working with.
Financial planners and insurance brokers can help you estimate the amount of protection you require by reviewing your personal financial situation. Also, they can ask you questions about the amount of security you need to feel comfortable.
Once the amount of security you require has been established, you can start searching for the best deals. If you consulted with an insurance broker, you can simply ask them which policies on the market today meet their minimum security requirements.
These professionals may also guide you towards the most affordable policies that meet your minimum requirements too. Brokers generally work with a set amount of partners though, so you should watch out for brokers that simply want to profit from your purchase at this point.
If you were unable to find the right policy by consulting with a professional adviser, you should start searching for a policy that meets your budget and personal security requirements. You can review hundreds of policies online in an instant by using insurance comparison websites. These websites work with multiple partners to help consumers find the best policies available in the industry.
Once you have found a policy that suits your personal preferences, you should contact the company offering that policy. By contacting the company directly, you can inquire about any special deals they may be offering. Many companies offer discounts to good drivers and good students.
While you are talking directly to a Tennessee car insurance company, you should also adjust the terms that apply to your policy to make your policy more affordable. By adjusting the deductible attached to your insurance, you may be able to reduce the monthly cost of your policy by as much as 40 percent.
The Progressive Insurance Company Background and Success Story
Progressive Insurance Company is in the news. Why? Only because of their Progressive insurance commercial which has this great looking brunette playing Flo, the store’s cashier.
Without Flo, or Stephanie Courtney, would people outside of the US, and even those in the US, even start reading more about Progressive Insurance Company?
It’s absolute brilliance on the part of Progressive to highlight the girl. People from all over the world are now familiar with this company halfway around the globe from them. If the intention of Progressive Insurance Company is to go global, they are definitely doing their marketing in a most innovative and subtle manner.
And so, for the benefit of all those unfamiliar with company, but tremendously in love with Flo, here’s a little bit of background … on Progressive auto company.
Progressive Insurance Company is an auto insurance firm that reviews auto insurance from other providers against their own. They provide a comparative analysis for insurance on motorcycles, RVs, trucks, cars, and just about anything else you can get insurance on.
Started in 1937, today’s number 1 auto insurance website was created by Joseph Lewis and Jack Green. Their dream was to be able to provide affordable security and insurance to automobile owners. They were the first to ever offer installment payment schemes to their customers. This was an innovative way to protect vehicle owners in a way that was inexpensive and affordable.
After almost 15 years, they were so successful, they were able to upgrade their offices and move to the center of Cleveland. The growth of Progressive has been steady and amazing. Steady because they were able to withstand any outside threats in the industry, and amazing because they just kept improving their system, never stopping once in their dream to be Americans most reliable insurance company.
Today, Progressive Insurance Company is continues to be a driving force in the auto insurance business. Their motto, offer the customers the products and services they want – when they want it.
Save Money on Auto Insurance, Business Insurance, Health Insurance
These days insurance have been swarming the four corners of the United States. Whether we like it or not, insurance is a need. Why? There is no denying the fact that one disaster can have a devastating effect on a firm, a family and an individual. It can be damage, bankruptcy and death to name a few. What are the factors that we should consider and how can we know the insurance that we need.
CAR/AUTO INSURANCE
One has to consider the purpose of owning it whether for personal use, for public transport use like a private taxi, or use for transportation of goods and industrial materials. Age is also a major consideration. Old vehicles pay a higher premium than new ones. The type and model of the vehicle has a major role also. When buying car/auto insurance online, there are sites that provide automated tools. They’re using an auto coverage analyzer where you have to answer a few question about your financial standing, automobile condition, etc. From this information it will generate what category of coverage you need.
BUSINESS INSURANCE
There are insurance companies which have policies that combine protection for all major property and liability risks in one package. But you could also go with a separate coverage which is called a business owner’s policy (BOP). For protection against flood damage, find out if your office is in the flood zone-area. And if so, you must go for a policy that provides coverage against flood. Special Earthquake Insurance Policy or Commercial Property Earthquake Endorsement can cover you if you live in an earthquake-prone area. However, its policies have different deductibles. Meanwhile, Business Interruption insurance, reimburses you for the lost income during a shutdown only applies to damage covered under this policy. On the other hand, Terrorism Risk Insurance Act 2002 covers loss due to any terrorism only for those businesses that have this coverage. Injuries and deaths due to acts of terrorism are exceptions in worker’s compensation.
HEALTH INSURANCE
With health insurance, you protect yourself and your family in case you need medical care that could be very expensive. If you have insurance, many of your costs are covered by a third-party payer (insurance company/employer), not by you.
KINDS OF HEALTH INSURANCE
Group Insurance
Most Americans get health insurance through their jobs or are covered because a family member has insurance at work. Group insurance is generally the least expensive kind. In many cases, the employer pays part or all of the cost.
Some employers offer only one health insurance plan. Some employers offer a choice of plans. These are:
a) Fee-for-Service
Insurance companies pay fees for the services provided to the insured people covered by the policy. This type of health insurance offers the most choices of doctors and hospitals. You can choose any doctor you wish and change doctors any time. You can go to any hospital in any part of the country. The insurer only pays for part of your doctor and hospital bills.
b) Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)
Health maintenance organizations are prepaid health plans. As an HMO member, you pay a monthly premium. In exchange, the HMO provides comprehensive care for you and your family, including doctors’ visits, hospital stays, emergency care, surgery, lab tests, x-rays, and therapy.
c) Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)
The preferred provider organization is a combination of traditional fee-for-service and an HMO. Like an HMO, there are a limited number of doctors and hospitals to choose from. When you use those providers (sometimes called “preferred” providers, other times called “network” providers), most of your medical bills are covered.
Individual Insurance
If your employer does not offer group insurance, or if the insurance offered is very limited, you can buy an individual policy. You can get fee-for-service, HMO, or PPO protection. But you should compare your options and shop carefully because coverage and costs vary from company to company. Individual plans may not offer benefits as broad as those in group plans.
Tips when shopping for individual insurance:
o Shop carefully. Policies differ widely in coverage and cost. Contact different insurance companies, or ask your agent to show you policies from several insurers so you can compare them.
o Make sure the policy protects you from large medical costs.
o Read and understand the policy. Make sure it provides the kind of coverage that’s right for you. You don’t want unpleasant surprises when you’re sick or in the hospital.
o Check to see that the policy states: the date that the policy will begin paying (some have a waiting period before coverage begins), and what is covered or excluded from coverage.
o Make sure there is a “free look” clause. Most companies give you at least 10 days to look over your policy after you receive it. If you decide it is not for you, you can return it and have your premium refunded.
o Beware of single disease insurance policies. There are some polices that offer protection for only one disease, such as cancer. If you already have health insurance, your regular plan probably already provides all the coverage you need. Check to see what protection you have before buying any more insurance.
