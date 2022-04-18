Connect with us

Blockchain

$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend

Published

49 seconds ago

on

$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend
Bitcoin News
  • BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse.
  • The outflow might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

There has been an outflow of more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin from one of the world’s most reputable crypto exchanges. In the face of a falling cryptocurrency market, the $1.2 billion that left Coinbase might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

Bears Domination Continues

Despite the decreasing supply, a “capitulation event” might still occur, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet like in prior market cycles. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level as the cryptocurrency sell-off deepened. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

12 Billion Worth Bitcoin BTC Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen more than 3%, dropping below $39,000 and a one-month low. Concerns about increasing inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening are putting pressure on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. As a result, according to experts, it’s expected to drop considerably lower, probably below $35,000, despite some reprieve from selling in the immediate term.

BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse, according to crypto expert @SmartContracter. However, after a “good recovery” this week, the analyst predicts the token will hit $44,000 before falling to new lows.

According to the expert, the token’s recent losses will prompt a fresh round of purchasers, momentarily raising its price. But BTC’s technical indications indicated that the cryptocurrency was headed for more declines. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,916.33 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,095,989,274 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment
  • There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via the crypto ETF.
  • There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

Investors will soon be able to have access to the crypto business and the metaverse via two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is the first one. Cryptocurrency mining and trading firms, blockchain technology, and digital payment processors are among the companies it invests in, according to the firm’s description. There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via this crypto ETF, though.

The “Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET)” is the second. A company that invests in firms that create and enable the metaverse, invests in companies that design, produce, distribute, or sell goods or services.  Computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology, web development, content services, and smartphone and wearable technology are all included.

Offered Commission-free

By April 21, the new ETFs will be offered to investors and financial advisers commission-free via Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms, according to the statement. According to the business, Fidelity will now have 51 ETFs to choose from. Fidelity Investments is a prominent financial services provider, managing $11.1 trillion in assets as of February. There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

ETF manager Greg Friedman, head of strategy at Fidelity, said:

“We continue to see demand, particularly from young investors, for access to the rapidly growing industries in the digital ecosystem, and these two thematic ETFs offer investors exposure in a familiar investment vehicle.”

As the cryptocurrency rout deepened, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

Blockchain

Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $3,080 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price traded below the key $3,000 support and even declined below $2,920.

  • Ethereum failed to clear $3,080 and started a fresh decline.
  • The price is now trading below $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $2,950 level.

Ethereum Price Breaks Key Support

Ethereum attempted a fresh increase above the $3,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, ETH failed to gain strength above the $3,080 level.

A high was formed near $3,082 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $3,050 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The pair traded below the $3,000 support zone. More importantly, there was a move below the $2,920 support. A low is formed near $2,896 and ether is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,940 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,980 and $3,000 levels.

Ethereum Price
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low is also near the $2,990 level. A close above the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance could be near the $3,050.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,900 zone.

The next major support is near the $2,850 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,850 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,780 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 30 level.

Major Support Level – $2,900

Major Resistance Level – $3,000

Blockchain

Bitcoin Remains at Risk, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still struggling below $41,500 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides below the $39,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $40,500 and $41,500.
  • The price is now trading below $40,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend decline if there is a clear move below the $39,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Resumes Decline

Bitcoin price remained below the key $41,500 resistance zone. BTC seems to be trading in a range above the $39,000 level and below the $41,500 resistance zone.

The last swing low was formed near $39,600 before the price started an upside correction. There was a move above the $40,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

However, the price faced a strong resistance near the $40,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin also struggled near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,200 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be $40,380 and the 100 hourly SMA. To start a recovery wave, the price must clear the $40,380 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $40,850 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the main $41,500 hurdle in the near term.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,180 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,600 level.

The next major support is seen near the $39,180 level. A downside break below the $39,180 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,800 level or even $38,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $39,600, followed by $39,180.

Major Resistance Levels – $40,180, $40,400 and $41,500.

