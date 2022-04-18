$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend

BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse.

There has been an outflow of more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin from one of the world’s most reputable crypto exchanges. In the face of a falling cryptocurrency market, the $1.2 billion that left Coinbase might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

Bears Domination Continues

Despite the decreasing supply, a “capitulation event” might still occur, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet like in prior market cycles. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level as the cryptocurrency sell-off deepened. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen more than 3%, dropping below $39,000 and a one-month low. Concerns about increasing inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening are putting pressure on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. As a result, according to experts, it’s expected to drop considerably lower, probably below $35,000, despite some reprieve from selling in the immediate term.

BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse, according to crypto expert @SmartContracter. However, after a “good recovery” this week, the analyst predicts the token will hit $44,000 before falling to new lows.

According to the expert, the token’s recent losses will prompt a fresh round of purchasers, momentarily raising its price. But BTC’s technical indications indicated that the cryptocurrency was headed for more declines. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,916.33 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,095,989,274 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.