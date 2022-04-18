social media
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
You must have a public profile
First, you need to prepare your profile. It should be open to all users of the social network. If this is not the case, your page will become available only to subscribers. Other Ins Followers won’t be able to view your photos and videos. You can only get recommended with your content if your profile is public.
How can I do that? Only in Instagram settings. You need to go to the “Privacy” section. Further in the section “Account and privacy” you will find the item – “Closed account”. You need to disable this feature. Only after you carry out this operation, your account will begin to grow. Exactly in the same way as the Reels algorithms will start to work better.
Creating an interesting cover
Both the visual component of your page and the number of interested users depend on this element. It is very important that your cover draws attention. You can choose it from an excerpt from any video or from the available photos in your gallery. If this is the case, you will be more likely to be recommended by Reels. Beautiful and high-quality pictures arouse the greater interest of free Instagram followers.
Use hashtags
The hashtag is usually used as a separate type of search for information on a specific topic. It is best to use low-frequency phrases. The optimal number of hashtags is about 3-5 words under one video. When tagging videos with certain words, make sure that there are about 300,000 publications on the subject. So they work more efficiently, do not get lost in the feed, and are more likely to get into the list of popular ones.
Music selection
When choosing the music for your video, pay attention to popular artists. Trending songs and sounds increase audience engagement. They will provide additional interaction with the content, users will share your video with friends. It is recommended to use separate excerpts from the compositions. They will make your videos stand out. However, it is not yet known whether the policy of the social network pays special attention to this.
Announcement of publications of new videos
Reach will increase if you notify the audience about a new video. What do I need to do? It’s a couple of simple steps:
- First, you need to add a video to your story with a specific caption.
- Second, ask your friends to tag your account or share the video link on their feed or story.
After that, interaction will also increase, and users will follow the link. Higher chance of getting into the top and recommendations.
Pick up effects
This item works in the same way as using trending music for Reels. It is necessary to create videos with popular effects and novelties to improve Reels statistics on Instagram. Unfortunately, there are not many features and effects in the application yet. But such videos definitely gain more views. The main thing is to be aware of all the new products and shoot on time.
There are also other opportunities to attract attention:
- Filters.
- AR masks.
- Slow motion video.
- Effects before / after.
Attracting the target audience
Reels statistics on Instagram grow along with the number of followers. For this, a useful function is available to attract them. The mechanisms are designed so that your profile can be recommended to people who do not follow you yet. To do this, your page must be similar to the interests of these users.
Your content will not be shown to a potential target group if it is simply not interesting. Therefore, it is necessary to shoot non-ordinary entertaining videos that do not carry any useful information. Your videos should be useful or interesting to the subscriber. Recommendation settings also make your video relevant to specific users based on their interests.
Except for preparing nice content to attract followers, there’s also a fast way to attract more target followers fast. Instagram followers app is the best and fast way to help you get the audience. There are many followers apps on the market, find one and use it. It will be very helpful.
Posting time selection
There are established certain days on which it is better to share new material. Those days are Wednesday and Thursday. In the middle of the week, activity usually increases. And on the weekends, when people have a rest, the interaction, on the contrary, subsides. It’s not just like that. There are reasons for this: work schedule, employment, etc.
This is not to say that publication time directly affects reach. But it is clear that on certain days and hours user activity is higher than usual. The priority is to share new content at the time of activity.
These hours are between 15:00 and 18:00. These trends can be traced not the first year in the open spaces of social networks. But for a better understanding of this mechanism, you need to study the target audience. It is necessary to identify the time of its active interaction with the page. Maybe she has her own characteristics.
Unique content
Instagram algorithms are tuned only to interesting and unique content. The application policy decided to ignore reuploaded videos. Also, content that has watermarks or other images from other social networks will not be promoted. You can take ideas and follow trends anywhere and create your own quality material from this. This will work much better and attract more followers.
Trend fit and virality
We found out that in order to increase statistics, you need to follow trends. In addition, you can also set your own – come up with viral videos that will begin to gain followers. This is something of their own, something that no one has filmed yet. This is a little trick that will help increase your reach. Usually, such videos quickly scatter on the Web. Of course, certain interactions with your video also increase activity:
- Using the “share” function with friends.
- Comments.
- revisions.
Motivation to action
You need to communicate with your audience: inform them about new videos, ask them to share, and put likes and comments. There are many options for audience engagement. For example, ask subscribers for advice, ask them to share their opinions in the comments, and come up with tests, polls, and games for knowledge of the material. All this will also increase the subscriber’s interest in communicating with you.
Video length and format
Not only does uniqueness affects coverage, but also the format overtime of the video. It is important to focus the viewer on high-quality interaction with the material. You should strive to ensure that your video is viewed more than once. To do this, you need to engage the viewer.
While there is no clear time limit for the video. There are several opinions. Some believe that 15-second clips fly in better, others that the video should be longer to engage the viewer.
It doesn’t matter how long the video is, as long as you watch it to the end. Keep the intrigue, story, or informational message throughout the video. The viewer should not be tempted to scroll through your video.
Business
How to choose the best payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application
The process of receiving payments for your products or services online requires thorough planning, integration, and implementation to ensure a seamless payment process for your users and make sure that you are incurring the lowest charges from the payment gateway yourself. In addition, the privacy and safety of your buyers will be essential if you want to guarantee that your business is going to be a success. These factors make it crucial to hire the right mobile app development company in Dubai or web development company in Dubai to build your E-commerce platform.
Therefore, you need to take your time with the selection process to guarantee that you are choosing the right payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application. In this blog, we will be talking about your options and the main factors you would need to consider when selecting the payment gateway for your platform.
Some of the most popular payment gateways in the middle east include:
- Stripe
- PayTabs
- PayFort
- MyFatoorah
- Moyasar
- Paymentwall
We mention these payment gateway providers because they are some of the most popular ones in the middle east and have proven to provide a good service. Nevertheless, we will be looking into several essential factors that will be essential for your decision regarding E-commerce payment options.
What should you be looking for when selecting your payment gateway?
Before we get into the details on what you should consider when making a decision, you need to remember that a payment gateway is a software application that helps process credit card information and enables online payments.
This means that the payment gateway requires a certain level of security with practical features to be a viable option. Deciding which gateway to use is something as relevant as choosing your E-commerce website development company.
With that said, now we can go over the main reasons and the primary considerations to keep in mind when selecting the right kind of payment gateway service. You should make sure that either of the options you consider will provide these essential features.
The main features and services to expect include:
- Optimal security standards and certifications
- Multi-currency support
- Simple and intuitive checkout process
- Easy process of integration
- Customer service availability
- Accessible prices and free estimates
Optimal security standards and certifications
There has never been anything more important for E-commerce than enhanced security. You need to note that you will be dealing with highly confidential information provided by your customers, such as credit card numbers, addresses, contact details, etc. As such, the last thing you want is to use a payment gateway that is not taking all required precautions and measures to secure your client’s data.
The certifications that a payment gateway requires include the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard accreditation, which is a mandate by credit card brands. This means that without this certification, the payment gateway will not be able to operate with most credit card brands.
Any web development company in Dubai that you work with would advise you to ensure that the security measures taken by the payment processing service are optimal. This is expected when an E-commerce website development company starts to work with you on any E-commerce project.
Multi-currency support
Another critical factor that needs to be mentioned here is the currency support that various payment gateways offer. This is a crucial point to consider while selecting the right payment gateway partner for your platform, as it would directly impact your costs. If you plan to take your E-commerce business to various countries, you must keep in mind that users usually prefer to purchase products in their local currency. It is proven through a study conducted by Penton Research and E4X, where it was found that at least one-third of the users showed a reluctance to purchase when the E-commerce platform was tailored to a single currency. They either abandoned their shopping cart, bought fewer products, or left the E-commerce site to check for conversion rates and never returned.
Even if you decided to go ahead with a single currency like USD, you must be mindful of the additional charges your users would incur while making a purchase and the charges you would incur through your bank for the frequent conversions. This could lead to a bad experience for your users and must be addressed at the beginning.
The simple and intuitive checkout process
It may seem like the checkout process for a payment getaway is always going to be simple, but there are many cases when it can be confusing and frustrating for the customer. The biggest issue when this happens is that many potential buyers could end up abandoning their shopping carts before checking out if they get frustrated with the process.
Easy process of integration
Sometimes the biggest issue with a payment gateway is that they may have a highly complex integration process due to a lack of proper documentation. Proper documentation for any payment gateway is essential for your web development partner to integrate the payment gateway with your E-commerce platform. This can lead to additional development efforts spent by your web development agency to troubleshoot and integrate the necessary features of the payment gateway and thereby increase the overall cost of your E-commerce platform.
The less complicated the integration, the easier it is for any mobile app development company in Dubai to help you with the process. This also means that the development costs are going to be much lower.
Customer Service Availability
The reliability and availability of a customer service department with any payment gateway vendor are going to be essential features. You don’t want to be in a situation requiring immediate attention only to find that the payment gateway service is only available at certain hours or days of the week.
Customer service should be available at all times when it comes to a service like E-commerce. You need to consider this a critical factor while deciding the best payment gateway vendor for your E-commerce website.
Transparent pricing
There are many payment gateways services available in the market, and it is important to have relevant details regarding their terms, conditions, and pricing readily available to ensure you are making an informed decision regarding your payment gateway partner for your E-commerce platform.
Our services include professional payment gateway consultation.
We at Innobayt, can help you choose the best payment gateway option based on your business model, target market, etc. and develop your mobile or web application at competitive prices. We have enormous experience when it comes to web development and mobile app development, and this is the reason why we have become a respected E-commerce website development company in Dubai.
There are several things that you need to keep in mind when starting an E-commerce business with a web application or mobile application. Always remember that hiring a quality mobile app development company in Dubai is going to help you to ease the entire process as they would come with relevant suggestions or ideas that could save you valuable time and thereby increase your speed to market.
This is why you can rely on us to be the partner you need to succeed with your business!
Why Do Users End Up Sharing Their feelings and Secrets on social media?
While many of us claim to be concerned about online privacy, we seem unconcerned with giving our most personal information on Facebook.
It may seem like a harmless attempt – adding a check-in the moment you enter a restaurant, bragging about having Charter Spectrum Cable, gloating over your achievements, and so on. But if you look at this with an aerial view, you will see that you are leaving digital footprints, which is highly alarming. TV shows like You, Mr. Robot, and Clickbait tell how vulnerable we are when it comes to manipulation, identity scams, and digital profiling.
Why the Constant Oversharing?
Leslie K. John who is an assistant professor at n the Marketing Unit at Harvard Business School conducted research about information disclosure in the age of social media. Her goal was to figure out when we’re most likely to share personal information and when we’re more likely to keep our lives to ourselves.
The findings of the study suggested that people are both irrational and irresponsible with their online privacy. She also found that people are more likely to give in information in the context in which it is dangerous to share.
John and her colleagues from Carnegie Mellon set out to investigate a widely held yet inconsistent attitude of people toward Internet privacy. On the one hand, statistics show that Americans are concerned about organizations having access to their personal data. In a Pew Research Center poll conducted in February 2012, 73 percent of 2,253 adult respondents said they would not feel comfortable with a search engine keeping track of their search history and using their data to tailor future searches. And 68 percent said they were wary of targeted advertising because they didn’t want their activities tracked. Millions of people, on the other hand, habitually share the most intimate details of their lives. Ironic, right!
People Need Privacy Reminders
Their findings back up the theory that people don’t think about privacy unless it’s brought up to them. When you are browsing a professional-looking website, it sorts of tricks you into thinking about the concept of privacy. In other words, privacy isn’t always at the forefront of people’s minds unless they’re forced to think about it.
People are also more willing to volunteering to give in their information online if a personal question appears in an indirect manner. In a separate experiment, John and her colleagues collaborated with John Tierney, a science columnist for the New York Times. Tierney published a survey called “Test Your Ethics” on his blog. Unaware that they were taking part in a study, 890 of his readers completed the survey. All participants were given a list of 16 arguably immoral activities after clicking a link. They rated the activity on a scale of “not at all unethical” to “very unethical” for each one and answered questions about whether they had ever done it themselves.
Each participant was asked different questions. However, “Have you done this?” was a direct question in some situations. In other cases, the question was more ambiguous: participants could answer “If you have ever done this, how unethical do you think it was?” or “If you have never done this, how unethical how unethical do you think it was?” or “How immoral do you think this behavior would be if you choose to do it or if you’ve never done it before. Participants were considerably more likely to admit to the behavior when the question was posed indirectly.
So Why Aren’t We Careful With Online Privacy?
The main takeaway from this study was that people don’t really understand how to value their own data. “People are unsure when to value their information or how to care about it because of this uncertainty regarding the value of privacy. As a result, when people are uncertain, their judgment is compromised.
Marketing firms that gather customer data via online quizzes and games might find this study useful. While these companies aim to protect their customers’ privacy for legal and ethical reasons, the act of protecting their privacy appears to prevent information from being shared. So, what’s the answer? “Perhaps a happy medium for marketers is to respect people’s privacy while without telling them about it. John suggests that this could be a dangerous path to take. It may lead to the temptation of simply not caring about people’s privacy. But ethical marketers will be careful.
Final Words
While this study does not address the physiological reasons that encourage Facebook users to share their information in the first place, it does, however, explain how vulnerable online users can be when their judgments are cloudy.
Grow Your Business with Facebook Keyword Search
Facebook is now no more a simple social interacting platform, where you can converse and get connected to long-lost people. It’s a whole new marketplace, ready to take your businesses or agencies like staffing agency to the next level. Due to immense competition, Facebook marketing is not a mere platform to launch campaigns and promote the business.
It’s also a word-of-mouth platform, spreading information about your business. It’s where the sensational Facebook keyword search feature comes in handy. This Facebook attribute expands the platform searching capabilities, letting the users search more, using filters and specific phrases to reach the position you desire. Let’s scrutinize how the Facebook keyword search makes it easier to find your business in such a saturated place.
Quick Glance over Facebook Keyword Search Efficiency
We have already understood that now the Facebook keyword search feature is beyond searching names and profiles. You can look for images, content, posts, and videos related to your business.
- The Facebook keyword search tool is specifically designed to filter out content that is not significant to the user.
- It separates posts, videos, images, and links that are not relevant to the user’s search intention.
- The keyword search tool is a powerful way for those interested to market their business creatively and distinctively on Facebook.
- For your Facebook business page, you can optimize the keyword searches just like other SEO projects.
- Research for high traffic generating keywords and incorporate them in your Facebook posts, videos, and content naturally.
Understanding the Algorithm of Facebook Keyword Search
The algorithm of Facebook keyword search is different and unique. Therefore, let’s understand it and its importance for your business efficiency.
#1. Semantic Search vs. Keyword Search
Facebook keyword search is a high-level mechanism. The advanced search tool functions more like Google, ensuring appropriate results in less time. The feature aims to make the search journey easier and much faster in finding relevant content in the nick of time. With the Facebook keyword search feature, you can search any type of content. Either it is photos, videos, articles, news, or status updates.
Before recent advancements on Facebook, the algorithm worked on semantic search. This meant your search has to be specific and precise. The algorithm required a specific business page name, location, exact person name, and precise phrase to extract content. It was a complex model and unfruitful for business search.
For instance, when searching for a friend in a certain city, you needed to be highly specific. Like, “my friend who works in ABC Company, New York”. Things were even more complex when looking for friends of friends. It was like, “my friends of friends who like XYZ Restaurant”. Keyword search changed the face of the Facebook searching algorithm, making it simpler and easier to navigate. With a simple keyword of “ABC Company” or “XYZ Restaurant” all related content will come to you. This makes it way easier to find a friend or mutual friend.
#2. Search Using Filters
Before the latest development in the algorithm, the Facebook keyword search was used to deliver results based on the privacy settings. For example, when looking for “ballet dancing classes”, the results coming up would be those that your friends have allowed being shared with you. It was applicable to posts, content, videos, and everything.
However, with the new changes, now “ballet dancing classes” will show results of public posts, public groups, and pages, as well as your friends’ content. The new search filter feature allows businesses to better monitor the keywords being looked for on the search bar. This makes it easier to drive user engagement and attentive content creation.
The advance filter option also allows the users to control the type of content they desire to find. It narrows down the photos, images, and content instantly. For example, when searching for “sauna bath” you can filter out pages that have inappropriate content and images.
What Does Facebook Keyword Search Means to the Business Owners?
Undoubtedly, the latest Facebook keyword search has impressive potential for business owners. The core advantage is finding potential customers and targeting appropriate customers only. The users on Facebook love sharing about the businesses they love, the restaurants that serve better, and the companies that treat them nicely. Anyone who is interested in the type of your business can now easily trace you. If you deal in imported men’s garments then a simple search of “men shirts” will bring your business content right away.
Another amazing thing is that Facebook keyword search is mobile-friendly as well. Now, users can search about any business by taping a few times on their Facebook application. But remember, it is crucial to optimize your business page as much as you can. For better Facebook keyword search benefits, your social media content must be optimized just like your website. Use hashtags and relevant keywords in your content to boost its search.
Conclusion
The latest Facebook algorithm for keyword search can change the fate of every business. You just need to utilize the tool smartly and intellectually to reach out to more potential buyers and customers.
