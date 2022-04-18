News
5 shootings reported in St. Louis City over the weekend
ST. LOUIS – In a weekend marred by a murder on a MetroLink train, detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating five different shootings over the last two days.
The first of these shootings happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hodiamont, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The 25-year-old victim told police she was parked on the street when a person walked up to her car and opened fire. The shooter, a suspected female, fled in a white Hyundai Elantra with a pink stripe down the hood. The victim’s 4-month-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, the child was not injured. The victim, who suffered a graze wound to her arm, drove to the 1300 block of Glasgow to call police and ultimately refused medical treatment.
The second incident took place around 5:15 p.m. near Murphy Park in the Carr Square neighborhood. The victim, a 68-year-old man, told police he was inside his home when he heard gunfire and then felt a sharp pain in his leg. He then ran from the back of his home and to the intersection of N. 17th Street and Cass Avenue. Police arrived at the residence and confronted the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, coming out the front door and took him into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim with a gunshot wound in his back. Officers arrived to speak with the 24-year-old victim, but he was uncooperative with investigators. The 20-year-old woman with him told police they were driving east on Interstate 270 exiting at Riverview Drive when a silver Dodge Charger drove by and fired several shots at them. There was a 1-month-old child in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting. The child and woman were not injured.
Just after midnight, a man was shot on a MetroLink train. There was an argument between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood. Police learned the victim was walking in an alley toward N. Kingshighway when a person began shooting at him. The victim was shot in the back. He’s listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
There was a sixth shooting on Saturday afternoon in the southeast corner of Jennings, near the St. Louis City border. In that incident, a man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone approached in another vehicle and opened fire. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene. The woman was shot in her leg and taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
News
Nets lose Game 1, 115-114, on Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater
BOSTON — What a way to lose a game.
After the Nets came back from down 15, and after Kyrie Irving carried the weight of an entire franchise on his shoulders with a masterful performance against his old team, Celtics star Jayson Tatum beat the buzzer with a layup on the final possession of the fourth quarter to seal a 115-114 victory over the Nets in Game 1.
“They pushed it instead of calling the timeout,” head coach Steve Nash said postgame. “I think we took away the first action with (Jaylen Brown) and Marcus Smart. I thought we were intelligent on that action, but they got in a crack (in our defense), and somehow they found Tatum, who made an intelligent cut. Split-second here or there and I think it goes the other way.”
The Celtics now lead the first-round series, 1-0. After the Nets looked like they were in position to steal Game 1 before the tide turned late in the fourth.
Irving scored 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and carried the load while Kevin Durant turned in one of his worst performances since returning from a sprained MCL that derailed his season. Durant shot 9-of-24 from the field and just 1-of-5 from downtown for 23 points. The Nets, a team built largely on starpower even after the James Harden deal, missed a standout performance from their superstar forward.
But the Nets still had a chance, even after blowing the opening minutes of the third quarter and allowing the Celtics to take control of the game.
Good teams make you pay for unforced errors, and great teams put you in debt, which is where the Nets found themselves after a flurry of turnovers and forfeited offensive rebounds that gave the Celtics momentum to start the second half.
What the Nets proved is that there is no deficit too large for them to overcome–not when Irving’s jump shot is clicking, and not when the role players step up. Goran Dragic scored 14 and Nic Claxton added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
But the basketball gods wouldn’t have it any other way. Not when the Nets cheated the game by coming out undisciplined and unfocused to start the second half.
Not in Boston, where Irving once told the fans he wanted to re-sign long-term before signing a four-year deal with the Nets.
Not in Boston, hometown of Nets’ guard Bruce Brown, whose comments about Robert Williams, Al Horford and Daniel Theis were booed pregame when his words were displayed on the jumbotron 20 minutes before tipoff.
Brown said, unprompted, that Williams — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate nursing a knee injury — being out would allow the Nets to attack Horford and Theis, two lesser defenders by virtue of age and lack of athleticism. Horford responded by saying, “My stuff gets done on the court,” then finished Game 1 with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Brown finished with five points in 37 minutes.
The Celtics had four players score 20 or more, led by Tatum, who scored 31 on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. All four of those players were in motion on the final possession, when Tatum cut to the basket on an out-of-whack possession to hit the layup that delivered a victory in Game 1.
This series is far from over. In fact, from the looks of things, it just might go to Game 7. Game 1 of this series did not disappoint, and that might be the best takeaway for a Nets team that finds itself down 0-1 in the first round.
Durant played poorly and the Nets got next to nothing from Brown, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Kessler Edwards. Yet they were still in position to win it at the buzzer. And they still have a chance to bounce back and swipe Game 2 before the series moves to Brooklyn.
()
News
SBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for Investigating Officer is underway, apply now
SBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for Investigating Officer is underway, apply now
State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Ahmedabad invites application from Retired Officers TEGS-VI and VII Grade for empanelment on contract Basis as Investigating Officers in Ahmedabad Circle.
The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply through hard copy.
SBI Recruitment 2022 details
Important dates
- Submission of application 13.04.2022 to 18.04.2022
SBI Recruitment 2022 age limit
- As per the State Bank of India recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 60 years.
SBI vacancy 2022 application fee
- No Application Fee has been mentioned in the notification
Know how to apply for SBI Investigating Officer Recruitment 2022
- Willing eligible officers will submit their detailed biodata and contact details specifically mentioning the areas of experience. The candidates should download the application form annexed hereto and after filling the same complete in all respects and attaching the requisite documents should send the same to the undersigned at the under mentioned address by post/courier/hand delivery.
- An advanced scanned copy thereto with all annexures attached may also be sent on the email id. [email protected] and [email protected]
- The Candidates should have their personal email id which should be kept valid and active till the declaration of result. It will help him/ her in getting call letter/ Interview advice etc. by email (if shortlisted).
SBI Investigating Officer Recruitment 2022 selection process
- Interview
The post SBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for Investigating Officer is underway, apply now appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Review: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ Stages the Power of Love and Language at BAM
A traditional staging of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac (1897) would normally bristle with weapons: swords on every Frenchman’s hip, then later rifles and deadly cannon as they march to repel Spanish invaders in Arras. The current, modish version at BAM lacks dangerous hardware—if you don’t count the microphones that characters clutch and spit rhymes into. Sleekly minimal, with maximal emotional punch, director Jamie Lloyd’s Cyrano is a weaponless marvel of language. For that, as I write days after ten people were shot on the subway in Sunset Park, I’m extra grateful.
There is violence in this Cyrano, to be sure. Broken hearts litter the stage. Our title character, the swaggering swordsman-poet played to the hilt by an incandescent James McAvoy, deploys battalions of words to wound or to woo. In the seduction department, there’s Christian (Eben Figueiredo), a handsome young soldier who falls head over heels for the headstrong, book-besotted Roxane (Evelyn Miller). Since Christian stumbles in speech when talking to Roxane, Cyrano pens billet doux to her on the boy’s behalf, eventually impersonating Christian under cover of darkness. Need I add that Cyrano himself adores Roxane, but it’s hopeless?
Why? Anyone who saw the Broadway revivals in 2007 or 2012, or the Steve Martin film knows: it’s the nose. Cyrano has a grotesquely long proboscis that renders him hideous. (In the recent musical film starring Peter Dinklage, Cyrano was treated unfairly due to height.) However, in this punk-rock adaptation of the verse drama, with a ferociously rhyming text by Martin Crimp, McAvoy avoids rubber prosthetics and internalizes the schnoz, as it were. With a shaved head, muscular bod poured into tight black jeans and t-shirt, McAvoy is All Snout: a walking, talking organ of exquisite sensitivity.
Lloyd’s staging technique is similar to the rehearsal-room aesthetic of his less-successful Betrayal: actors in dark street clothes, on an aggressively bare stage, cold, unflattering lighting and a tendency to face forward and deadpan. The flattening of theatrical (and emotional) space is even more pronounced at BAM. In the first ten minutes, actors squat on a low, white riser, delivering their lines straight out in rat-a-tat rhythms, an almost numbing monotony that’s broken when McAvoy (who has been sitting upstage staring into a mirror) barrels center stage enraged by a schlocky actor’s mauling of Hamlet. From that point, the tension barely lets up.
I’ve rarely seen a performer move with such scary intensity as the Scot heartthrob McAvoy, who charges and dashes and skitters over the space like a giant bull terrier in a slim-fit puffy coat. He’s a magnificent live presence, his Caledonian burr intensely seductive, switching from homicidal rage to flippant comedy in an eyeblink.
McAvoy’s verbal dexterity is almost obscene: speeding through Cyrano’s famous self-owns about his facial feature (“if style points you in a sexual direction / you might like to refer, Valvert, to my nasal erection”) and later slowing down to zen-like simplicity in his famous love speech to Roxane, which unfolded with the audience absolutely holding its breath, Crimp-Cyrano reducing desire to elemental, preverbal roots: “I’m speechless, speechless, all I can say is I want ― I want ― I want ― there is no poetry ― there is no structure that can make any sense of this ― only I want ― I want ― I want ― I want you.” For that scene alone, the show should move to Broadway and let’s polish a figurine for McAvoy.
This isn’t just a star vehicle, though. The diverse and highly talented ensemble is full of quirky, appealing actors doing fine-etched work. As Roxane, Miller runs hot and reminds me of a young Glenda Jackson: aristocratic yet passionate. Nima Taleghani’s cocky-cool Ligniere purringly drives his lines with a slam-poet’s assurance. And, as the villainous but ultimately pathetic nobleman De Guiche, Tom Edden finds notes of grace for even his rotten rich boy.
If you’ve never seen a Cyrano before, you’ll still get the basic plot, even if references to its 1640 setting produce a momentary mental blip (Cardinal Richelieu…right). More importantly, Crimp and Lloyd test modern attitudes on the, shall we say, problematic aspect of two men jointly wooing the same woman, and how that triangulation can lead to her justified outrage and a lingering, bi-curious kiss between the boys.
“I love words, that’s all. / And without pen and ink human history would fall / into a black pit / and there’d be almost no trace of it.” In Crimp’s refreshingly direct and profound lines, Cyrano explains why he talks so much, and why we keep listening. An old-fashioned romance fitted with modern clothing and locutions, this electrifying production proves that some things outlast tradition and history: the power of love and of language.
5 shootings reported in St. Louis City over the weekend
Nets lose Game 1, 115-114, on Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater
SBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for Investigating Officer is underway, apply now
Scalable Passive Income Generation
Review: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ Stages the Power of Love and Language at BAM
Brewers comeback win spoils Pujols’ 681st HR
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards
A Practical Guide on How to Find the Best Stock Trading Site for the Beginner Trader
MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K
DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail