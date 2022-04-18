News
7th Pay Commission: Shock to government pensioners and employees, big update on 18 months DA Arrear, know details
7th Pay Commission: The pensioners and employees of the government have got a setback on dearness allowance. The money of dearness allowance withheld by the government from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be given in three installments.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees will no longer get DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020. Money will not be given for three installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) withheld at the time of Covid-19 transition. In such a situation, the personnel waiting for the DA arrears of 18 months have got a big setback.
Refused to pay arrears of DA
According to the news published in our partner website Zee Business, the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears withheld from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be given. It is worth noting that this arrear payment is at the time of freezing dearness allowance due to Corona epidemic.
Request for release of 3 installments rejected
The central government has made it clear that there is no thought on giving arrears. The Finance Ministry has turned down the request of pensioners to release 3 installments of Dearness Relief Arrear withheld during the covid-19 pandemic for immediate relief work.
According to an estimate, the total arrears of DR and DA for central government pensioners and employees is Rs 34 thousand crore. In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Voluntary Agencies to review pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure (DOI) clarified that the arrears of the previous DA and DR will not be released. DOI is a branch of the Union Finance Ministry.
DA and DR have increased 3 times
After the ban on DA removed from July 1, 2021, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief have been increased 3 times. An official of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the Department of Pensions looks after the welfare of pensioners and resolves their grievances at several levels. But, the distribution of DA and DR does not come under the purview of the ministry.
Dearness Allowance increased to 34% in March
However, the government had released the last increased three installments of DA-DR from July 1. Let us tell you, the dearness allowance of central employees was increased to 28 percent from July 1. Earlier, they were getting paid at the rate of 17 per cent. At the same time, in October 2021, it was increased to 3 percent and 31 percent. At the same time, in March 2022, once again the dearness allowance has been increased by 3 percent.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Shock to government pensioners and employees, big update on 18 months DA Arrear, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Tom Hanks and ‘Cast Away’ pal Wilson throw first pitch at Cleveland game
Chicago Bulls need more from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — who shot below 30% in Game 1 — to pull off an upset
The Chicago Bulls came inches away from a Game 1 upset in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The game felt like a rallying moment for the Bulls — rallying back from a 16-point deficit, keeping the reigning champions within one or two possessions for the entire second half. But despite that promise, the Bulls won’t stand a chance if their star trio — Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević — can’t step up more thoroughly in future games.
The Bulls barely shot 32% from the field in a dismal scoring night for both teams, but their All-Stars fared even worse. LaVine, Vučević and DeRozan finished 21-of-71 from the field in Game 1 against the Bucks. Vučević and LaVine shot 2 for 10 apiece from behind the 3-point line.
Both DeRozan and LaVine scored significantly below their season average — LaVine by six points, DeRozan by 10. Vučević outscored his season average by nearly seven points, but that came off 9-for-27 shooting.
DeRozan was frank about the lackluster night of shooting: “No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 that again.”
The fourth quarter was particularly ugly, as LaVine, DeRozan and Vučević went 2 for 20 from the field.
LaVine launched a deep 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left to tie the game, but it clanged off the rim. Vučević grabbed a rebound for an unguarded put-back layup with 52.7 seconds left, but it swirled in and out of the basket.
“I thought it was going to go in and it just rimmed out,” Vučević said. “That was a tough one, especially at that moment in the game, to cut it down to one. It happens and it’s part of it. In the playoffs, a lot of stuff happens, but you’ve just got to fight through it.”
The key difference between the two teams — and, as a result, the score — came from the way their stars showed up. Even as the Bucks shot 40.5% from the field, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were finishing at rates above 50% to score a combined 45 points.
Like the Bulls stars, Antetokounmpo also failed to score in the final quarter, but his production in the third quarter provided enough of a boost to stave off the Bulls’ comeback.
The Bucks stars are aided by experience. Four of the team’s starters returned from last year’s championship team, an invaluable edge over players like LaVine, who is playing in his first postseason at 27.
Despite the keen excitement surrounding his first playoff game, LaVine said Game 1 felt the same as any other: “It’s still basketball.”
Coach Billy Donovan said he felt LaVine’s shot selection remained steady throughout the game, including his late-game attempt at a tying 3-pointer — they just weren’t falling.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief in him as a player because I think he really tries to play the right way,” Donovan said. “As great of a scorer as he is, Zach is not one of these guys who just jacks up shots.”
Despite pressure from the Bucks’ size in the paint and elite defenders like Jrue Holiday, Vučević said he didn’t feel their defense was the cause of the Bulls’ shooting slump.
DeRozan pointed to the long layoff between their last game and the opening series as a potential factor. All three players sat out the final game of the season for rest, giving them a nine-day reprieve from game-time action.
Whether it was rust or strategy, all three players will need to shake the pattern before Wednesday’s Game 2.
“I think we took good shots,” LaVine said. “If we get those shots again, I think we’ll make a lot more.”
Bank opening hours changed: Importan news! Bank opening hours changed today, customers will get more time, check new opening hours here
Bank opening hours changed: The Reserve Bank of India has changed the opening hours of banks from Monday, April 18, 2022, after being closed for 4 days. Banks will open from Monday at 9 am.
Bank opening hours changed: There is a big news for the customers of the bank. Now you will get 1 hour extra time to deal with the business related to the bank. RBI has changed the timings from the trading hours of the market to the bank with effect from April 18, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India has changed the opening hours of banks from Monday, April 18, 2022, after 4 days of bank closure. Banks will open from Monday at 9 am.
RBI implemented new system
However, no change has been made in the closing time of banks. Accordingly, one more hour has been added to the working of banks. Significantly, due to the increasing infection of Corona, the opening hours of banks were reduced during the day. But now things are getting back to normal. In such a situation, RBI is implementing this facility from 18 April 2022.
Trading time in the markets also changed
RBI has also said in its release that transactions in the foreign exchange market and government securities will now be possible with the changed time. With effect from 18 April 2022, trading in RBI regulated markets such as Forex Derivatives, Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, Repo in Corporate Bonds etc. for Foreign Exchange (FCY)/ Indian Rupee (INR) trades as against its pre-Covid timing i.e. 10 AM at 9 am It will start from 0:00 in the morning.
Old system re-applied
Significantly, in view of the corona transition in the year 2020, RBI had changed the trading hours of the market on 7 April. The market timings were changed from 10 am to 3.30 pm, reducing the trading hours by half an hour. But now the conditions are getting normal, after which now RBI is re-implementing the old time table.
The post Bank opening hours changed: Importan news! Bank opening hours changed today, customers will get more time, check new opening hours here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
