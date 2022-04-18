7th Pay Commission: Shock to government pensioners and employees, big update on 18 months DA Arrear, know details

Government pensioners and employees have suffered a setback on dearness allowance. The money of dearness allowance withheld by the government from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be given in three installments.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees will no longer get DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020. Money will not be given for three installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) withheld at the time of Covid-19 transition. In such a situation, the personnel waiting for the DA arrears of 18 months have got a big setback.

Refused to pay arrears of DA

According to the news published in our partner website Zee Business, the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears withheld from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be given. It is worth noting that this arrear payment is at the time of freezing dearness allowance due to Corona epidemic.

Request for release of 3 installments rejected

The central government has made it clear that there is no thought on giving arrears. The Finance Ministry has turned down the request of pensioners to release 3 installments of Dearness Relief Arrear withheld during the covid-19 pandemic for immediate relief work.

According to an estimate, the total arrears of DR and DA for central government pensioners and employees is Rs 34 thousand crore. In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Voluntary Agencies to review pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure (DOI) clarified that the arrears of the previous DA and DR will not be released. DOI is a branch of the Union Finance Ministry.

DA and DR have increased 3 times

After the ban on DA removed from July 1, 2021, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief have been increased 3 times. An official of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the Department of Pensions looks after the welfare of pensioners and resolves their grievances at several levels. But, the distribution of DA and DR does not come under the purview of the ministry.

Dearness Allowance increased to 34% in March

However, the government had released the last increased three installments of DA-DR from July 1. Let us tell you, the dearness allowance of central employees was increased to 28 percent from July 1. Earlier, they were getting paid at the rate of 17 per cent. At the same time, in October 2021, it was increased to 3 percent and 31 percent. At the same time, in March 2022, once again the dearness allowance has been increased by 3 percent.