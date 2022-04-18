A Practical Guide on How to Find the Best Stock Trading Site for the Beginner Trader

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many who are new to the stock trading world often ask: which one is the best stock trading site?

There are probably a thousand sites all touting that they are the best, however, only a handful will actually deliver what you really need.

The elements that make up the best stock trading site for a beginner are:

• Low cost brokerage on trades



• Experienced traders offering their insight to market conditions in blogs and posts



• Easy to understand instruction on how to trade through the site



• Clean navigation that’s simple to follow



• Easy to use market analysis tools that a beginner can master quickly

Many stock trading sites will charge a monthly subscription fee. The best stock trading site that provides the tools and advice you need to learn your own trading will ensure that this is a sound investment.

Having access to the best online trading courses where experienced traders offer their wisdom and experience is another element you should be looking for. Learning from an experienced trader is probably the best investment of your time, and in some cases money, you could make.

If you follow the forums, the blog sites and discussion pages where passionate traders share their thoughts, you’ll see a pattern of recommendations. I visited a few and the most common sites that came up were:

1. Scottrade



2. OptionsXpress



3. Vantagetrade



4. E*Trade Financial



5. Tradeking



6. Fidelity



7. CharlesSchwab



8. TD Ameritrade



9. OptionsHouse



10. Firstrade

These sites are often talked about as offering good value for money on trades, excellent tools you can access and have forums where experienced traders share their insights.

Other services offered through these sites include:

• Good support and customer service



• No Account Maintenance fees (except Fidelity and E*Trade Financial)



• Mobile tools (except Firstrade) so you can monitor your trades on the go



• Free telephone support



• Email support – so you can get instructions in writing and refer to it again if you need to

If you’re starting out and are simply getting an understanding of how the market works, then the best stock trading site for you would be:

• CNN business pages



• Wall Street Journal



• Forbes trading pages

These are great free sources of market information where you can start to understand what influences prices, who are the influencers of market sentiment, and begin to monitor how the price of a stock is influenced by the media.

The best stock trading site comes down to several factors, many of them personal. The sites I’ve mentioned above are merely a small sample of the best stock trading sites around at the moment. The listed sites above have a long history and are well established as leaders in this space.

Always read the terms and conditions of a site. Pay close attention to the fee structure on brokerage and commissions charged, and try out a few with a demo account. Several of these sites will offer an free introductory period, or a number of brokerage free trades when you first sign up.

Most of all: do your own research. The best investment when it comes to stock trading is actually in research and your own education. Make sure you make sound investments in both of these before you execute your first trade.