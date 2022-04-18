Finance
A Practical Guide on How to Find the Best Stock Trading Site for the Beginner Trader
Many who are new to the stock trading world often ask: which one is the best stock trading site?
There are probably a thousand sites all touting that they are the best, however, only a handful will actually deliver what you really need.
The elements that make up the best stock trading site for a beginner are:
• Low cost brokerage on trades
• Experienced traders offering their insight to market conditions in blogs and posts
• Easy to understand instruction on how to trade through the site
• Clean navigation that’s simple to follow
• Easy to use market analysis tools that a beginner can master quickly
Many stock trading sites will charge a monthly subscription fee. The best stock trading site that provides the tools and advice you need to learn your own trading will ensure that this is a sound investment.
Having access to the best online trading courses where experienced traders offer their wisdom and experience is another element you should be looking for. Learning from an experienced trader is probably the best investment of your time, and in some cases money, you could make.
If you follow the forums, the blog sites and discussion pages where passionate traders share their thoughts, you’ll see a pattern of recommendations. I visited a few and the most common sites that came up were:
1. Scottrade
2. OptionsXpress
3. Vantagetrade
4. E*Trade Financial
5. Tradeking
6. Fidelity
7. CharlesSchwab
8. TD Ameritrade
9. OptionsHouse
10. Firstrade
These sites are often talked about as offering good value for money on trades, excellent tools you can access and have forums where experienced traders share their insights.
Other services offered through these sites include:
• Good support and customer service
• No Account Maintenance fees (except Fidelity and E*Trade Financial)
• Mobile tools (except Firstrade) so you can monitor your trades on the go
• Free telephone support
• Email support – so you can get instructions in writing and refer to it again if you need to
If you’re starting out and are simply getting an understanding of how the market works, then the best stock trading site for you would be:
• CNN business pages
• Wall Street Journal
• Forbes trading pages
These are great free sources of market information where you can start to understand what influences prices, who are the influencers of market sentiment, and begin to monitor how the price of a stock is influenced by the media.
The best stock trading site comes down to several factors, many of them personal. The sites I’ve mentioned above are merely a small sample of the best stock trading sites around at the moment. The listed sites above have a long history and are well established as leaders in this space.
Always read the terms and conditions of a site. Pay close attention to the fee structure on brokerage and commissions charged, and try out a few with a demo account. Several of these sites will offer an free introductory period, or a number of brokerage free trades when you first sign up.
Most of all: do your own research. The best investment when it comes to stock trading is actually in research and your own education. Make sure you make sound investments in both of these before you execute your first trade.
Investing in Real Estate – 4 Investment Options
Real estate investing is satisfying and lucrative, when done right. It can help you diversify your investment portfolio as well as generate extra income. Many of the real estate investments don’t require you to deal directly with tenants. Also, you can purchase a property by paying only a fraction of the total price and then clearing the balance and interest over time. Here are four real estate investing options.
Rental Properties
Investing in residential rental properties can be great, especially for individuals with renovation and DIY skills, and have the fortitude to deal with tenants.
Pros
• Provides regular income
• Properties can appreciate
• You can optimize capital through leverage
• Many of the expenses are tax-deductable
Cons
• Managing tenants can be tedious
• Vacancies can reduce income
• Tenants can damage property
House Flipping
You can purchase underpriced properties that need a bit of an upgrade, renovate them inexpensively and then resell them at a profit. House flipping, however, comes with some risks. First, your estimate of repair costs must be precise, which is not a simple thing to do. Second, the longer the property is in your hands the less money you’re likely to make because you’ll be paying a mortgage without it generating income.
Pros
• Ties your capital only in the short term
• Potential quick returns
Cons
• A hot market may cool unexpectedly
• Requires deep industry knowledge
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
REITs are traded in major exchanges, similar to stocks. A REIT comes into being when a trust/corporation uses investors’ money to buy and manage income-generating properties. To maintain the REIT status, 90 percent of the taxable income of the trust/corporation must be paid out as dividends. REITs can enable you to invest in nonresidential properties, like office blocks and malls that, may not be capable of purchasing directly.
Pros
• Highly liquid because they can be traded
• They are in essence dividend-paying stocks
• The holdings are typically cash-producing long-term leases
Cons
• Doesn’t offer the leverage that’s usually available in traditional rental property investing
Online Platforms
These online platforms link investors with developers who need capital for their real estate projects, either through equity or debt.
Pros
• You have the option of investing in a single project or a diverse range of projects
• Geographic diversification
Cons
• Typically illiquid and speculative
• Management fees
Conclusion
The four real estate investment options available to investors include rental properties, house flipping, REITS, and online platforms. Ultimately, the ideal real estate investment opportunities are those that align with your investment goals.
Debt Consolidation Loans – The Most Important Questions And Answers
In current times, the average person is faced with many situations that require him or her to have some form of wealth. A person in such a dilemma may consider taking up a loan from a reliable financial institution. When this happens more than once, intervention is then needed to sum up all the small amounts of money that a person owes and help the person pay them off in one instance.
Managing one single debt is easier than dealing with several debts that can be owed to any number of people and institutions. All the lenders each have their own fixed interest rates on the advances they give to people. Some of these interest rates are just too high, but one is forced to consider the option due to lack of funds.
The same lenders will each have their own set duration of time to pay back the debt. This is dependent on the amount an individual has borrowed. Some financial institutions give a person some reasonable time to pay back while others do not necessarily do so. This ability to control the duration of time that will be required to pay back the borrowed money is very important.
A person is encouraged to research the various benefits of consolidating his or her loans. One of them is that an individual no longer needs to deal with multiple institutions that demand payment as soon as possible. All the debts are paid to just one person or institution and the client is left to sign only one agreement rather than numerous agreements.
This process also drastically reduces the paperwork that companies have to deal with as it is also consolidated and put together by one company in the end. Many companies that are offering this service are very transparent and user friendly. Anybody can come forward and present their case for consideration by such a company.
The interest rate for the consolidated loan is usually the average of all the other interest rates that fall under this roof. This is very convenient to most people as it is fair and does not negatively affect the financial status of an individual.
The time to pay back the money borrowed is also calculated fairly. The installments are determined depending on the amount of money being dealt with at the end of the whole consolidation process. Debt consolidation loans should be considered by individuals who have financial problems at hand.
Family Office Solutions for the Stock Market
The fluctuations in the stock market are unpredictable. If investors do not give due consideration to the nature of the stock market, they could suffer heavy losses. Investors choose various options for investments. Many a time the management of investments is outsourced to financial consultants who have expertise in the field.
There are different types of services that financial consultants offer their clients. One of the services sought by affluent individuals and families for management of finances is the ‘family office’.
What are family offices?
It is essentially an entity to which affluent families outsource their entire financial management. It takes care of the finances of the family for generations.
It provides customized investment solutions to clients based on their financial objectives and the variations in the stock market. This forms the basis of planning the entire wealth and asset management for the investor.
Let us understand the family office solutions for stock market variations:
Planning the investment portfolio
The investment portfolio is planned after understanding the financial goals of all the members of the family. This helps in selecting the mix of long-term and short-term investment strategies to diversify the portfolio.
Monitoring the performance
It is essential to keep track of the performance against the strategy planned. This helps in verifying how the investments are performing. Family offices take corrective action if the performance is below the expected level as well.
Maintaining Records
They maintain records of all the investments, assets, and funds of their clients.
Plan the budget
They offer the services of planning the budget of their clients so that they are able to meet their financial goals.
Succession Planning
They offer the service of succession planning to their clients to ensure a hassle-free transfer of property without any disputes.
Tax Planning
They also offer tax planning services so their clients comply with the regulations and pay the due amount on time. In addition, they suggest investment strategies which will reduce their tax liabilities. They also help out their clients with the documentation for tax planning.
Charitable Investments
These days there is a trend among family office investors to choose philanthropic investments. The financial advisor suggests the best options for such investments to their clients.
Besides these, there are numerous other services offered to clients by family offices.
In Conclusion:
We see that family offices understand what the investors are looking for and create tailor-made investment options for their clients. This ensures that they achieve their financial goals of smoothly transitioning their wealth and assets to their future generations while also enhancing them.
