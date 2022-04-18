News
Atlanta Opera Hair and Makeup Stylists Attempt to Unionize, Impacts Gig Work Debate
Hair and makeup stylists at the Atlanta Opera are trying to form a union with IATSE Local 798. As part of the very first opera company in the nation to reopen during the pandemic, in the fall of 2020, these hair stylists were front-facing workers who—given the nature of their work—were not able to socially distance. The performers they were styling couldn’t wear full PPE while having their makeup done. Despite the dangerous work they were doing in a very uncertain period, working before vaccines were widely available, they were not given health benefits. They also didn’t receive pension benefits or overtime pay. They were considered independent contractors—even while working side-by-side with unionized employees who received all the benefits and pay that they lacked.
Angela Johnson, the hair stylists’ representative at IATSE Local 798, told Observer that the motivation to form their union began when they discovered just how many of their coworkers in other departments were unionized and had the pay and benefits that they lacked. For entire seasons they worked beside stagehands, wardrobe workers, and musicians who were unionized. Their coworkers were fully protected with health benefits during this highly dangerous time. The stylists, all of whom are Black, and a majority of whom are women, loved their jobs. They loved working in a creative field alongside performers. Some, such as department head Brie Hall, had been working at the opera for years and were responsible for designing looks for performers. They felt like a part of the team, working for an organization that they thought of as being diverse and progressive.
“I definitely am a theater girl,” Brie Hall told Observer. “It was always fun. It was definitely joyous working there and being creative and making sure when you do something, you’ve got to nail it because the audience is watching.”
Coming back from lockdown, Hall noticed that her coworkers in wardrobe were getting paid time and a half for working weekend shows. The hair stylists weren’t. Meanwhile, they feared for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, working on performers’ maskless faces, without health benefits, during a global pandemic. The Atlanta Opera went to great lengths to ensure the safety of their workplace, with mandatory distancing guidelines for all workers. The unprotected stylists felt glaringly left out of consideration.
Sakeitha King, another stylist at the Atlanta Opera, told Observer, “When we go out to work and we put our craft and things that we love at the forefront, we would like to be compensated a living wage.”
When the stylists asked the Atlanta Opera for voluntary recognition of their union, they didn’t respond. After several more attempts at communication, before the close of the spring show, they filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). They were granted an NLRB hearing and the regional directors found in their favor and ordered an election. The Atlanta Opera appealed the case, and the regional directors found in the workers favor a second time. The hair stylists finally voted over the summer, but the opera appealed again, this time to the NLRB in Washington DC. The opera’s claim is that the stylists were independent contractors and not employees and therefore ineligible to unionize. In appealing, the opera was able to get the stylists’ votes impounded while the NLRB considers the case. It has remained in review.
Their case has gained national attention because of the leftward turn of President Biden’s NLRB. It is now theorized that the board might want to broaden the definition of employee, making it harder to misclassify workers, like these hair stylists, as independent contractors. The board is currently revisiting the Trump-era standard for employee classification and they have invited the public to submit amicus briefs on reclassification. IATSE 798, however, maintains that even under the Trump-era rules, the stylists are indeed employees and not independent contractors.
“We proved our case under the current rules,” Angela Johnson told Observer. “While it’s wonderful to help everybody, the bottom line is under the current rules that are in place, the Trump era rules, we’ve proved our case, and the regional board and the regional director found in the workers favor.”
For Hall, the opera companies’ insistence on their continued misclassification as independent contractors felt discriminatory, especially given that everyone else who worked backstage were employees. Gig work in their field has specific connotations: it’s a day of work, like a wedding. An entire season of work isn’t a gig, it’s a job.
“They work the same way in our industry as anybody else,” Johnson told Observer. “They’re told when to come to work. They’re told when the show goes up. They’re told when to start doing hair and makeup. They’re employees.”
Given their exclusion from the rights and pay of the many unionized employees they were working with, it’s no wonder these workers, a union made up of mainly Black women, felt personally persecuted.
“I don’t understand why we don’t even deserve a conversation to negotiate,” Hall told Observer. “We were stonewalled. We never got to be heard at all. Me along with my other coworkers would really like to know why.”
As the NLRB considers the case, the Atlanta Opera has not rehired these stylists under even their former conditions. They offered reduced wages and working conditions. Some stylists might even have gone back to work at the opera, but the opera house requested their return far too close to the beginning of the season, when the stylists had already been committed elsewhere. The opera company, according to Johnson at IATSE, is now hiring stylists who live out of state, no doubt because out-of-state workers are unlikely to want to form a union. The Atlanta Opera did not respond when reached out to for comment for this article.
As the case is reviewed, other performance industry unions have issued letters of support for these hair stylists. Actors’ Equity cites how frequently their members of color experience hair and makeup discrimmination at work, and how this is due to the scarcity of Black technicians in the industry. “Hiring Black workers but refusing to treat them equitably only exacerbates this crisis,” they wrote in their release last month. AGMA, the union representing opera singers, also issued a statement, condemning the Atlanta Opera’s retaliatory behavior and applauding the stylists for not backing down. As these workers await a ruling from the NLRB which has the potential to be a historic win for workers’ rights nationally, the union continues to organize. On April 30, IATSE Local 798 will be holding a rally in Atlanta in support. In the meantime, they are encouraging people to call the Atlanta Opera and demand union recognition.
News
Parishioners help determine $50,000 Easter donation
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder church has 5,000 members and is one of the oldest in the St. Louis region at 171 years old. Attendees of an Easter service will help determine the allocation of the $50,000 donation.
Three local non-profits have been chosen to receive the donations, and represent three areas of current local need – hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.
Upon entering the sanctuary on Saturday and Sunday Easter services, each attendee will receive four wooden coins. After an introduction of the three non-profits during the service, the attendees will have the opportunity to drop their coins into buckets representing each of the organizations as they leave the church.
While each organization will receive a base level of support – the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the pathfinder congregation.
Easter Services are at 7:45, 9:00 am and 11:00 am.
News
Winderman’s view: As simple as Heat doing what they do, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 115-91 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— First, there has to be the perspective of the Hawks doing this on a 39-hour turnaround, after closing out the play-in round Friday night in Cleveland.
— But that is only part of it.
— The bigger part is no Clint Capela.
— Which cuts them down to size.
— Yes, the Hawks had John Collins back, but it’s not the same as Capela on the boards or the alley-oop.
— It’s as if Trae Young lost a partner in harm.
— Eventually the Hawks will make their shots.
— They have too many shooters not to.
— But this opened as you would expect No. 1 to at home against No. 8.
— With the ensemble team playing as an elite ensemble.
— No, no dominant Heat performances.
— But also no need.
— Just Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler taking care of teammates.
— Bam Adebayo not forcing.
— P.J. Tucker stepping up when expected.
— And Max Strus holding things down in the starting lineup so Duncan Robinson could be a spark off the bench.
— Basically, all as according to expectation and according to form.
— As expected, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remained with the starting lineup he shifted to at the close of the regular season.
— That had Strus remaining in the opening mix, along with Tucker, Adebayo, Butler and Lowry.
— The Heat closed the regular season 3-0 with that starting lineup.
— The starting role tied Butler with P.J. Brown for 94th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his appearance, Butler also tied Shawn Kemp for 94th on the NBA all-time playoff-games list.
— The game was Lowry’s 84th career playoff start, tying him with Chris Bosh and Metta World Peace for 84th on the NBA all-time list.
— All four Heat players listed as questionable earlier in the day were available: Tucker (calf), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip) and Haywood Highsmith (hip.)
— That had all 17 players healthy.
— Two-way players Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, however, are ineligible for the playoffs.
— The two continue to practice and work with the team.
— As expected the Heat opened defensively with Lowry on Young, but then constantly switched everything.
— Butler’s first-quarter 3-pointer tied Dennis Scott for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s first steal moved him past Shawn Marion for 70th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Tyler Herro played as the Heat’s first reserve.
— Followed by Dedmon.
— Then Robinson.
— Then Gabe Vincent.
— With his second basket, Herro moved past Ray Allen for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-pointer moved him past Nick Van Exel for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Buck Williams’ for 81st on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler passed Hawks coach Nate McMillan for 67th on the All-Time Playoffs steals list with 132, doing it in the third period.
— Robinson’s fourth basket moved him past Dan Majerle for 21st on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— That also allowed him to pass P.J. Brown for 19th on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
— With his fifth assist, Lowry passed Avery Johnson for 49th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his second 3-pointer, Lowry moved past Damian Lillard for 25th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his third 3-point attempt, Lowry moved past Rasheed Wallace for 24th on the all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s third point moved him past Allen for 13th on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
— In the third period. Herro has passed Jamal Mashburn and Bosh for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff assists list.
— Earlier, Adebayo passed Jason Williams for seventh on the Heat all-time playoff assists list.
— As for Tucker, he passed Sam Cassell, Kenny Smith and former Heat guard Mario Chalmers for 72nd on the all-time playoffs 3-pointer list.
— Also along the way, Butler just passed Hawks coach Nate McMillan for 67th on the NBA’s all-time playoff steals list.
()
News
Jammu & Kashmir: Staff of Govt Middle school Placed Under Suspension After School Found Closed During Working Hours
Jammu & Kashmir: Staff of Govt Middle school Placed Under Suspension After School Found Closed During Working Hours
Staff of Govt Middle school Pounthal placed under suspension after school found closed during working hours
JAMMU, APRIL 17 : The staff members of Government Middle School Pounthal, zone Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, were placed under suspension by the Chief Education Officer Jammu on the directions of Director School Education Jammu Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, after the school was found closed during working hours on Saturday, 16th of April, 2022.
As soon as it was reported that the said school was locked during office hours, a team comprising of Principal Higher Secondary School Surinsar, ZEO Gandhi Nagar and other officials, was asked to visit the school and enquire into the matter.
On the basis of the report submitted by the visiting team, which confirmed that the school was closed during office hours all the teachers have been suspended till pending inquiry.
The suspended staff members include Ajay Kumar (teacher) and Karan Singh (teacher) who have been asked to report to High School Kishanpur ( Dhansal) where as Pawan Kumar ( Tr. Grade II) and Mukesh Kumar ( Tr. Grade II) have been asked to report to Higher Secondary School Kathar Manwal till pending enquiry.
The post Jammu & Kashmir: Staff of Govt Middle school Placed Under Suspension After School Found Closed During Working Hours appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Atlanta Opera Hair and Makeup Stylists Attempt to Unionize, Impacts Gig Work Debate
Parishioners help determine $50,000 Easter donation
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Maintain Crucial $40K Level Despite Bears Domination
Winderman’s view: As simple as Heat doing what they do, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Children and Banking
Jammu & Kashmir: Staff of Govt Middle school Placed Under Suspension After School Found Closed During Working Hours
Dinesh Karthik Responds To Sachin Tendulkar After He Applauds Him For His Performance
10 Benefits Of Having A Mobile App For Your Business
Influencer Amelie Zilber Wants to Use TikTok to Inspire the Next Generation of Voters
Man shot and killed on St. Louis MetroLink
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
A Screaming Heckler Shocked the Audience at the Metropolitan Opera
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left