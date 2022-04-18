News
Avian influenza also taking a toll on wild birds in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas
The new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that has forced the destruction of nearly 25 million domestic poultry across the U.S. is also spreading rapidly among wild bird populations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.
The disease appears to have spread north quickly from states like North Carolina and Florida, riding in infected, migrating birds, especially waterfowl.
Minnesota already has seen multiple cases of Canada geese, mallard ducks and bald eagles with the disease, starting in late March and increasing this week.
In North and South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri, snow geese have died by the dozens. Snowy owls, hawks, swans, crows, vultures, cormorants, pelicans and other waterfowl have also perished, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
More than 40 species of wild birds in 30 states have tested positive so far.
“This strain (of avian influenza) really seems to be devastating for wild birds, especially waterfowl and the critters that eat waterfowl,” said Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health group leader and wildlife veterinarian for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Carstensen said wildlife health experts across the country and into Canada are getting daily reports on dead birds as the migration moves north. As of Thursday, Minnesota has seen 24 confirmed cases in wildlife in 10 counties.
“We don’t know yet what it is about this H5N1 strain that is making it spread in wildlife so fast. Back in 2015, when H5N2 really hit the poultry industry in Minnesota, we looked hard all across the state and just didn’t find any. We found it in one bird, a Cooper’s hawk. … This is clearly a whole different situation now,” Carstensen said. “This is a big wildlife health issue. … What impact it might have on wildlife populations, like will it reduce the goose population, we don’t know yet. It’s just getting started.”
NO SONGBIRDS OR WILD TURKEYS, YET
While some wildlife experts have suggested homeowners take in their bird feeders to help prevent the spread of the disease among songbirds, so far not a single songbird has been reported with the disease in any state.
“For whatever reason, they (songbirds) just don’t seem to be susceptible to it,” Carstensen said. “But it could happen.”
Wildlife health experts say wild birds can be infected with H5N1 and show no signs of illness. But some wild birds show neurological impacts from avian influenza, such as tremors or seizures, or become weak and unable to fly.
It’s believed that wild birds are the likely pathway for the disease to spread into domestic poultry, which has caused the destruction of millions of birds in Minnesota and Wisconsin, sending the price of eggs and chicken in grocery stores skyrocketing.
“And this time, we’re seeing it in backyard (poultry) flocks, unlike 2015, when we didn’t really see that at all,” Carstensen noted. “Probably because it’s so rampant in waterfowl.”
So far, the disease also has spared upland birds, like wild turkeys and pheasants.
“Upland birds such as wild turkey have behaviors and prefer habitats that make them less likely to encounter avian influenza viruses in the wild,” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources noted in announcing the disease had arrived in the state.
Carstensen said the disease has not yet been found in wild turkeys in Minnesota, either, but that it would be possible. She’s asking spring wild turkey hunters to report dead turkeys, eagles or other birds they find, especially if they don’t show any obvious sign of trauma.
The most recent strain was confirmed in Europe last year, then in Newfoundland, Canada, and then quickly hit the southeast coast of the U.S., where many species of migrating birds spend the winter.
HUMAN RISK LOW
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to humans of contracting the disease is very low.
“Based on available epidemiologic and virologic information about these viruses, CDC believes that the risk to the general public’s health from current H5N1 bird flu viruses is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection,” the CDC notes on its website. “Infected birds shed bird flu viruses in their saliva, mucus and feces. Bird flu infections among people are rare; however, human infections can happen when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.”
Cooking meat from wild game to a proper temperature, at least 165 degrees, would kill the virus in any poultry, experts note. The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests hunters and anyone else handling wild birds wear rubber gloves while handling wild game as an added safety precaution.
REPORT DEAD BIRDS
The Minnesota DNR asks that you report finding any group of dead birds in one location that have no obvious cause of death — or any sickly or dead waterfowl or raptors, such as eagles — to your local DNR wildlife office or by calling the DNR information center at 888-646-6367.
In Wisconsin, you can report dead or sickly birds to the DNR Wildlife Hotline by emailing [email protected] or by leaving a voicemail for a return phone call at 608-267-0866.
News
Ill. GOP ‘not the party of Trump,’ top Senate Republican says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) joined Capitol Connection to recap the 2022 Spring legislative session, and discussed his party’s push to win more seats in the Illinois Senate.
News
Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Preds 8-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators.
Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals; Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues. They have won nine straight.
St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot on Saturday when it beat Minnesota.
Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville, which has lost two of three.
By JIM DIAMOND, AP Sports Writer
News
Wild’s special teams finishing with a thud
The Wild and San Jose Sharks had a combined eight power plays on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, yet seven of the teams’ combined eight regulation goals were scored at even strength.
The other was scored shorthanded.
It was a good night for the Wild’s struggling penalty kill, three-for-three, but a bad one for a sluggish power play, 0-5 in a 5-4 overtime victory at Xcel Energyy Center. It was good enough against a below-.500 team playing out the string but won’t cut it when the postseason starts in two weeks.
“The power play was exactly how our entire game was tonight — back passes, cute, didn’t shoot the puck,” head coach Dean Evason said.
The Wild had chances to tie the game early in the third period, and take a lead late in regulation with a man advantage. The winning goal was scored in three-on-three overtime, when Jared Spurgeon deflected a shot from Kevin Fiala.
After the game, the Wild’s power play ranked 20th in the 32-team NHL with a 19.9 percent success rate. Their kill was even worse, 26th with a 75.4 percent success rate.
“After the second period, we had three (power plays) and we looked like we never had a shot,” Evason said. “We never had a shot on net. And I know they were chopped up a bit, so maybe we had 2 full minutes, but we never had a flipping shot on net.”
Evason got so frustrated that he sent his heavy, checking line — Marcus Foligno, Joel Erikkson Ek and Nick Bjugstad — out to start a power play early in the third period. That didn’t work, either. San Jose’s Nick Bonino scored a short-handed goal.
“I wish it would have worked out because they scored on us,” Evason said. “So, that’s stupid. … We tried to send a message to the group.”
For the record, the Wild’s all-but-certain first-round playoff opponent, the St. Louis Blues, rank second overall in power play success (26.7 percent) and sixth in penalty kill success (83.7).
“The (coaches) were barking, ‘Simplify, shoot the puck!’ And we didn’t. We were back-passing,” Evason said. “So, we have to believe that our power play is going to do the right things not only down the stretch but in the playoffs.”
BRIEFLY
Marc-Andre Fleury gave up four goals on Sunday but earned his sixth victory in seven starts since being acquired from Chicago at the deadline. He has allowed 14 goals in his past four starts. … Evason said center Tyson Jost (lower body) would travel to Montreal for Tuesday night’s game but won’t play. Matt Dumba, (upper body) winger Jordan Greenway (upper body) and defenseman John Merrill (upper body) will stay in Minnesota. … Sunday’s sellout crowd of 19,029 was the Wild’s 700th sellout in franchise history.
