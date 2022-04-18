Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Remains at Risk, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

17 seconds ago

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still struggling below $41,500 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides below the $39,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $40,500 and $41,500.
  • The price is now trading below $40,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend decline if there is a clear move below the $39,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Resumes Decline

Bitcoin price remained below the key $41,500 resistance zone. BTC seems to be trading in a range above the $39,000 level and below the $41,500 resistance zone.

The last swing low was formed near $39,600 before the price started an upside correction. There was a move above the $40,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

However, the price faced a strong resistance near the $40,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin also struggled near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,200 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be $40,380 and the 100 hourly SMA. To start a recovery wave, the price must clear the $40,380 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $40,850 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the main $41,500 hurdle in the near term.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,180 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,600 level.

The next major support is seen near the $39,180 level. A downside break below the $39,180 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,800 level or even $38,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $39,600, followed by $39,180.

Major Resistance Levels – $40,180, $40,400 and $41,500.

Blockchain

DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack

5 hours ago

April 18, 2022

DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
Another DeFi platform took a major hit today, as the decentralized, credit-based stablecoin Beanstalk (with it’s stablecoin $BEAN) has broken it’s peg following a roughly $80M hack.

Speculation has been left, right and center and a number of sleuths have been tracking the movement of funds and studying the exploit that has likely left Beanstalk Farms in the dust.

Let’s look at what we know from the early hours since the hack.

Beanstalk Farms’ Hack: What Went Down

The transaction on Etherscan shows that the hacker used what’s commonly known as a ‘flash loan attack,’ one that has been seen on DeFi protocols previously. A flash loan in crypto allows a user to borrow and repay a loan in a single transaction, which minimizes risk for lenders and can streamline processes for borrowers.

In the Beanstalk Farms hack, the hacker borrowed nearly a third of the BEAN supply, roughly 32 million tokens and utilized Curve Finance’s $3Crv tokens to generate a unique tokens ‘BEAN3CRV-f’ and ‘BEAN3LUSD-f.’

The attacker utilized these two new tokens to deceive Beanstalk’s governance model and gave the hacker a massive majority holding of ‘seeds,’ the platform’s governance token. With such a larger holding of seeds, the hacker had the contractual capability to execute an ’emergency governance action,’ siphoning massive amounts of funds from the Beanstalk contract.

The hacker even included a $250K donation to the Ukrainian donation address as part of the hack, and set up the governance proposals over 24 hours prior to actual execution of the flash loan attack.

Lossless (LSS) has reached out to Beanstalk; the project is an increasingly-utilized tool to combat against potential hacks. | Source: LSS-USDT on TradingView.com

Related Reading | Bitcoin Clings To $40K On Easter Sunday As Crypto Seen To Head Lower In The Short Term

Can The Protocol Recover? 

Just days ago, Beanstalk was celebrating over $150M in TVL, over $130M in liquidity, and a rapidly approaching market cap of $100M that was impending. The protocol has had to pump the brakes, and it’s future is now unclear – with a stark Discord screenshot from admins:

Image

How the protocol recovers from here will be difficult to predict. Additional Discord screenshots show that the project is not shutting down immediately, but is also not committing towards an eventual re-build:

publius — Today at 10:47 AM @everyone, we don't rly have much to say atm but wanted to say a few things: 1. we are incredibly sorry that everyone has lost money and is suffering. 2. we are not sure what the best next steps are wrt beanstalk. we feel that the economic model was finally starting to demonstrate its efficacy, which makes this pill even tougher to swallow. one of the things that set Beanstalk apart from other projects was the fair launch, and obviously going forward there will be the baggage around this hack. 3. we want to say thank you to those of you that have reached out to us w your thoughts on how to move forward. we are trying to figure it out. 4. while today is a horrible day, it may also be the start of something good. the lack of VC backing for Beanstalk makes something akin to the wormhole instant recovery highly unlikely, but there may be a path forward. We don't want to comment on next steps until that path is at least visible to us.

Crypto hack mitigators Lossless have reached out and Beanstalk will likely need strong partners to recover from this. Commentors on Beanstalk’s Twitter account have speculated that it was an ‘inside job’ conducted by Beanstalk to leave retail as exit liquidity. However, until more details come to light, it’s all speculation.

Related Reading | ADA To Rebound With Integration Of USDT And USDC On Cardano

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.

Multiple Crypto Exchanges in India Freeze Rupee Deposits

7 hours ago

April 18, 2022

Multiple Crypto Exchanges in India Freeze Rupee Deposits
