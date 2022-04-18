Finance
Breast Reconstruction & Health Insurance Options
Thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and often,the cancer cannot be eliminated by a lumpectomy. Breast cancer or trauma to the bust can damage your self image and self-confidence. If you have had breast cancer or other accidents that have altered the shape of your breasts, a plastic surgeon can help rebuild your bust and help you regain a sense of symmetry and proportion to your body.
Recent technological advanced in reconstruction procedures provide many options for women facing mastectomy.The reconstruction process can involve the use of saline or silicone implants as a prosthesis, or even the body’s own tissues from the abdomen. Before your surgery, be sure to discuss the reconstruction technique with your surgeon and determine which option suits you best.
Understanding the cost of the procedure is very important, because costs can vary based on the experience of the plastic surgeon as well as the geographic location of the surgery. The costs include the fees paid for the surgeon, hospital costs, anesthesia, prescriptions, any special clothing or dressings need, medical tests or x-rays.
Even though the fees for surgery can be expensive, you should always choose a reputable plastic surgeon who has had considerable experience in the field or breast procedures and fulfilled adequate training requirements. Ask to see his track record of success in plastic surgery.
If you are recovering from cancer and need reconstructive surgery, much of the fees should be covered by your provider. Many surgeons offer financing plans to help alleviate some of the costs. Consult your plastic surgeon and your health provider to determine if your procedure is covered by your plan.
The Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act of 1998 was established to provide coverage to women whose health plans are not required by state law to cover the costs of breast reconstruction. Women who have questions about financial coverage of reconstruction procedures should call their health provider, the Department of Labor, or their State Insurance Commissioner’s office.
The 1998 Federal Breast Reconstruction Law states that all health insurance companies must cover reconstruction of the breast during a mastectomy and surgery and reconstruction of the other breast to produce a symmetrical appearance, breast prostheses and treatment of complications from mastectomy, such as chronic swelling. In addition, many states have their own unique laws which explain what is covered during a mastectomy.
Before the surgery, it is very important that you determine whether insurance will cover your surgery fees. You certainly do not want to be surprised by any unanticipated costs. If you have health insurance, the carrier should pay for your procedure. If you do not have insurance, you should talk to your surgeon and the hospital about negotiating a discount rate. Many are also able to qualify for health insurance under state Medicaid program or other health-coverage programs for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Many women opt for reconstruction surgery after other procedures, not having to do with a mastectomy. However, you should investigate whether all of the fees are covered by health insurance. If not, you may have to pay out of pocket. Make sure you talk to your health insurance company as well as your doctor to understand what fees are covered, and understand the risks of having the surgery.
Finance
Over 55 Life Insurance
Getting older is a problem that we have yet to solve. With each passing year things start to change until it reaches a point when we are simply known as old. There is no magical number for being old, some people start to slow down earlier than others. For the most part, how you take care of your body in your younger years will usually dictate how your body transforms when you age. This plays a big role in certain businesses such as insurance because you are literally graded on your age and health level. Regardless of how good of shape you may be in, when you reach 55 you are viewed differently by insurance companies. This means that getting over 55 life insurance becomes that much harder.
When you reach the age of 55 and don’t have an insurance plan, things begin to get a lot harder for you. For instance when you were younger, if you decided to get life insurance most companies would be begging to sign you up. The younger that you are the longer that you will live in most cases. Why give someone over 55 life insurance when you can give it to a healthy 25 year old? Insurance companies have to make these decisions every single day and unfortunately a lot of people are left without coverage unless they secured it when they were younger.
It is much easier to get insurance when you are younger as opposed to older. This means that over 55 life insurance becomes much harder to obtain with each passing year. If you were a smoker or still smoke to this day, it becomes even harder to get life insurance. Most companies will stay away from you if you fit that criteria. Even drinking has been looked down upon because we all know of the damage that it can cause over the years to the liver.
If you are thinking about getting over 55 life insurance there are a few things that you need to consider. First thing is you will need to make an honest evaluation of your health. A lot of older people “let themselves go” as they age and usually get a little bit heavier. You may want to consider regular exercise and a healthy diet to help counter the effects of aging. These are a couple simple steps that can increase your chances of getting over 55 life insurance.
There is no way that you can guarantee coverage, even if you were younger. Some medical conditions are simply out of our control and regardless of age or health it will get you denied. You can make a case for and against that denial of over 55 life insurance is discriminatory, but you have to realise that insurance companies are a business, therefore they are interested in making a profit. If you consider it from that perspective it becomes much easier to relate to their decision regarding giving out coverage to older people.
Finance
10 Tips That Will Help Save On Auto Insurance
Very often we land up spending more on insurance policies than on ourselves. Many insurance policies like life, health, home, and auto insurance are not just essential but mandatory. Auto insurance alone can set you back by several hundred dollars every year.
How much the premium on auto insurance will cost really depend on many factors like: your age, driving record, where you live, the risk factors, and the make and age of your car. If you are style conscious and choose a powerful car in the latest model then you will certainly have to pay higher insurance. And, as you know having no auto insurance coverage is not an option. And, if you do not have adequate coverage and when good luck is not on your side, you could land in deep financial mess if you were to be involved in an auto accident or theft of the car for no fault of yours.
So stop thinking of cancelling your auto insurance comprehensive coverage and find ways in which you can have the same extensive coverage for lower costs. You can reduce auto insurance premiums by:
1. Making the time to shop around. Do the exercise well before the auto insurance comes up for renewal. Auto insurance premiums vary from company to company and between online payments and payments at offices or by mail. So, comparison shop and find an insurance policy that offers a great bouquet of coverage for less than what you are presently forking out for auto insurance. Shop online and use the tools for getting comparative quotes from different providers.
2. Thinking about increasing your deductible. Paying a higher deductible always lowers the premiums payable on auto insurance. Check your finances to see how much of a larger deductible is possible without pinching your pocket.
3. Maintaining a good credit score and report these always get you a better deal with auto insurance companies. A good credit report means that your risk is lower than others so insurance companies will gladly offer you better rates to cover your vehicle.
4. Being eco-friendly and driving an eco-friendly car then you will be eligible for a great deal from the auto insurance company. Many companies have special discount schemes on auto insurance for clients who care for the environment.
5. Keeping your mileage low if you driver lowers than say 7500 miles a year you will qualify for a low-mileage discount. Qualify for this discount on your auto insurance premium by car pooling, walking instead of driving to close by locations, and using public transport.
6. Not using your personal vehicle for business related travel. Vehicles used for work related driving attract higher auto insurance coverage than vehicles meant for personal use.
7. Considering a policy that covers all the vehicles the family owns. A group auto policy means much lower premiums than covering each car owned by the family separately.
8. Finding out if your organization or memberships to clubs or other professional organizations, makes you eligible for a discount on an auto insurance policy. For example most companies offer discounts on premiums to cover vehicles owned by members of AAA.
9. Maintaining an error free driving record for three years you will become automatically eligible for a discount on premiums payable. No accidents, drunk driving convictions, moving violations, or break downs means great savings on premiums payable on auto insurance. When you have a clean driving record it means your risk is lowered greatly.
10. Considering taking an auto insurance policy from the same provider who has extended life, home, and health policies for your family. When a company knows you well they are more than willing to offer you auto insurance at lower than market rate.
Other ways of reducing payment for auto insurance are: to live away from the city in a community that has less traffic, lower accident rates, and lower crime rates and to buy a low risk car. Sports and other high-performance vehicles are considered high risk by insurance companies and attract higher insurance premiums than a station wagon, sedan, or compact car.
Lower insurance payments on your car by following the recommendations of the road traffic police and insurance companies. For example installation of anti-theft devices, air bags, seat belts, and anti-lock brakes will make you eligible for great discounts on insurance premiums.
So, instead of moaning and groaning about high premiums reduce your auto insurance premiums by following the recommendations given above and constantly staying abreast of new developments in the auto insurance sector.
Finance
Our Complex World
I guess in memory is where one finds solitude of what used to be. Maybe it is just myself but lately the times of today just may justify my eagerness to live in a time of simpler tones. But, even then the world faced horrific upheavals. I still can’t help but thinking that today I came along too late. The memories of my father evoke a reoccurring afterthought of what life was like before the war.
The sheltered existence of my childhood as strange as it may seem rejuvenates my core beliefs that something is not right about the times of today. The actions and inactions of so many have dispelled any hope of redeeming factors that would make life more bearable and less obnoxious than what we are experiencing today.
The simple pleasantries as I now call them made life far less complicated than all the gizmos that are currently attached to societies today. Call me old fashioned and that’s suits me fine. With the world in a tailspin of many regrettable sins that have only fostered so much hate, bitterness, loathing, and greed have inexplicitly created the tempests that are engulfing the globe.
Somehow after all these years it wasn’t until after my father’s passing that I began to realize just how much influence he had on me. For he too thought his generation came along too late in stopping the great tribulations that engulfed the entire world in 1940’s.
The complexities of our existence now have underscored my ambition to visualize a world free from want, and free from fear. Now, as I reminisce of my younger years it would be so refreshing to once again rekindle the friendships that were forged when simpler times made my life so enjoyable. This was long before the complexities of life turned the world upside down. The tragedies and travesties that are happening now have only exasperated the complexities of our existence.
It would be so reassuring to put in practice many of the simpler things that made life far less complex. In doing so just maybe the world today would not be in such turmoil and millions the world over would be able to be beneficiaries of a less complicated existence. A world more balanced where coexistence is not just possible but assured.
A reality! That depends on just how soon mankind is willing to usher in the necessary reforms, and policy directives that would bring about that balance in our world today. We have to fully realize that the complexities of our existence just maybe are the root causes of so much trouble in our world today.
Breast Reconstruction & Health Insurance Options
Over 55 Life Insurance
Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K
10 Tips That Will Help Save On Auto Insurance
Our Complex World
Identify the Best Insurance Service Providers
The Cultural Narcissist – Lasch In An Age Of Diminishing Expectations
Singapore Car Insurance – How Your Car Insurance Premium is Determined
Small Business Collections: Prepaid Legal
Understanding and Saving on Alberta Car Insurance
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail