Brewers comeback win spoils Pujols’ 681st HR
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3. But the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.
St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards
Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra made the cut from the Mami Heat on Sunday when the NBA announced the three finalists for each of the league’s annual individual awards.
Bam Adebayo did not, which could add yet another chip on his shoulder during these NBA playoffs.
Herro, the overwhelming favorite, is a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man Award, along with Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year, along with the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and the Suns’ Monty Williams. Spoelstra and Williams guided their teams to No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.
Adebayo missed out on a chance for his first Defensive Player of the Year award, with the media balloting instead coming up with a final three of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Suns forward Mikal Bridges.
The league announces the award winners throughout the course of the playoffs, with the balloting having been completed the day after the April 10 close of the regular season.
Herro this season set franchise records for single-season and career bench scoring.
“That’s the closest you’re going to get to a lock,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said, with the network announcing the finalists.
The Heat have not had a winner of the award in their previous 33 seasons.
Adebayo had pushed hard for the defensive award.
“I feel like at this point, I’m the only really making those type of eye-popping plays,” he said during the season. “That’s my pride. I feel like if I’m going to go out there and give it my all, I want my accolade for it, in my opinion.”
The only Heat player named NBA Defensive Player of the Year remains Alonzo Mourning, in 1999 and 2000.
Despite being voted by peers as one of the Top 15 coaches of all-time, Spoelstra has never won the official NBA award (he shared in 2017 in the one voted on by fellow coaches), with Pat Riley in 1997 the Heat’s lone Coach of the Year.
To some, Herro also deserved consideration for the Most Improved Player award. The lone franchise winners remain Rony Seikaly in 1990 and Isaac Austin in 1997. The nominees for that award are Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.
The finalists for Most Valuable Player are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.
The finalists for Rookie of the Year are Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. The Heat’s lone rookies are center Omer Yurtseven and guard Javonte Smart, who is on a two-way contract.
MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K
SRINAGAR: Weatherman on Friday forecast another spell of light to moderate rain during April 19-20 in both J&K and Ladakh.
“Another feeble WD most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from 19 April,” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official as having said, adding, “Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir Division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected during 19th evening to 20th April forenoon,” he said.
Meanwhile, after light rains during last couple of days, night temperature registered a considerable drop with mercury settling below normal in Kashmir Valley barring Gulmarg and Kupwara town on Friday.
The MeT official here told GNS that Srinagar received traces of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning and recorded a low of 7.0°C against 8.7°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.6 °C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund also received traces of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 0.8mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 5.3°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had the highest rainfall of71.mm during the time and recorded a low of 1.2°C against 4.0°C last night. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg had 0.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 1.8°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While 1.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.3 mm of rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.1°C, the official said.
Jammu recorded a low of 19.2°C against 21.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital which received traces of rain during the time, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 8.8°C, Batote 10.8°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.9°C, the official said.
In March, J&K received 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry.
MeT department said that Jammu city received only 2.1mm of rain against normal of 68 mm last month while Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm.
What Will Twitter Look Like When Elon Musk’s Takeover Fails?
Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter will likely fail. He doesn’t have the money lined up. The company’s board is wary of selling. Its stock hasn’t budged despite his premium offer. And he’s already discussing Plan B.
Anything can happen with Musk involved, but a failed deal’s aftermath could be brutal for Twitter. After growing revenue by 37% last year, the company was off to a promising start in 2022. Now it’s in chaos: Its stock is volatile, its employees are rattled, its analysts are bailing, and its leadership looks weak. It will face a long recovery if Musk backs away now.
“There’s frustration,” said a former Twitter executive Thursday. “They were having a pretty good year and now there’s all this distraction and noise in the system.”
Twitter’s most immediate issue is its stock volatility. The company’s share price shot up 27% when Musk announced he’d bought his 9.1% stake. If he walks away now, it could just as quickly plunge. Musk made clear he’d be willing to tank the stock if Twitter doesn’t play ball, via his SEC filing. “If the deal doesn’t work,” he said. “I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Through his investment, Musk made Twitter the world’s most prominent meme stock. The fundamentals of the company didn’t change overnight, but its valuation did — just like Gamestop and AMC. And while those companies’ share prices are now higher than before their meme stock days, their leaders have struggled to plan without knowing how they’d be valued the next day. Twitter could face similar issues.
“The CEO and CFO of Gamestop left after the whole up and down cycle,” Margins analyst Ranjan Roy said on Big Technology Podcast Thursday. “That volatility — it’s not intrinsically a good thing even though your stock is going up.”
If Twitter gets its share price under control, it would then have to figure out how to settle its employees, whose morale is sinking. Over the past two weeks, Musk has wondered aloud about building things Twitter employees were working on, he’s insulted their projects, and he’s surmised the platform could be dying because people like Justin Bieber don’t tweet enough. Musk’s push for free speech, meanwhile, thrust Twitter employees directly into the culture war. Many conservatives now see them as power-hungry censors in opposition to the free flow of ideas.
Some Twitter employees have already expressed exasperation at the Musk-driven chaos. One longtime engineer, for instance, pointed reporters to an image of a skeleton in a car checking its phone as an illustration of what it would feel like to have a normal week at Twitter. This week was supposed to be ‘focus week’ at the company. But instead of focusing on their projects, Twitter employees spent their days wondering if Musk would take them over. It’s not easy to bounce back to ‘normal’ after that.
me when there’s finally a normal week working at twitter dot com
Finally, Twitter’s leaders will likely struggle to maintain their credibility after guiding the company through this episode. Just a week ago, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board with open arms. Though this may have been an attempt to ward off Musk’s activism, it backfired when Musk didn’t end up joining. In his SEC filing, days after the lovefest, Musk declared he has no faith in Twitter management.
Twitter employees believe their executives did what they could. But leaders must guide with a steady hand and prevent such turbulence. When they welcomed Musk—the world’s most impressive businessman—to the board only to be in the midst of a hostile takeover soon after, it was a failure.
Without a deal, Twitter will be left beaten down just as things started looking up. Perhaps this is its destiny. But it’s easy to understand why some analysts are now turning on the company. “Full Blown Elon Circus,” Stifel analyst Mark Kelley wrote Thursday. “Downgrade to sell.”
