BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) – Online Trading System
Gone are the days when you needed a broker to help you buy and sell stocks, shares and make stock market investments. Through online investment you can buy and sell shares with just a few clicks of the mouse. The economic and capital market in India cannot exist without a stock exchange; there are two main stock exchanges where transactions take place; the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). While all the major transactions take place here, there are over 20 different stock exchanges located across the country.
Online trading in India has changed the meaning of trading in the country. With no requirement for a broker, trading has become easier, faster and far more convenient than earlier days. Some of the major financial products and services offered through online trading are mutual funds, equities, general insurance, life insurance, share trading, portfolio management, commodities trading and financial planning. In online trading, the investor has to pay less brokerage as compare to offline trading. There is no need for any paperwork through online investing and the need for a middle man is eliminated. All the stock accounts are stored in a Demat account where they can be viewed.
BSE online trading was established in 1995 and is the first exchange to be set up in Asia. It has the largest number of listed companies in the world and currently has 4937 companies listed on the Exchange with over 7,700 traded instruments.
The only thing that an investor requires for online trading through BSE is an online trading account. The trading can then be done within the trading hours from any location in the world. In fact, BSE has replaced the open cry system with automated trading. Open cry system is a common method of communication between the investors at a stock exchange where they shout and use hand gestures to communicate and transfer information about buy and sell orders. It usually takes place on the ‘pit’ area of the trading floor and involves a lot of face to face interaction. However, with the use of electronic trading systems trading is easier, faster and cheaper; and is less prone to manipulation by market makers and brokers/dealers.
The BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in debt instruments, equity and derivatives. This is performed through a system known as BOLT – BSE’s Online Trading System.
In the stock exchange, a key index is used to keep track of the important or the most traded stocks in the exchange. The indice used at the BSE while trading is the SENSEX and is displayed in all major portals, newspapers and magazines. It is India’s first stock market index that enjoys an iconic stature and is tracked worldwide. It is conducted on a free-float methodology and is sensitive to market sentiments and realities.
There are also indices such as BSE small cap, BSE mid cap and BSE500 to take care of medium and small companies. Furthermore, India index services and Products Limited has indices such as CNX Nifty Junior, S&P CNX Nifty, CNX 100, S&P CNX 500 and CNX Mid cap. The BSE offers 22 indices to suit a multiplicity of needs, inclusive of 12 sectorial indices. For example, the BSE PSU Index tracks the performance of the listed PSY companies and also helps the Central Government to monitor its wealth on the bourses.
The BSE has become a completely ‘corporatised and demutualized stock exchange’ through the use of online exchanges. With partners such as Deutsche Borse (DB) and Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) it has a global competitive force. BSE has strategic relationships in almost every part of the world- Europe (DB)), Hong Kong (ETF) and Asia (SGX), prominent public sector undertakings such as State Bank of India, Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Central Bank of India.
Benefits of BSE trading system in India for share brokers or newbies
There are a number of attractive services to empower investors and facilitate smooth transactions. Some of these include:
1) Investor Services: A range of services are offered to investors. Being the first exchange in the country to provide an amount of INR 1 million towards the investor protection fund, the BSE had launched a nationwide investor awareness program; ‘Safe Investing in the Stock Market’ under which there were 264 programmes which were conducted in over 359 cities in India.
2) BSE has an Online trading BOLT system: the online-Trading system (BOLT) facilitates on-line screen based trading in securities. Currently it operates 25,000 Trader Workstations which are located across 359 cities in the country.
3) The BSE has the world’s first centralized exchange-based Internet trading system – BSEWEBX.com. This system helps the investors anywhere in the world to trade on the BSE platform.
4) The BSE has an online Surveillance system (BOSS) which monitors on a REAL-TIME basis the price movements, the volume positions and members’ positions as well as real time measurement of default risk, generation of cross market alerts and market reconstruction.
5) The BSE has a training institute – known as the Bombay Stock Exchange Training Institute (popularly known as the acronym BTI).The BTI imparts capital market training and certification; in collaboration with a number of reputed management institutes and universities. There are over 40 courses to choose from on different aspects of the capital market and the financial Bombay Stock Exchange market.
Critical Factors for Trading in the Shares Market
Do you think you can continue trading with the same stock for years together and gain? Yes, you can! It all depends on the market you choose – choosing a market that is appropriate for your experience level, i.e. whether you are a beginner or have already gained expertise. The trading style also matters. Other factors like margin, volatility and liquidity should also be considered. Once you have planned to venture into the shares market in India, you should consider how you will execute your trading ideas like whether you will buy pullbacks or breakouts, whether you will buy overbought or oversold or whether you will utilize technical strategies or not. When you buy a stock in India you should also know when to sell it.
It is equally critical to decide how much money you will risk on any single stock in India or in general. It is always good to start the small way. Once you make a plan of how much risk you will take, the trading won’t cause any stress. What is your financial strength? The answer will let you take the decision. Well, you may have big money in store but as a beginner if you start the big way losses incurred if any may greatly affect your financial health. When you hear about a trend in the shares market, it generally refers to the direction in which the market is moving. With the rising prices, the shares market witnesses an upward trend and with the falling prices, it witnesses a downward trend.
Discipline is the essence of trading in the shares market. It will keep you out of trouble. Trading rules also matter a lot in determining the entry and exit rules, maximum risk on any given share India, rules governing maximum daily, weekly or monthly losses, trade, maximum number of shares bought and sold for a particular period (say a week), and related paraphernalia. As a beginner if you are buying a share in India, do make repetitions; it is the most important element of trading for novice traders in the shares market. Evaluating both gains and losses incurred will help you earn fast. You will then know what works for you and what not. Fast gains will subsequently turn out to be an easy affair. It will be then a blend of ability and profitability that will be riding herd. Do evaluate every single share in India that you buy and sell.
By now, you must have become familiar about the bourses in the market of stock in India. The NSE India and the BSE of India are the two prominent stock exchanges in the country. Both the bourses have remained in the forefront of modernization of India’s capital and financial markets with BSE of India serving since 135 years.
Several pioneering efforts have been executed by both the NSE of India and BSE of India, elevating the position of the Indian capital market in the world map.
Internet Book Review About Google & Human Knowledge
The Internet is perhaps the greatest communication device ever devised by mankind. The Internet is also a repository of all human knowledge. Of course, human knowledge would not be worth all that much with a modernized ‘Dewey Decimal System’ to help someone find exactly what they are looking for right? Thus, the Internet wouldn’t be of much value without search features or search engines.
Today, the number one search engine is Google, in the past it has been something else. There use to be lots of competition in the search space, but that has not been the case in the last 5-years, as Google has run away with the market. Over 70% of all searches on the Internet come from Google now, that is an incredible market share indeed.
Apparently, the human race has spoken and chosen voting with their clicks and minds for Google to bring back relevant data. This is a huge happening in the lifestyles of human beings, it really changes everything. Google is indexing the world, literally and making it all available in .02387603 seconds!
Of course, Google is not stopping here by any means, each month they come out with new initiatives and ideas, keeping pace, yes, at Internet speed with the evolution of the online virtual world. In fact, the story and history and the future history of Google is quite fascinating. I’d like to recommend a very good book to you on this subject.
“Planet Google – One Company’s Audacious Plan to Organize Everything We Know” by Randal Stross (also author of eBoys); Free Press, a division of Simon and Schuster, New York, NY; 2008.
Hacking Expert Witness: US Charges Eight in Hacking Scheme
This allegedly began in 2011, when several accounts in banks such as: Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, the U.S. Military Defense Finance and 11 other banks had their accounts compromised. Once inside these accounts, the hackers setup a payment which was sent to several pre-paid debit cards. The pre-paid cards were then used by an accomplice (aka “cashers” or “money mules”) to make ATM withdrawals or purchases to convert the card into cash.
From here, the cashers took a small cut for themselves, while sending the bulk of the money to their employer via a wire transfer.
They managed to avoid detection for some time by keeping the transfers below the $10,000 threshold set by the anti-money laundering laws of the U.S. However, they routinely made payments of $9,900. A $10,000 transaction sends up a big red flag, a $9,900 transaction sends up a smaller red flag. It is these multiple $9,900 amount transfers along with a Gmail account the defendants use to talked with others about the scheme that was their downfall. In addition to the discussion about the scheme, there were many emails in this account that detailed the transfers to and from many of the banks. Currently only four (4) of the eight (8) defendants are in custody, the other four (4) remain at large. They are charged with: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit identity theft. If convicted, each of the defendants will face large fines, and up to 55 years in federal prison.
How these eight managed to hack into these banks is still unclear, but there is another case known as the Trident Breach which used similar techniques. Hackers used a computer virus known as “ZeuS” to hack into over 400 different companies and organizations, making off with over $70,000,000 (Seventy Million Dollars). This virus helped the perpetrators gain access to the victim’s bank accounts. They would then syphon off the money and transfer it to bank accounts held by their cashers. The Trident Breach was pulled off by foreign students living in the United States, holding student visas. These cashers would then wire the money to Eastern Europe via wire services or MoneyGram. money wiring services and MoneyGram are one way streets. Once the funds have been sent, they cannot be recovered. They are gone, never to be seen again.
