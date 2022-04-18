Finance
Call Accounting Software Benefits
Call accounting is software or hardware that provides metrics for telephony functions such as traffic analysis, toll fraud alerts, network management, E911 notification and cost allocation to various corporate levels.
Historically the software has been an invaluable tool for corporations that required control over telephone usage costs. Call accounting systems generally capture and report on call type, origin, date, time, duration and dialed digits. The system stores the data and utilizes the information to calculate cost and generate desired reports.
Call accounting can generally reduce telecom expenses from 10% to 40% by highlighting misuse and abuse, discovering supplier billing errors and increasing productivity through greater network and workforce efficiency.
Environments that are not monitored tend to have excessive charges for directory services, specialty numbers, personal and overseas calls. The implementation of a call accounting system can pinpoint calls to individual extensions for greater accountability. In fact, simple awareness of the impending installation of a new call accounting package circulated among staff curbs misuse immediately by approximately 10%.
Supplier billing errors can be a costly revelation. A Gartner Group study found 12 to 20 percent of corporate telecom invoices contain billing errors and 85 percent of such
errors are in favor of the carrier. A good call accounting system can provide accounting assurance through bill reconciliation.
In this era of heightened security, it is imperative that a call accounting software package monitor suspicious, fraudulent and malicious behavior. Calls to E911, emergency services or to specific calling patterns can be tracked and notified to authorized personnel. In 2002, the United States Congress passed the Sarbanes-Oxley Act following fraudulent operations by companies, such as Enron and WorldCom. Call detail reports can be used to provide documented proof of fraudulent behavior.
Over the years call accounting has evolved from a single processor MS DOS system to elaborate SQL databases with globally accessible browser-based solutions. Web browsers are either pre-installed with the operating system or freely available downloads from the internet. Browsers are popular because they can access information remotely from a public IP address or via a virtual private network (VPN). Therefore an individual can access his stock quotes, read the latest headlines and review call accounting reports through various tabs on the browser. Web browser based systems allow enterprise users to easily manage many sites from a centralized location.
Many corporations are developing total communication management solution (TCMS) strategies to manage their growing communication spend. Call accounting is the core of any powerful communication management portfolio.
RSI (www.telecost.com) is recognized as an industry leader in the field of communication management. The communication management product portfolio includes tailored integration to the most popular switching and network manufactures. RSI has been granted Nortel Developer Partner status with recognition for its core portfolio as Compatible Products. RSI is a Cisco Technology Partner, Siemens HiPath Ready Standard certified, Avaya DeveloperConnect Member, Mitel MiSN Member, Adtran Complementary Solutions Provider, ShoreTel Technology Partner, NEC Univerge Partner and Alcatel Applications Partner.
Finance
Scalable Passive Income Generation
When we discover the wonders of passive income, most of us nine to five workers feel we don’t have the time to spend on generating what we perceive to be a random income.
We see it as random, i.e. some days we get no income from it at all and other days we ‘earn’ more than we thought. What we also might see is that it is just a small amount of cash, which is nowhere near to our salary, so therefore it’s not worth bothering with and certainly not worth giving up your job for.
There are a couple of things that perhaps you have not realised here. On the internet, your income comes to you day and night and at weekends, 24 hours a day, from all over the world.
There is also the concept of scalability.
What is so beautiful about any passive income streams is that they are easily scalable, meaning that you can add and repeat the process endlessly. When you have set up one on a particular subject, you can go and do something completely different and set up another one.
Setting up the second idea is a lot easier than the first as you have already introduced yourself to a lot of the tools and resources that you have already used, such as Google AdSense or YouTube. So the mechanisms for setting up your next passive income stream are known to you and you are happy to use them again for your second and ongoing ideas.
The only thing left for you to do is to think of some good quality content that you can give to the world in the form of a website, blog, video on YouTube or an article on one of many article directories.
So for instance, your first passive income stream, a website on dog training, only earns you a few dollars a month. Now you can set up another website on writing musical ballads, something that you have a passion for.
What you will realise is that as you produce more websites or videos or articles, the ones that you didn’t think would do well do and conversely, what you think is your best website doesn’t. This fickleness of the general public will drive you mad, but it’s still good watching the little bits of cash fall into your bank account!
Eventually, the combined little bits of income from each source will start to add up.
So remember that scalability is the answer to increasing your passive income in a slow but sure way, by giving people what they want in the form of good information and content. What that content is, is up to you!
Finance
A Practical Guide on How to Find the Best Stock Trading Site for the Beginner Trader
Many who are new to the stock trading world often ask: which one is the best stock trading site?
There are probably a thousand sites all touting that they are the best, however, only a handful will actually deliver what you really need.
The elements that make up the best stock trading site for a beginner are:
• Low cost brokerage on trades
• Experienced traders offering their insight to market conditions in blogs and posts
• Easy to understand instruction on how to trade through the site
• Clean navigation that’s simple to follow
• Easy to use market analysis tools that a beginner can master quickly
Many stock trading sites will charge a monthly subscription fee. The best stock trading site that provides the tools and advice you need to learn your own trading will ensure that this is a sound investment.
Having access to the best online trading courses where experienced traders offer their wisdom and experience is another element you should be looking for. Learning from an experienced trader is probably the best investment of your time, and in some cases money, you could make.
If you follow the forums, the blog sites and discussion pages where passionate traders share their thoughts, you’ll see a pattern of recommendations. I visited a few and the most common sites that came up were:
1. Scottrade
2. OptionsXpress
3. Vantagetrade
4. E*Trade Financial
5. Tradeking
6. Fidelity
7. CharlesSchwab
8. TD Ameritrade
9. OptionsHouse
10. Firstrade
These sites are often talked about as offering good value for money on trades, excellent tools you can access and have forums where experienced traders share their insights.
Other services offered through these sites include:
• Good support and customer service
• No Account Maintenance fees (except Fidelity and E*Trade Financial)
• Mobile tools (except Firstrade) so you can monitor your trades on the go
• Free telephone support
• Email support – so you can get instructions in writing and refer to it again if you need to
If you’re starting out and are simply getting an understanding of how the market works, then the best stock trading site for you would be:
• CNN business pages
• Wall Street Journal
• Forbes trading pages
These are great free sources of market information where you can start to understand what influences prices, who are the influencers of market sentiment, and begin to monitor how the price of a stock is influenced by the media.
The best stock trading site comes down to several factors, many of them personal. The sites I’ve mentioned above are merely a small sample of the best stock trading sites around at the moment. The listed sites above have a long history and are well established as leaders in this space.
Always read the terms and conditions of a site. Pay close attention to the fee structure on brokerage and commissions charged, and try out a few with a demo account. Several of these sites will offer an free introductory period, or a number of brokerage free trades when you first sign up.
Most of all: do your own research. The best investment when it comes to stock trading is actually in research and your own education. Make sure you make sound investments in both of these before you execute your first trade.
Finance
Investing in Real Estate – 4 Investment Options
Real estate investing is satisfying and lucrative, when done right. It can help you diversify your investment portfolio as well as generate extra income. Many of the real estate investments don’t require you to deal directly with tenants. Also, you can purchase a property by paying only a fraction of the total price and then clearing the balance and interest over time. Here are four real estate investing options.
Rental Properties
Investing in residential rental properties can be great, especially for individuals with renovation and DIY skills, and have the fortitude to deal with tenants.
Pros
• Provides regular income
• Properties can appreciate
• You can optimize capital through leverage
• Many of the expenses are tax-deductable
Cons
• Managing tenants can be tedious
• Vacancies can reduce income
• Tenants can damage property
House Flipping
You can purchase underpriced properties that need a bit of an upgrade, renovate them inexpensively and then resell them at a profit. House flipping, however, comes with some risks. First, your estimate of repair costs must be precise, which is not a simple thing to do. Second, the longer the property is in your hands the less money you’re likely to make because you’ll be paying a mortgage without it generating income.
Pros
• Ties your capital only in the short term
• Potential quick returns
Cons
• A hot market may cool unexpectedly
• Requires deep industry knowledge
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
REITs are traded in major exchanges, similar to stocks. A REIT comes into being when a trust/corporation uses investors’ money to buy and manage income-generating properties. To maintain the REIT status, 90 percent of the taxable income of the trust/corporation must be paid out as dividends. REITs can enable you to invest in nonresidential properties, like office blocks and malls that, may not be capable of purchasing directly.
Pros
• Highly liquid because they can be traded
• They are in essence dividend-paying stocks
• The holdings are typically cash-producing long-term leases
Cons
• Doesn’t offer the leverage that’s usually available in traditional rental property investing
Online Platforms
These online platforms link investors with developers who need capital for their real estate projects, either through equity or debt.
Pros
• You have the option of investing in a single project or a diverse range of projects
• Geographic diversification
Cons
• Typically illiquid and speculative
• Management fees
Conclusion
The four real estate investment options available to investors include rental properties, house flipping, REITS, and online platforms. Ultimately, the ideal real estate investment opportunities are those that align with your investment goals.
