Cardinals fan catches Pujols’ home run ball in Milwaukee
ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old Cardinals fan spent Easter at American Family Field in Milwaukee and caught Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball that traveled 426 feet.
WFRV Green Bay, Wisconsin sports reporter Kyle Malzhan interviewed the family of Riley and got the details behind the catch.
Riley’s dad, Justin Kegley, said on Twitter that “Riley is a HUGE Cardinals fan, but we LOVE coming to Milwaukee! He got his first ball there back in 2014!!”
Kegley then tweeted photos of Riley side-by-side eight years apart.
“I can tell you that Riley and his whole family are super jacked. The scruff marks can tell you Pujols got all of that baseball,” Malzhan tweeted.
Pujols’ three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.
St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.
Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
Chicago Bulls need more from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — who shot below 33% in Game 1 — to pull off an upset
The Chicago Bulls came inches away from a Game 1 upset in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The game felt like a rallying moment for the Bulls — rallying back from a 16-point deficit, keeping the reigning champions within one or two possessions for the entire second half. But despite that promise, the Bulls won’t stand a chance if their star trio — Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević — can’t step up more thoroughly in future games.
The Bulls barely shot 32% from the field in a dismal scoring night for both teams, but their All-Stars fared even worse. LaVine, Vučević and DeRozan finished 21-of-55 from the field in Game 1 against the Bucks. Vučević and LaVine shot 2 for 10 apiece from behind the 3-point line.
Both DeRozan and LaVine scored significantly below their season average — LaVine by six points, DeRozan by 10. Vučević outscored his season average by nearly seven points, but that came off 9-for-27 shooting.
DeRozan was frank about the lackluster night of shooting: “No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 that again.”
The fourth quarter was particularly ugly, as LaVine, DeRozan and Vučević went 2 for 20 from the field.
LaVine launched a deep 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left to tie the game, but it clanged off the rim. Vučević grabbed a rebound for an unguarded put-back layup with 52.7 seconds left, but it swirled in and out of the basket.
“I thought it was going to go in and it just rimmed out,” Vučević said. “That was a tough one, especially at that moment in the game, to cut it down to one. It happens and it’s part of it. In the playoffs, a lot of stuff happens, but you’ve just got to fight through it.”
The key difference between the two teams — and, as a result, the score — came from the way their stars showed up. Even as the Bucks shot 40.5% from the field, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were finishing at rates above 50% to score a combined 45 points.
Like the Bulls stars, Antetokounmpo also failed to score in the final quarter, but his production in the third quarter provided enough of a boost to stave off the Bulls’ comeback.
The Bucks stars are aided by experience. Four of the team’s starters returned from last year’s championship team, an invaluable edge over players like LaVine, who is playing in his first postseason at 27.
Despite the keen excitement surrounding his first playoff game, LaVine said Game 1 felt the same as any other: “It’s still basketball.”
Coach Billy Donovan said he felt LaVine’s shot selection remained steady throughout the game, including his late-game attempt at a tying 3-pointer — they just weren’t falling.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief in him as a player because I think he really tries to play the right way,” Donovan said. “As great of a scorer as he is, Zach is not one of these guys who just jacks up shots.”
Despite pressure from the Bucks’ size in the paint and elite defenders like Jrue Holiday, Vučević said he didn’t feel their defense was the cause of the Bulls’ shooting slump.
DeRozan pointed to the long layoff between their last game and the opening series as a potential factor. All three players sat out the final game of the season for rest, giving them a nine-day reprieve from game-time action.
Whether it was rust or strategy, all three players will need to shake the pattern before Wednesday’s Game 2.
“I think we took good shots,” LaVine said. “If we get those shots again, I think we’ll make a lot more.”
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles lists Kansas home for $685,000
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his wife, Katie, in March placed their five-bedroom, 3,182-square-foot house in Overland Park, Kan. on the market for $685,000.
In January, the Bears hired Poles, 36, to be the team’s general manager after longtime general manager Ryan Pace was fired. Poles had been with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 until 2021, rising to become executive director of player personnel.
In Overland Park, which is a large suburb of Kansas City, Poles and his wife bought the nine-room home in 2018 for an undisclosed amount that likely was not far from its $553,000 asking price at that time. Built in 2017, the house has 4-1/2 bathrooms, two fireplaces, a kitchen with a custom island, a great room with built-ins and hardwood flooring, a formal dining room and a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a makeup vanity.
Other features include a screened porch with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and TV area and a fenced yard.
Listing agent Erin Peel declined to comment in detail on the listing, although she noted that the home just went under contract.
“It’s indicative of the market (here),” she told Elite Street. “We had a lot of offers.”
The house had a $7,822 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
David Furones’ NFL mock draft: The franchise-altering picks, surprises and steals of a first round minus the Dolphins
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins reporter David Furones hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28.
The Dolphins are without a first-round pick as their own was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year and the one they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
1. Jaguars: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson is the favorite to be the top pick. There could be some momentum for Georgia’s Travon Walker, but not enough, in my opinion. The Jaguars go with the more sure pick and elite pass rusher to pair opposite of Josh Allen. Top needs: Edge rusher, OT, OG/C, LB, S
2. Lions: Georgia DE Travon Walker
So Walker goes to Detroit at No. 2. The buzz that has him shooting up boards proves true as the Lions bank on his physical tools that make him a top NFL prospect. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Alabama OT Evan Neal
I believe Neal is the top offensive tackle in this draft, and he’s versatile enough where Houston can play him at right tackle to solidify the offensive line along with Laremy Tunsil. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
After he was considered the possible top prospect last fall, reports of Thibodeaux’s downfall prove exaggerated. Jets get the uber-talented pass rusher. Good thing the Dolphins are taking steps toward strengthening their offensive line. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB, Edge
5. Giants: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
The Giants could take the first receiver off the board or go defense, but they also know they select again in two picks. New York gets QB Daniel Jones the help up front in Ekwonu that will also key the run-blocking. Top needs: OL, Edge, WR, S, LB
6. Panthers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
And this is why the the Giants take their tackle first. If Carolina doesn’t take the first quarterback at 6, it probably benefits the franchise to select a lineman to protect either Sam Darnold or another QB of the future. Could also see a trade back to take a QB later while adding picks between here and next selection at No. 137. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants (from Bears): FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II
The Giants flirt with the idea of going wide receiver but instead fortify the defense, drafting the Seminoles standout that rose from Last Chance U to a stellar 2021 season and Senior Bowl showing. Top needs: OL, Edge, WR, S, LB
8. Falcons: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Atlanta passes on taking the top quarterback in this class and grabs the first receiver, allowing Wilson to get plenty of targets as a rookie with Calvin Ridley suspended. Then, either Marcus Mariota or a QB taken next year will have Ridley, Wilson and Kyle Pitts in 2023. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, RB, CB, S
9. Seahawks (from Broncos): Liberty QB Malik Willis
Finally, a quarterback! Someone could fall in love with Kenny Pickett over Willis, but I see the Liberty QB with more potential down the road. The rebuilding Seahawks have time to develop him. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets (from Seahawks): Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
The other teams in the top 10 mess up by letting a talent like Gardner slip to 10, but the Jets luck out in getting this steal to solidify the back end of their defense after already snagging Thibodeaux. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
Going to Washington with a similar build at safety to the late, great Sean Taylor, but his 4.59 40 time causes a bit of a slide out of the top 10. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
The run on DBs continues, and another one with tremendous upside outside of the top 10 that can fill a void for Minnesota. The only worry is most of his best film comes from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. Texans (from Browns): Georgia DT Jordan Davis
The Texans have so many holes to fill, and after going O-line with the No. 3 pick, why not take the mammoth 340-pound nose guard who has the athleticism to boot after his 4.78 40 time, which is ridiculous at his size. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
It’s almost not fair that a talented roster like Baltimore gets to pick here and take the first linebacker, but that’s the Ravens’ reward for how depleted they were by injuries by the end of last season. Dean was a leader for the national champion Bulldogs and fits perfectly in pairing with Patrick Queen. Top needs: LB, Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles (from Dolphins): Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Philadelphia flirts with the idea of going wide receiver, but with plenty of talent available at the position and another selection three picks away, the Eagles make sure to address linebacker first and get an all-around prospect. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints (from Colts via Eagles): Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
New Orleans needs a replacement for Terron Armstead after losing him in free agency to the Dolphins, and Penning is a similar physical, mauling type of franchise left tackle who had an impressive Senior Bowl. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
With Davis and Lloyd off the board and no right tackle I would take here, going with Wyatt as the interior down lineman after the Chargers already brought in Khalil Mack to improve the pass rush and CB J.C. Jackson in the secondary. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles (from Saints): USC WR Drake London
A third straight year taking a receiver in the first round?! I find it too tempting for Philadelphia with the 6-foot-4 London still there and a bigger body to complement DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor for QB Jalen Hurts. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints (from Eagles): Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Go with the receiver prospect that could’ve been tops in the class had it not been for a torn ACL in the national title game. Taking the speedster should pay dividends down the road as New Orleans determines its long-term plan at QB, whether Jameis Winston or otherwise. Top needs: WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
It’s a perfect match with the Pitt passer dropping to the Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger now retired. Pickett, already familiar with Heinz Field, can begin behind Mitchell Trubisky before challenging him for the starting job. Top needs: QB, CB, S, OL
21. Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Could easily select a cornerback to replace the loss of Jackson, but the Patriots go receiver in the first round for just the second time in the Bill Belichick era. After acquiring DeVante Parker from Miami, they give QB Mac Jones a 6-1 wideout with sub-4.4 speed. Top needs: CB, Edge, ILB, WR
22. Packers (from Raiders): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Green Bay better get Aaron Rodgers a wideout in the first round after sending Davante Adams to Vegas. In Burks, the Packers get an athletic, versatile, physical specimen at 6-3, 225 who I was previously eyeing for the Dolphins when they still had the 29th pick. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
A sweet spot for the draft’s third cornerback to land, with a team in Arizona that could use some help at the position. He possesses versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Dallas just let Connor Williams walk in free agency to the Dolphins. The Cowboys can pick up the blocker who is 1A and 1B with Zion Johnson as far as draft’s top guards and slide him in at LG with All-Pro Zack Martin at right guard, forming a stout tandem. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
Johnson goes one pick later as Buffalo is glad to take either he or Green here as it seeks improvement on the interior of the offensive line. Few holes for the team that sits atop the AFC East. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
Give Ryan Tannehill a speedster who can stretch the field in an effective play-action with Derrick Henry in the backfield, create yards after catch and complement the big, possession receiver that is A.J. Brown. Top needs: WR, LB, OL, CB
27. Buccaneers: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Ideally, Tampa Bay would want a guard to fall here, but with the top two just taken and the way the Bucs’ season ended because they gave up the deep ball to Rams WR Cooper Kupp that led to a game-winning field goal, that’s fresh in their mind as they take the next cornerback on the board. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Nice pair of selections for Green Bay, after already addressing wide receiver with the earlier pick. The Packers get help on the edge in the powerful 6-4, 275-pound Karlaftis. Top needs: Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs (from 49ers via Dolphins): Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Kansas City would’ve never gotten past Buffalo in the playoffs if it actually had to get a stop in overtime. Elam is the long, physical press corner the Chiefs need, and South Florida (Benjamin High) isn’t shut out of the first round. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
Who will be the wide receiver the Chiefs bring in after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami? Let QB Patrick Mahomes work with this 6-foot-5 unicorn that ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. Top needs: WR, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
An absolute steal as Linderbaum should be gone by the middle of the first round, but without other teams to prioritize a center, the reigning AFC champs land him to challenge Ted Karras for the starting spot and play alongside guard Alex Cappa and tackle La’el Collins. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions (from Rams): Michigan S Daxton Hill
Does Detroit make a third quarterback a first-rounder? No. The Lions keep this versatile DB in the state that can be flexible with what they build around him defensively. Besides, they’re back up with the second pick of Round 2 and could just prefer next year’s class for a QB. Top needs: QB, S, WR, LB, DT
